Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Engagement of Jiri Skopek as Corporate Development Advisor for the Strategic Commercialization of the Enduring Long Duration Energy Storage System Integrated with "The Hub" AI Energy Management Platform

Homerun Energy USA, Inc. ("Homerun" or the "Company") a newly formed 100% owned subsidiary of Homerun Resources, Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) is pleased to announce the engagement of Jiri Skopek as Corporate Development Advisor for the strategic development and commercialization of the Company's Enduring Long Duration Energy Storage System (LDES) integrated with Homerun Energy's Energy Management System (EMS).
This appointment follows the recently announced Intellectual Property Agreement between Homerun Energy USA, Inc. and the Alliance for Sustainable Energy, LLC, operator of the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).
Building upon the two years of collaboration between Homerun and NREL, Mr. Skopek will provide advisory in the efforts to commercialize the LDES. The LDES is designed to provide sustainable heat and power through a dual-purpose architecture that combines silica-based energy storage with purification processing, achieving significant decarbonization and operational integration efficiency.
Under the commercialization plan, Homerun Energy will integrate its advanced AI energy management and control system (EMS). Homerun's technology is designed to operate across devices and brands to optimize energy capture, maximize storage efficiency and enable smarter, more sustainable energy use. By integrating AI into the edge Hub and into the cloud, Homerun empowers the end-user to better monitor, control and predict energy generation, usage and needs, enhancing performance while reducing costs and environmental impact and enabling advanced services such as energy trading.
Alignment with the CleanTech Blueprint 2025
Mr. Skopek recently co-authored "The Future is Direct: Shift to DC Power Systems," a chapter in the CleanTech Blueprint 2025, a global collaboration led by LG NOVA and the Coalition for Innovation. The Blueprint outlines the transition from centralized AC grids toward digital, distributed DC systems, which deliver improved efficiency, reliability, and renewables integration. These insights align directly with Homerun's commercialization model - combining enduring, sand-based energy storage with AI-managed distributed intelligence for next-generation microgrid applications.
Brian Leeners, CEO of Homerun, commented, "The engagement of Jiri Skopek comes at a pivotal time as the Enduring LDES advances from development into commercialization. Following our IP Agreement with NREL, Jiri's experience and leadership will be instrumental in bringing these innovations to multiple global markets."
Jiri Skopek added: "The convergence of materials, energy systems, and digital intelligence defines the future of clean power. Homerun's platform uniquely integrates long-duration storage, silica technologies, and AI intelligence to deliver solutions capable of transforming industrial and grid-scale energy applications."
About Jiri Skopek
Jiri Skopek is an architect, smart community planner, and leader in smart and sustainable development whose work has shaped buildings, communities, and national standards for more than three decades. As Managing Director of Sustainability at JLL, he advised corporate clients on greening large portfolios and led the smart-building transformation of federal buildings, a landmark deployment of analytics-driven operations in government real estate.
About Homerun (https://www.homerunenergy.com/ and https://homerunresources.com/)
Homerun Energy USA, Inc (Reno, NV) is a 100% subsidiary of Homerun Resources, Inc.
Homerun (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) is building the silica-powered backbone of the energy transition across four focused verticals: Silica, Solar, Energy Storage, and Energy Solutions. Anchored by a unique high-purity low-iron silica resource in Bahia, Brazil, Homerun transforms raw silica into essential products and technologies that accelerate clean power adoption and deliver durable shareholder value.
- Silica: Secure supply and processing of high-purity low-iron silica for mission-critical applications, enabling premium solar glass and advanced energy materials.
- Solar: Development of Latin America's first dedicated 1,000 tonne per day high-efficiency solar glass plant and the commercialization of antimony-free solar glass designed for next-generation photovoltaic performance.
- Energy Storage: Advancement of long-duration, silica-based thermal storage systems and related technologies to decarbonize industrial heat and unlock grid flexibility.
- Energy Solutions: AI-enabled energy management, control systems, and turnkey electrification solutions that reduce costs and optimize renewable generation for commercial and industrial customers.
With disciplined execution, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to best-in-class ESG practices, Homerun is focused on converting milestones into markets-creating a scalable, vertically integrated platform for clean energy manufacturing in the Americas.
