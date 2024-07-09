- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
High-Grade Rock Chip Assays Extend Prospective Lithium Horizon at Red Mountain Project, USA
Grades up to 4,150ppm Li identified along 1.4km trend north of recent discovery
Astute Metals NL (ASX: ASE) (“ASE”, “Astute” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that rock chip assay results from its 100%-owned Red Mountain Lithium Project in Nevada, USA have returned high-grade mineralisation of up to 4,150ppm Lithium, further enhancing the project’s exploration and discovery potential. Notable results returned up to 1.4km north of the recently reported discovery include:
- 4,150ppm Li, brown-green claystone sampled 490m north of RMRC002
- 2,900ppm Li, brown claystone sampled 990m north of RMRC002
- 2,550ppm Li, brown claystone sampled 1.40km north of RMRC002
- 81 rock-chip samples reveal the presence of high�grade lithium claystone mineralisation in outcropping and sub-cropping claystones at Red Mountain.
- North-south trend of high-grade samples extends the claystone mineralisation 1.4km north of hole RMRC002, expanding the prospective horizon at Red Mountain
- Exceptional grades of up to 4,150ppm lithium reported.
- 20 samples return grades over 1,000ppm lithium indicating high-grade clays across the Project.
- Assay results for the remaining eight drill holes expected in two batches by the end of July.
A total of 81 samples were collected and assayed, adding to Astute’s understanding of the prospective horizons at Red Mountain and complementing the initial drill results from its maiden drilling campaign,for which assays for eight holes remain pending. The rock chip assays are shown, along with previous results including the recently announced high-grade lithium discovery, in Figure 1.
These results suggest that the targeted high-grade lithium horizon persists further north than previously interpreted, with a number of high-grade samples located along an approximate north-south trend stretching 1.4km north of the northernmost drill hole, RMRC0021. The extended zone will be tested by future drilling at the project.
Astute Chairman, Tony Leibowitz, said:
“Our exploration team continues to deliver exciting results, with these latest rock chip results returning exceptional lithium grades and further expanding the potential scale of the Red Mountain Project. The latest results come from an area up to 1.4km north of the discovery we announced recently on 18 June and provide further evidence of the scale and potential of this project.
“We are eagerly awaiting the assays from eight drill holes along the initial 4.6km of strike tested by our recent drilling, with these new rock chip results further extending the prospective horizon to over6km – adding a significant new area for drill testing later this year.
“The latest results suggest that Red Mountain could be a very large and significant lithium discovery, and we are looking forward to systematically unlocking its full potential.”
Figure 1. Rock chip and Drill-hole locations, intersections, and gridded soil sample geochemistry over aerial image.
Background
Located in central-eastern Nevada (Figure3), the Red Mountain Project was staked by Astute in August 2023.
The Project area has broad mapped tertiary lacustrine (lake) sedimentary rocks known locally as the Horse Camp Formation2 . Elsewhere in the state of Nevada, equivalent rocks host large lithium deposits (see Figure 3) such as Lithium Americas’ (NYSE: LAC) 16.1Mt LCE Thacker Pass Project3 , American Battery Technology Corporation’s (OTCMKTS: ABML) 15.8Mt LCE Tonopah Flats deposit4 and American Lithium (TSX.V: LI) 9.79Mt LCE TLC Lithium Project5 .
After staking was completed, Astute completed an 819-point soil sampling campaign that revealed strong lithium anomalism in soils, with grades of up to 1,110ppm lithium and a coherent 50ppm+ lithium anomaly that extends over a strike length of 8km and is up to 2.8km wide2 (Figure 1).
After completing the soil sampling campaign, the Company embarked on a rock-chip campaign at Red Mountain designed to test for lithium at strategic locations and across a range of outcropping and shallowly sub-cropping rock types (see Figure 2).. The results of this initialrock chip sampling revealed the presence of strongly mineralised claystone, with 10 claystones grading on average 1,102ppm lithium, ranging from 132-2,190ppm lithium2
In May through June 2024 a maiden Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling campaign was completed at the Project, with initial results indicating the potential discovery of a significant lithium deposit1 .
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Astute Metals NL licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Firetail Resources
FTLABX
Overview
Firetail Resources (ASX:FTL) is an Australian exploration company building a strategic portfolio of battery metals in Australia and Peru.
Batteries are a critical foundation of the transition to a greener and more sustainable future. Consequently, between electric vehicles and renewable energy, global demand for batteries is expected to increase from 185 GWh in 2020 to over 2,000 GWh by 2030. This is expected to have a profound impact on the market for battery and base metals such as lithium, nickel, cobalt and copper.
Firetail Resources aims to leverage this significant opportunity to find the critical resources to support the world’s journey to electrification. Under the direction of a proven board and management team with decades of collective experience in mining exploration, development and production, Firetail Resources boasts a diversified asset portfolio with multiple drill-ready targets and advanced exploration projects that all have tremendous potential to increase shareholder value.
Firetail's Australian Yalgoo-Dalgaranga, Mt. Slopeaway and Paterson projects are all located in proven geologic domains and display significant upside for substantial mineral resources. The company's more recent acquisition of two projects in Peru strongly complements these assets.As the world's third-largest copper producer, Peru has a massive mining industry with a strong prominence in the country’s national economy. Long recognized as an excellent, low-risk mining jurisdiction, the country recently approved roughly $600 million worth of new mining projects. Unsurprisingly, nearly every major global mining company is either operating in the jurisdiction or is aware of it.
Although only recently acquired, Firetail's Picha Copper project is now one of its most promising assets. The Picha Project was acquired as part of a deal that includes a farm-in agreement with Barrick Gold Corporation (TSE:ABX) for an earn-in of up to 70 percent interest in the Charaque Project.
Picha is located along a NNW regional trend of carbonate-replacement (CRD) and epithermal deposits, including the San Gabriel Gold Project (Buenaventura NYSE:BVN), which is fully permitted and in construction; and the Berenguela Ag, Cu, Mn, Zn Deposit (Aftermath Silver TSXV:AAG).
In 2024, Firetail Resources announced the acquisition of York Harbour copper project, Canada. The company has signed a binding option agreement to acquire up to 80 percent of York Harbour project via a staged earn-in. York Harbour is a Cyprus-style volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) exploration project, located 180 km west-south-west of FireFly Metals Ltd (ASX:FFM) Green Bay copper project.
With a diversified portfolio of battery and base metals assets in two leading mining jurisdictions, Firetail is perfectly positioned to take advantage of the transition to green energy, driving considerable shareholder value in the process.
Company Highlights
- Demand for batteries is expected to exponentially increase by 2030, consequently driving the demand for battery and base metals.
- An Australian exploration company, Firetail Resources is well-positioned to take advantage of this market trend via a portfolio of Australian and Peruvian battery metals projects.
- Firetail's drill-ready assets are supported by smart field exploration and drilling programs to unlock their resource potential and increase shareholder value.
- The company's current portfolio of assets includes lithium, copper, cobalt, manganese, molybdenum, lead, zinc and nickel.
- All of Firetail's exploration activities are directed by a board and management team with a proven track record in mineral exploration, development and production.
Key Projects
Picha (Copper)
Located in Southern Peru's Moquegua and Puno departments, Picha represents Firetail's most recent acquisition. Intended as a complement to the company's portfolio of battery metals assets, the highly prospective 200-square-kilometre copper project hosts multiple drill-ready targets which Firetail plans to test in the coming months. Picha was obtained as part of a deal that included a farm-in agreement with Barrick Gold Corporation for the Charaque Project located 30 kilometres to the northeast.
Firetail recently confirmed its official drill permit for Picha and site preparations are underway for a October drilling campaign.
Project Highlights
- Promising Geology: Picha is located within Peru's Epithermal Au-Ag-Cu-Pb-Zn metallogenic zone along a north-northwest regional trend of carbonate-replacement and epithermal deposits.
- Nearby Projects: Picha is situated roughly 17 kilometres east-northeast of Compania de Minas Buenaventura's San Gabriel gold-copper-silver project, which hosts:
- Reserves of 14.9 Mt with 4.04 grams per ton (g/t) gold and 6.43 g/t silver representing 1.94 Moz gold.
- Resources of 24.86 Mt with 2.10 g/t gold and 8.46 g/t silver.
- Multiple Mineralisation: The project is prospective for multiple styles of copper mineralisation, including epithermal, stratabound, polymetallic carbonate replacement and porphyry-style. It also hosts several untested and geologically significant geochemical and geophysical anomalies, displaying similar mineralisation to the Storm/Seal copper project on Somerset Island.
- Significant Exploration Potential: Firetail has identified 13 exploration targets through a combination of geological mapping, surface sampling and geophysical surveys. Thus far, the company has collected 651 rock/chip samples and 289 soil samples and performed 118 line-kilometre IPs and 240 line-kilometre magnetic surveys. Highlights of its exploration work include:
- Widespread surface copper mineralisation coincident with IP anomalies.
- Channel Sample Results
- Cobremani: 41.6 metres at 1.12 percent copper and 22.85 g/t gold.
- Maricate: 17.6 metres at 1.95 percent copper and 29.58 g/t gold.
- Cumbre Coya: 32.85 metres at 0.61 percent copper and 209.76 g/t gold.
- Fundicion Target: Identification of a large chargeability anomaly reflecting potential sulphide mineralisation and/or alteration at depth indicative of a large porphyry body. This anomaly is roughly 2 kilometres long and 2 kilometres across at its widest point.
- Additional Drill Targets: Firetail's second IP survey revealed additional anomalies, including:
- Ichucollo: Semi-contiguous 2.5-kilometre long IP anomaly with coincident surface mineralisation and sample results of 24 metres at 1.08 percent copper, 13 metres at 1.38 percent copper and 30 metres at 0.79 percent copper. Manto-type mineralisation at the target's southern end also averages 1.45 percent copper over 18 metres.
- Huancune: A 1.5-kilometre long anomaly coincident with surface mineralisation. Multiple channel samples ranging from less than 0.5 percent copper up to 3.95 percent copper.
Charaque (Copper)
The Charaque Copper Project is located roughly 30 kilometres northeast of Firetail's Picha project, consisting of eight claims covering roughly 60 square kilometres. The region around the project is an active exploration area where multiple leading mining companies maintain significant landholdings, including Barrick Gold, Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) and Fresnillo (LON:FRES).
Charaque was acquired via a farm-in agreement between Firetail and Barrick Gold which entitles the latter to earn up to a 70 percent interest in the project.
Yalgoo & Dalgaranga (Lithium)
Firetail's Yalgoo and Dalgaranga lithium projects collectively span more than 1,750 square kilometres in Western Australia's highly prospective Murchison region. Located close to Geraldton Port and with easy access to all necessary infrastructure, the two projects host known lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites with a strong rubidium association. Firetail recently completed a small maiden drilling program in the Johnson Well area of Yalgoo, itself the site of a historic lepidolite mine.
Rock chip sampling of surrounding areas is ongoing along with a detailed analysis of lithium prospectivity. Results and a project update are expected within four to six weeks.
Project Highlights
- Yalgoo Exploration Results: Thus far, exploration at Yalgoo has returned highly promising results, including:
- A 25-kilometre "Goldilocks Zone" at Yalgoo confirmed to host LCT pegmatites with historic results of up to 3.75 percent lithium oxide.
- Rock chip assay results of up to 0.54 percent lithium oxide and under 1 percent rubidium.
- High-grade rubidium, including 10 metres at 0.44 percent rubidium from 10 metres.
- Dalgaranga Exploration Results: Firetail has completed detailed geological mapping in the project's north, returning anomalous lithium, rubidium, caesium and tantalum values indicative of LCT pegmatites. The company plans to undertake further mapping in the area.
- Dalgaranga's Strong Prospectivity: Dalgaranga counts several advanced critical minerals projects amongst its neighbours which together confirm its prospectivity:
- King Tamba (ASX:KTA): Maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) of 5 Mt at 0.14 percent rubidium oxide with a lithium oxide credit. Open mineralisation in all directions with a planned infill drill program to expand MRE.
- Aldoro Resources Limited (ASX:ARN): Aldoro's Niobe Tantalum-Lithium project has delivered a maiden inferred JORC MRE of 4.6 Mt at 0.17 percent rubidium oxide and 0.07 percent lithium oxide. Potential to upgrade is present thanks to mineralisation at shallow depth.
- Farm-in Agreement on Southern Yalgoo Tenement: Completion of the farm-in agreement completed with SensOre (ASX:S3N), through its joint-venture subisidiary Exploration Ventures AI Pty (EXAI) in partnership with German resource investment group Deutsche Rohstoff AG, on tenement E59/E2252, a part of the Firetail Yalgoo Lithium Project. As per the agreement, EXAI is to earn up to 80 percent of lithium rights on E59/E2252 by spending $3.5 million in two stages. Additional considerations of up to $600,000 will be fulfilled upon the delivery of maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) and pre-feasibility study (PFS). SensOre will further provide Firetail access to its proprietary AI technology across the Yalgoo and Dalgaranga Lithium Projects. The two companies will work closely together to identify and confirm Lithium exploration targets in the region.
Mt. Slopeaway (Nickel)
Situated in Central Queensland, Firetail's Mt. Slopeaway Nickel Project contains an existing JORC 2012-compliant inferred mineral resource of 4 MT at 1 percent nickel, 0.2 percent cobalt and 1 percent manganese. Having recently been awarded project status, Firetail plans to conduct environmental and heritage surveys. Planning of an onsite drilling program is also underway.
Project Highlights
- Current Progress: In addition to drilling, heritage and environmental surveys, highlights of Firetail's work at Mt. Slopeaway include:
- Development of a geological model indicative of a manganese-cobalt-nickel layer at the base of a limonite section.
- Finalisation of a project land access agreement and completion of site earthworks.
- Phase 1 reverse circulation (RC) drilling with results exceeding historical nickel and cobalt assay data.
- A planned Phase 2 RC and diamond drilling program to upgrade the project's current resource classification.
- Extensional drilling to potentially expand the project's current inferred resource.
- Drilling Results: A drilling program completed in Q4 2022 returned up to 51 metres of thick laterite nickel-cobalt mineralisation.
Paterson (Copper)
Firetail's Paterson Copper Project spans five tenements across roughly 1,000 square kilometres in Western Australia. Heritage agreements for the project are in place and desktop studies are currently progressing, with multiple prospective target areas identified for drilling.
Project Highlights
- Shallow Intercepts: Paterson displays the shallowest known historical gold/copper intercepts in the region, with up to 6.5 percent copper, 0.99 g/t gold and copper, 0.99 g/t gold and 1,330 parts per million (ppm) molybdenum across an approximately 50-metre wide magnetite alteration zone.
- Drilling Targets: Paterson has identified the following potential targets for drilling at Paterson:
- 87WDRC2: 17 metres at 1.6 percent copper and 317 ppm molybdenum including 9 metres at 2.6 percent copper and 456 ppm molybdenum from 84 metres.
- 87WDRC6: 9 metres at 2 percent copper and 272 ppm molybdenum including 5 metres at 3.1 percent copper and 430 ppm molybdenum from 84 metres.
- 87WDRC8: 11 metres at 1.5 percent copper and 181 ppm molybdenum including 7 metres at 2.1 percent copper and 250 ppm molybdenum from 83 metres.
- 87WDRC14: 13 metres at 1.1 percent copper including 6 metres at 2 percent copper from 107 metres.
Management Team
Brett Grosvenor — Executive Chair
Brett Grosvenor is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of experience in the mining and power industry. He holds a dual tertiary qualification in engineering and a Master in Business. Prior to his current position, Grosvenor was the director of development at Primero Group, focused on the development of projects from an initial concept through to contract delivery and operation.
Grosvenor is currently a director of ASX-listed Perpetual Resources and Firebird Metals. He is a member of the project steering group for Patriot Battery Metals and also the Australian Industry Consultation Group for Battery and Critical Minerals.
Glenn Poole - Chief Executive Officer
Glenn Poole brings a wealth of experience as a technical geologist and a proven track record in developing and rejuvenating mineral assets with numerous ASX listed companies. Most recently, Poole was technical director and chief geologist at Greenstone Resources (ASX:GSR) prior to the merger with Horizon Minerals (ASX:HRZ). During his time, Poole delivered significant increases in resources to the Coolgardie Gold and Norseman base metal projects. Prior to this, he was technical lead for Firefly Resources and developed the maiden resources for the Yalgoo Project prior to the merger with Spartan Resources (ASX:SPR). Poole has also held senior positions within Northern Star (ASX:NST) and Superior Gold.
Poole's combination of advanced technical and corporate experience will expedite the exploration and development of the York Harbour copper-zinc-silver project in Newfoundland and Labrador. Poole holds a BSc in Geology from the University of Otago and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from La Trobe University.
Simon Lawson — Non-executive Director
Simon Lawson is a professional geoscientist with more than 16 years operational experience spanning multiple commodities and jurisdictions, and was a founding member of Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST).
He holds a Master of Science in geology from Auckland University and has more than 15 years of exploration, production and management experience in gold and base metals. He is currently the managing director of Spartan Resources (ASX:SPR) formerly Gascoyne Resources (ASX:GCY).
Cai Kecheng — Non-executive Director
Cai Kecheng is a representative of Hong Kong Jayson Mining Co. (Jayson), a substantial shareholder of Firetail. Kecheng has over eighteen years of experience in financial investment and corporate strategy. He is currently the associate president and head of investment & strategy for Jayson. Prior to that, he served as managing director at a number of private equity firms in Shanghai
George Bauk — Non-executive Director
George Bauk is an experienced director with over 17 years as a listed company director and 30 years within the resources industry including global operational and corporate roles.
He has experience managing everything from exploration to production in Australia and internationally, with expertise across a variety of commodities including rare earths, lithium, graphite, gold, uranium and copper. During his time as managing director of Northern Minerals, he led his team from a greenfields heavy rare earth explorer to one of the few global producers of high-value dysprosium outside of China.
Alongside his position as director at Firetail, he is also an executive chairman of ASX-listed Valor Resources (ASX:VAL) and Lithium Australia (ASX:LIT), as well as an executive director of PVW Resources (ASX:PVW).
Robin Wilson — Technical Director
Robin Wilson has held senior exploration positions in several exploration and mining companies, including Valor Resources, Polaris Metals, Tanganyika Gold, Troy Resources, CRA Exploration and Northern Minerals. He has also spent five years working in oil and gas exploration for Woodside Energy.
During nearly 30 years of involvement in mineral exploration, Wilson has worked on gold, nickel, REE, uranium, copper, lithium and phosphate projects throughout Australia, Africa, South America and North America and was involved in the initial discovery and outlining of several gold deposits in Australia. Between 2006 and 2021 he led the Northern Minerals exploration team that discovered the Browns Range REE deposits that have advanced through development to production of HRE carbonate.
Frank Bierlein — Technical Consultant
Dr. Frank Bierlein is a geologist with 30 years of experience as a consultant, researcher, lecturer and industry professional. He served on the Firetail board of directors from the time of its listing on ASX in April 2022 until July 2023. He remains a technical consultant to Firetail, in particular for ongoing technical work on the Mt Slopeaway Project.
Bierlein has held exploration and generative geology management positions with QMSD Mining, Qatar Mining, Afmeco Australia and Areva NC and consulted for, among others, Newmont Gold, Resolute Mining, Goldfields International, Freeport McMoRan and the International Atomic Energy Agency.
He is currently a Non-executive director of Blackstone Minerals, Impact Minerals and Variscan Mines.
Leon Bagas — Senior Exploration Geologist
Leon Bagas is an exploration geologist with forty years of industry experience. He has held senior exploration roles with multiple Australian companies and senior research positions for the University of Western Australia.
Bagas is highly experienced in developing mineralisation models using geochemistry and geochronology. Combined with his proficiency in the field, this makes Bagas an excellent candidate to assist in the development of the exploration and drilling programs at Firetail's Paterson Orogen and Yalgoon-Dalgaranga project areas.
Phillip Mackenzie — Senior Exploration Geologist
Phillip Mackenzie has worked in Central Queensland over several decades, exploring the Marlborough and Yeppoon terrain to assess and explore for nickel, cobalt, chromite, magnesite and gold related to the Princhester Serpentinite. His work included management of projects and teams to perform activities ranging from regional sampling to resource drilling. As a result of his work, several hundred drill holes targeting lateritic nickel and cobalt were assessed and an indicated resource determined for a mining lease.
Auric to Bank $3M Cash this Quarter. Toll Milling of 150,000 Tonnes to Start in 3 Weeks.
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that the second gold milling campaign of 2024 from the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project) near Norseman, WA, is expected to commence on 24 July 2024.
Highlights
- First cash of $2 million to be received in Q3, 2024 from gold sales.
- Repayment of $1 million working capital in Q3, 2024.
- Milling notice signed to toll treat 150,000 tonnes of ore.
- Processing to commence 24 July 2024 with campaign to last 6-7 weeks.
- 75,000+ tonnes already delivered to Greenfields Mill or on ROM Pad at mine.
- Further toll milling campaigns scheduled in Q4, 2024.
- JV on target to process 300,000 tonnes at Greenfields Mill in 2024/2025.
Management Comment
Managing Director, Mark English, said:“We’ll bank $2 million this quarter, first proceeds to Auric from the 2024 mining of Jeffreys Find. It’s an early payment from our JV partners, reinforcing to us that we’re in for a great year at Auric.
“With another $1 million coming back from our earlier working capital contribution to Stage 2 at Jeffreys Find, we find ourselves in a robust position.
“The Coolgardie mill has now agreed with BML that it will toll treat 150,000 tonnes of gold ore starting 24 July 2024. This second gold campaign of the year is expected to generate in excess of $20 million in gross revenue for the joint venture, setting the stage for ongoing cash distributions to Auric.
“BML has a contract with the mill to process 300,000 tonnes in 2024, but it will extract considerably more tonnes than that. Discussions are underway as to where this excess tonnage will be toll milled.
“We are exceeding our targets and with the gold price holding around $AUD3,500 an ounce the timing is perfect. Jeffreys Find will be a substantial cash producer for Auric in 2024 and 2025,” said Mr English.
The Jeffreys Find Pit. Photo: 1 July 2024
As of 3 July 2024 a total of 43,402 tonnes of ore has been transported to the Greenfields Mill (Greenfields) at Coolgardie by BML Ventures Pty Ltd of Kalgoorlie (BML), Auric’s joint venture partner.
BML is mining around the clock with an estimated 30,000+ tonnes of high grade ore on the ROM Pad at Jeffreys Find, awaiting transport to Greenfields.
Greenfields and BML have executed a toll milling notice to process 150,000 dry metric tonnes of ore. Milling will take place across approximately six to seven weeks, commencing 24 July 2024 and concluding in early September 2024.
BML is planning on mining more than 300,000 tonnes of ore during Stages 2 and 3 of the Project in 2024 with further gold milling campaigns scheduled later in 2024 and early 2025.
Auric has also received notification from BML that it will receive $2 million in cash, being the first distribution of surplus cash for Stage 2 of the Project, this quarter.
In addition BML has advised it will repay $1 million to Auric this quarter, working capital AWJ had advanced to the JV for the commencement of Stage 2 mining at Jeffreys Find.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Successful Placement
Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has received firm commitments to raise $1.15M through a Share Placement pursuant to Section 708 of the Corporations Act (Cth).
Highlights
- Firm commitments received to raise $1.15M through a share placement at an issue price of $0.025 (2.5 cents) which represents a 10.7% discount to the last closing price.
- Placement supported by new and existing shareholders
- Exploration activities on Broken Hill copper – cobalt targets to be accelerated following receipt of placement funds
The proceeds of the share placement will be used to accelerate exploration of copper – cobalt targets at the Company’s 100% - owned Broken Hill Project and provide for general working capital.
Commenting on the Placement, Rimfire’s Managing Director Mr David Hutton said:“We are thankful for ongoing shareholder support in this placement by new and existing shareholders.
In conjunction with funding from our scandium exploration partner – GPR, these placement funds will underpin a busy second half to the year, with maiden scandium JORC Resources planned for the Melrose and Murga scandium prospects, further metallurgical work for Melrose as well as diamond drilling of the Bald Hill copper - cobalt prospect at Broken Hill”.
Placement Details
The placement comprises the issue of a total of 45,800,000 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.025 (2.5 cents) per share, raising $1.15M to sophisticated investors eligible under section 708 of the Corporations Act (Cth).
The issue price of the current placement represents a 10.7% discount to the closing share price on 28 June 2024 and a 150% premium to the issue price of the Company’s last placement (see Rimfire’s ASX Announcement dated 14 December 2023).
In addition, 15,266,665 free attaching unlisted options are being issued on a one (1) for three (3) basis, being one (1) free attaching unlisted option for every three (3) new shares subscribed for and issued under the placement with an exercise price of $0.05 (5 cents) each, and an expiry date of 31 December 2025.
The 45,800,000 placement shares will be issued under Rimfire’s existing ASX Listing Rule 7.1A placement capacity and the 15,266,665 unlisted options will be issued under Rimfire’s existing ASX Listing Rule 7.1 placement capacity.
The new shares will rank equally with existing Rimfire fully paid ordinary shares quoted on the ASX.
Settlement of the placement is expected to occur on or about Monday 8th July 2024 and shortly thereafter the Company will make an application to the ASX seeking quotation of the placement shares.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Winsome Receives MCS Grant from Government of Québec
HIGHLIGHTS
- Winsome’s subsidiary Lithium Winsome Adina Inc has been granted circa C$130,000 (A$146,000) by the Quebec Government
- The grant has been offered under the Mineral Exploration Support Program for Critical and Strategic Minerals, overseen by the Quebec Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests.
- The grant will contribute towards the ongoing metallurgical testwork programme being conducted on samples from Adina.
- Testwork will inform the forthcoming project studies for Adina which are anticipated to be published in 2H 2024 and will include evaluation of the Company’s recent option to acquire the Renard Operation some 60km from Adina.
The grant has been offered under the Mineral Exploration Support Program for Critical and Strategic Minerals (Programme de soutien à l’exploration minière pour les minéraux critiques et stratégiques 2021‑2024 in French or PSEM-MCS) which is overseen by the Quebec Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests (Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts or MRNF).
WINSOME’S MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRIS EVANS SAID:
“We would like to thank the Gouvernement du Québec for the award of this grant towards our metallurgical testwork programme. We acknowledge the desire of the Quebec Government to develop the critical and strategic minerals industry within the province, including investigating the potential for downstream and other value-adding initiatives, and we are pleased that our Adina project has been recognised as one of the premier lithium development opportunities within Québec.
We are looking forward to this being the first of many collaborations between the Quebec Government and Winsome Resources as we progress the development of Adina for the benefit of key stakeholders within the region”
In March 2020, the Government of Quebec announced a five-year investment of $90 million to develop critical and strategic minerals (CSMs). In October 2020, it launched the Quebec Plan for the Development of Critical and Strategic Minerals 2020‑2025 (QPDCSM), to oversee the interventions to make Québec a leader in CSM production, processing and recycling, in partnership with regional and Indigenous communities. The PSEM-MCS is part of the QPDCSM and was established to provide assistance to CSM exploration projects, based on their contribution to CSM exploration in Québec and the quality of the exploration model.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Winsome Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Unconformity Uranium Drill Targets Identified from 2024 Geophysical Data
Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (‘Basin’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide an update on the winter 2024 geophysical program that was conducted at the Marshall and North Millennium Uranium Projects (‘Marshall’, ‘North Millennium’ or the ‘Projects’), located in the southeastern part of the uranium-rich Athabasca Basin, refer to figure 3. The Southeastern Athabasca hosts some of the highest-grade uranium mines, with recent significant unconformity-related mineralisation discoveries occurring over the past few years1,2.
Key Highlights
- Final data received and interpretation completed for the ground electromagnetic geophysical surveys from the winter 2024 program at the Marshall and North Millennium projects.
- Several conductive anomalies identified at Marshall, located above and below the unconformity, consistent with regional exploration model.
- Stacked anomalies concurrently with multigenerational geophysical data provides a base to assess the exploration targets and refine drillhole targets.
- The projects are located 15 kilometres from the majority Cameco owned Millennium deposit, and just 40km from the world class McArthur River mine.
- Basin remains funded for the next round of field exploration.
The ground electromagnetic successfully identified 3 main targets which confirms the geological and exploration model. Of note is Target 1 (Figure 1), where modelled EM plates below the unconformity align with a sandstone ZTEM anomaly, which is interpreted to be alteration within sandstone. The identification of these targets is encouraging and consistent with regional trends in the southeastern Athabasca and provides increased confidence in drill hole targeting. Basin is currently reviewing options and priorities of how to progress exploration of these confirmed targets.
Basin’s Managing Director, Pete Moorhouse, commented:
“Conducting ground geophysical surveys on Marshall and North Millennium was a milestone in advancing these underexplored projects in Basin’s uranium portfolio. The form of these anomalies is highly encouraging given the proximity to some of the world’s largest uranium deposits.”
Key results
Following the encouraging conductive anomalism highlighted by the 2023 3D inversion of two historic airborne Electromagnetics (Z‐Tipper Axis) (“ZTEM”) datasets partially covering the current North Millennium and Marshall projects3,4, Basin contracted Discovery International Geophysics5 to carry out ground Stepwise Moving Loop Transient Electromagnetic (‘Ground EM’) surveys on areas of immediate interest within the Projects.
Figure 1 Three main anomalies shown from 2024 ground EM, in plan view (top diagrams) and cross- section looking northeast (bottom diagram). The ground EM anomalies are displayed with the modelled plates against the historical ZTEM data.
The 2024 Ground EM survey data returned six conductive anomaly picks producing three main target areas (Figure 1). The anomalies correlate strongly with the southern edge of the circular ZTEM conductive anomaly at Marshall and the interpreted northern edge of the circular anomaly identified in the historic data. A weaker EM pick was also interpreted centred between the two prominent ZTEM conductivity anomalies.
Three-dimensional modelling using Maxwell produced six electromagnetic conductive plates within the basement stratigraphy, all below the unconformity (Figure 1). The two southeastern plates are clearly aligning with a conductive sandstone ZTEM anomaly identified from the historic data, which is above the interpreted unconformity. This is interpreted as potential basal sandstone alteration proximal to the EM anomalies and constitutes a high-priority drill target area, refer figure 2.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Basin Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Airborne EM over Multiple Targets on Ti-Tree Project
Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that an airborne Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) Max survey will be undertaken at three areas within the 3,600km2 Ti-Tree Project in the Gascoyne Region. The survey is scheduled for August.
- Augustus Minerals has contracted UTS Geophysics to conduct a VTEM Max survey over several Copper, Cu-Ni-PGE, Zn-Pb-Ag and Uranium targets along the money Intrusion and within proximity of the prospective 85k long Ti-Tree Shear.
- The surveys will cover:
- The Money Intrusion, prospective for Cu-Ni-PGE mineralisation.
- Copper Ridge and Nics Bore over anomalous Copper Drilling results
- The Coo Creek prospect where drilling by Augustus in 2023 identified strongly anomalous Zn-Pb-Ag mineralisation.
- The Munaballya Well North area which shows potential for economic Uranium mineralisation.
- The surveys will help to advance the untapped potential of the Ti-Tree project to host economic mineralisation of multiple commodities.
Andrew Ford, GM Exploration
“The VTEM survey will provide key targeting data over three highly prospective and different prospects with potential for multiple commodities. Whilst the high prospectivity for copper mineralisation has been well documented, the addition of uranium and Broken Hill base metal style mineralisation highlights the quality of the underexplored Ti-Tree project”.
VTEM
UTS Geophysics has been engaged to conduct a helicopter borne VTEM Max survey comprising 646-line km over three separate survey areas. The system is excellent for locating discrete conductive anomalies as well as mapping lateral and vertical variations in resistivity which helps map structure, alteration and rock type. The system also collects magnetic data through a caesium magnetometer. The transmitter/receiver loop is suspended on a cable approximately 40m below the helicopter (Figure 1).
Figure 1 VTEM Max helicopter deployed electromagnetic survey arrangement.
Figure 2 Prospects and VTEM Survey areas.
Money Intrusion
The Money Intrusion, which has proven potential to host Ni-Cu-Co-PGE (platinum group elements), is part of the regional Mundine Well Dolerite Suite, a regionally extensive dolerite (strike length >80km). This extensive mafic intrusion, which is comprised of a variety of lithologies, including gabbro in the core, olivine dolerite on the chilled lower contact or keel and fine-grained dolerite on the outer edges. Mapping, aeromagnetics and multi-spectral imagery show that the Money Intrusion within the Ti-Tree Project covers a strike length greater than 16km, reaching widths >600m in the north of E09/23241.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Augustus Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
