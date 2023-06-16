Hertz Lithium Inc. Files Preliminary Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces First Tranche Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus (the "Shelf Prospectus") with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada (except Quebec).

The filing of the Shelf Prospectus is intended to provide the Company with financing flexibility. Upon a final base shelf prospectus becoming effective, these filings, subject to securities regulatory requirements, will allow the Company to qualify the distribution of up to $15,000,000 of common shares, warrants, subscription receipts, or any combination thereof, from time to time over a 25-month period that the Shelf Prospectus remains effective. The specific terms of any future offering of securities (if any) will be set forth in a shelf prospectus supplement, which will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities in connection with any such offering.

Each prospectus supplement will contain specific information concerning, among other matters, the securities to be issued and the use of proceeds from any such issuance. There is no certainty that any securities will be offered or sold under the Shelf Prospectus and any prospectus supplement within the 25-month period that it is effective. A copy of the Shelf Prospectus, and copies of the final base shelf prospectus and any shelf prospectus supplements that may be filed in the future, can be found under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

The securities being referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the U.S. or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Hertz Lithium $.25 Warrants for Trading Application

The Company is also pleased to announce that it intends to apply to the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") to list, as a supplemental listing on the CSE, a total of 12,802,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") as a single class.

The Warrants were issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering which was completed on April 6, 2023. The Warrants are governed by a warrant indenture (the "Warrant Indenture") entered into between the Company and Odyssey Trust Company. In accordance with, and subject to the terms and conditions of, the Warrant Indenture, each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") upon payment of the exercise price of $0.25 per Warrant Share prior to April 6, 2025. The Company anticipates it will be submitting its application to the CSE next week.

Mr. Kal Malhi, CEO, comments, "Hertz Lithium listed for trading in April 2023 and we have had success in the market trading of our stock, but more importantly in great early stage exploration results at our Lucky Mica Project along the Arizona Pegmatite Belt in Arizona. Our focus is now turning to growing the Company towards a substantial lithium exploration and technology development company. With these administrative filings, we are putting in place future funding plans which we will be able to put into effect quickly if opportunities arise for accretive acquisitions and also to fund our ongoing exploration at Lucky Mica as well as our Lithium Extraction Technology with Penn State."

About Hertz Lithium Inc.

Hertz Lithium Inc. is a British Columbia based mineral exploration company primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company currently has one material mineral property, the Lucky Mica Project, located in the Arizona Pegmatite Belt in the Maricopa County of Arizona, USA, which is in the exploration stage. The Company is also working with the Penn State Research Foundation in the development of a novel lithium extraction technology.

For further information, please contact Mr. Kal Malhi or view the Company's filings at www.sedar.com.

On Behalf Of the Board of Directors

Kal Malhi
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Phone: 604-805-4602
Email: kal@bullruncapital.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Important factors – including statements related to the intent of the Company to offer and sell any securities, the nature of any securities that may be offered and the timing, amount and use of proceeds of any offering of securities, and other statements related to the Company's strategy, projects or plans that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations as disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170319

Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company") announces that it has filed amended and restated condensed interim financial statements and related management discussion and analysis for the three and six month periods ended January 31, 2023 (the "Financial statements"). The amendment and restatements are pursuant to the review of the Financial statements by the Company's auditors. Consequently, the following adjustments have been identified and corrected:

Adjustment 1 - correction of under recorded stock-based compensation of $12,700 and $12,700 for the three and six months ended January 31, 2023, respectively.

Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTC Pink: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company"), a Company focused on lithium exploration and novel extraction technologies, is pleased to provide an update on the field exploration activities that commenced on May 2, 2023, at its Lucky Mica Property (the "Property") in Maricopa County in Arizona, USA.

To date the field team has completed general prospecting, mapping and sampling of pegmatite outcrops and structural mapping on the Property. The team has identified an abundance of 'new' previously unmapped and sampled pegmatites in three clusters as shown in Figure 1 below. These pegmatites are described to occur as 2-6m wide bodies potentially up to 50-100m long and appear to occur conformant with the local metamorphic foliation and may vary in dip from shallow to steeply dipping. The predominant quartz, feldspar pegmatites are more resistant to erosion and weathering and are frequently exposed along ridgelines, and within creek beds, and the identified pegmatites appear to be hosted within weathered greenstone locally mapped as amphibolite (Figure 2). The pegmatitic mineralogy is generally consistent with the lepidolite and spodumene bearing pegmatite identified in the Lucky Mica region on the Property which have returned results up to 7.5% Li2O.

Continued strong growth in mining listings

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for April 2023.

Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has exercised its option (the "Option") to obtain a worldwide, remuneration-bearing, license to utilize the patent rights related to the Penn State Research Foundation's (the "PSRF") Novel Process for Extraction of Lithium from Alpha-Spodumene (the "Technology"). The Company acquired the Option pursuant to an option agreement with the PSRF dated August 30, 2022, as amended on November 15, 2022 (the "Option Agreement"). Now that the Company has exercised the Option, the Company and the PSRF have entered negotiations related to a licence agreement. It is anticipated the license agreement will require that the Company pay the PSRF mutually agreed to royalty and milestone payments based on revenue, if any, generated by the Company from the Technology. Further, the Company and the PSRF are in discussions to further develop and scale-up the technology.

Kal Malhi, CEO and Director of the Company notes, "We are thrilled at the opportunity to work with Penn State University and further develop their innovative technology for an improved technology for extracting lithium from hard rock sources. As many new hard rock lithium deposits are being discovered to meet the demand for lithium, we aim to work with Penn State University's patent pending process to develop improved lithium extraction technologies for hard rock resources across the world."

The Technology is designed to be a novel process for the extraction of lithium from spodumene. Lithium is one of the critical elements with widespread applications in next-generation technologies, including energy storage, electric mobility and cordless devices.[1] Due to its unique applications, lithium cannot be substituted in most applications; therefore, a steady increase of 8-11% in annual demand is anticipated.[2] Meeting such a rising demand for lithium requires prospecting and processing all viable resources. Two primary sources of lithium are ores (e.g., spodumene mineral) and brine sources. Lithium rich clay sources are considered secondary sources. Additional sources can comprise disposed lithium batteries and other recycled products. Spodumene mineral is the major source of high-purity lithium, however, current technologies do not allow leaching of lithium from spodumene, and therefore most of the methods of lithium extraction from spodumene are focused on modifying the crystal structure of concentrated spodumene mineral using conventional heating (roasting) at 950-1100 degrees Celsius. However, such high-temperature roasting processes are very energy intensive and have been the bottleneck of the economic extraction of lithium from ores. Thus, there is a need for more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly methods for a high-yield extraction of lithium. The Technology is designed to satisfy these needs.

The Technology begins with taking spodumene concentrate, introducing sodium hydroxide, and then proceeding with conventional or microwave roasting which transforms the spodumene into a soluble phase. Next, the water leaching is used to recover water-soluble lithium and remove unwanted chemicals. A final acid leach and purification results in 90% recovery of lithium.

Update on Lucky Mica Project

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has commenced field explorations and project development plans at its Lucky Mica Property (the "Property")in Maricopa County in Arizona, USA. The 2023 work program is to consist of concurrent field exploration targeted with systemically mapping and geochemical sampling the extent of additional known pegmatite outcrops at the Property. The work is to be complimented by and acquisition of valuable remote sensing, hyperspectral and radiometric data as well as reinterpretation of the existing magnetics data to support structural interpretations as to the controls on pegmatite emplacement. Follow up work is to include trenching and channel sampling over defined targets to better understand any potential resource volume and grade of the known pegmatite bodies. Drilling is contemplated in the fall of 2023 and will be contingent upon success through the preceding stages of evaluation.

Patriot Lithium (ASX:PAT), an ASX listed lithium explorer in\s conducting exploration work on their Wickenburg Project which surrounds Hertz Lithium's Lucky Mica Property and is achieving positive exploration results. https://www.investi.com.au/api/announcements/pat/429e2a44-656.pdf.

For more information about the Property and the recommended work program, see the technical report prepared by Lee R. Beasley, CPG, MSc, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Lucky Mica Project, Arizona," with an effective date of November 8, 2022, as filed on the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. https://hertzlithium.com/project/.

About Hertz Lithium Inc.

Hertz Lithium Inc. is a British Columbia based mineral exploration company primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company currently has one material mineral property, the Lucky Mica Project, located in the Arizona Pegmatite Belt in the Maricopa County of Arizona, USA, which is in the exploration stage. The Company is also working with the PSRF in the development of a novel lithium extraction technology. https://hertzlithium.com.

For further information, please contact Mr. Kal Malhi or view the Company's filings at www.sedar.com.

On Behalf Of the Board of Directors

Kal Malhi
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Phone: 604-805-4602
Email: kal@bullruncapital.ca
https://hertzlithium.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 750,000 stock options (the "Options") to consultants and a director and officer of the Company to purchase 750,000 common shares (the "Shares") in the capital of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The Options, which vest immediately, are exercisable at an exercise price of $0.19 per Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of grant.

The Company has also entered into a services agreement dated March 24, 2023 (the "Services Agreement") with IR PUB LLC ("PUB"). Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Services Agreement, PUB has agreed to assist the Company with an awareness campaign and to provide the Company with advertising and marketing services including, but not limited to, the following: (i) email marketing; (ii) financial newsletter traffic; (iii) social media; (iv) articles; and (v) video interviews. PUB will provide its services for a period of approximately 90 days, which began on or around April 10, 2023, and will continue until approximately July 10, 2023. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Services Agreement, and as consideration for the services provided by PUB, the Company has agreed to pay PUB a cash fee of USD$50,000. PUB and its principals are arm's length from the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities,nor do they have any right or intent to acquire such an interest. PUB's business is located in Ponte Vedra Beach, its email contact is paulr@irpub.com, and its phone number is Tel:386.868.0616.

Featuring Critical Metals Day on June 20, 2023

Brunswick Exploration (TSXV: BRW) is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, June 19-21, 2023, ("THE Event") at the Fairmont Chateau Frontenac and Voltigeurs de Quebec Armoury in Quebec City, Canada.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(US OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Company") today announced that Chair of the Board of Directors, Eric Zaunscherb has issued an open letter to shareholders

As Chair of the Board of Directors of Critical Elements Lithium Corporation, it has been a fruitful few weeks communicating directly with shareholders and investors, via timely marketing and other initiatives.

HIGHLIGHTS 

  • A total of 25 properties have been prospected encompassing a combined 78,061 hectares of Beyond Lithium's more than 150,000 hectares in Ontario (Fig. 3). 

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that President and CEO Steve Hanson will be presenting as part of a panel for "Lithium Project Insights: US and South America" at the Fastmarkets Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference on June 20th, 2023, at 2:00 PM in Las Vegas, Nevada. ACME will also be exhibiting at the conference from June 20th to 22nd and meeting with potential strategic partners, industry members and investors.

The Fastmarkets Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference, a three-day event, is the largest global forum for lithium and battery raw materials, with keynote speakers and attendees from the world's top producers, to end users as well as participants along the entire supply chain. Fastmarkets is the most trusted cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA) in the agriculture, forest products, metals and mining, and energy transition markets.

As part of its strategic transformation to become a leading North American vertically integrated lithium producer, Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a binding term sheet to create a new joint venture with SCR-Sibelco NV ("Sibelco"), a global leader in materials solutions. Avalon has issued to Sibelco, on a non-brokered private placement basis, 109,692,764 common shares of Avalon ("Common Shares") for aggregate proceeds of C$10,000,000 and a secured convertible debenture in the principal amount of C$3,000,000 (the "Debenture") (collectively, the "Private Placement").

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.)

The C$63-million transaction results in Antwerp -based Sibelco owning approximately 19.9% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, and provides Avalon with a first tranche of funding to advance the Company's lithium production and processing goals across its suite of lithium mineral assets, led by Separation Rapids in northwestern Ontario . This new joint venture is expected to accelerate Avalon's core business objective of building a mid-stream lithium-hydroxide processing facility in Ontario .

"This strategic partnership represents a significant step forward in scaling our business towards full vertical integration of our lithium production," said Scott Monteith , Chief Executive of Avalon. "Sibelco's investment is a major vote of confidence in our vision, resources and capabilities by a respected and established international operator—and now partner."

"Our partnership with Avalon will focus both on the clean energy growth agenda and the technical glass and ceramics markets in which Sibelco has deep and time-tested expertise" Hilmar Rode , Sibelco Chief Executive Officer, said. "This dual-market strategy combined with a cash-generative business plan will lay the foundation for accelerated growth, and ultimately the venture's sustained success going forward."

Overview of Transactions

Strategic Financing

Pursuant to the terms of the Private Placement, Sibelco purchased: (i) 109,692,764 Common Shares at a price of approximately $0.091164 per Common Share (the "Per Share Price") for gross proceeds of C$10,000,000 which resulted in Sibelco owning approximately 19.9% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares; and (ii) the Debenture, which is a secured convertible debenture, providing for two advances to Avalon: (i) C$500,000 on the date hereof; and (ii) C$2,500,000 subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent. The Debenture bears interest at 7.115% per annum and the principal and interest are payable on maturity, being two years from the date of the Debenture (the "Maturity"). To the extent not repaid at Maturity by Avalon, Sibelco will have the right to convert the outstanding principal amount of the Debenture and all accrued and unpaid interest thereon into either additional Common Shares at a conversion price equal to the Per Share Price, or an additional 5% interest in the joint venture corporation (the "JV Election"), as more particularly described below. The Debenture is a secured obligation, secured by a pledge of the shares of a subsidiary of Avalon subject to replacement security at defined milestones.

Avalon also granted to Sibelco, for so long as Sibelco holds not less than 10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis, the right to nominate one member to the board of directors of Avalon ("Board") (or up to two nominees if the size of the Board is increased to nine directors or more), and the right to participate in future equity offerings so that it can maintain its pro rata percentage ownership in Avalon. Sibelco also agreed to a 12-month standstill and certain resale restrictions placed on its holdings in Avalon.

The proceeds from the Private Placement will be used by Avalon to fund the acquisition of industrial land for a lithium-hydroxide processing facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario , and repayment of up to C$1.9 million of existing debt, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Joint Venture

Subject to the terms and conditions of the binding joint venture term sheet, Avalon and Sibelco have agreed to establish a joint venture with respect to Avalon's lithium projects, including Separation Rapids and Lilypad in northwestern Ontario . Sibelco, which will act as operator of the joint venture, has committed to invest €35 million (approximately C$50.4 million ) into the joint venture. Of this amount, €5 million is to be advanced concurrently with the contribution by Avalon of its interests in the Separation Rapids and Lilypad projects, with an additional €30 million to be advanced in tranches to fund the development of the joint venture mineral projects, including facilities and related infrastructure. After total cash contributions of €35 million by Sibelco, each of the parties will make any further cash contributions on a pro-rata basis (with dilution to a non-contributing party's interest). While the initial participating interests to be held on the formation date of the joint venture by Sibelco and Avalon will be 60% and 40%, respectively, such participating interests may change to 65% and 35%, respectively, if on the Maturity date of the Debenture Avalon fails to pay the full principal and accrued interest and Sibelco elects to exercise the JV Election.

The joint venture term sheet is binding on the parties. Avalon and Sibelco will work together to enter into a long-form joint venture agreement as soon as practicable with a view to execution on or before August 31, 2023 , but in any event not later than September 30, 2023 .

New Strategy, New Vision

Avalon's new strategic goals are focused on both organic growth of its lithium portfolio, consisting of a suite of critical-mineral mining projects across Canada , as well as developing new related opportunities. The Company's mission is to vertically integrate lithium processing in Ontario , positioning the province as an integral part of a North American supply chain for EV batteries.

"We are thrilled to execute on a plan to reliably produce a key resource required for North America's clean-energy transition—and, in so doing, deepen ties between Canada and the European Union in this geo-politically sensitive sector," noted Zeeshan Syed , President of Avalon. "We are keenly attuned to the strategic imperative among G7 economies to build domestic critical-mineral processing capacity, and we intend to do just that."

The joint venture will facilitate Phase 1 of Avalon's new strategic growth plan, which includes:

  1. The purchase of industrial land for a lithium-hydroxide processing facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario .
  2. Funding to advance upstream lithium production operations across Avalon's various projects, led by the Separation Rapids and Lilypad sites, as well as further the development of the promising Snowbank discovery.
  3. Enabling the Avalon-Sibelco joint venture to execute on a dual-market strategy targeting significant growth in both the glass and ceramics market and the EV clean energy market.

"Avalon's vision for an integrated lithium play is exciting and will enable Sibelco to play an important role in this business segment" Ian Sedgman , Sibelco Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer, said. "We see a tremendous opportunity to complement our core business by partnering with a proven lithium asset holder led by an experienced management team."

About SCR-Sibelco NV

Headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium , Sibelco is a global leader in material solutions. Sibelco mines, processes and sells specialty industrial minerals – particularly silica, clays, feldspathics and olivine – and is a leader in glass recycling. Sibelco's solutions serve a diverse range of industries including semi-conductors, solar photovoltaic, glass, ceramics, construction, coatings, polymers and water purification. The Sibelco Group has production facilities in more than 30 countries and a team of more than 5,000 people worldwide.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian mineral development company aimed at vertically integrating North America's lithium supply chain. The Company is currently focusing on developing its Separation Rapids Lithium Project near Kenora, Ontario while continuing to advance other projects, including its 100%-owned Lilypad Spodumene-Cesium-Tantalum Project located near Fort Hope, Ontario . Social responsibility and environmental stewardship are corporate cornerstones.

For investor relations and media inquiries, please e-mail the Company at ir@AvalonAM.com , or phone Zeeshan Syed , President, at (647) 300-4706.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this news release, including any with respect to the Company's future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, including statements in respect of the completion of the joint venture, the use of proceeds of the Private Placement, prospects and/or development of the Company's projects, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") and such forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's strategic review of certain of its assets; the development of the Company's material lithium projects, the Company's plans with respect to the exploration and development of its properties, costs of production, expected capital expenditures, operations outlook, expected benefits from the joint venture, the expected receipt of permits; permitting timelines, the future price of commodities; foreign exchange rates and currency fluctuations; requirements for additional capital; the Company's capital allocation; the estimation of mineral reserves and mineral resources; the realization of mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, and government regulation of mining operations. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "budget", "forecast", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "schedule", "guidance", "outlook", "potential", "seek", "targets", "suspended", "strategy", or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, financial, operational and other risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors, including those described below, which could cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and, as such, undue reliance must not be placed on them. Forward-looking statements are also based on numerous material factors and assumptions, including as described in this news release, including with respect to: the completion of the joint venture, use of proceeds from the Private Placement, the Company's present and future business strategies, operations performance within expected ranges, local and global economic conditions and the economic environment in which the Company will operate in the future, legal and political developments in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates, the price of lithium and other key commodities; projected mineral grades; international exchanges rates; anticipated capital and operating costs; the availability and timing of required governmental and other approvals for the Company's projects.

Risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation: the Company's business strategies and its ability to execute thereon, including the ongoing strategic review of certain of the Company's assets; political and legal risks; risks associate with the estimation of mineral reserves and mineral resources; the ongoing impacts of the Ukraine war, the availability of labour and contractors; the volatility of the Company's securities; management of certain of the Company's assets by other companies or joint venture partners; the lack of availability of insurance covering all of the risks associated with a mining company's operations; business risks, including pandemics, adverse environmental conditions and hazards; unexpected geological conditions; potential shareholder dilution; increasing competition in the mining sector; changes in the global prices for lithium and certain other commodities; consolidation in the lithium mining industry; legal, litigation, legislative, political or economic risks; government actions taken in response to potential future public health emergencies and pandemics, including new variants of COVID-19, and any worsening thereof; changes in taxes, including mining tax regimes; the failure to obtain in a timely manner from authorities key permits, authorizations or approvals necessary for exploration, development or operations; the availability of capital; the level of liquidity and capital resources; access to capital markets and financing; the Company's level of indebtedness; the Company's ability to satisfy covenants under its outstanding debt instruments; changes in interest rates; the Company's choices in capital allocation; risks related to third-party contractors; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; the fact that reserves and resources, expected metallurgical recoveries, capital and operating costs are estimates which may require revision; failure to meet operational targets; equipment malfunctions; laws and regulations governing the protection of the environment; physical and regulatory risks related to climate change; the potential direct or indirect operational impacts resulting from external factors, including infectious diseases, public health emergencies or pandemics, such as COVID-19, unpredictable weather patterns and challenging weather conditions; attraction and retention of key employees and other qualified personnel; availability and increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the availability of qualified contractors and the ability of contractors to timely complete projects on acceptable terms; the relationship with the communities surrounding the Company's operations and projects; indigenous rights or claims; and the inherent risks involved in the exploration, development and mining industry generally. Please see the Company's current annual information form available on www.sedar.com or for a comprehensive discussion of the risks faced by the Company and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by applicable law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avalon-announces-c63m-strategic-investment-by-sibelco-to-create-a-vertically-integrated-lithium-strategic-partnership-in-ontario-301851903.html

SOURCE Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2023/15/c1570.html

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
  • Victory's exploration team's analysis of its Phase 2 drill program is highlighted by strong correlations extending the high-grade intercepts from the Phase 1 2022 drill program on its 22-09 and 23-01 holes, featuring higher ppm Li results
  • The drill program included 4 holes, with a combined total of 1966.5 feet of drilling
  • As a result of initial analysis, Victory made the decision to stake 100 new lode claims as announced on 12 June 2023, expanding the property by 2066 acres to 5691 acres

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA (14 June 2023) Victory Battery Metals (CSE: VR) (FWB: VR6) (OTC: VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is excited to announce the drill results from its Phase 2 drilling program at its Smokey Lithium Nevada property, which include a strong correlation to its Phase 1 2022 drill program confirming a significant area of interest and positive indications for continued exploration.

