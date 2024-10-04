- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Highly Anomolous Samples Confirm Drill Ready Targets
Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to confirm that the Company has received its latest surface sample assay results from the Company’s 100% owned Wabli Creek Project, in the Gascoyne of Western Australia.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Highly anomalous values have been returned across the majority of areas sampled. Significantly, neodymium, praseodymium (magnetic rare earth elements) as well as niobium and titanium, are well above background values.
- Importantly, geological analysis of the surface samples, including all the previous work undertaken at Wabli Creek, has confirmed that niobium and REE mineralisation has been determined to occur within the alkaline granite and its contact with associated N/S trending pegmatites/dykes.
- A total of 74 surface samples have been returned from the Company’s latest detailed mapping and sampling program and provides the final step toward defining priority drill targets.
- Mapping and surface sampling focused on granite/dyke contact zones and identified large anomalous zones of total rare earth oxides (TREO) with values up to 7060 ppm from surface samples (Figure 1 & 2, Table 4).
Surface samples were taken specifically to refine the Company’s understanding of granite/dyke contact zones identified by geochemical and geophysical analysis previously completed. As mineralisation has been established in the Pelops zone, the purpose of this exercise was to confirm anomalous mineralisation exists in additional zones, prior to the definition of priority drill targets.
Approximately 7 km2 of the 15 km2 E 09/2377 tenement has now been geologically mapped.
FIGURE 1: Niobium current & historical, Wabli Creek (ASX Announcements 18 March, 28 May, 12 June, 7 August, 2024)
FIGURE 2: TREO current & historical, Wabli Creek (ASX Announcements 18 March, 28 May, 12 June, 7 August, 2024)
Reach CEO, Jeremy Bower stated,
“These latest surface sample results have certainly enhanced our confidence at Wabli Creek. The key for the exploration team has been to understand and try and replicate the Pelops Prospect, where rock chip samples from bedrock have returned assays up to 17.65% Nb2O5.
Our exploration team led by Nick Revell and Principal Geologist, David Tsiokos, now have a strong understanding regarding the genesis of mineralisation which has enabled them to confirm drill ready targets. The confirmation of anomalous mineralisation in other zones in addition to Pelops is the final confirmation we needed to de-risk the next stage of exploration.
Not only is there the potential for niobium and titanium but also significant levels of magnetic REE particularly neodymium and praseodymium. Of major importance is the thesis that the central alkaline granite is host to much of the rare earth mineralisation, in addition to its contact with the N-S trending dykes. This provides a much larger target area which is very exciting”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Reach Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Odessa Minerals: Exploring for Lithium and Rare Earths in Western Australia's Resource-rich Gascoyne Region
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1) (“Reach” or “the Company”) provides its activities report for the quarter ended 30 June 2023.
High-Grade Lithium Results at Yinnetharra (15 May 2023)
- Lithium mineralisation confirmed with rock chip samples reporting highly encouraging assays of up to 2.3% Li2O (lithium oxide); 4295ppm Cs (caesium) and 705.8ppm Ta2O5 (tantalum oxide).
- Multiple large, strike extensive, lithium-bearing pegmatites of the Spodumene-Petalite Subtype (Featherstone, J.M, 2004) confirmed at the Company’s Yinnetharra tenements, directly adjoining Delta Lithium (ASX: DLI) and Minerals 260 (ASX: MI6).
- Results from the Bonzer include:
- 23RRRK0003 - 14,422ppm or 1.4% Li2O, 2873ppm Cs ,714.4ppm Ta2O5 and 4891ppm Rb.
- 23RRRK0002 - 12,832ppm or 1.3% Li2O, 2205ppm Cs, 243.4ppm Ta2O5 and 4108ppm Rb.
- Results from the Bonzer include:
Outcropping Copper Gossan Delivers 33% Cu Assays (18 May 2023)
- High grade copper-oxide mineralisation (malachite) confirmed at the Company’s Morrissey Hill Project, Yinnetharra with rock chip samples reporting highly encouraging assays of up to 33.2% Cu; 0.2 g/t Au and 141.8g/t Ag.
14.3% Niobium & 70.3% HREO-Rare Earth Element NYF Pegmatite (1 June 2023)
- Sensational high-grade results from surface eluvial samples at Wabli Creek, Yinnetharra
- 14.3 % Nb2O5, 6.7% Ta2O5, 3689 ppm TREO with 70.3% HREO
- Independent geological experts RSC have advised that the consistent high-grade niobium and HREO is associated with a ~2.5km long rare element pegmatite swarm identified from historical records at Wabli Creek
- Importantly the mineralisation likely extends under cover (Jacobson et al, 2007)
- Source of high-grade niobium and heavy rare earth oxide (HREO) results confirmed as a rare element pegmatite swarm with niobium, yttrium, fluorine (NYF) geochemical signature
- Rare element (NYF) pegmatites are characterised by their unusual enrichment of niobium and heavy rare earth elements (HREE), in contrast to clay hosted or carbonatite deposits which predominantly contain light rare earth elements (LREE)
- Confirmation of a rare element pegmatite system increases the likelihood of identifying additional high-grade niobium and HREE which are listed as critical minerals by governments worldwide
Latest Assay Results Return up to 10.3% Niobium (28 June 2023)
- Spectacular assay results received from the latest surface eluvial and rock samples taken at the Wabli Creek rare element (NYF) pegmatite field have returned high grade niobium of 10.3% Nb2O5 (23RRRK243) and 2.6% Nb2O5 (23RRRK244). Additional anomalous rare earth elements (REE) results returned of up to 7082 ppm TREO.
- Importantly, samples from the latest program were taken up to 400m east of the previously mapped north-west pegmatite trend spanning ~1.5km, which returned results up to 14.3% Nb2O5, 6.7% Ta2O5, 3689 ppm TREO
- Latest results indicate a potential stacked pegmatite sequence and/or a new niobium/REE mineralisation source.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Reach Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Outcropping Copper Gossan Delivers 33% Cu Assays At Morrissey Hill Project, Yinnetharra
Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received high grade copper, gold and silver results up to 33% copper, 0.2g/t gold and 142g/t silver from its recently completed rock chip sampling program at the Company’s Morrissey Hill Project, Yinnetharra, W. A (Refer to Figure 4).
HIGHLIGHTS
- High grade copper‐oxide mineralisation (malachite) confirmed at the Company’s Morrissey Hill Project, Yinnetharra with rock chip samples reporting highly encouraging assays of up to 33.2% Cu; 0.2 g/t Au and 141.8g/t Ag. (Figure 1).
- Results follow Morrissey Hill assays of up to 2.3% Li2O (ASX Announcement 15 May 2023).
- Mineralisation at the Swallowtail Copper Prospect was mapped over a strike length of at least 150m and remains open in all directions.
- Significant results include:
- 33.2% Cu, 0.2g/t Au and 141.8g/t Ag (23RRRK0039).
- 14.7% Cu, 0.02g/t Au and 55.6g/t Ag (23RRRK0042).
- 4.2% Cu, 0.3g/t Au and 5.7g/t Ag (23RRRK0041).
- 2.3% Cu, 0. 2g/t Au and 5.0g/t Ag (23RRRK0043).
- Historical sampling 3.0km’s west of Swallowtail could potentially extend the strike with historical results returned:
- 18.5% Cu, 1.1g/t Au and 6.8g/t Ag
- 18.5% Cu, 1.1g/t Au and 6.8g/t Ag
- The rock chip results confirm the Company’s targeting methodology and the potential of the area to host significant mineralisation.
- Morrissey has never been drilled & geochemical surveys planned to commence next week.
Commenting on the results CEO Jeremy Bower said:
“The Morrissey Hill tenement at our Yinnetharra Project continues to deliver. These are outstanding copper results and in conjunction with the 2.3% Li20 announced earlier this week, it is clear how prospective the ground is. We’re focused on sourcing the critical and battery minerals of the future and copper is an important part of our strategy. Despite several world class copper‐gold and polymetallic base metal deposits in the East Capricorn Orogen, the West Capricorn and Gascoyne has been massively under‐ explored. We see this as a huge opportunity.
Importantly, we are fully funded to complete our field programs and drilling campaigns earmarked for this year. Our focus remains on thorough geochemical assessment of each target and getting drill rigs out to Morrissey Hill as soon as possible. This will mean consistent news flow for our shareholders over the coming months.”
FIGURE 3: Morrissey Hill showing location of the Swallowtail Prospect along Stringer Fault line
FIGURE 4: Regional location of Reach Yinnetharra projects
The rock chip results confirm the Company’s targeting methodology and the potential of the area to host significant mineralisation. Systematic surface geochemical surveys including soils, stream sediment and rock chip sampling are planned to commence immediately. Results from this work will guide follow up programs which if warranted may include electromagnetic geophysical surveys and drill testing of priority targets.
The results were reported from an outcropping quartz‐veined gossan, the Swallowtail Prospect, showing visible malachite (copper‐oxide) over a strike length of approximately 150m. The gossan strikes east‐ west, appears to dip steeply towards the south and remains open in both directions. A single historical sample located some 3.0km’s west of Swallowtail, and within the same structural corridor, also reported high grade copper, gold and silver assays indicating a potential strike length of the target zone in excess of 3km’s (Refer to Figure 3).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Reach Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Reach Resources’ Strategic Position Between Two of WA’s Mining Heavyweights
Reach Resources’ (ASX:RR1) strategic position with its Morrissey Hill project has placed the critical mineral explorer on the radar of two of Western Australia’s mining giants Delta Lithium (ASX:DLI) and Minerals 260 (ASX:MI6), according to an article published in The West Australian.
“While Delta and Minerals 260 have between them wrapped up what appears to be the region’s prime ground, both of their maps show a glaring and curious anomaly. Closer inspection reveals that a reasonable chunk of ground, right in the middle of the two bigger players, is held by the $10m market-capped Reach Resources,” the article said.
Reach acquired the Morrissey Hill lithium project in February, at the same time that it acquired the Camel Hill and White Castles tenements prospective for rare earths and manganese, respectively, covering four tenements. Morrissey hosts historical, high-grade lithium, tantalum, rubidium, caesium and niobium, according to Reach.
Click here to connect with Reach Resources' Limited (ASX:RR1) for an Investor Presentation.
Multiple New Lithium (LCT) Pegmatite Targets Confirmed
Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) engaged globally renowned geological consultants RSC Consultants Limited (RSC) to assess the potential of the Company’s Gascoyne projects for:
- Lithium (Li): hard rock, high grade LCT Pegmatites
- Rare Earth Elements, Heavy and Light (HREE; LREE): clay/hard rock hosted
- Manganese (Mn): high grade strata bound, supergene, and• Precious and base metals (Au; Ag; Cu-Pb-Zn)
HIGHLIGHTS
- Independent geological experts RSC consultants have identified four priority target areas for Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum (“LCT”) Pegmatites within the Company’s Critical Elements Projects, located in the centre of the rapidly developing Gascoyne “Battery Metals” Province, WA
- Each of the target areas are associated with confirmed fertile parental granites of the Thirty Three and Durlacher Supersuites and contain the same metasedimentary sequences which host Red Dirt Metals (ASX: RDT) Yinnetharra Lithium Project, less than 10 km’s to the NE of Reach Resources’ tenure
- All of the targets are defined by favourable geology, multi-element pathfinder geochemistry and the presence of mapped Geological Society of Western Australia (GSWA) Tin, Tantalum and Lithium pegmatites
- A helicopter supported field reconnaissance program has been initiated to assess the priority areas in more detail
- Drilling of priority targets is scheduled to commence in CY Q3/4 2023 once all regulatory approvals are received
CEO Jeremy Bower commented:
“RSC’s independent expert analysis confirms our belief that our landholding in the Gascoyne has the potential to host significant battery metal deposits.
Phase 1 of the assessment focused on the lithium potential at our Critical Elements Projects and has not only cemented Morrissey Hill as our primary lithium target but importantly has identified three new lithium target areas. Each of the areas are defined by the presence of a highly fertile parent granite and supported by key multi-element geochemistry including lithium, caesium, tantalum, tin and rubidium which are all well documented associations of lithium bearing “rare metal” LCT pegmatite mineral systems.
This is an exciting time for the Company and our shareholders, and we look forward to delivering updates to the market over the coming months. The Future is within Reach”.
Phase 1 of the assessment focused on the lithium potential of the Company’s Critical Elements Projects which includes the newly acquired Morrissey Hill and Camel Hill projects as well as the Wabli Creek project (Figure 1).
Figure 1: Critical Elements Projects
The assessment included a review of relevant deposit models and mineralisation styles of interest, regional and local geology, local mineral systems, academic papers, open file company and government reports and all available geochemical, geophysical and remote-sensed data sets.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Reach Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Step Out Drilling Confirms High-Grade Cobalt & Associated Copper at Bald Hill
Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that initial drill assay results have confirmed high-grade cobalt sulphide mineralisation (with strong associated copper anomalism) in the first diamond drill hole completed at the 100% - owned Bald Hill Cobalt Copper Prospect as part of a larger 5 hole (~1,000 metre) step out diamond drilling program.
Highlights
- Hole FI2612 - the first of 5 diamond holes testing cobalt - copper mineralisation at Bald Hill returns high grade cobalt;
- 29m @ 0.12% cobalt from 66 metres, and
- 18m @ 0.16% cobalt, 0.16% copper from 110 metres
including 5m @ 0.21% cobalt, 0.23% copper
- All 5 drill holes have intersected sulphide mineralisation 100- 300m away from the currently defined high-grade cobalt footprint - remaining assays due in 3-4 weeks.
- Rimfire’s drilling to date indicates that Bald Hill hosts some of the highest-grade cobalt mineralisation in the Broken Hill district
- Strong copper anomalism associated with the cobalt upgrades the substantial copper prospectivity at Bald Hill
- South 32 (S32.ASX) and Red Hill Minerals (RHI.ASX) have recently farmed into leases immediately adjoining Rimfire’s project tenements (see Figure 1)
Commenting on the announcement, Rimfire’s Managing Director Mr David Hutton said: “This step-out diamond drill program has substantially expanded the known sulphide hosted mineralised footprint at Rimfire’s 100%-owned Bald Hill cobalt-copper prospect which now extends over a 500m by 200m area.
Assays from hole FI2612 have confirmed that Bald Hill hosts some of the highest cobalt grades in the Broken Hill district. We are encouraged by the presence of copper in these results which highlights the strong potential to find significant copper mineralisation at Bald Hill.
The Rimfire team eagerly awaits assay results from the remaining 4 holes in the program which have all intersected sulphide mineralisation visually similar to that observed in hole FI2612 with results of a similar tenor widely anticipated.
With exciting scandium focused exploration potential also at Rimfire’s Lachlan Orogen assets, the company is eying outstanding upside across our portfolio of critical minerals projects.”
Latest Bald Hill drilling results
Rimfire’s 100% - owned Bald Hill Cobalt Copper Prospect is located approximately 30 kilometres west of Broken Hill, NSW – Figure 1).
Cobalt copper mineralisation at Bald Hill occurs within a folded and faulted sulphide-bearing quartz - albite psammopelitic composite gneiss unit which broadly dips to the east and is underlain by a barren quartz – potassium feldspar gneiss.
Cobalt and copper mineralisation is associated with disseminated to semi massive sulphides (pyrite – pyrrhotite +/- chalcopyrite) that are locally brecciated, and silica altered.
5 diamond holes (FI2612 – FI2616 / 974 metres) were drilled through August and September 2024 to test for extensions of previously drilled high-grade cobalt (Co) mineralisation at Bald Hill, e.g.; 33m @ 0.11% Co from 58 metres in FI2469 including 4m @ 0.23% Co and 2m @ 0.21% Co, and 125m @ 0.13% Co from 198 metres in FI2470 including 97m @ 0.15% Co (see Rimfire’s ASX Announcement dated 8 Augst 2024).
Each of the new drillholes intersected multiple broad zones (downhole widths) of sulphides 100 – 300 metres away from Rimfire’s previous high-grade drill intercepts (see Table 2 for sulphide descriptions) with assay results for the first hole, FI2612 returning (Figures 2 and 3);
- 2m @ 0.37% Cu from 63 metres,
- 29m @ 0.12% Co from 66 metres, and
- 18m @ 0.16% Co, 0.16% Cu from 110 metres including 5m @ 0.21% Co, 0.23% Cu.
The assay results confirm that the sulphides intersected in the drilling are both cobalt and copper- rich and given the similarities between the sulphides interested in FI2612 and the remaining drill holes completed in the program, further drill intercepts of similar tenor are expected.
Significance of the drilling results
The FDI2612 assay results are significant for several reasons as outlined below.
Rimfire’s Bald Hill Prospect represents one of, if not the highest-grade cobalt sulphide occurrence in the Olary and Broken Hill domain (as part of the mineralised Curnamona Province) with other examples typically showing equivalent and significantly lower grades, i.e.; Havilah Resources’ (HAV.ASX) Mutooroo Copper Cobalt Gold Deposit and Cobalt Blue’s (COB.ASX) Broken Hill Cobalt Project respectively (Figure 4).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
High Grade Shallow Resource to Unlock Value at Burns Central
Lefroy Exploration Limited (“Lefroy” or “the Company”) (ASX:LEX) is pleased to provide an update to the Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Burns Central prospect located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The update is based on the original MRE statement (refer ASX release 4 May 2023) which was prepared by consultant, Mr Chris Grove, of Measured Group Pty Ltd in accordance with JORC 2012 guidelines.
HIGHLIGHTS
- A significant shallow high-grade Au zone has been delineated within the existing Burns Central Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE).
- The Burns high grade zone totals 4.22Mt @ 1.18 g/t Au for 15G,285 contained ounces (applying a 0.5g/t Au cut-off grade) which includes:
- 46,538 oz of gold (Au) in oxide,
- 8,154 oz gold (Au) in transitional; and
- 104,5G3 oz gold (Au) in fresh rock
- Burns Central displays a consistent high-grade corridor extending over 650m strike length, and open to the northeast and southwest, with significant previously reported intersections including:
- 61m@ 2.G6 g/t Au (from 120m), including 37m @ 4.23 g/t Au (from 126m) in LEFR320
- 3Gm @ 3.87 g/t Au (from 26m) in LRR003; and
- 30m @ 2.43 g/t Au (from 27m), including 17m @ 3.G g/t (from 38m) in LRR004
- The MRE is drilled to G8% Indicated status and 2% Inferred for gold, with 34% of the gold resource contained within oxide and transitional material.
- The deposit is contained within a well-defined structural control with additional targets located along-strike.
- The Company is in the final stages of preparing an MRE update for the Mt Martin deposit located elsewhere on its tenure.
LEFROY CEO GRAEME GRIBBIN, COMMENTED:
“We are pleased to be revisiting the deposits across our tenure to update the diverse Lefroy Resource base and unlock the value of our landholding. “The reporting of the Company’s maiden MRE at Burns Central in May 2023 demonstrated the expansive size and potential of the Au and Cu system at Burns. Applying a higher grade (0.5g/t) Au cut-off to the existing resource, we have now been able to demonstrate the significance high-grade gold potential of the Burns Central resource, with this higher-grading zone containing 15S,000 near surface ounces grading 1.18g/t Au.
“The definition of this structurally controlled, shallow, high-grade core at Burns Central represents a remarkable opportunity for the Company to explore for and grow its existing portfolio of shallow mineral resources, currently totaling 1.1Million ounces.”
AN EVOLVING BURNS RESOURCE STORY
The Burns Central Deposit forms part of the Burns Gold-Copper Project (‘Burns’ or ‘Project’), 70km southeast of Kalgoorlie in the highly prospective Kalgoorlie Terrane of Western Australia. Burns is located within the broader Lefroy Gold Project, proximal to the St Ives gold camp (Gold Fields Ltd JSE: GFI) and the Daisy Milano and Mt Monger gold operations (Red 5 Limited ASX: RED).
The previously reported mineral resource estimate (MRE) at Burns Central (refer ASX release 4 May 2024) consisted of two volumes: "Min Enriched" for near-surface oxide and saprock enrichment, and "Min" for fresh rock sulphide mineralisation. Applying a nominal 0.1 cut-off value for each metal, this reported a total MRE of 42.95 million tonnes grading 0.36g/t Au and 0.14 % Cu.
REALISING VALUE WITH BURNS HIGH-GRADE CORRIDOR
In keeping with Lefroy’s focus to progress and commercialise the Company’s portfolio of shallow advanced gold deposits (refer ASX release 27 March 2024) an internal review of the high-grade potential of the Burns Central resource has now been completed.
The Company is pleased to report that a significant high-grade zone has been delineated within the existing Burns Central MRE. Reporting only blocks within 200m of surface and applying a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t Au, this zone reports 4.22Mt @ 1.18 g/t Au for 15G,285 contained ounces (Table 1), reported across oxide, transitional and fresh mineralisation categories.
Significantly, this high-grade zone is reported at over 98% Indicated resource classification, with combined oxide and transitional material representing over 34% of the total resource.
Furthermore, the contained gold ounces (159,285 oz) within this recently calculated high grading central core represents 32% of the entire gold ounces (497,472 oz) reported in the May 2023 original MRE. Expressed differently, 32% of the contained gold ounces at Burns Central are contained within 10% of the defined tonnes (159,258 oz within 4.2Mt versus 497,472 oz within 42.95Mt).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Lefroy Exploration Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Supply Chains Disrupted as US East and Gulf Coast Ports Face Worker Strike
A large-scale dockworkers' strike has commenced at major ports along the East and Gulf coasts in the US, halting container traffic and disrupting a significant portion of the nation’s trade.
The walkout, initiated by members of the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) early on Tuesday (October 1), is expected to impact US imports and exports, and could send ripple effects through global supply chains.
According to Bloomberg, ports from Maine to Texas have effectively ceased operations as a result of stalled negotiations between the ILA and the US Maritime Alliance (USMX) after months of discussions.
The ILA, which represents approximately 45,000 dockworkers, is demanding better wages and a rollback of provisions on port automation. Primary points of contention between the parties center around the automation of port terminals, which the union argues threatens job security for its members.
ILA President Harold Daggett has been vocal in opposing automation, stating that workers should not bear the burden of technological advancements that could lead to job losses.
“We are prepared to fight as long as necessary, to stay out on strike for whatever period of time it takes,” he said.
The union is also seeking higher wages and better working conditions in the face of inflation and rising living costs.
The strike affects 14 major ports that handle roughly half of all US containerized trade, making it one of the largest recent disruptions to US port operations. Additionally, it's the first major strike of its kind in almost five decades.
While the USMX has proposed wage increases and enhancements to worker benefits, including contributions to pension plans and healthcare options, the union has rejected these offers, calling for more substantial increases in pay and greater protections against the introduction of automated technologies in port operations.
The strike follows months of warnings from the union, which had threatened to take action if no deal was reached by the Monday (September 30) deadline.
White House intervention potentially on the table
The Biden administration has been closely monitoring the situation, but has not yet intervened.
President Joe Biden, known for his pro-union stance, has refrained from invoking the Taft-Hartley Act, a federal law that would allow him to order the striking workers back to their jobs for an 80 day cooling-off period.
While the government has encouraged both sides to return to the negotiating table, there has been no direct involvement in the labor dispute so far. Some business groups, including the US Chamber of Commerce, have called on the president to take action, citing the potential damage to the economy.
Suzanne Clark, CEO of the chamber, expressed concerns about the economic fallout, stating that "it would be unconscionable to allow a contract dispute to inflict such a shock to our economy."
The immediate impact will be felt in industries that rely heavily on imported goods, such as retail, manufacturing and automotive. The pharmaceutical and electronics sectors are also likely to feel the effects of the action.
Retailers in particular are bracing for potential shortages of goods, especially as the holiday shopping season approaches. Aside from that, it's possible that the strike could have a knock-on effect on international trade as goods destined for US markets are delayed or rerouted through other ports.
The economic cost of the strike could reach as much as US$4.5 billion per week, depending on the duration. A week-long strike could take up to a month to recover from, with cascading delays in the shipping industry. Some experts predict that the strike could last for several weeks if negotiations remain stalled.
As the strike enters its second day, attention is focused on whether the White House will step in to prevent further disruptions. For now, both the union and port operators appear entrenched in their positions.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Jeffreys Find Gold Mine. Second Toll Milling Campaign Completed. 6,295 Ounces Produced; Gold Sales Total $23.5M.
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce reconciliation of the second gold milling campaign for 2024 from the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project), near Norseman, WA. This campaign ran for 42 days, beginning on 24 July 2024 and finishing on 4 September 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
- The second toll milling campaign for 2024 has been completed.
- 6,295 ounces of gold produced from 128,000 tonnes milled.
- Gold sales for this campaign total $23.5 Million.
- Highest sale price at AUD$3,859 per ounce.
- Average sale price at AUD$3,731 per ounce.
- Auric has received initial surplus cash distribution of $2.0 Million.
MANAGEMENT COMMENT
Managing Director, Mark English, said: “We are in the sweetest possible place with the mining of Jeffreys Find.
“Total production for the year has passed 7,500 ounces. Another toll milling campaign is scheduled for the end of November. It will be a mighty run home for Auric as the project draws to conclusion.
“Whilst the campaign processed lower tonnes than expected, the gross revenue was higher due to the extraordinary gold price.
“The reconciled yield of 1.65 g/t was marginally below expectation but the recovery of 93.2% was excellent.
“BML has a contract with Greenfields for 300,000 tonnes to be processed so it won’t be long before milling starts again. We are anticipating a further 142,000 tonnes to be processed in 2024 and early into 2025 at Greenfields.
“Jeffreys Find will produce substantial cash for Auric. It has been an outstanding investment,” said Mr English.
Photo: The Jeffreys Find Pit; 30 September 2024.
Through Auric’s joint venture partner BML Ventures Pty Ltd of Kalgoorlie (BML) a total of 127,610 dry metric tonnes was processed by The Greenfields Mill at Coolgardie (Greenfields or Mill) with a reconciled recovery of 93.2%.
A total of 6,295 ounces of gold was recovered at a reconciled head grade of 1.65 g/t.
Gold sales amounted to $23.48 Million for the campaign with an average gold price of AUD$3,731 per ounce. The highest gold price achieved during the campaign was AUD$3,859 per ounce.
Stage Two of mining in 2024 has now produced 7,551 ounces of gold with total gold sales to date of $27.95 Million.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Digging for Votes: BC NDP and Conservatives Tout Mining Platforms
BC's mineral exploration and mining sector contributes C$7.3 billion to the province's GDP, and according to the Mining Association of BC (MABC) critical minerals extraction could grow that amount significantly.
To unlock this value, the NDP and Conservative parties agree that mine permitting and development need to be streamlined and fast tracked to benefit BC, as well as national energy transition ambitions.
“Northwest BC has the critical minerals that are in high demand worldwide, giving us a huge advantage in the global movement to a clean economy,” said NDP Premier David Eby. “Our plan will get mining projects moving that grow BC’s economy, create good jobs across the Northwest, and benefit communities directly.”
To achieve this, the NDP wants to boost the province's critical minerals sector while maintaining high environmental, safety and Indigenous partnership standards, Eby said during a September 24 campaign stop.
His party's plan includes setting clear timelines for permit reviews on priority projects with support from the newly established Critical Minerals Office, which will also coordinate with the federal government to reduce bureaucratic hurdles and enhance First Nations engagement. The NDP also proposes to introduce union-led training programs, expand the clean energy electricity grid and fund infrastructure upgrades in the northwest.
Additionally, Eby has promised that resource development will bring lasting benefits to local communities through the Resource Benefits Alliance and expanded revenue-sharing and equity opportunities for First Nations.
“For too long, communities across BC’s Northwest saw the impacts of resource projects — like more wear and tear on roads and highways, increased demand on local services — but they weren’t seeing enough of the benefits,” Eby noted.
“We took action to change that. We’re investing money directly back into infrastructure communities like Terrace and Vanderhoof while building up the economy.”
BC's current critical minerals strategy
Most of the themes outlined in the NDP's non-costed platform are in line with the first phase of the province’s Critical Mineral Strategy, which was released by Eby’s government in January.
Independent of the national initiative, which as of 2024 identifies 34 critical minerals vital to the country’s energy transition ambitions and economic future, the provincial strategy aims to position BC to benefit from its geological makeup.
BC holds reserves of more than half of the minerals Canada has deemed critical, including copper, molybdenum, magnesium and zinc, all of which are currently mined in the province. Notably, the province produces 50 percent of the nation’s annual copper output and accounts for 100 percent of its molybdenum mining.
At the moment, exploration is ongoing in the province for other critical minerals, including nickel, cobalt, graphite and vanadium, which are essential for technology applications and the energy transition.
Phase 1 of the BC strategy includes creating a Critical Minerals Project Advancement Office, developing a minerals atlas for exploration, and collaborating with First Nations on infrastructure projects like the North Coast Transmission Line.
The strategy also focuses on maintaining high environmental standards through initiatives such as the Energy and Mines Digital Trust project, along with enhancing transparency.
Conservatives take issue with NDP's mining approach
BC Conservative Party leader John Rustad took aim at the NDP’s resource industry track record in a September 24 press release that also outlines his party's plans for the mining sector.
“The mining and mineral exploration industry, a cornerstone of British Columbia’s economy, has been stifled by increased regulatory burdens, inefficiencies in permitting, and a lack of rural infrastructure investment under the leadership of David Eby’s government,” the statement reads, highlighting what it refers to as the NDP's "excessive red tape."
It goes on to point to permitting delays, regulatory overreach, lack of infrastructure investment and uncertainty in Indigenous consultation as challenges hampering the sector under the current provincial government.
To address some of the outlined issues, the Conservatives are proposing to streamline the permitting process and reduce regulatory burdens. The party also wants to hold companies accountable for site cleaning and remediation, and make investments in critical infrastructure. Its other goals are to pursue economic reconciliation with Indigenous communities, provide competitive tax incentives and position BC mining at a global level.
“British Columbia should be a global mining superpower,” Rustad said. “But under the NDP, we’ve missed critical opportunities. The Conservative Party will reinvigorate the industry, create jobs, and ensure that rural BC and its communities thrive once again.”
Mining industry reacts to NDP and Conservative platforms
Responding to the release of both platforms from BC's leading political parties, Michael Goehring, president and CEO of MABC, underscored the need for the government to support the mining sector.
“The provincial election presents a pivotal moment for British Columbia’s political parties to champion the essential role of BC’s mining sector in the future of our province,” he said. “Commitments to streamline the permitting process for critical minerals projects are not just welcome — they are crucial.”
Goehring went on to acknowledge that the overviews presented address issues his organization has championed over the years. “Both main parties clearly understand BC’s critical minerals potential. As representatives of the mining sector, MABC will be there to ensure they follow through on their commitments,” he said.
“Together, we can create a streamlined and efficient permitting process that fast-tracks project approval, advances economic reconciliation and partnerships with First Nations, while maintaining BC’s world-leading environmental protections. It’s a win for the entire province, and the time to act is now," Goehring added.
The Association for Mineral Exploration also issued a statement following the release of the NDP and Conservative platforms. In it, President and CEO Keerit Jutla emphasized the importance of greenfield mineral exploration.
He warned that without a focus on exploration, the foundation of BC's critical minerals future could be undermined. While encouraged by the NDP and Conservative parties' pledge to streamline permitting processes, Jutla took issue with a perceived lack of exploration support in the NDP's plan.
“The BC NDP’s mining platform, while commendable, falls short by not explicitly supporting the indispensable role of mineral exploration,” he said. “We urge all political parties to integrate a comprehensive approach to mining that includes robust exploration initiatives to support a thriving mining sector in BC.”
According to a 2024 MABC study on the economic impact of critical minerals in BC, more than 1,100 publicly listed exploration companies are based in Metro Vancouver. There are currently 17 proposed critical minerals mines in development stages, representing significant near-term investment, employment and tax revenue.
Voting in BC’s 2024 provincial election will conclude on October 19.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
AI: The New Safety Inspectors for Mining Equipment
The mining industry, known for its complexity and operational challenges, requires stringent safety measures to ensure both the safety of its workforce and the efficient operation of heavy machinery.
From trucks and drills to conveyors and crushers, mining equipment is subject to constant wear and tear. Traditionally, manual inspections have been the standard, but these are time-consuming, prone to human error, and offer limited real-time insight. Enter Artificial Intelligence (AI)—a game-changer for enhancing safety inspections across mining operations.
Enhancing Paperless Mining Equipment Inspections with AI
AI is transforming the way safety inspections are conducted in mining, allowing operators to not only streamline processes but also improve accuracy and safety.
Here’s how AI is reshaping mining safety:
1. Image Analysis and Defect Detection
AI-powered image recognition can analyse high-resolution images of mining equipment such as haul trucks, excavators, and drills to detect cracks, corrosion, leaks, and other mechanical defects that may be overlooked by human inspectors. This technology enhances the accuracy and consistency of inspections, particularly in rugged and hazardous environments where frequent manual checks are difficult.
2. Predictive Maintenance
By analysing historical data from previous equipment inspections, AI can predict when machinery components are likely to fail. This predictive maintenance model reduces unexpected downtime and ensures that critical mining equipment operates smoothly. It also allows companies to schedule repairs before a major failure occurs, thereby enhancing the overall safety and productivity of the mine.
3. Real-Time Monitoring
AI can integrate with IoT (Internet of Things) sensors on mining equipment to provide real-time data on various performance metrics, such as engine temperature, hydraulic pressure, and machine load. By analysing this data, AI can detect anomalies early, helping to prevent breakdowns and accidents that can jeopardize worker safety.
4. Automated Reporting
AI can generate detailed and automated inspection reports, complete with images of any detected issues, suggested corrective actions, and compliance notes. This not only saves time but also eliminates the risk of human error in documentation, ensuring that safety protocols are accurately followed and tracked.
5. Risk Assessment
AI evaluates multiple factors, such as equipment usage patterns, age, wear and tear, and operating conditions, to generate risk scores for individual pieces of machinery. This helps prioritize maintenance efforts on the most vulnerable equipment, ensuring resources are allocated effectively to maintain a safe working environment.
6. Compliance Management
Mining operations must adhere to strict safety regulations and industry standards (e.g., MSHA, ISO). AI helps automate compliance checks and generates comprehensive, audit-ready reports that ensure your mining equipment meets all safety standards without the need for manual verification.
Benefits of AI-Enhanced Mining Equipment Inspections
1. Improved Safety
By identifying potential equipment failures early, AI helps reduce the risk of accidents that could endanger miners and cause costly operational delays. This proactive approach to safety ensures that any machinery defects are addressed promptly, safeguarding the well-being of workers in hazardous environments.
2. Increased Efficiency
Automating data collection, analysis, and reporting streamlines the inspection process, freeing up operators and safety personnel to focus on other critical tasks. With AI, mining operations can maintain optimal safety levels while simultaneously improving operational efficiency.
3. Enhanced Decision-Making
AI provides real-time insights and predictive analytics, allowing for more informed decisions about equipment maintenance and safety protocols. Mining operators can rely on AI data to schedule repairs or replacements, reducing downtime and improving the longevity of equipment.
4. Better Compliance
Ensuring compliance with mining safety regulations is a time-consuming task, but AI makes it easier by automating checks and generating reports that can be readily shared with regulatory bodies. This reduces the administrative burden on safety managers while ensuring all machinery complies with necessary standards.
5. Cost Reduction
Mining operations can see significant cost savings by reducing downtime, minimizing the risk of accidents, and optimizing maintenance schedules. With AI-driven inspections, mines can avoid costly repairs, equipment replacements, and regulatory fines.
Challenges and Considerations
While AI offers numerous advantages for mining equipment inspections, it is not intended to fully replace human inspectors. Challenges such as data quality, algorithm bias, and cybersecurity concerns need to be addressed. Additionally, a skilled workforce is necessary to oversee the implementation and management of AI technologies within mining operations.
Conclusion
By adopting AI, the mining industry can elevate safety standards, protect workers, and ensure equipment reliability. The future of mining safety inspections lies in the intelligent collaboration between cutting-edge technology and human expertise. This partnership between AI and human oversight can lead to safer, more efficient, and cost-effective mining operations.
Hear more from
Naaman Shibi
Paperless Solutions Expert
Pervidi Paperless Solutions
