Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How to Invest in OpenAI's ChatGPT (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

SIRONA BIOCHEM Poised for Profitability in 2025 with Anti-Aging Product Rollout

Altech – CERENERGY® First 60 KWh Prototype Online and Achieving Great Results

Glencore Loan Facility Closed, Offtakes Executed

In Search of Alternative Financing for Critical Minerals Projects

SAGA Metals Engages Expert Geologist for Petrographic Analysis and Prepares for Second Tranche of IPO

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM)

SQM:NYE

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Altech Batteries

ATC:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Energy Outlook Report

Rare Earths Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Reach Resources

Highly Anomolous Samples Confirm Drill Ready Targets

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to confirm that the Company has received its latest surface sample assay results from the Company’s 100% owned Wabli Creek Project, in the Gascoyne of Western Australia.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Highly anomalous values have been returned across the majority of areas sampled. Significantly, neodymium, praseodymium (magnetic rare earth elements) as well as niobium and titanium, are well above background values.
  • Importantly, geological analysis of the surface samples, including all the previous work undertaken at Wabli Creek, has confirmed that niobium and REE mineralisation has been determined to occur within the alkaline granite and its contact with associated N/S trending pegmatites/dykes.
  • A total of 74 surface samples have been returned from the Company’s latest detailed mapping and sampling program and provides the final step toward defining priority drill targets.
  • Mapping and surface sampling focused on granite/dyke contact zones and identified large anomalous zones of total rare earth oxides (TREO) with values up to 7060 ppm from surface samples (Figure 1 & 2, Table 4).

Surface samples were taken specifically to refine the Company’s understanding of granite/dyke contact zones identified by geochemical and geophysical analysis previously completed. As mineralisation has been established in the Pelops zone, the purpose of this exercise was to confirm anomalous mineralisation exists in additional zones, prior to the definition of priority drill targets.

Approximately 7 km2 of the 15 km2 E 09/2377 tenement has now been geologically mapped.

FIGURE 1: Niobium current & historical, Wabli Creek (ASX Announcements 18 March, 28 May, 12 June, 7 August, 2024)

FIGURE 2: TREO current & historical, Wabli Creek (ASX Announcements 18 March, 28 May, 12 June, 7 August, 2024)

Reach CEO, Jeremy Bower stated,

“These latest surface sample results have certainly enhanced our confidence at Wabli Creek. The key for the exploration team has been to understand and try and replicate the Pelops Prospect, where rock chip samples from bedrock have returned assays up to 17.65% Nb2O5.

Our exploration team led by Nick Revell and Principal Geologist, David Tsiokos, now have a strong understanding regarding the genesis of mineralisation which has enabled them to confirm drill ready targets. The confirmation of anomalous mineralisation in other zones in addition to Pelops is the final confirmation we needed to de-risk the next stage of exploration.

Not only is there the potential for niobium and titanium but also significant levels of magnetic REE particularly neodymium and praseodymium. Of major importance is the thesis that the central alkaline granite is host to much of the rare earth mineralisation, in addition to its contact with the N-S trending dykes. This provides a much larger target area which is very exciting”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Reach Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

resource investingasx stocksasx:rr1resource stocks
RR1:AU
The Conversation (0)
Odessa Minerals (ASX:ODE)

Odessa Minerals: Exploring for Lithium and Rare Earths in Western Australia's Resource-rich Gascoyne Region


Keep reading...Show less
Reach Resources

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1) (“Reach” or “the Company”) provides its activities report for the quarter ended 30 June 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Reach Resources

Outcropping Copper Gossan Delivers 33% Cu Assays At Morrissey Hill Project, Yinnetharra

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received high grade copper, gold and silver results up to 33% copper, 0.2g/t gold and 142g/t silver from its recently completed rock chip sampling program at the Company’s Morrissey Hill Project, Yinnetharra, W. A (Refer to Figure 4).

Keep reading...Show less
Reach Resources

Reach Resources’ Strategic Position Between Two of WA’s Mining Heavyweights

Reach Resources’ (ASX:RR1) strategic position with its Morrissey Hill project has placed the critical mineral explorer on the radar of two of Western Australia’s mining giants Delta Lithium (ASX:DLI) and Minerals 260 (ASX:MI6), according to an article published in The West Australian.

Keep reading...Show less
Reach Resources

Multiple New Lithium (LCT) Pegmatite Targets Confirmed

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) engaged globally renowned geological consultants RSC Consultants Limited (RSC) to assess the potential of the Company’s Gascoyne projects for:

  • Lithium (Li): hard rock, high grade LCT Pegmatites
  • Rare Earth Elements, Heavy and Light (HREE; LREE): clay/hard rock hosted
  • Manganese (Mn): high grade strata bound, supergene, and• Precious and base metals (Au; Ag; Cu-Pb-Zn)
Keep reading...Show less
Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

Step Out Drilling Confirms High-Grade Cobalt & Associated Copper at Bald Hill

Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that initial drill assay results have confirmed high-grade cobalt sulphide mineralisation (with strong associated copper anomalism) in the first diamond drill hole completed at the 100% - owned Bald Hill Cobalt Copper Prospect as part of a larger 5 hole (~1,000 metre) step out diamond drilling program.

Keep reading...Show less
Lefroy Exploration Ltd

High Grade Shallow Resource to Unlock Value at Burns Central

Lefroy Exploration Limited (“Lefroy” or “the Company”) (ASX:LEX) is pleased to provide an update to the Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Burns Central prospect located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The update is based on the original MRE statement (refer ASX release 4 May 2023) which was prepared by consultant, Mr Chris Grove, of Measured Group Pty Ltd in accordance with JORC 2012 guidelines.

Keep reading...Show less
Cargo ship with US flag on side.

Supply Chains Disrupted as US East and Gulf Coast Ports Face Worker Strike

A large-scale dockworkers' strike has commenced at major ports along the East and Gulf coasts in the US, halting container traffic and disrupting a significant portion of the nation’s trade.

The walkout, initiated by members of the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) early on Tuesday (October 1), is expected to impact US imports and exports, and could send ripple effects through global supply chains.

According to Bloomberg, ports from Maine to Texas have effectively ceased operations as a result of stalled negotiations between the ILA and the US Maritime Alliance (USMX) after months of discussions.

Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Jeffreys Find Gold Mine. Second Toll Milling Campaign Completed. 6,295 Ounces Produced; Gold Sales Total $23.5M.

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce reconciliation of the second gold milling campaign for 2024 from the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project), near Norseman, WA. This campaign ran for 42 days, beginning on 24 July 2024 and finishing on 4 September 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Ballot box and Canadian flag.

Digging for Votes: BC NDP and Conservatives Tout Mining Platforms

BC's mineral exploration and mining sector contributes C$7.3 billion to the province's GDP, and according to the Mining Association of BC (MABC) critical minerals extraction could grow that amount significantly.

To unlock this value, the NDP and Conservative parties agree that mine permitting and development need to be streamlined and fast tracked to benefit BC, as well as national energy transition ambitions.

“Northwest BC has the critical minerals that are in high demand worldwide, giving us a huge advantage in the global movement to a clean economy,” said NDP Premier David Eby. “Our plan will get mining projects moving that grow BC’s economy, create good jobs across the Northwest, and benefit communities directly.”

Keep reading...Show less
IMARC

AI: The New Safety Inspectors for Mining Equipment

The mining industry, known for its complexity and operational challenges, requires stringent safety measures to ensure both the safety of its workforce and the efficient operation of heavy machinery.


Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Large Scale Copper Discovery Confirmed

Step Out Drilling Confirms High-Grade Cobalt & Associated Copper at Bald Hill

Significant Progress with B7-H3 Targeting Radio-Antibody (BetaBart)

Metal Hawk: Gold-focused Exploration in Western Australia’s  Eastern Goldfields Region

Related News

Lithium Investing

Large Scale Copper Discovery Confirmed

Rare Earth Investing

Energy Fuels: Uranium Sector Strong, Now Ramping Up Rare Earths

Uranium Investing

3 Best-performing ASX Uranium Stocks of 2024

Nickel Investing

3 Best-performing Canadian Nickel Stocks of 2024

Copper Investing

Northern Queensland’s Rich Copper Resource

Lithium Investing

Dredging Begins at Lumsden Point, Hub to Focus on Battery Metals Exports

×