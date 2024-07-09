High-Grade Rock Chip Assays Extend Prospective Lithium Horizon at Red Mountain Project, USA

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Chen Lin: Silver's Move to US$50 Will be Quick, How I'm Investing Now

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Deeper Drilling Discovers Substantially Thicker Mineralisation at Horden Lake; Corresponding DHEM Results Indicate Exciting Depth Continuity

Silver Crown Royalties Completes Offering of Subscription Receipts and Amalgamation With Reporting Issuer

New Drilling and Exploration Programs Launched for Critical Minerals and Gold Targets in World-Class Australian Mineral Provinces

RecycLiCo Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture Commences Production and Sales of Black Powder

High Grade Gold Assays Returned Within Menzies’ Lady Shenton System

Jindalee Secures Up to $6.7M in Funding to Advance McDermitt Lithium Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Tartana Minerals

TAT:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Start Here: Investing in Tech

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
High-Grade Rock Chip Assays Extend Prospective Lithium Horizon at Red Mountain Project, USA

High-Grade Rock Chip Assays Extend Prospective Lithium Horizon at Red Mountain Project, USA

Grades up to 4,150ppm Li identified along 1.4km trend north of recent discovery


Astute Metals NL (ASX: ASE) (“ASE”, “Astute” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that rock chip assay results from its 100%-owned Red Mountain Lithium Project in Nevada, USA have returned high-grade mineralisation of up to 4,150ppm Lithium, further enhancing the project’s exploration and discovery potential. Notable results returned up to 1.4km north of the recently reported discovery include:

  • 4,150ppm Li, brown-green claystone sampled 490m north of RMRC002
  • 2,900ppm Li, brown claystone sampled 990m north of RMRC002
  • 2,550ppm Li, brown claystone sampled 1.40km north of RMRC002
Key Highlights
  • 81 rock-chip samples reveal the presence of high�grade lithium claystone mineralisation in outcropping and sub-cropping claystones at Red Mountain.
  • North-south trend of high-grade samples extends the claystone mineralisation 1.4km north of hole RMRC002, expanding the prospective horizon at Red Mountain
  • Exceptional grades of up to 4,150ppm lithium reported.
  • 20 samples return grades over 1,000ppm lithium indicating high-grade clays across the Project.
  • Assay results for the remaining eight drill holes expected in two batches by the end of July.

A total of 81 samples were collected and assayed, adding to Astute’s understanding of the prospective horizons at Red Mountain and complementing the initial drill results from its maiden drilling campaign,for which assays for eight holes remain pending. The rock chip assays are shown, along with previous results including the recently announced high-grade lithium discovery, in Figure 1.

These results suggest that the targeted high-grade lithium horizon persists further north than previously interpreted, with a number of high-grade samples located along an approximate north-south trend stretching 1.4km north of the northernmost drill hole, RMRC0021. The extended zone will be tested by future drilling at the project.

Astute Chairman, Tony Leibowitz, said:

“Our exploration team continues to deliver exciting results, with these latest rock chip results returning exceptional lithium grades and further expanding the potential scale of the Red Mountain Project. The latest results come from an area up to 1.4km north of the discovery we announced recently on 18 June and provide further evidence of the scale and potential of this project.

“We are eagerly awaiting the assays from eight drill holes along the initial 4.6km of strike tested by our recent drilling, with these new rock chip results further extending the prospective horizon to over6km – adding a significant new area for drill testing later this year.

“The latest results suggest that Red Mountain could be a very large and significant lithium discovery, and we are looking forward to systematically unlocking its full potential.”

Figure 1. Rock chip and Drill-hole locations, intersections, and gridded soil sample geochemistry over aerial image.

Background

Located in central-eastern Nevada (Figure3), the Red Mountain Project was staked by Astute in August 2023.

The Project area has broad mapped tertiary lacustrine (lake) sedimentary rocks known locally as the Horse Camp Formation2 . Elsewhere in the state of Nevada, equivalent rocks host large lithium deposits (see Figure 3) such as Lithium Americas’ (NYSE: LAC) 16.1Mt LCE Thacker Pass Project3 , American Battery Technology Corporation’s (OTCMKTS: ABML) 15.8Mt LCE Tonopah Flats deposit4 and American Lithium (TSX.V: LI) 9.79Mt LCE TLC Lithium Project5 .

After staking was completed, Astute completed an 819-point soil sampling campaign that revealed strong lithium anomalism in soils, with grades of up to 1,110ppm lithium and a coherent 50ppm+ lithium anomaly that extends over a strike length of 8km and is up to 2.8km wide2 (Figure 1).

After completing the soil sampling campaign, the Company embarked on a rock-chip campaign at Red Mountain designed to test for lithium at strategic locations and across a range of outcropping and shallowly sub-cropping rock types (see Figure 2).. The results of this initialrock chip sampling revealed the presence of strongly mineralised claystone, with 10 claystones grading on average 1,102ppm lithium, ranging from 132-2,190ppm lithium2

In May through June 2024 a maiden Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling campaign was completed at the Project, with initial results indicating the potential discovery of a significant lithium deposit1 .


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Astute Metals NL licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:aseasx stocksresource investingResource Investing
ASE:AU
The Conversation (0)
Firetail Resources

Firetail Resources

FTLABX

Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Auric to Bank $3M Cash this Quarter. Toll Milling of 150,000 Tonnes to Start in 3 Weeks.

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that the second gold milling campaign of 2024 from the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project) near Norseman, WA, is expected to commence on 24 July 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

Successful Placement

Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has received firm commitments to raise $1.15M through a Share Placement pursuant to Section 708 of the Corporations Act (Cth).

Keep reading...Show less
Winsome Resources

Winsome Receives MCS Grant from Government of Québec

Lithium developer Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1); “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Lithium Winsome Adina Inc has received a grant from the Government of Quebec of circa C$130,000 (approximately A$146,000) towards metallurgical testwork on samples from its 100%-owned Adina Lithium Project in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec, Canada.
Keep reading...Show less
Basin Energy

Unconformity Uranium Drill Targets Identified from 2024 Geophysical Data

Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (‘Basin’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide an update on the winter 2024 geophysical program that was conducted at the Marshall and North Millennium Uranium Projects (‘Marshall’, ‘North Millennium’ or the ‘Projects’), located in the southeastern part of the uranium-rich Athabasca Basin, refer to figure 3. The Southeastern Athabasca hosts some of the highest-grade uranium mines, with recent significant unconformity-related mineralisation discoveries occurring over the past few years1,2.

Keep reading...Show less
Augustus Minerals

Airborne EM over Multiple Targets on Ti-Tree Project

Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that an airborne Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) Max survey will be undertaken at three areas within the 3,600km2 Ti-Tree Project in the Gascoyne Region. The survey is scheduled for August.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Silver Crown Royalties: Creating the World’s Premier Silver-only Royalty Company

Former Grid Subsidiary, AC/DC Battery Metals Closes $2,000,000 Private Placement and Announces Commencement of Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

Skyharbour Drills New Discovery at Russell Project with High-Grade Uranium Mineralization Up to 3.0% U3O8 at Newly Identified Fork Zone; Preparing for Fully-Funded Summer Drill Program

StrategX Elements Corp. Announces Board Changes and Appointment of Strategic Advisors

Related News

Silver Investing

Silver Crown Royalties: Creating the World’s Premier Silver-only Royalty Company

Base Metals Investing

Former Grid Subsidiary, AC/DC Battery Metals Closes $2,000,000 Private Placement and Announces Commencement of Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Drills New Discovery at Russell Project with High-Grade Uranium Mineralization Up to 3.0% U3O8 at Newly Identified Fork Zone; Preparing for Fully-Funded Summer Drill Program

Base Metals Investing

StrategX Elements Corp. Announces Board Changes and Appointment of Strategic Advisors

Base Metals Investing

Falco Resources Invites Citizens to an Immersive Workshop on the Acoustic and Vibratory Climate Ahead of the Imminent Announcement of a BAPE

Energy Investing

Purepoint Uranium Provides Exploration Update on Geophysical Programs at Russell South, Tabbernor, and Smart Lake Projects

Uranium Investing

Moab Minerals Investor Presentation

×