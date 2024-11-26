(TheNewswire)
High Grade Gold Assays Extend Thylacine
Metal Hawk Limited Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Metal Hawk Limited
Investor Insight
Metal Hawk has a solid strategy to increase shareholder value through early-stage exploration success, leveraging a strong gold market and driven by a highly experienced team with a track record of successful discoveries.
Overview
Metal Hawk Limited (ASX:MHK) is an Australian exploration company with a primary focus on gold and nickel discoveries. The company is driven by a technically proficient team with a proven track record of identifying high-potential mineral exploration projects and executing early-stage discoveries.
Founded with a strong commitment to disciplined exploration, Metal Hawk’s portfolio is primarily concentrated in the prolific Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The company’s exploration strategy combines traditional geological methods with innovative technologies to unlock the full potential of its tenements.
The main focus of Metal Hawk’s current exploration activities is its Leinster South project, which has shown significant promise following the discovery of high-grade gold at the Siberian Tiger prospect. Metal Hawk is advancing towards securing the necessary permits for further exploration and a maiden drilling program at Leinster South. Metal Hawk is finalising heritage negotiations and intends to undertake a heritage clearance survey as soon as possible, which will allow for the commencement of a maiden reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at Siberian Tiger. This drilling campaign will test the depth extent and continuity of the high-grade gold mineralization identified at surface.
The company also maintains a diversified exploration portfolio with other projects such as Berehaven, Yarmany and Kanowna East, all of which hold strong potential for gold and nickel mineralisation.
Company Highlights
- A gold-focused exploration company backed by a highly experienced technical team with a track record of identifying high-potential projects and making early-stage discoveries.
- The company’s flagship project is the Leinster South project, which hosts the high-grade Siberian Tiger gold prospect.
- Recent rock chip sampling at Siberian Tiger returned assays as high as 20.2 g/t gold.
- Metal Hawk has completed a UAV magnetic survey at Leinster South to assist with drill targeting.
- The company is progressing through heritage negotiations and awaiting approval for a maiden RC drilling campaign at Siberian Tiger.
Key Projects
Leinster South – Flagship Project
Leinster South, Metal Hawk’s flagship project, is located 30 kilometers south of Leinster in Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields region. Covering approximately 127 square kilometers of granted tenure, this project is highly prospective for gold and nickel mineralization. Its proximity to the Agnew-Lawlers mining center, which has produced over 5 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 5 grams per ton (g/t), further enhances its significance. The project sits within the Agnew-Wiluna greenstone belt and along the eastern limb of the Lawlers Anticline, a key structural feature associated with major gold discoveries in the region.
The Siberian Tiger prospect within Leinster South is the focal point of Metal Hawk’s exploration efforts. Recent rock chip sampling from quartz veins has returned high-grade gold results, with assays reaching up to 20.2 g/t. This high-grade discovery has accelerated the company’s exploration activities, with further sampling and mapping identifying additional gold anomalies along strike from the Siberian Tiger prospect.
The prospect has also been the subject of geophysical surveys by Metal Hawk, including a UAV magnetic survey, which has provided detailed data on the geology and helped identify several drill targets. These findings confirm the presence of prospective stratigraphy along the eastern limb of the Lawlers Anticline, setting the stage for a maiden RC drilling program. Heritage negotiations with traditional owners are progressing, and once complete, the company will begin drilling to test the depth and continuity of the mineralization.
Metal Hawk’s exploration strategy at Leinster South combines geophysical surveys, geochemical sampling, and geological mapping to systematically assess the project’s potential. While the focus is on drill testing surface gold mineralization at Siberian Tiger, the company is also exploring other areas of the tenement for additional targets. The broader project area contains a variety of mafic and ultramafic rocks, which are known to host both gold and nickel mineralization.
Berehaven
The Berehaven project is located in a well-established mining region, known for its gold and nickel potential. Metal Hawk’s exploration efforts here have focused on identifying structurally controlled gold mineralization. The project area is characterized by mafic and ultramafic rock sequences, which are highly prospective for hosting both gold and nickel deposits. While still in the early stages of exploration, Berehaven represents a valuable asset in Metal Hawk’s portfolio.
Yarmany
Yarmany is another key project in Metal Hawk’s portfolio, located in the Western Australian Goldfields. This project is highly prospective for gold, with several historic workings and gold anomalies identified through surface sampling. The project’s proximity to known gold deposits adds to its appeal, and Metal Hawk is planning further exploration to delineate drill targets.
Kanowna East
The Kanowna East project is located near the world-class Kanowna Belle gold mine, which has produced millions of ounces of gold over its operational life. Metal Hawk’s tenements in this region are prospective for both gold and base metals, and the company is planning additional exploration activities to test the area’s potential.
Management Team
Mike Edwards - Non-executive Chairman
Mike Edwards is a geologist and economist with over 25 years’ experience in senior management roles within both the public and private sectors. Edwards worked for Barclays Australia in the commercial and corporate finance department, before returning to university to complete a Bachelor of Science in geology. Edwards then spent eight years as an exploration and mine geologist, principally working in Australia with a focus on Archaean gold and base metals. Over the past 10 years, Edwards has held numerous executive and non-executive director roles, predominantly with ASX-listed companies. Most recently, he was the non-executive chairman of Firefly Resources (ASX:FFR), which successfully merged with Gascoyne Resources (ASX:GCY). Edwards holds a Bachelor of Business (economics and finance) from Curtin University of Technology, and a Bachelor of Science (geology) from the University of Western Australia.
Will Belbin - Managing Director
Will Belbin has over 20 years’ experience working in gold and base metals exploration, with extensive experience in project generation and evaluation. He was an integral part of the Fisher East nickel sulphide discoveries as exploration manager for Rox Resources. Previously, Belbin worked with Newexco as a senior geologist at Western Areas’ Forrestania nickel project. He holds a geology degree from the University of Western Australia and a Master of Mineral Economics from Curtin University's Graduate School of Business.
David Pennock - Executive Director
David Pennock is a corporate geologist from the WA School of Mines, with over 15 years of experience in the resources sector and has strong business development skills.
Scott Glasson - CFO
Scott Glasson is an experienced CFO and qualified chartered accountant with a strong knowledge of financial markets, corporate governance and accounting practices.
MHK 2024 Annual General Meeting Presentation
Investor Presentation Annual General Meeting
Element79 Corporate Financing Update
VANCOUVER, BC The N ewswire November 25, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS) ("Element79", or the "Company ") Pursuant to the Company's previous announcements for its private placement, the Company has determined that it will not be pursuing further funding under the non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). On November 15, 2024 the Company announced that it had raised for aggregate gross proceeds of $500,024 and issued 5,000,240 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.10 per Unit.
About Element79 Gold Corp.
Element79 Gold is a mining company with a focus on exploring and developing its past-producing, high-grade gold and silver mine, the Lucero project located in Arequipa, Peru, with the intent to restart production at the mine and through reprocessing its tailings, in the near term.
The Company holds a portfolio of four properties along the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, and the projects are believed to have significant potential for near-term resource development. The Company has retained the Clover project for resource development purposes and signed a binding agreement to sell three projects with a closing date on or before November 30, 2024.
The Company also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dale Property, 90 unpatented mining claims located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, and has recently announced that it has transferred this project to its wholly owned subsidiary, Synergy Metals Corp, and is advancing through the Plan of Arrangement spin-out process.
For more information about the Company, please visit www.element79.gold
Contact Information
For corporate matters, please contact:
James C. Tworek, Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: jt@element79.gold
For investor relations inquiries, please contact:
Investor Relations Department
Phone: +1.403.850.8050
E-mail: investors@element79.gold
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press contains "forward‐looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward‐looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made considering management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's business strategy; future planning processes; exploration activities; the timing and result of exploration activities; capital projects and exploration activities and the possible results thereof; acquisition opportunities; and the impact of acquisitions, if any, on the Company. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Consequently, forward-looking statements cannot be guaranteed. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward‐looking statements".
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
Rua Gold Completes the Acquisition of Siren Gold's Reefton Assets and Becomes the Dominant Reefton Goldfield Explorer
Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition (the "Transaction") of Reefton Resources Pty Limited ("Reefton"). Reefton was a 100% owned subsidiary of Siren Gold Ltd. (ASX:SNG) ("Siren"). The completion of the transaction expands Rua Gold's tenement package to cover over 95% of the Reefton Goldfield.
Robert Eckford, CEO of Rua Gold, stated: "Today marks a pivotal point in Rua Gold's development. With the completion of this Transaction, the Reefton district is largely under control of one company. This creates the opportunity to develop a world-class, scalable mining operation in an area that had high-grade production and is considerably underexplored at depth.
Since the announcement in July, our team has been integrating Siren's data from the Reefton properties and will incorporate this into the VRIFY AI drill targeting platform. Putting together all of these advanced exploration projects through the Transaction creates an exciting district scale opportunity.
Advancing the Auld Creek gold project and weighing up other compelling targets for immediate drilling along with our current drilling successes provides a broad platform for the future."
With the Transaction complete, a third rig is mobilized to recommence drilling on the Auld Creek target, it is a compelling near surface resource opportunity. The two drill rigs currently operating will continue on the targets at Murray Creek, including the recently announced visible gold intercept of +1oz gold intersection (refer to news release dated November 4, 2024) and shallow Capleston targets.
Further targets are being analyzed in an iterative process using VRIFY AI targeting methodology and Rua Gold's comprehensive combined exploration and mining data sets.
Figure 1: Overview of the Reefton Goldfield.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/231266_5b87507614f048b7_006full.jpg
Actively Advancing a District-Scale Discovery in a Tier 1 Jurisdiction:
Represents the next chapter in Rua Gold's development towards our goal to be a major gold producer in New Zealand.
Newly consolidated project represents an under-explored high-grade gold district in the world.
Permits, access, and consents in place for aggressive drilling following a district-wide reassessment of targets and potential on the combined land package.
The Transaction will increase regional tenement holdings from ~34k ha to ~125k ha and cover all known past mine camps outside of the Blackwater and Globe Progress mines.
Potential for lower overall project capital expenditures through the development of a central processing hub.
The Transaction increases Rua Gold profile in New Zealand, allowing greater opportunity to work alongside a pro-mining Government in helping to expand its resource potential.
Backed by a team of mining professionals with +150 years of combined experience.
Figure 2: Tenement map of the Reefton Goldfield.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/231266_5b87507614f048b7_007full.jpg
1. Source: https://federationmining.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Investor-Deck-Federation-OCT-2024.pdf
Figure 3: Cross Section of historic underground mines in the Reefton Goldfield.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/231266_5b87507614f048b7_008full.jpg
Transaction Summary
The Transaction was completed pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated July 12, 2024, as amended October 18, 2024 (the "Amended Agreement"). Pursuant to the Amended Agreement, as consideration for the acquisition of Reefton, Rua Gold paid Siren aggregate consideration of A$20 million (C$18.4 million), representing:
A$2 million (C$1.8 million) in cash; and
83,927,383 common shares in the capital of Rua Gold (each, a "Company Share"), representing A$18 million (C$16.6 million[1])
(collectively, the "Reefton Consideration").
The Reefton Consideration remains subject to customary working capital adjustments.
Rua Gold also acquired 10,000,000 common shares in the capital of Siren (each, a "Siren Share") at a price of A$0.20 (C$0.18) per Siren Share for an aggregate of A$2 million (C$1.8 million).
In connection with closing of the Transaction, the Company and Siren entered into a shareholder rights agreement pertaining to Siren's interest in Rua Gold, pursuant to which, among other things:
Rua Gold reconstituted its board of directors to be comprised of seven directors;
so long as Siren beneficially owns or controls at least 10% of the issued and outstanding Company Shares: (i) Siren may nominate one member to Rua Gold's board of directors; and (ii) Siren will vote any Company Shares it owns or controls in support of any proposed resolution recommended by Rua Gold's board of directors at any meeting of shareholders of the Company;
the 83,927,383 Company Shares issued to Siren at closing of the Transaction will be subject to the following resale restrictions: (i) 18,632,879 Company Shares will be restricted from trading until May 25, 2025; (ii) 18,632,879 Company Shares will be restricted from trading until November 25, 2025; (iii) 18,632,879 Company Shares will be restricted from trading until February 25, 2026; (iv) 18,632,879 Company Shares will be restricted from trading until May 25, 2026; and (v) 9,395,867 Company Shares will be restricted from trading until November 25, 2026 (collectively, the "Contractual Resale Restrictions"); and
the Contractual Resale Restrictions will cease to apply if, at any time following May 25, 2025, Rua Gold's market capitalization is at least $208,102,222.73.
Following completion of the Transaction:
Reefton operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rua Gold;
Rua Gold owns approximately 7.5% of the issued and outstanding Siren Shares, calculated on an undiluted basis;
Siren owns approximately 26% of the issued and outstanding Company Shares, calculated on an undiluted basis, resulting in a new Control Person (as defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"));
Siren's Chairman, Mr. Brian Rodan, joined Rua Gold's board of directors; and
Rua Gold will transfer back tenement PP 60893 covering 7,305.20 ha to Siren.
The Transaction and creation of a new Control of the Company was approved by disinterested shareholders of the Company through the written consents in in accordance with TSXV policies. The Transaction remains subject to final acceptance from the TSXV.
Early Warning Disclosure
Siren Gold
In connection with the closing of the Transaction, Siren, with an address at Level 2, 41 - 43 Ord Street, West Perth WA 6005, has acquired 83,927,383 Company Shares at a price of $0.1983 per Common Share for an aggregate subscription amount of approximately $16,642,800. Immediately prior to the completion of the Transaction, Siren owned no securities of the Company. As a result of the Transaction, Siren owns and controls approximately 26% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company on a non-diluted basis and 24% on a fully diluted basis.
Siren acquired the Company Shares for investment purposes. In the future, Siren will evaluate its investment in the Company from time to time and may, based on such evaluation, market conditions and other circumstances, increase or decrease its shareholdings as circumstances require through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise.
Siren currently has no plans or intentions which would result in a corporate transaction, a sale or transfer of a material amount of the assets of the Company or any of its subsidiaries, a change in the board of directors or management of the Company (other than as disclosed herein), including any plans or intentions to change the number or term of directors or to fill any existing vacancies on the board, a material change in the Company's business or corporate structure, a change in the Company's articles or similar instruments or another action which might impede the acquisition of control of Company by any person or company, a class of securities of the Company being delisted from, or ceasing to be authorized to be quoted on, a marketplace, the Company ceasing to be a reporting issuer in any jurisdiction of Canada, a solicitation of proxies from securityholders, or an action similar to any of those enumerated.
The disclosure respecting Siren's shareholdings contained in this press release is made pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 and a copy of the report in respect of the above acquisition will be filed with applicable securities commissions using the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) and will be available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile (www.sedarplus.ca). A copy may be obtained by contacting the Company as noted under "Rua Gold Contact" below.
Advisors and Legal Counsel
Cormark Securities Inc. acted as financial advisor to the Company and its Board of Directors. McMillan LLP acted as Canadian legal counsel to the Company. Red Cloud Securities Inc. acted as financial advisor to Siren and its Board of Directors. Steinepreis Paganin acted as Australian legal counsel to Siren.
About Rua Gold
Rua Gold is an exploration company, strategically focused on New Zealand. With decades of expertise, our team has successfully taken major discoveries into producing world-class mines across multiple continents. The team is now focused on maximizing the asset potential of RUA's two highly prospective high-grade gold projects.
The Company controls the Reefton Gold District as the dominant landholder in the Reefton Goldfield on New Zealand's South Island with approximately 125,000 hectares of tenements, in a district that historically produced over 2 million ounces of gold grading between 9 and 50 grams per tonne.
The Company's Glamorgan Project solidifies Rua Gold's position as a leading high-grade gold explorer on New Zealand's North Island. This highly prospective project is located within the North Islands' Hauraki district, a region that has produced an impressive 15 million ounces of gold and 60 million ounces of silver. Glamorgan is within 3 kms of OceanaGold Corporation's biggest gold mining project, WKP.
For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Technical Information
Simon Henderson CP, AUSIMM, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained herein.
Rua Gold Contact
Robert Eckford
Chief Executive Officer
Email: reckford@RUAGOLD.com
Website: www.RUAGOLD.com
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and specifically include statements regarding: the Company's strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions; and the effects and benefits of the Transaction. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.
Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. A variety of inherent risks, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company and its business, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Some of these risks, uncertainties and factors include: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; risks related to the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war; risks related to climate change; operational risks in exploration, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration projects or capital expenditures; the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; changes in labour costs and other costs and expenses or equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, including but not limited to environmental hazards, flooding or unfavourable operating conditions and losses, insurrection or war, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing, and commodity prices. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated July 11, 2024, and the documents incorporated by reference therein, filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors.
Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
[1] Calculated using Rua Gold's 30-day VWAP on the CSE as of July 12, 2024 of C$0.1983 at an AUD:CAD exchange rate of 0.9246.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/231266
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Aurum hits 17.31m at 5.90 g/t gold at Boundiali BM Target 1
Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form
General Meeting Letter of Access
Latest Press Releases
