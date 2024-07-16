Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Robert Friedland: No Rational Price for Copper as "Essentially Infinite" Demand Meets Short Supply

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

New High-Grade 35% Copper and 10g/t Gold Rock Chips at Ti-Tree

Drill Results Extend Mineralisation at Lana Corina to 454m @ 0.93% CuEq

Rua Gold to Acquire Siren Gold's Reefton Assets and Become the Dominant Reefton Goldfield Explorer

HMW Project Update

Uranium and Gold Explorer Piche to Commence Trading on ASX

Nevada Sunrise Initiates Data Review to Develop New Drill Targets at the Coronado Copper Project, Nevada

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Tempest Minerals

TEM:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
CuFe Ltd

High Grade Iron Rock Chip Results at Robinson Range – Bryah Basin

CuFe Ltd (ASX: CUF) (CuFe or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities within E52/1613, part of the Bryah Basin Project portfolio.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • High grade iron enrichment identified on CuFe Bryah Basin Tenement E52/1613.
  • Early-stage reconnaissance field work yields rock chip assays up to 60.63% Fe with low impurities.
  • Corridor of surface supergene enrichment of Banded Iron Formation identified that has the potential to extend for 1.2km strike length.
  • Full field mapping and rock chip program planned later this quarter.
CuFe Executive Director, Mark Hancock, commented“Following a review of our Bryah Basin package we have identified prospectivity for Iron Ore within E52/1613 located along the Robinson Range. Our first partial reconnaissance of the tenement has identified a pod of enrichment that is supported by high grade Fe rock chips and further illustrates the breadth of opportunity our exploration portfolio that CuFe shareholders have exposure to.

Although this is not the highest priority within our portfolio (where the focus is on exploration targets for future facing minerals including copper at Tennant Creek, lithium at North Dam and niobium in the West Arunta), we will follow up with more mapping and sampling along strike to further test the potential and to identify drill targets. The project logistics are favourable and offer potential for the style of low Capex DSO project we have experience in developing and executing.”

Tenement Overview

The CuFe Bryah Basin Project includes a package of tenements under various joint ventures and farm-ins, with a primary focus on the potential for gold and copper mineralisation. During a strategic review of the tenure CuFe identified that tenement E52/1613 has the potential for iron ore hosted within the Banded Iron Formation of the Robinson Range. E52/1613 is 100% owned by CuFe’s subsidiary Jackson Minerals following the withdrawal of the tenement from the Auris Minerals Ltd JV in the March 24 quarter.

The tenement covers an area of 34km² and is located approximately 95km north of the township of Meekatharra and 630km east of the Port of Geraldton, in the Midwest / Murchison Region of Western Australia (Figure 1). The Great Northern Highway passes 10km to the south, and the Ashburton Downs- Meekatharra Road passes 15km to the west of the tenement. Several roads and pastoral station tracks extend from these major transport routes and provide excellent access to the project area.

Figure 1: E52/1613 Location – Bryah Basin.

Local Geology and Iron Mineralisation

The project area and more extensively the Robinson Range Formation lies within Bryah-Padbury Basin which is part of the Proterozoic Capricorn Orogenic Belt lying between the Pilbara and Yilgarn Archaean Cratons. The Robinson Range Formation occurs toward the upper part of the Palaeoproterozoic Padbury Group. It contains Banded Iron Formations (BIF) and hematitic shales outcropping within the Robinson Range syncline with its axis trending east-west over an approximate strike length of 30km. The BIF thicknesses are variable along strike and range from less than 50m and up to 400-500m as reported1. The BIF’s are well represented by regional and local scale airborne magnetic images. Supergene enrichment along the BIF outcrop, producing hematite and goethite, ranges in Fe content from as low as 50% to 65% Fe (See Figure 2).

Sinosteel Midwest Group have reported three resources Raven, Raven North and Sparrow with a combined total of 9.3Mt at 56% Fe and 0.07% P. Within this the Raven North deposit is reported at 3.6Mt @ 59.03% Fe and 0.09% P. Recent success by Alchemy Resources (ASX:ALY) on 31st May 2024 reported high grade Fe rock chips from the Valley Bore prospect located 21km to the east along the range from E52/1613.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from CUFE LTD, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

copper investingiron investingresource investingasx:cufcufe ltdrare earth investing
CUF:AU
CuFe Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

CuFe Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
CuFe Limited (ASX:CUF)

CuFe Limited


Keep reading...Show less
Pearl Gull Iron Limited

Investor Presentation - Proposed Earn-in to NeoRe SpA

Overview of the La Marigen Ionic Rare Earth Project Located in the coastal belt of central Chile

Pearl Gull Iron Limited (ASX: PLG) (Pearl Gull, PLG or the Company) is pleased to present its investor presentation.

Keep reading...Show less
Pearl Gull Iron Limited

Pearl Gull to Farm-in to Potential Ionic Clay Rare Earth Project

Pearl Gull is pleased to advise that it has entered into a binding term sheet to acquire 100% of the fully paid ordinary shares in Huemul which in turn has signed an agreement and is negotiating a further agreement for it to have a right to earn up to 80% of the equity in a privately held Chilean-company, NeoRe SpA (NeoRe).

Highlights:

Keep reading...Show less
Summit Minerals Limited

Summit Minerals Investor Webinar

Summit Minerals Limited (ASX: SUM) (“Summit” or the “Company”) is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to a webinar on Tuesday, 16 July 2024 at 11:00am AEST / 9:00am AWST, where Summit’s Managing Director, Gower He and Chief Geologist, Stuart Peterson will provide a Company update.

Keep reading...Show less
DY6 Metals Logo

DY6 Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Announces Strategic Alliance with VAC to Develop Permanent Magnet Supply Chain

Aclara Announces Strategic Alliance with VAC to Develop Permanent Magnet Supply Chain


Keep reading...Show less
Equinox Resources Limited

New Drill Targets Identified at Campo Grande REE Project

- Drilling campaigns to commence imminently at Jaguaquara, 3km away from Sulista discovery which returned grades up to 22.4% TREO -

Equinox Resources Limited (ASX: EQN) (“Equinox Resources” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that drilling will shortly commence at Jaguaquara and will also test the Jitauna prospects at its “Campo Grande” Rare Earth Project, located in the REE province in Bahia, Brazil.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

CuFe Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

CuFe Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Investor Presentation - July 2024

Trillion Energy Announces Successful SASB Gas Perforations

Bitcoin Well Announces Bill Payments Via the Lightning Network and Unique User Signup Milestone

CHARBONE Hydrogen Selected to Present at World Electrolysis North America Pre-Event Webinar: Scaling Up Electrolytic Hydrogen in North America

Related News

Resource Investing

Investor Presentation - July 2024

Gold Investing

Rick Rule: Black Swan to Watch, "Berserk" Scenario for Gold, Silver

Cleantech Investing

EV Winter? West Still Lagging Behind China as Buyers Face High Prices, Range Anxiety and Tariffs

Silver Investing

Silver Price Update: Q2 2024 in Review

Oil and Gas Investing

Solving Australia’s Energy Crisis Needs Both Green and Cleaner Solutions

Gold Investing

Barrick Reports Higher Gold and Copper Production for Q2, on Track for 2024 Targets

Iron Investing

Rio Tinto and Ngarluma to Build Solar Farm to Power Pilbara Iron Ore Operations

×