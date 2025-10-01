HONEYWELL BOARD OF DIRECTORS SETS RECORD DATE AND ANNOUNCES EXPECTED TIMING FOR SPIN-OFF OF SOLSTICE ADVANCED MATERIALS

  • Solstice completes $1 billion senior notes offering in connection with the planned spin-off
  • Record date set for October 17, 2025
  • Distribution expected to occur on October 30, 2025 , with shareowners of record expected to receive one share of Solstice common stock for every four shares of Honeywell common stock owned
  • Solstice expected to begin trading on Nasdaq on October 30, 2025 , under the ticker symbol "SOLS"

- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced that its Board of Directors has set a record date of October 17, 2025 for the previously announced spin-off of Solstice Advanced Materials.

To execute the spin-off, Honeywell will distribute all of the issued and outstanding shares of Solstice common stock pro rata to Honeywell shareowners of record on the Record Date. The Board expects the distribution to occur at 12:01 a.m. , New York City time, on October 30, 2025 , on the basis of a distribution ratio of one share of Solstice common stock for every four shares of Honeywell common stock held as of the close of business on the Record Date.

Following the distribution, Solstice common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC on October 30, 2025 , under the ticker symbol "SOLS." Honeywell will continue to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "HON."

"We look forward to beginning our journey as a standalone company on October 30 ," said David Sewell , President and CEO of the Solstice Advanced Materials business. "With a leading portfolio of refrigerants, semiconductor materials, protective fibers, healthcare packaging solutions and unique nuclear power capabilities—Solstice is well positioned to deliver long-term value for our shareowners while helping our customers address some of the world's most pressing challenges."

Completion of the spin-off is conditioned upon the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions, including, among other things, the Board having declared the distribution as set forth in the form of Separation and Distribution Agreement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as part of the registration statement on Form 10, which was also declared effective by the SEC on September 30, 2025 .

The spin-off is expected to be tax-free to Honeywell shareowners for U.S. federal income tax purposes, except for cash that shareowners may receive in lieu of fractional shares.

When-Issued Trading Market

Honeywell anticipates that Solstice common stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "SOLS WI" on a "when-issued" basis on or about October 20, 2025 . Solstice common stock is expected to begin "regular-way" trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "SOLS" on October 30, 2025 .

Shares of Honeywell common stock are expected to continue to trade "regular-way" on the Nasdaq under the current ticker symbol "HON" from the Record Date through the Distribution Date. However, beginning on October 20, 2025 and continuing through October 29, 2025 , it is expected that there will be two markets in Honeywell common stock on the Nasdaq: a "regular-way" market under Honeywell's current ticker symbol "HON," in which Honeywell shares will trade with the right to receive shares of Solstice common stock on the Distribution Date, and an "ex distribution" market under the ticker symbol "HON WI", in which Honeywell shares will trade without the right to receive shares of Solstice common stock on the Distribution Date.

Honeywell shareowners are encouraged to consult their financial advisors regarding the specific implications of buying, selling or holding shares of Honeywell common stock on or before the Distribution Date.

Completion of Solstice's $1 Billion Senior Notes Offering

Honeywell also announced today the successful closing of Solstice's offering of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes, issued by Solstice in connection with the planned spin-off. As disclosed in Honeywell's press release dated September 16, 2025 with respect to the pricing of the senior notes offering, the senior notes bear interest at a rate of 5.625% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on March 31 and September 30 of each year, beginning on March 31, 2026 , and will mature on September 30, 2033 .

Solstice Investor Day to Be Held October 8

As previously announced, Solstice will host an Investor Day during the afternoon of October 8, 2025 , in New York City . During the event, members of the leadership team will provide details on Solstice's specialty businesses, future growth prospects and compelling financial model.

The event will also highlight Solstice's differentiated product portfolio, including Solstice® low-global-warming-potential refrigerants, Spectra® high-performance fibers, Hydranal® analytical reagents, and Aclar® pharmaceutical packaging solutions.

A live webcast of the event, along with related presentation materials, will be available through the Investor Relations section of Honeywell's website at www.honeywell.com/investor . A replay will remain accessible for 30 days following the event .

About Honeywell

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world. Our business is aligned with three powerful megatrends – automation, the future of aviation and energy transition – underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge IoT platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations through our Aerospace Technologies, Industrial Automation, Building Automation and Energy and Sustainability Solutions business segments that help make the world smarter, safer, as well as more secure and sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom .

About Solstice Advanced Materials

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, alternative energy, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more. Solstice is recognized for developing next-generation materials through some of the industry's most renowned brands such as Solstice®, Genetron®, Aclar®, Spectra®, Fluka™, and Hydranal™. Partnering with over 3,000 customers across more than 120 countries and territories and supported by a robust portfolio of over 5,700 patents, Solstice's approximately 4,000 employees worldwide drive innovation in materials science. For more information, visit advancedmaterials.honeywell.com.

Additional Information

Honeywell uses our Investor Relations website, www.honeywell.com/investor , as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media.

Forward-looking Statements

We describe many of the trends and other factors that drive our business and future results in this release. Such discussions contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are those that address activities, events, or developments that management intends, expects, projects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future. They are based on management's assumptions and assessments in light of past experience and trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments, and other relevant factors, many of which are difficult to predict and outside of our control. They are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ significantly from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update or revise any of our forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law. Our forward-looking statements are also subject to material risks and uncertainties, including ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical risks, such as changes in or application of trade and tax laws and policies, including the impacts of tariffs and other trade barriers and restrictions, lower GDP growth or recession in the U.S. or globally, supply chain disruptions, capital markets volatility, inflation, and certain regional conflicts, that can affect our performance in both the near- and long-term. In addition, no assurance can be given that any plan, initiative, projection, goal, commitment, expectation, or prospect set forth in this release can or will be achieved. Some of the important factors that could cause Honeywell's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) the ability of Honeywell to effect the spin-off transaction described above and to meet the conditions related thereto; (ii) the possibility that the spin-off transaction will not be completed within the anticipated time period or at all; (iii) the possibility that the spin-off transaction will not achieve its intended benefits; (iv) the impact of the spin-off transaction on Honeywell's businesses and the risk that the spin-off transaction may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected, including the impact on Honeywell's resources, systems, procedures and controls, diversion of management's attention and the impact and possible disruption of existing relationships with regulators, customers, suppliers, employees and other business counterparties; (v) the possibility of disruption, including disputes, litigation or unanticipated costs, in connection with the spin-off transaction; (vi) the uncertainty of the expected financial performance of Honeywell or Solstice following completion of the spin-off transaction; (vii) negative effects of the announcement or pendency of the spin-off transaction on the market price of Honeywell's securities and/or on the financial performance of Honeywell; (viii) the ability to achieve anticipated capital structures in connection with the spin-off transaction, including the future availability of credit and factors that may affect such availability; (ix) the ability to achieve anticipated credit ratings in connection with the spin-off transaction; (x) the ability to achieve anticipated tax treatments in connection with the spin-off transaction and future, if any, divestitures, mergers, acquisitions and other portfolio changes and the impact of changes in relevant tax and other laws; and (xi) the failure to realize expected benefits and effectively manage and achieve anticipated synergies and operational efficiencies in connection with the spin-off transaction and completed and future, if any, divestitures, mergers, acquisitions, and other portfolio management, productivity and infrastructure actions. These forward-looking statements should be considered in light of the information included in this release, our Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking plans described herein are not final and may be modified or abandoned at any time.

Contacts:


Media

Investor Relations

Stacey Jones

Sean Meakim

(980) 378-6258

(704) 627-6200

Stacey.Jones@honeywell.com

Sean.Meakim@honeywell.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-board-of-directors-sets-record-date-and-announces-expected-timing-for-spin-off-of-solstice-advanced-materials-302571695.html

SOURCE Honeywell

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Honeywell InternationalHONNASDAQ:HONTech Investing
HON
The Conversation (0)
Thor Energy (ASX:THR)

Term Sheet to Treat Colorado Project Uranium Waste Dumps and Gross Revenue Sharing Agreement with DISA Technologies

Pathway for Thor Energy PLC to potentially generate revenue from US Uranium and Critical Minerals Production

Thor Energy plc ("Thor") (AIM, ASX: THR, OTCQB: THORF) is pleased to announce the signing of a term sheet ("Term Sheet") with DISA Technologies, Inc. ("DISA") to seek to evaluate and if successful, treat historically abandoned uranium mine waste dumps ("Waste") and recover saleable uranium and other critical minerals concentrates at Thor's Colorado uranium claims. Thor holds 25% ownership rights to uranium minerals on U.S. Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") via its US subsidiary Standard Minerals Inc. ("Standard") that holds the projects (the "Colorado Projects") in Colorado in the United States, along with the 75% holder, London-listed Metals One PLC (AIM: Met1).

Keep reading...Show less
Walker Lane Resources

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Announces the Commencement of Drilling by Coeur Silvertip Holdings on its Silverknife Property, British Columbia

Keep reading...Show less
Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Announces Closing of Private Placement

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Announces Closing of Private Placement

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. (TSX - V: WLR) (F r ankfurt:6YL ) ("WLR" o r t h e " Comp a ny") is pleased to announce, further to its news releases of June 10, 2025, that it has received TSX Venture Exchange approval to close the non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement "). On July 23, 2025, the Company issued 2,508,335 non-flow through Units (each a " NFT Unit ") at a price of $0.12 per NFT Unit, for gross proceeds of $301,000, and 607,143 flow-through Units (each a " FT Unit ") at a price of $0.14 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of $85,000, for aggregate gross proceeds of $386,000. Each NFT Unit is composed of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " NFT Warrant "). Each FT Unit is composed of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " FT Warrant "), each NFT Warrant and each FT Warrant are exercisable for two (2) years at $0.16 per common share.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Receives Positive Results from Airborne Geophysical Surveys and Geological Mapping Completed by Coeur on the Silverknife Property, BC and also are Clarifying Details Related to their recent Nevada Transactions

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Receives Positive Results from Airborne Geophysical Surveys and Geological Mapping Completed by Coeur on the Silverknife Property, BC and also are Clarifying Details Related to their recent Nevada Transactions

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:WLR, FRA: 6YL) (the "Company" or "Walker Lane") is pleased to announce that is has received results from Coeur Silvertip Holdings Ltd. ("Coeur") on field geophysical and geological studies completed in late 2024 on the Silverknife Property, British Columbia. Coeur contracted Expert Geophysics Limited ("Expert") and Precision Geophysics ("Precision") to complete the airborne geophysical surveys, and 39627 Yukon Inc. to complete geological mapping of the Silverknife Property and an initial geochemical survey of the northern portion of the property.

This work was completed by Coeur as a part of the option agreement for the Silverknife Property with Walker Lane. The four-year option agreement provides for $3.55 million in work expenditures and $500,000 in property payments by Coeur to earn a 75% interest in the Silverknife Property which is immediately adjacent to Coeur's Silvertip Mine claims.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lode Gold Engages Strategic Advisors to Advance Development of the Fremont Mine in Gold County- Mariposa, California

Lode Gold Engages Strategic Advisors to Advance Development of the Fremont Mine in Gold County- Mariposa, California

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: LODFF) ("Lode Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged experienced capital markets and strategic advisors to support the advancement of its Fremont Mine in Mariposa, California. These advisors will assist in securing strategic investors and partners as the Company moves into the next phase of development.

As part of its current development strategy, Lode Gold is also engaging with mining contractors and progressing with engineering evaluations aimed at optimizing the mine plan and initiating permitting. The Company's evaluation is focused on three key priorities:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene a emis des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

Charbone Hydrogene a emis des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

(TheNewswire)

Brossard (Québec), le 1 er octobre 2025 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), une compagnie dédiée à la production et à la distribution d'hydrogène vert, pour faire suite à son communiqué de presse daté du 18 septembre 2025, qui annonçait la signature de débentures convertibles de remplacement totalisant 2 050 000 $ (les « Débentures de remplacement » ) en modifiant les modalités spécifiques des débentures convertibles garanties de la Société (chacune, une « Débenture ») initialement émises dans le cadre du placement privé de débentures totalisant 1 746 366 $ de débentures convertibles garanties à 12 %, et incluant un montant supplémentaire de 303 634 $ reçu en espèces par la Société, est maintenant heureuse d'annoncer avoir reçu l'approbation finale de la Bourse de croissance TSX.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogen Issued $2M Convertible Replacement Debentures

Charbone Hydrogen Issued $2M Convertible Replacement Debentures

(TheNewswire)

Brossard, Quebec, October 1, 2025 - TheNewswire Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE ") a company dedicated to green hydrogen production and distribution following its news release dated September 18, 2025, which announced the signing of Replacement Debentures amounting to $2,050,000 (the "Replacement Debentures" ) by amending specific terms of the Company's secured convertible debentures (each, a "Debenture" ) originally issued in connection with a private placement of debentures to taling $1,746,366 of 12% secured convertible debentures, and including an additional $303,634 received in cash by the Company, is now pleased to announce receipt of final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Financing Updates

Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Financing Updates

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the status of its previously announced $6,000,000 proposed financing with a single institutional investor (the "Offering").

Since announcing the Offering, the Company and the institutional investor have been engaged in an ongoing financing review process with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") regarding the structure and documentation of the transaction. Over the past several months, the Company has held detailed discussions with the TSXV to address the unique elements of the Offering, as it is the first of its kind on the TSXV. The Company believes that it is nearing the conclusion of this review and expects to receive TSXV approval for the Offering structure in the near term. A further news release will be issued upon receipt of conditional approval from the TSXV and with additional details regarding the closing process.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Revolve Renewable Power (TSXV:REVV)

Revolve Receives Approval from the Alberta Utilities Commission for the 15.7 MW Bright Meadows Solar Project

Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (TSXV:REVV)(OTCQB:REVVF) ("Revolve" or the "Company"), a North American owner, operator and developer of renewable energy projects, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Revolve Meadows Solar GP Inc., has received Power Plant Approval (Decision 29985-D01-2025) from the Alberta Utilities Commission (the "AUC") for the 15.7 MW Bright Meadows Solar Project ("Bright Meadows Project").

Located in in the County of Wetaskiwin, Alberta, approximately 80 km south of Edmonton, the Bright Meadows Project is a 15.7 MW solar power project that will generate enough renewable electricity to power more than 3,700 homes once operational. The project incorporates agrivoltaics to optimize solar energy production while preserving the agricultural value of the land. This innovative model minimizes land impact and supports long-term sustainability for rural communities.

Keep reading...Show less
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Updated Offtake Agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico for the Supply of High-Quality Solar Glass

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Updated Offtake Agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico for the Supply of High-Quality Solar Glass

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has updated and signed a non-binding offtake agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico Ltda. ("BRFV"). Under the offtake agreement, Homerun will supply BRFV with a minimum annual volume of 180 thousand tonnes of solar glass manufactured by the Company in Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil. The initial price for the solar glass is set at USD 750 per tonne, Free on Board (FOB) the Homerun facility.

"This updated offtake agreement aligns with the plan to have the full initial capacity of the Homerun solar glass plant covered by offtake agreements with Brazilian operators. Homerun has now announced 300 thousand tonnes of solar glass offtake and based on current ongoing discussions for increased and new offtakes, that number is expected to grow to 450 thousand tonnes which will exceed the modeled 1000 tonne per day plant capacity. This offtake process continues to confirm Homerun's position as the go-to supplier for solar glass in Brazil. Homerun has drawn the attention of both existing and future solar module manufacturers in Brazil and upon the completion of the BFS, the Company will formalize these offtake agreements to remove market risk and to facilitate further CAPEX streams to finance the building of the facility," stated Armando Farhate, COO of Homerun.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Charbone Hydrogen Issued $2M Convertible Replacement Debentures

Charbone Hydrogene a emis des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

Apollo Silver Announces $20.88 Million Private Placement Offering

RUA GOLD Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of VP, Exploration

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Apollo Silver Announces $20.88 Million Private Placement Offering

Precious Metals Investing

RUA GOLD Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of VP, Exploration

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Signs Exploration Agreement with Takla Nation for Klow Property

Base Metals Investing

Silver47 Completes Successful Red Mountain Drill Program and Intersects Massive Sulfides in Multiple Holes

Base Metals Investing

Redstone Completes Strongly Supported Placement

Battery Metals Investing

Institutional Investment

copper investing

Preliminary data of Butembo Copper prospect, with near surface high-grade copper oxidized ore with grades of up to 18%