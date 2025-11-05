Hill Incorporated Announces Issuance of Failure to File Cease Trade Order

Toronto, ON. TheNewswire - November 4, 2025 — Hill Incorporated, formerly Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: HILL,OTC:HSEEF) (" Hill " or the " Company "), announces today that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a failure to file cease trade order (" FFCTO ") prohibiting the trading by any person of any securities of the Company in Canada, including trades in the Company's common shares made through the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ").

The FFCTO was issued because of the delay in the filing of the Company's annual audited financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2025, the related Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended June 30, 2025, and CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the " Annual Filings ") which were due on October 28, 2025 under applicable securities laws.

The delay in filing was due to cash collection issues faced by the Company that have caused financial constraints and delays in committing amounts owing to its auditors to complete the FY 2025 audited annual financial statements.

The FFCTO prohibits the trading by any person of any securities of the Company in each jurisdiction in Canada in which the Company is a reporting issuer, including trades in the Company's common shares made through the TSX Venture Exchange (which imposed a halt of trading of the Company's common shares on November 3, 2025) , for as long as the FFCTO remains in effect; however, the FFCTO provides an exception for beneficial securityholders of the Company who are not (and were not when the FFCTO was issued) insiders or control persons of the Company and who sell securities of the Company acquired before the date the FFCTO was issued if both of the following criteria are met: (i) the sale is made through a "foreign organized regulated market", as defined in section 1.1 of the Universal Market Integrity Rules of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization and (ii) the sale is made through an investment dealer registered in a jurisdiction of Canada in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The Company will provide further updates as more information becomes available or when required by applicable securities laws. There is no assurance that the Company will be able to remedy its filing default and have the FFCTO lifted in a timely manner or at all.

About Hill Incorporated (TSXV: HILL)

Hill Incorporated is a progressive bioscience implementation company that is dedicated to building pathways to better and healthier living by leveraging our deep CPG expertise to commercialize leading-edge technologies to craft superior cannabis solutions and non-alcoholic beverage products globally. Our Hill Avenue Cannabis business unit is pioneering the space where craft consumer products meet bioscience by combining our deep CPG commercialization expertise with our rights to use Lexaria Bioscience Corp's ground-breaking DehydraTECH patent portfolio for product development, licensing and B2B and B2C sales of cannabis ingredients or products on a global scale. Our Hill Street Beverages business unit represents the Company's legacy alcohol-free consumer beverage marketing and distribution business.

For more information, contact:

Craig Binkley, Chief Executive Officer

Email: craig@hillincorporated.com

Phone: 604-609-6154

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

