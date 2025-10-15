Hill Incorporated Announces Resignation of Director

(TheNewswire)

Toronto, Ontario October 15, 2025 TheNewswire Hill Incorporated, formerly Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSX.V: HILL) announces today that Mr. Jack Fraser has resigned from his roles as Chairman and member of the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.  Mr. Fraser also served as the Company's Audit Committee Chair and as a member of the Governance and Compensation Committee.

Jack leaves Hill's Board of Directors to focus on other professional commitments. The Board of Directors and the Company's management team would like to thank Jack for his valuable contributions to Hill and wish him well with his future endeavours.

About Hill Incorporated (TSXV: HILL)

Hill Incorporated is a progressive bioscience implementation company that is dedicated to building pathways to better and healthier living by leveraging our deep CPG expertise to commercialize leading-edge technologies to craft superior cannabis solutions and non-alcoholic beverage products globally. Our Hill Avenue Cannabis business unit is pioneering the space where craft consumer products meet bioscience by combining our deep CPG commercialization expertise with our rights to use Lexaria Bioscience Corp's ground-breaking DehydraTECH patent portfolio for product development, licensing and B2B and B2C sales of cannabis ingredients or products on a global scale. Our Hill Street Beverages business unit represents the Company's legacy alcohol-free consumer beverage marketing and distribution business.

For more information, contact:

Craig Binkley, Chief Executive Officer

Email: craig@hillincorporated.com

Phone: 604-609-6154

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release may contain forward-looking information. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "would", "anticipate", "expects", and similar expressions. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect.  The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

