Homerun Resources Inc. Completes the Assignment of the CBPM Lease over the Guidoni Belmonte District Silica Mineral Rights

Homerun Resources Inc. Completes the Assignment of the CBPM Lease over the Guidoni Belmonte District Silica Mineral Rights

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the transaction for the acquisition of the exploitation rights from Guidoni Brasil S.A. ("Guidoni), for areas granted under a lease agreement with Companhia Bahiana de Pesquisa Mineral (CBPM) in the municipality of Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil. All tenements of the Guidoni project are fully permitted for immediate extraction mining and at a lower royalty rate than the Company's previous silica sand supply contracts in the Santa Maria Eterna District.

Further to the News Release dated February 12th, 2025, announcing the total and irrevocable assignment of all rights and responsibilities in favor of Homerun, of the rights to exploit the mining tenements 871.960/1992, 870.462/1999, 870.463/1999 and 873.387/2007, the Company has executed a Term of Assignment with Guidoni, with the Consent of CBPM, for the process number 036.5410.2020.0001386-11, assigning the above mineral rights, subject of bid number 004/2020, along with all its rights and obligations, to Homerun. Under the Guidoni Lease Terms with CBPM, the Company will pay CBPM an extraction royalty of R$26 (US$4.50) per tonne of extracted silica sand.

Brian Leeners, CEO of Homerun stated, "In our original strategic plan two years ago, we stated that we would work methodically to consolidate control over the unique Santa Maria Eterna silica sand deposits in the Belmonte Silica District, and we continue to execute on that mandate. This process requires major effort and considerable patience while building beneficial relationships and favourable terms and I want to thank our team for their relentless efforts in this regard. We also want to thank our partners in the District, in particular CBPM, the State-owned resource company of the Government of Bahia, Brazil. These efforts continue and between ownership via CBPM leases and an ongoing partnership with a premier silica production company in Brazil, we are now in control of a significant majority of the silica sand in the District. Dialogue and negotiations continue with historic owners and transitional owners based on long-term legal issues over the portion of the District not under CBPM concessions. This resource base, combined with our vertically integrated approach from extraction through solar glass production, positions us uniquely as both the primary demand driver and supply controller for this unique material. With centuries of supply at our disposal, we're not just participating in Brazil's renewable energy transformation, we're enabling it while building a defensible competitive moat that extends well beyond any single market cycle."

The total required payments under the Agreement are R$2,500,000 reais, to be advanced, as follows:

  • R$500,000 payable against the execution of the definitive agreement for the transfer of the Guidoni rights and obligations (PAID).

  • R$2,000,000, paid over four installments, maturing, one by one, every 6 months, from the date of payment of the first installment, adjusted by the foreign exchange rate variation from the reference rate of 1 US$ = R$ 4.9827 in relation to the actual closing exchange rate of the day before the maturing of each payment. The first of these four installments was due and paid on August 12th, 2025.

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com)

Homerun (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) is a vertically integrated materials leader revolutionizing green energy solutions through advanced silica technologies. As an emerging force outside of China for high-purity quartz (HPQ) silica innovation, the Company controls the full industrial vertical from raw material extraction to cutting-edge solar, battery and energy storage solutions. Our dual-engine vertical integration strategy combines:

Homerun Advanced Materials

  • Utilizing Homerun's robust supply of high purity silica sand and quartz silica materials to facilitate domestic and international sales of processed silica through the development of a 120,000 tpy processing plant.

  • Pioneering zero-waste thermoelectric purification and advanced materials processing technologies with University of California - Davis.

Homerun Energy Solutions

  • Building Latin America's first dedicated high-efficiency, 365,000 tpy solar glass manufacturing facility and pioneering new solar technologies based on years of experience as an industry leader in developing photovoltaic technologies with a specialization in perovskite photovoltaics.

  • European leader in the marketing, distribution and sales of alternative energy solutions into the commercial and industrial segments (B2B).

  • Commercializing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Energy Management and Control System Solutions (hardware and software) for energy capture, energy storage and efficient energy use.

  • Partnering with U.S. Dept. of Energy/NREL on the development of the Enduring long-duration energy storage system utilizing the Company's high-purity silica sand for industrial heat and electricity arbitrage and complementary silica purification.

With six profit centers built within the vertical strategy and all gaining economic advantage utilizing the Company's HPQ silica, across, solar, battery and energy storage solutions, Homerun is positioned to capitalize on high-growth global energy transition markets. The 3-phase development plan has achieved all key milestones in a timely manner, including government partnerships, scalable logistical market access, and breakthrough IP in advanced materials processing and energy solutions.

Homerun maintains an uncompromising commitment to ESG principles, deploying the cleanest and most sustainable production technologies across all operations while benefiting the people in the communities where the Company operates. As we advance revenue generation and vertical integration in 2025, the Company continues to deliver shareholder value through strategic execution within the unstoppable global energy transition.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of
Homerun Resources Inc.

"Brian Leeners"

Brian Leeners, CEO & Director
brianleeners@gmail.com / +1 604-862-4184 (WhatsApp)

Tyler Muir, Investor Relations
info@homerunresources.com / +1 306-690-8886 (WhatsApp)

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/262485

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Homerun ResourcesHMR:CCTSXV:HMRBattery Metals Investing
HMR:CC
The Conversation (0)
Homerun Collaborates with Igraine PLC to Launch Rapid-Deployment EV Charging and Battery Storage Solutions for UK Auto Sector

Homerun Collaborates with Igraine PLC to Launch Rapid-Deployment EV Charging and Battery Storage Solutions for UK Auto Sector

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's European subsidiary, Homerun Energy has entered into a collaboration agreement with Igraine PLC, an investing company focused on alternative energy and life sciences, to work jointly on the deployment of commercial alternative energy solutions in the United Kingdom.

Under the terms of the agreement, Igraine and Homerun will work together on the development of pilot projects focused on electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure integrated with battery energy storage systems (BESS). The parties will initially focus on developing a pilot for one of the UK's largest automotive manufacturers, providing a combined charging and battery storage solution. In addition, the collaboration has already identified a pipeline of potential clients seeking to install commercial EV charging stations.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Homerun Resources Inc. Appoints Strand Hanson Limited as UK Financial Adviser to Explore Dual Listing on London Stock Exchange

Homerun Resources Inc. Appoints Strand Hanson Limited as UK Financial Adviser to Explore Dual Listing on London Stock Exchange

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Strand Hanson Limited has been appointed as its UK Financial Adviser.

This engagement marks a significant step as Homerun evaluates a potential dual listing on the international commercial companies secondary listing segment of the FCA's Official List, and admission to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Homerun Resources Inc. Receives Joint Support Plan from BNDES and FINEP Indicating Financial Instruments Available to Support Homerun's Business Plan

Homerun Resources Inc. Receives Joint Support Plan from BNDES and FINEP Indicating Financial Instruments Available to Support Homerun's Business Plan

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is honoured to announce that following the Company's June 12th news release confirming the selection of Homerun's business plan to proceed to the Detailed Work-Plan phase for the strategic minerals funding initiative, the Company has now received a joint support plan from the public call issued by the Brazilian National Development Bank (BNDES) and the Brazilian innovation agency (FINEP), Call No. 753.

The joint support plan indicates the financial instruments available to Homerun within the scope of both institutions to support Homerun's business plan - including long-term credit lines, equity investments, non-reimbursable funds and economic subsidies designed to accelerate high-impact mineral-transformation projects from the landmark USD $815 million strategic minerals transformation initiative jointly launched by BNDES and FINEP.

Below is a list of the Products/Programs/Lines that may be utilized, provided the requirements of each instrument are duly met:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Homerun Resources Inc. Files for Approval of $3 Million Financing; Updates $6 Million Institutional Financing

Homerun Resources Inc. Files for Approval of $3 Million Financing; Updates $6 Million Institutional Financing

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed documents with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") seeking conditional approval for its $3 million, $1.00 unit ("Unit") private placement financing (the "Financing").

Further, and on receipt of Exchange approval, the Company will close a first tranche for gross proceeds of $1,568,000 and will issue 1,568,000 Units, each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"), the warrants being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of CA$1.30 for 24 months. The Warrants will be subject to the right of the Company to accelerate the exercise period of the warrants if shares of the company close at or above CA$2 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Update on European Financial Markets Advisory

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Update on European Financial Markets Advisory

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") announces that, further to its April 2, 2025 news release, the Company will not be proceeding with the previously contemplated engagement of DGWA GmbH as a European financial markets' adviser. The Company is currently advancing other European financing and advisory relationships.

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com)
Homerun (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) is a vertically integrated materials leader revolutionizing green energy solutions through advanced silica technologies. As an emerging force outside of China for high-purity quartz (HPQ) silica innovation, the Company controls the full industrial vertical from raw material extraction to cutting-edge solar, battery and energy storage solutions. Our dual-engine vertical integration strategy combines:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Strategic EL Secured -Expands Control of NSW Silver Corridor

Strategic EL Secured -Expands Control of NSW Silver Corridor

Rapid Critical Metals (RLL:AU) has announced Strategic EL Secured -Expands Control of NSW Silver Corridor

Download the PDF here.

Greenland Lithium Pegmatite Field Significantly Expanded by Brunswick Exploration

Greenland Lithium Pegmatite Field Significantly Expanded by Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announced that it has identified the country's largest spodumene pegmatite trend. The discovery of multiple new spodumene-bearing pegmatites significantly expands the Ivisaartoq lithium pegmatite field, which was discovered last year on the Nuuk license. This major trend now extends over a strike length of approximately 2 kilometres.

"The discovery of this two-kilometre by three-hundred-metre area of spodumene bearing dykes is a testament to BRW's systematic and efficient approach," said Killian Charles, BRW's President and CEO. "I would like to personally thank the BRW team, Xploration Services Greenland A/S, the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland, and the Greenland Mineral Resource Authority for their dedication and support."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Acquisition of Silver Extraction Technology

Acquisition of Silver Extraction Technology

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced Acquisition of Silver Extraction Technology

Download the PDF here.

Seymour Lithium Project Achieves Permitting Milestone

Seymour Lithium Project Achieves Permitting Milestone

Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Seymour Lithium Project Achieves Permitting Milestone

Download the PDF here.

SAGA Metals Releases Corporate Video Produced by Pinnacle Digest and Provides a Comprehensive Summary of the Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador, Canada

SAGA Metals Releases Corporate Video Produced by Pinnacle Digest and Provides a Comprehensive Summary of the Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador, Canada

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to announce the release of its corporate video, produced by Pinnacle Digest, providing an overview of the Company as well as highlighting the key characteristics and developments of the Radar Titanium-Vanadium-Iron (Ti-V-Fe) Project in Labrador, Canada.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Seymour Concentrate Produces Battery Grade Lithium Hydroxide

Seymour Concentrate Produces Battery Grade Lithium Hydroxide

Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Seymour Concentrate Produces Battery Grade Lithium Hydroxide

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Troy Minerals Completes Fully Subscribed Life Offering

Angkor Resources Advances Seismic Program With Enercam's Oil & Gas Block VIII, Cambodia

Charbone Hydrogene annonce des mise-a-jour sur le projet phare de Sorel-Tracy, franchissant plusieurs etapes cles cette semaine

CHARBONE Hydrogen Provides Update on Flagship Sorel-Tracy Project, Achieving Multiple Key Milestones This Week

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Angkor Resources Advances Seismic Program With Enercam's Oil & Gas Block VIII, Cambodia

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogene annonce des mise-a-jour sur le projet phare de Sorel-Tracy, franchissant plusieurs etapes cles cette semaine

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Hydrogen Provides Update on Flagship Sorel-Tracy Project, Achieving Multiple Key Milestones This Week

Oil and Gas Investing

Response to ASX Price and Volume Query

Gold Investing

High-Grade Channel Samples at Antimony Canyon Project - Utah

Gold Investing

Trading Halt

rare earth investing

Rare Earths Stocks: 5 Biggest ASX Companies

×