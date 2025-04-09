Maronan Metals

High Grade Copper-Gold Intercepts among the Final Batch of Assays from the Maronan Project Drill Program

Maronan Metals Ltd (ASX: MMA) (Maronan or the Company) is an Australian mineral explorer focused on realising the growth potential of the advanced Maronan Silver-Lead and Copper-Gold deposit in the Cloncurry region of Northwest Queensland. The Maronan Project is one of Australia’s largest and highest-grade, undeveloped silver resources located just 90 km north of the giant Cannington Silver- Lead-Zinc Mine.

Maronan Metals is very pleased to report the final batch of assays from the 2024 drilling campaign which concluded in December. There are several high-grade zones of copper- gold mineralisation within the shallow Starter Zone that may present early mining options. Results continue to demonstrate strong continuity of silver-lead mineralisation along the Eastern Horizon.

HIGHLIGHTS

EASTERN HORIZONS:

  • MRN24015
    • 5.21 metres at 4.5% lead, 355 g/t silver (429 g/t Silver Equivalent), and
    • 5.65 metres at 5.2% lead, 131 g/t silver (242 g/t Silver Equivalent)
  • MRN24017
    • 4.26 metres at 4.1% lead, 100 g/t silver (188 g/t Silver Equivalent)
  • MRN24018
    • 4.7 metres at 4.3% lead, 131 g/t silver (221 g/t Silver Equivalent)
  • MRN24018W1
    • 4.2 metres at 4.0% lead, 112 g/t silver (196 g/t Silver Equivalent)

COPPER-GOLD ZONE:

  • MRN24015
    • 15.35 metres at 0.78% copper, 0.53 g/t gold including;
      • 1.47 metres at 3.55% copper, 1.85 g/t gold,
  • MRN24017
    • 4.11 metres at 1.35% copper, 0.67 g/t gold, and
    • 2.35 metres at 1.35% copper, 1.67 g/t gold
  • MRN24018
    • 1.95 metres at 1.67% copper, 0.64 g/t gold
  • MRN24018W1
    • 0.6 metres at 3.69% copper, 12.2 g/t gold; (HW vein), and
    • 8.9 metres at 0.90% copper, 0.61 g/t gold including;
      • -5.9 metres at 1.12% Copper, 0.81 g/t gold.
  • Drilling targeting the northern end of the Starter Zone shows Eastern Horizon shoot remains open.
  • Copper mineralisation strengthens towards the northern end of the Starter Zone.
  • An updated mineral resource estimate using new data and interpretations from the 2024 drill campaign is now underway.

Maronan Metals Managing Director Richard Carlton commented:

“These results finalise the 2024 drilling program which has been very successful. It’s very pleasing to see solid silver-lead and copper-gold results. The team has been preparing for these results to come in and have commenced updating the mineral resources estimates for the Starter Zone Silver-Lead, and the Copper-Gold resource. The infill drill program continues to build momentum towards the Project being ‘mine ready’.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Maronan Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:mmaasx stocksgold investingcopper investing
King River Resources (KRR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTC: YMMCF) (" Yukon Metals " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced "best efforts" agency based private placement of C$10.0 million, plus a C$1.2 million Agents' option, for a total of 20,409,090 units of the Company (the "Units ") at a price of C$0.55 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$11.2 million, including the exercise of the Agents' option (the " Offering "). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of C$0.80 until April 9, 2028.

Canadian Gold Corp. (TSXV: CGC) ("Canadian Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been approved for an additional $300,000 grant from the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund ("MMDF"). The proceeds from the grant will be used to update the Tartan Mine's NI 43-101 resource estimate, and to complete a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the possible restart of the mine. Both are expected to commence at the conclusion of the current Phase 4 exploration program, which is estimated to be completed by early summer. This grant, when combined with the Company's treasury and pending financing, will increase Canadian Gold's total capital to approximately $3.5 million.

Highlights

  • Mineral Resource Estimate ('MRE') at Challenger Gold's Ecuador projects increased from 4.5 to 9.1 Moz1 AuEq2 - a 100% growth milestone (Refer Table 1).
  • Attributable resource to CEL 6.9 Moz AuEq2 across El Guayabo (100%) and Colorado V (50%).
  • Significant upside remains: The resource is based on drilling 5 of the 15 major anomalies, with all 13 anomalies drilled returning mineralisation.
  • Completion of exploration in Ecuador enables the Company to commence the value realisation process, including strategic divestment options.
Commercial Advantages of the Project
  • Large-Scale Opportunity: The updated MRE positions Challenger Gold’s Ecuador assets among the largest undeveloped gold resources in South America, with 567Mt @ 0.50g/t AuEq for 9.1Moz AuEq on a total project basis.
  • Premium High-Grade Core Enhances Economics: The resource includes a higher-grade core of 2.1 Moz @ 1.0g/t AuEq, including 1.2 Moz @ 1.2g/t AuEq, offering potential for early-stage production and strong cash flow generation.
  • Strategic Location Validates District Potential: The projects are adjacent to Lumina Gold’s 20.5Moz Cangrejos project4 , which recently secured a $300M financing deal with Wheaton Precious Metals, confirming the district’s world-class potential as a globally significant gold-copper region.
  • Development-Ready Infrastructure: Located just 35km from a deepwater port with existing power, water, and road access on granted Mining Leases, the project benefits from reduced development costs and logistical efficiencies.

Value Realisation Strategy for Ecuador

×