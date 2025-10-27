Hispania Resources Announces Update to Proposed Private Placement

Hispania Resources Announces Update to Proposed Private Placement

Hispania Resources Inc. (TSXV: ESPN) ("Hispania" or "the company"), a mineral exploration company focused on Spain, announces today that it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the closing of future tranches of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing of units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.025 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Offering") to October 31, 2025 for administrative reasons. The Company previously closed a first tranche of the Offering on October 3, 2025, pursuant to which the Company issued 20,000,000 Units for gross proceeds of $500,000. For more information about the Offering and the first tranche, please see the Company's press releases dated September 11, 2025 and October 3, 2025 respectively, each of which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Hispania Resources Inc.

Hispania Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company focused on mining opportunities in Spain. Hispania is currently focused on developing 3 core assets across Spain, including the copper, zinc project Otero; the formerly producing tin project Lumbrales; and the copper, zinc Puebla de la Reina project. The management of Hispania contains industry veterans who have more than 120 years of mineral exploration and production experience in multiple jurisdictions and have successfully managed multiple international mining companies. This includes in Spain, where some of the team was responsible for the founding and building of Iberian Minerals with the continued support of the local and regional governments, including the well-developed and sophisticated transportation and mining infrastructure.

For more information on Hispania Resources Inc., visit: http://HispaniaResources.com/.

Contact Information

For more information or interview requests, please contact:

Norman Brewster - Chief Executive Officer
Norm@HispaniaResources.com
(416) 970-3223

Rahim Allani - Director
Rahim@HispaniaResources.com
(416) 457-0549

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information can be identified by words such as: "intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking information include, among others, the expected commencement of work on the PBR project, the expected meetings with local drilling firms, as well as information relating to Hispania. Although Hispania believes that, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Hispania can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risk that the future plans of Hispania may differ from those that currently are contemplated Additional risks include those disclosed in the Filing Statement, which are incorporate herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

This news release is not an offer of the securities for sale in the United States. The securities described in this news release have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended) absent registration or an exemption from registration. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which where such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272008

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Hispania ResourcesESPN:CATSXV:ESPNBase Metals Investing
ESPN:CA
The Conversation (0)
Hispania Resources (TSXV:ESPN)

Hispania Resources

High-Grade Copper and Zinc Opportunities in Southern Spain

High-Grade Copper and Zinc Opportunities in Southern Spain Keep Reading...
Merida Minerals Inc

Merida Minerals Holdings Inc. Announces Re-Assay Results from Its Puebla de la Reina Property in Spain

Merida Minerals Holdings Inc. (TSXV: ESPN) ("Merida" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results of initial core samples that have been re assayed from its Las Herrerais property, located near the village of Puebla de la Reina in Extremadura, Spain. The samples were procured from the... Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Transformational Appointment to Drive Gold & Copper Growth

Transformational Appointment to Drive Gold & Copper Growth

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Transformational Appointment to Drive Gold & Copper GrowthDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Sun Summit Minerals to Present at the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference, November 2-5, 2025

Sun Summit Minerals to Present at the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference, November 2-5, 2025

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be attending and presenting at the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference, taking place November 2–5, 2025 at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside.Niel Marotta,... Keep Reading...
Sinomine Becomes a Substantial Shareholder in Cobre

Sinomine Becomes a Substantial Shareholder in Cobre

Cobre Limited (CBE:AU) has announced Sinomine Becomes a Substantial Shareholder in CobreDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Canada One Provides Exploration Review of Combination Creek Zone, Copper Dome Project

Canada One Provides Exploration Review of Combination Creek Zone, Copper Dome Project

Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration review of the Combination Creek Zone at its 100% owned Copper Dome Project, ("Copper Dome", "Project" or "Property"), Princeton B.C.COMBINATION CREEK ZONE... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

First Pass Scout Drilling Returns 10.5m @ 1.02% Copper at Phoenix

MBK Update - HAS Gold Assets Acquisition

Trading Halt

Transformational Appointment to Drive Gold & Copper Growth

Related News

copper investing

First Pass Scout Drilling Returns 10.5m @ 1.02% Copper at Phoenix

gold investing

MBK Update - HAS Gold Assets Acquisition

Precious Metals Investing

Aurum hits 0.8m @ 350 g/t gold at Boundiali Gold Project

Emerging Tech Investing

ExxonMobil Project Confirms REMs Top Tier Energy Position

Gold Investing

Editor's Picks: Gold Price Recovers from Biggest One-Day Drop in 12 Years

Silver Investing

Ed Steer: Silver Rally Now Unstoppable, Price to Hit Triple Digits

Cobalt Investing

Cobalt Market Update: Q3 2025 in Review