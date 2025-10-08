HONEYWELL AND LS ELECTRIC ANNOUNCE GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION FOR DATA CENTERS AND BATTERY ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS

  • Integrated power and control solutions will help data centers avoid costly downtime via intelligent power management.
  • Companies will collaborate on highly integrated battery energy storage systems for commercial and industrial buildings.

- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced a global strategic collaboration with LS ELECTRIC (KRX:010120) to jointly develop and market hardware and software solutions that simplify the power management and distribution for data centers and other building operators, helping improve operational efficiency and resiliency.

By combining LS ELECTRIC's deep expertise in power systems with Honeywell's leadership in building automation and controls, data center operators will be able to seamlessly integrate critical power distribution with broader building management functions, such as ensuring load is aligned to capacity, to improve resiliency.

The two companies will begin by selling joint products, offering data center operators integrated switchgear and power management to control and distribute the power that helps keep critical systems running without interruption. The partnership anticipates developing new electrical power monitoring systems based on Honeywell Forge, a platform with AI functions, and LS ELECTRIC's expertise and software capabilities. The resulting systems are being designed to intelligently regulate energy distribution and consumption while also leveraging AI-driven predictive maintenance to help identify potential issues early to reduce power quality issues and costly downtime.

Beyond power management and controls integration, the companies will also collaborate on a new grid and building-aware battery energy storage system (BESS) for commercial and industrial buildings. To meet the increasing load on the grid, the end-to-end solution will create microgrids in critical buildings and industrial facilities, offering a practical alternative to help improve resiliency and manage demand. This new modular BESS solution plans to integrate LS ELECTRIC's energy storage capabilities with Honeywell's dynamic energy control software to help forecast the best source and cost based on utility data, weather and other risks.

Data centers currently consume 1-2% of global electricity production, and that is expected to grow dramatically. With this partnership, Honeywell will be a one-stop supplier for building automation controls and power and electrical products, allowing data centers to be more efficient with energy use and storage.

"Our collaboration with LS ELECTRIC supports our continued focus on delivering smarter, scalable solutions for the world's most critical industries," said Billal Hammoud , President and CEO of Honeywell Building Automation. "As the global demand for data and energy accelerates, this partnership with LS ELECTRIC combines our complementary strengths to distribute intelligent infrastructure that's not only resilient and efficient but also future-ready. Together, we're unlocking possibilities that will help our customers stay ahead in a landscape being rapidly reshaped by AI."

"Building on our accumulated expertise in power infrastructure and energy storage systems, we are accelerating our global expansion into the data center and commercial and industrial building markets, including North America " said JongWoo Kim , President of LS ELECTRIC Power Electric. "Through our collaboration with Honeywell, we will deliver differentiated solutions that enable big tech data centers and large building operators to achieve both energy efficiency and reliability."

For more information about Honeywell Building Automation, visit buildings.honeywell.com .

About Honeywell

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world. Our business is aligned with three powerful megatrends – automation, the future of aviation and energy transition – underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge IoT platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations through our Aerospace Technologies, Industrial Automation, Building Automation and Energy and Sustainability Solutions business segments that help make the world smarter and safer as well as more secure and sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom .

