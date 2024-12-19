- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Hertz Energy Provides Antimony and Critical Minerals Projects Update and Announces Financing
Hertz Energy Inc. (“Hertz” or the “Company”) (CSE: HZ; OTCQB: HZLIF; FSE: QE2) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s critical minerals projects, including antimony, lithium, and uranium and announces proposed financing.
ANTIMONY
The Company is focused on exploring its two antimony projects aggressively with use of Quebec Critical Minerals Flow thru funds at the Harriman Antimony Project in Quebec and Canadian Flow thru funds at its Lake George Antimony Project in New Brunswick.
LAKE GEORGE ANTIMONY PROJECT: NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA
The Property is located in the southwestern part of the Province, approximately 30 km southwest of the city of Fredericton.
The Property is comprised of 93 mineral claims within two claim blocks recently staked by the Company for a total area of approximately 2,104.5 hectares. The Property surrounds the past-producing Lake George Antimony Mine ("Lake George Mine") and is considered an exploration-stage Antimony-Gold (Sb-Au) prospect located immediately along strike to the southwest and northeast, as well as downdip to the north of the historical Lake George Mine. The Property benefits from excellent road access, hydroelectric power, and nearby available personnel for field and exploration activities.
The Lake George Mine was formerly the largest antimony producer in North America with a long history of production spanning from 1876 to 1996. The mine closed in 1996 due to falling antimony prices. From 1972 to 1981, 34,417 tonnes of concentrate grading 65% to 66% Sb was produced from the first deposit. Then from 1985 to 1990, approximately 1 Mt grading 4% Sb was extracted from a second deposit (Caron, 1996). The mine also contained molybdenum (Mo), tungsten (W), and Au mineralization. Infrastructure on the Lake George Mine includes 3 shafts, underground development on 10 levels, some remaining surface buildings, and a tailings pond. The deepest level of the mine is approximately 400 m below the surface. The Lake George Sb-Au Mine currently represents one of the Top 3 antimony occurrences in the Province of New Brunswick. More info can be found at: https://hertz-energy.com/lake-george-project/
HARRIMAN ANTIMONY PROJECT:QUEBEC, CANADA
The Harriman Property is an exploration stage antimony project located approximately 17 km northeast of the town of New Richmond in the Gaspé Region of Québec (Figures 1, 2). The Gaspé Region is known for a variety of significant mineral deposits, most notably the Mine Gaspé Copper Mine, currently being developed by Osisko Metals. The Harriman Property benefits from good road access, hydroelectric power, port access, and nearby available manpower.
The Harriman Property is strategically located at the intersection of the major ENE trending Restigouche Fault and Grand Pabos Fault with a second order northeast-trending fault hosting numerous antimony and gold showings (Figure 3).
The Property was developed by compiling and reviewing historical antimony (Sb) and gold (Au) showings from the Québec government geoscientific database known as SIGÉOM. The Property area was defined by a series of four antimony showings, all hosted along a northeast-trending fault structure (Figure 4). Historical results from the nearby showings along the northeast-trending fault include 2.32% Sb, 3.36 g/t Au (Harriman-2), 43.75 Sb, 3.4 g/t Au (New Richmond), 4.8% Sb, 7.89 g/t Au and 15.35% Sb (Harriman-4 Sud) (source: SIGÉOM).
The Harriman Property of Hertz includes the Harriman-4 Sud showing returning 15.35% Sb and 0.07 g/t Au from a historical grab sample of a massive stibnite vein in altered sediments. The nearby Harriman Gold occurrence, located 300 m to the northwest, returned an assay of 22.4 g/t Au from a grab sample. These showings and much of the property have had limited previous exploration and has not had any historical drilling.
Hertz Energy has completed a program of geological mapping and prospecting. The crew’s focus was in the area of favourable geology, particularly surrounding the historical showings as well as stream sediment and prospecting for new antimony and gold showings. Results are expected in the coming weeks. More info can be found at: https://hertz-energy.com/harriman-antimony-project/
LITHIUM PROJECTS
AGASTYA LITHIUM PROJECT:QUEBEC, CANADA
The Agastya Lithium Property is comprised of 209 mineral claims covering approximately 10,650 hectares located in the Province of Québec and consists of three non-contiguous claim blocks along the greenstone belt that hosts the Adina, Trieste, and Galinée properties. These adjacent properties are known for their significant LCT (Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum) pegmatite potential hosted within greenstone/ metasediment packages:
- Winsome Resources – Adina Lithium Project: One of the Top 3 largest lithium resources in North America with an Indicated Mineral Resource of 60.5 Mt at 1.14% LiO and Inferred Resource of 15.9 Mt at 1.17% LiO using a 0.5% LiO cut-off (source: NI 43-101 Technical Report on PEA and MRE for Adina Lithium Project authored by Synectiq Inc. with a report date of September 30, 2024 and filed under Winsome’s SEDAR+ profile). Winsome also has an exclusive option to acquire the nearby Renard Operation, a fully permitted, former diamond mine located 60 km south of Adina with a convertible processing facility for future lithium production.
- Loyal Lithium – Trieste Lithium Project: Discovery of six spodumene-bearing pegmatites including a significant drilling result of 31.8 m at 2.2% LiO.
- 50% Azimut Exploration / 50% SOQUEM JV – Galinée Lithium Property:Drilling results include 1.62% LiO over 158.0 m including 3.33% LiO over 29.6 m, and Galinée features a 20 km long lithium-cesium anomaly.
- Rio Tinto/Midland Galinée Project: Spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes discovered over several hundred metres along a 7 km favourable contact zone. Significant drilling results include 1.38% LiO over 37.86 m including 1.88% LiO over 21.35 m.
The Agastya Property covers the western extent of the greenstone belt that trends through Trieste, Adina, and Galinée. Greenstone belts are known to host LCT pegmatite mineralization and are commonly targeted by exploration companies as they are favourable hosts for lithium and other valuable metals including gold. Recent discoveries surrounding the Agastya Project have been announced by Azimut Exploration and Soquem at their Galine Project: I am running a few minutes late; my previous meeting is running over.
https://azimutexploration.com/site/assets/files/72...
https://azimut-exploration.cl1.adnetcms.com/site/a...
Click Image To View Full Size
AC/DC LITHIUM PROJECT: QUEBEC, CANADA
The AC/DC property encompasses amphibolized mafic volcanics (greenstone) of the Rouget and Corvette Formations and plutons of the Vieux Comptoir Intrusive suite, similar to the geological setting that hosts both the Cancet and Corvette lithium projects. Both Cancet and Corvette are hosted by amphibolite rocks of Guyer Group, which is similar in age to the Rouget formation (Mesoarchean).
The northwest-trending mafic volcanics of Rouget and Corvette Formations and associated Vieux Comptoir suites continue northwest to the adjacent Rio Tino/Exploration Azimut Inc. and Rio Tinto/Exploration Midland Inc. project areas.
These are advanced rocks, typically characterized by a pegmatitic texture, a granitic composition and contain several minerals such as biotite, muscovite, tourmaline, garnet, beryl and spodumene. These rocks are also known to host K-feldspar granite phases in pegmatite form which may host an abundance of spodumene.
Based on the results of the remote sensing data analysis and processing twelve (12) anomalous target areas have been identified across the two properties.
- 5 primary and numerous smaller secondary targets are identified at the AC/DC property.
- 7 primary and numerous smaller secondary targets are identified at the La Fleur property.
Strike lengths of the individual target trends range in length from 1 to 15km in length and are between 100m to 1,000m in width and are generally oriented in a northeasterly trending direction.
Each of the anomalous trends contain numerous dyke-like structures identified from high resolution orthophotography. Individual dyke-like structures range in length between 20 –500m or greater, often occur in clusters and are generally noted to occur in conformant orientation to the target trends.
Hertz is aggressively advancing exploration at the AC/DC Project and will provide updates upon receipt of exploration results.
MAP OF AC/DC LITHIUM PROJECT AND RIO TINTO ADJOING KAANAAYAA PROJECT
SNAKE LITHIUM PROJECT:
Hertz Energy reports that the Company will not be proceeding further with the Snake Lithium Project and has terminated its Option Agreement on the Snake Lithium Property.
NAMIBIA URANIUM PROJECT
Hertz Energy has submitted applications for two uranium Exclusive Prospecting Licenses (EPLs) in Namibia.
Namibia is a country of diverse geology and has one of the richest uranium mineral reserves in the world. There are currently two large operating mines, the Husab and Rossing mines, in the Erongo Region and five major exploration projects planned to advance to production in the next few years as the country embraces the green energy transition. Uranium mining in Namibia is of considerable importance to the national economy1. In 2023, Namibia produced the 3rd largest quantity of uranium worldwide at 6,382 tonnes, ranked only behind Kazakhstan and Australia2.
Hertz Energy Namibia Uranium Project
The application areas cover an area of 9,627.84 hectares located in Central Namibia in the Erongo Region which hosts numerous primary and secondary uranium deposits. Primary economic uranium is hosted mainly in sheeted D-type alaskites which occur both as cross-cutting dykes and as bedding and/or foliation-parallel sills. The sheets can amalgamate to form larger granite plutons or granite stockworks made up of closely spaced dykes and sills. The mineralized alaskites tend to occur at marked stratigraphic levels, often associated with the Khan-Rössing Formation boundary, or, where the Rössing Formation is missing, the Khan-Chuos/Arandis Formation boundary. Secondary uranium deposits occur in calcretes in the coastal plain of the Namib Desert. The deposits are associated with ancient river systems that flowed westward from the Great Escarpment during the upper Cretaceous and lower Cenozoic periods. Uranium mineralization is typically located in calcretised fluvial channels which tend to be buried with little or no obvious surface expression to identify them.
Licence Application EPL-10186
EPL-10186 is located 40 km northeast of the coastal town of Swakopmund. Most of the licence is covered by recent sand, gravel, scree and calcrete, with a few outcrops of mica schist, calc-silicate rock, marble and red granite. There are two prominent sub-surface water conduits/streams which in general, are believed to be geographically similar to where paleo-channels carrying uranium-rich waters would have flowed. Preliminary interpretation of regional airborne radiometric data from the Namibian Ministry of Mines and Energy indicates a strong and consistent radiometric anomaly trending northeast-southwest and coincident with the subsurface streams. The Company is targeting secondary uranium mineralization with potential for primary mineralization to the east of the application area. This is the similar style of mineralization found at ORANO's Trekkopje Mine 6 kilometres north of EPL-10186 and Elevate Uranium's Marenica deposit 40km to the north with a resource of 46Mlb U308 at a 93ppm U3O8 cutoff grade.
Licence Application EPL-10185
EPL-10185 is located 22 km east of the coastal town of Swakopmund. Its geology is comprised of units from the Kuiseb, Karibib, Arandis, Chuos and Khan Formations intruded by granodiorites and uranium prospective granites. Most of the western and central parts of the licence is under recent surficial cover made up of sand, gravel, scree, and calcrete. Preliminary interpretation of regional airborne radiometric data from the Namibian Ministry of Mines and Energy indicates radiometric anomalies coinciding with favourable geology for primary alaskite-hosted uranium mineralization. This is the similar style of mineralization found at Bannerman Energy's Etango deposit located 15 km southeast of EPL-10185 as well as that at the Rossing Mine located 30km to the northeast. The Rossing Mine is one of the largest and longest operating uranium open cast mines in the world producing now for 46 years. In 2022, Rossing produced 2,659t U3O8 and currently has a feasibility study underway to extend the mine life beyond 20265.
Namibia has recently completed its political elections and On 3 December 2024, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah of the ruling SWAPO party was declared the winner of the election. She is set to become Namibia's first female president. The National Assembly elections saw SWAPO reduced to 51 seats, a bare majority of three. It was SWAPO's weakest showing since Namibia's independence in 1990. Incumbent president Nangolo Mbumba had not contested this election. Hertz Energy congratulates President Netumbi Nandi-Ndaithwah.
Hertz Energy EPL-10185 and EPL-10186 have been assessed by the Ministry of Mines and Energy are expected to be issued in Q1 of 2025.
Cautionary Statement: This news release contains scientific and technical information with respect to adjacent properties to the Company’s properties, which the Company has no interest in or rights to explore. Readers are cautioned that information regarding the geology, mineralization, and mineral resources on adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization potential on the Company’s properties.
Qualified Person Statement
All scientific and technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Paul Teniere, P.Geo., Technical Advisor of Hertz Energy, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101.
Hertz Energy is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 5,000,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of C$0.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,250,000 (the “Offering”). Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.45 per Common Share for a period of two years from the closing date of the Offering. The Warrants will be subject to an accelerated expiry, whereas anytime after four (4) months following the issue date of the Units that the closing price of the common shares of the Company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) is equal to or above a price of C$0.55 for fourteen (14) consecutive trading days, the Company may file a notice to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is thirty (30) business days following the date of such notice. This placement is expected to close end of January 2025.
Hertz Energy also announces non-brokered private placement of up to 4,000,000 Quebec and Canadian National flow-through units of the Company (the “FT Units”) at a price of C$0.30 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$1.200,000 (the “Offering”). Red Cloud Securities Inc. (“Red Cloud”) will be acting as a finder for LaFleur Minerals on a “best efforts” basis under the Offering.
Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a “flow-through share” (each, a “FT Share”) within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the “Income Tax Act”) and the Taxation Act (Québec) (the “Québec Tax Act”) and one common share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a “Warrant Share”) at a price of C$0.45 at any time on or before that date which is 24 months after the issue date of the FT Unit. The Warrants will be subject to an accelerated expiry, whereas anytime after four (4) months following the issue date of the FT Unit that the closing price of the common shares of the Company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) is equal to or above a price of C$0.55 for fourteen (14) consecutive trading days, the Company may file a notice to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is thirty (30) business days following the date of such notice.
About the Company
Hertz Energy (CSE:HZ; OTCQB:HZLIF; FSE:QE2) is a British Columbia-based junior exploration company primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of energy and critical minerals properties. The Company’s lithium exploration projects include the AC/DC Lithium Project, and newly acquired Agastya Lithium Property in James Bay, Quebec. Hertz Energy also holds the Harriman Antimony Project in Québec and the Lake George Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada. Hertz Energy also has permit applications pending in Namibia for uranium exploration projects.
For further information, please contact Mr. Kal Malhi or view the Company’s filings at www.sedarplus.ca.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Kal Malhi
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Email: kal@bullruncapital.ca
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward-Looking” Information
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
Jindalee Lithium
Investor Insight
Jindalee Lithium’s flagship McDermitt Lithium Project (McDermitt) offers investors exposure to a generational, high-margin critical minerals asset. The recently completed Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) demonstrates robust economics, positioning McDermitt as a key enabler of North America's clean energy transition and a cornerstone of the US critical minerals strategy to de-risk supply chains through increased domestic production.
Overview
Jindalee Lithium (ASX:JLL,OTCQX:JNDAF) is a pure-play lithium company with a strategic focus on the United States. Its 100 percent-owned McDermitt Lithium Project is the largest lithium deposit in the US, boasting a resource of 21.5 million tons (Mt) of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE).
Backed by a recently released (November 2024) Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) demonstrating very compelling economics, McDermitt is poised to play a crucial role in meeting North America’s growing lithium demand for battery materials.
As the US continues to transition to clean energy, demand for lithium is expected to exponentially increase. Jindalee’s McDermitt project, located in southeast Oregon, is a game-changer for North American lithium supply, critical for meeting the demands of a fast-growing electric vehicle and renewable energy industries with specific emphasis on developing and de-risking domestic supply chains.
McDermitt also stands to significantly benefit from the US government’s policies and incentives to boost domestic supply of critical resources. In fact, in a move that signifies the US government's support of the McDermitt Project, the US Department of Energy's Ames National Laboratory signed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with Jindalee's subsidiary HiTech Minerals to develop cutting-edge extraction methods for McDermitt. Under this agreement the US Department of Energy (DOE) will fund work aimed at reducing costs and improving sustainability outcomes for the Project. The Ames National Laboratory spearheads the DOE's Critical Materials Innovation Hub. Jindalee is also advancing an application for a grant from the US Department of Defense, which has the potential to co-fund a feasibility study and associated work programs at McDermitt.
Key milestones in the US lithium resource space also provide significant insights into the future prospects for McDermitt. Lithium Americas’ (TSX:LAC), has received a US$945 million commitment from General Motors, to fund the development, construction and operation of the Thacker Pass project in Humboldt County, Nevada, located 30km away from and in the same geological formation as Jindalee’s McDermitt Lithium Project. LAC has also closed a $2.3 billion US Department of Energy loan in late 2024 to fund approximately 75 percent of the construction capital cost (US$2.93B).
Another lithium resource developer in Nevada, Australia-based Ioneer (ASX:INR) is expected to receive a total investment of US$700 million through a new joint venture with Sibanye Stillwater, in addition to a conditional loan commitment of US$650 million from the US Department of Energy, both acting to strengthen the development of its flagship Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project.
In late 2024, ASX-listed company Patriot Battery Metals Inc (ASX:PMT) announced a C$69 million investment, strategic partnership and offtake agreement with global automotive group Volkswagen which aims underpin the development of Patriot’s upstream lithium project in Quebec, Canada.
These are just a few examples of current market dynamics that point to rapidly accelerating lithium resource development in the US and Canada demonstrating the investment appetite of strategic partners, as well as support from the US government via low-cost concessional debt funding.
An experienced management team, with the right blend of experience and expertise in project development, corporate administration and international finance provides Jindalee with the leadership to fully capitalise on the potential of its assets.
Company Highlights
- Jindalee Lithium is focused on its wholly owned flagship McDermitt Lithium Project, currently the largest lithium deposit in the US
- A PFS for McDermitt – delivered in November 2024 - supports very strong project economics, including a US$3.23 post-tax NPV and a 5 year capital payback period over a 63 year project life
- Jindalee’s McDermitt Lithium Project seeks to assist in the development of US critical minerals supply chains to enable America to meet its energy security and electrification goals
- Jindalee’s wholly owned US subsidiary HiTech Minerals has executed a strategic Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the US Department of Energy (DOE) as part of the DOE’s Critical Materials Innovation (CMI) Hub
- McDermitt is located in the same geological formation and is of similar size and scale to Lithium Americas’ Thacker Pass Project, which is backed by major investments from General Motors and the US Department of Energy and is currently under construction
- McDermitt is eligible for a wide range of government incentives including tax credits, grants and concessional loans. Jindalee is currently progressing a grant application with the Department of Defense to potentially co-fund a feasibility study at McDermitt
- In collaboration with lead engineer Fluor, Jindalee has produced battery grade lithium carbonate from McDermitt’s lithium bearing ore in metallurgical testwork.
- Experienced management team is focused on maximising the potential of Jindalee’s assets.
Key Project
McDermitt Lithium Project Economics
The economic metrics revealed in the PFS paint a compelling picture of the McDermitt Lithium Project's potential:
Production Capacity: The Project is set to produce 1.8 Mt of battery-grade lithium carbonate over its first 40 years, with an annual output forecast of 47,500 tonnes per annum (tpa) in the initial 10 years, and averaging 44,300 tpa over the first 40 years.
Financial Metrics: The Project boasts a post-tax net present value (NPV) of US$3.23 billion at an 8 percent discount rate, with an internal rate of return (IRR) of 17.9 percent. These figures underscore the Project's strong economic viability.
Payback Period: Investors can expect a payback period of less than five years, a relatively short timeframe for a project of this magnitude.
Robust margins: Exceptional EBITDA margins of 66 percent over the first 10 years of operations, with C1 costs in the bottom half of industry and 17 percent pre-tax net operating cashflow margins (including sustaining capital) at current bottom of the cycle spot prices (October 2024 spot of US$10,888/t of lithium carbonate)
Significant future upside. Several opportunities identified in the PFS have potential to significantly enhance returns, which includes process optimisation to reduce opex/capex as well as potential for production of by-products. Additionally, there remains significant optionality to further exploit the ore body, with only ~15 percent of the current resource included in the PFS schedule (on contained metal basis).
The PFS estimates a total project cost of US$3.02 billion, which includes a conservative 21 percent contingency provision estimated on P70 basis (70 percent probability total capital cost will be lower), prepared by US headquartered global engineering and construction firm, Fluor Corporation. This substantial investment is expected to provide the platform for a long life, stable supply of domestically sourced battery grade lithium chemicals, which is expected to be highly attractive to partners in the battery value chain.
Project Overview
The McDermitt Project is located in Malheur County on the Oregon-Nevada border and is approximately 35 kilometres west of the town of McDermitt. The 100-percent-owned asset covers 54.6 square kilometres of claims at the northern end of the McDermitt volcanic caldera.
The Project is characterised by its unique sedimentary lithium deposits, primarily composed of lithium-bearing clays, a geological formation that sets McDermitt apart from many other lithium projects worldwide. This sedimentary nature of the deposit offers several advantages, including:
- Consistent grade distribution throughout the ore body
- Potential for large-scale, low-cost mining operations
- Amenability to environmentally friendly extraction methods
The lithium-rich clays at McDermitt are part of a broader geological context that includes volcanic tuffs and sedimentary rocks. This geological setting is indicative of a complex depositional history, which has resulted in the concentration of lithium in economically viable quantities.
The 2023 mineral resources estimate (MRE) for McDermitt contains a combined indicated and inferred mineral resource inventory of 3 billion tonnes at 1,340 parts per million (ppm) lithium for a total of 21.5 Mt LCE at 1,000 ppm cut-off grade. As part of the PFS, a maiden ore reserve estimate was declared of 251 @1,761 ppm Lithium fir 2.34 Mt LCE (representing only ~11 percent of MRE)
Project Highlights:
- Rare Sediment-hosted Lithium Deposits: The McDermitt asset supports low-cost mining operations due to its flat-lying sediments. This type of lithium deposit is amenable to low-cost mining operations, while still producing excellent metallurgical results.
- Low cost mining. Ore is soft, free-digging material, located at surface with a strip ratio of only 1.3 over project life. As a result mining costs are relatively low.
- Fluor recommended processing route: In March 2023, US engineering group Fluor reviewed all testwork undertaken at McDermitt and recommended beneficiation and acid leaching as the optimal processing route (similar to that used by more advanced peers in the region).
- Battery-grade lithium carbonate successfully produced: Process flowsheet was validated through PFS test work program, which produced battery grade lithium carbonate in July 2024. This is an important milestone validating all steps of the processing flowsheet for the Project from ore beneficiation and leaching to purification and production of battery-grade lithium carbonate.
- High metallurgical recovery. PFS test work demonstrated exceptional recoveries through beneficiation and acid leaching steps, with an average metallurgical recovery of 84.4 percent over first 40 years, comparing favourably to industry peers.
Management Team
Ian Rodger - Chief Executive Officer
Ian Rodger is a qualified mining business executive with almost 15 years of experience in various roles including as a mining engineer for Rio Tinto across two large greenfield mine developments, before successfully transitioning into mining corporate finance where he held Executive and Director positions at RFC Ambrian overseeing origination and management of numerous mandates across a range of corporate advisory roles. Ian was the project director for Oz Minerals (ASX:OZL) where he made significant contributions to successfully define the value potential of the West Musgrave nickel/copper province through the delivery of a portfolio of growth studies. Most notably, he led technical, market and partnership development workstreams, successfully confirming value potential for producing an intermediate Nickel product for the battery value chain.
Ian holds a Bachelor of Mining Engineering from the University of Queensland, a Masters of Mineral Economics from Curtin University and is also a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.
Lindsay Dudfield - Executive Director
Lindsay Dudfield is a geologist with over 40 years of experience in multi-commodity exploration, primarily within Australia. He held senior positions with the mineral divisions of Amoco and Exxon. In 1987, he became a founding director of Dalrymple Resources NL and spent the following eight years helping acquire and explore Dalrymple’s properties, leading to several greenfield discoveries. In late 1994, Lindsay joined the board of Horizon Mining NL (Jindalee Lithium’s predecessor) and has been responsible for managing Jindalee Lithium since inception. Lindsay is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, the Geological Society of Australia and the Society of Economic Geologists. He is also a non-executive director of Jindalee spin-out companies Energy Metals (ASX:EME), Dynamic Metals (ASX:DYM) and Alchemy Resources (ASX:ALY).
Wayne Zekulich - Non-executive Chair
Wayne Zekulich was appointed to the board as Chair on 1 February 2024. He holds a Bachelor of Business and is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants. Zekulich is a consultant and non-executive director who has substantial experience in advising, structuring and financing transactions in the infrastructure and resources sectors. He was previously the head of Rothschild in Perth, chief financial officer of Gindalbie Metals Limited, chief development officer of Oakajee Port and Rail and a consultant to a global investment bank. Currently, he is chair of Pantoro (ASX:PNR) and non-executive director of the Western Australian Treasury Corporation. In the not-for-profit sector, he is the past chair of the Lester Prize and is a mentor in the Kilfinan program.
Darren Wates - Non-executive Director
Darren Wates is a corporate lawyer with over 23 years of experience in equity capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, resources, project acquisitions/divestments and corporate governance gained through private practice and in-house roles in Western Australia. Darren is the founder and principal of Corpex Legal, a Perth-based legal practice providing corporate, commercial and resources related legal services, primarily to small and mid-cap ASX listed companies. In this role, he has provided consulting general counsel services to ASX listed company Neometals (ASX:NMT) since 2016, having previously been employed as legal counsel of Neometals. Darren holds Bachelor's degrees in Law and Commerce and a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance and Investment.
Paul Brown - Non-executive Director
Paul Brown has over 23 years of experience in the mining industry, most recently with Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN) where he was chief executive – lithium, and chief executive – commodities. Paul has held senior operating roles with Leighton, HWE and Fortescue (ASX:FMG) and has a strong track record in technical leadership, project/studies management, and mine planning and management. Paul is currently CEO of Core Lithium Limited (ASX:CXO). He holds a Master in Mine Engineering.
Brett Marsh - VP Geology and Development (US)Brett Marsh is an AIPG certified professional geologist and a registered member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME) with over 25 years of diverse mining and geological experience. He has worked for and held senior leadership roles for Kastan Mining, Luna Gold, Kiska Metals, Newmont, Freeport-McMoRan, Phelps Dodge, ASARCO and consulted to deliver numerous NI 43-101 technical reports. Brett has demonstrated the ability to deliver results in culturally diverse and geographically difficult environments, such as Brazil, Peru, Chile, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Tanzania, Indonesia, Australia, and has also worked in remote areas of Alaska. He has managed all phases of the mining lifecycle including greenfield and brownfield exploration, project development (including preliminary economic assessments, pre-feasibility and feasibility), project construction, mine operations, and environmental. He successfully led multi-cultural teams to develop business processes and implementation plans for many mine development and operational projects.
Stardust Power Acquires Site, Receives Key Permit And Receives Approval For Major Construction To Commence
Stardust Power Inc.(“the Company” or “Stardust Power”) (NASDAQ: SDST), an American developer of battery-grade lithium products, today announced the completion of the acquisition of its 66-acre site at the Southside Industrial Park in Muskogee, Oklahoma. This key acquisition marks another significant milestone as the Company prepares to commence construction on one of North America’s largest lithium refineries. With the General Permit for Stormwater Discharges from Construction Activities now in place, and subject to finalizing project financing, Stardust Power is now positioned to begin construction.
Caption: Governor of Oklahoma, J. Kevin Stitt, and Founder and CEO, Stardust Power, Roshan Pujari, met December 2, 2024, to discuss the upcoming construction of its lithium refinery in Muskogee, Oklahoma
Stardust Power received this permit from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality and has completed its Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan (SWPPP), which incorporates best-in-class management practices to control stormwater discharges during construction and is designed to ensure compliance with environmental standards and minimize potential impacts on the surrounding area. This critical permit allows Stardust Power to commence construction at the site. In the coming weeks, Stardust Power plans to submit the remaining necessary permits, marking the final regulatory steps at this junction. This marks a significant milestone for the Company and its mission to onshore manufacturing of battery grade lithium for US energy independence.
In January 2024, Stardust Power selected Muskogee, Oklahoma for its lithium refinery, citing the state’s central location and excellent access to multi-modal logistics. The site benefits from proximity to the country’s largest inland waterway system, robust road and rail networks, and a skilled workforce rooted in the oil and gas sector. Oklahoma’s leadership in sustainable energy aligns with Stardust Power’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint. The shovel-ready site near the Port of Muskogee offers key construction and operational advantages, with the potential to speed up timelines. After thorough due diligence, including environmental, technical, cultural, and logistical reviews, the site was confirmed as ideal. It offers a location with an adjacent 40-acre parcel of land which the Company has a right of first refusal for future expansion.
Roshan Pujari, Founder and CEO of Stardust Power, stated, "With the land purchase complete and key permitting secured, we are excited to enter the construction phase in Muskogee. This milestone brings us closer to our mission of becoming a leading supplier of American battery-grade lithium. We are deeply grateful for the ongoing support from Governor Stitt, the Department of Environmental Quality, the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, the Tulsa Chamber, and the City and Port of Muskogee. Together, we endeavor to create hundreds of high-quality manufacturing jobs and keep Oklahoma at the forefront of America's energy leadership. While the site’s infrastructure and logistics are outstanding, the true asset of Oklahoma is its people."
Earlier this year, the City and County of Muskogee established a $27 million Tax Increment Financing (“TIF”) district to support the project. The TIF is expected to fund key infrastructure improvements in the area, including upgrades to industrial roads, rail line rehabilitation, and the replacement of a trestle bridge, improvements that are important to the successful development of the refinery. Stardust Power intends to claim back certain related costs from TIF related to the site, which could reduce overall project costs and improve margins.
About Stardust Power Inc.
Stardust Power is a developer of battery-grade lithium products designed to bolster America’s energy leadership by building resilient supply chains. Stardust Power is developing a strategically central lithium refinery in Muskogee, Oklahoma with the anticipated capacity of producing up to 50,000 metric tons per annum of battery-grade lithium. The Company is committed to sustainability at each point in the process. Stardust Power trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “SDST.”
For more information, visit www.stardust-power.com
Stardust Power Contacts
For Investors:
Johanna Gonzalez
investor.relations@stardust-power.com
For Media:
Michael Thompson
media@stardust-power.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements.” Such forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “forecasted,” “projected,” “potential,” “seem,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or otherwise indicate statements that are not of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the ability of Stardust Power to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain key relationships and retain its management and key employees; obtaining the necessary permits and governmental approvals to develop the site; the impact of the TIF on the site development and surrounding areas and infrastructure, and Stardust Power’s ability to benefit from such program; risks related to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Stardust Power; risks related to the price of Stardust Power’s securities, including volatility resulting from changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Stardust Power plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Stardust Power’s business and changes in the combined capital structure; and risks related to the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations and identify and realize additional opportunities. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.
Stockholders and prospective investors should carefully consider the foregoing factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in documents filed by Stardust Power from time to time with the SEC.
Stockholders and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which only speak as of the date made, are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, risks, assumptions and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Stardust Power. Stardust Power expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the expectations of Stardust Power with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.
Galan Lithium
Investor Insight
Galan Lithium’s investment appeal is driven by its Hombre Muerto West project, a top 20 global lithium resource featuring high-grade, low-cost lithium brine concentrate, on track for near-term production in Argentina’s renowned mining region.
Overview
Argentina is no stranger to lithium mining. The South American nation is one of three encompassed in the prolific Lithium Triangle, a region that holds more than 60 percent of the world’s lithium resources. Argentina has the world’s second greatest endowment of lithium reserves (17 Mt), concentrating lithium operations in the provinces of Jujuy, Salta and Catamarca.
Demand for lithium is forecasted to grow from approximately 1 Mt LCE in 2024 to around 3Mt in 2030, a compound annual growth rate of around 20 percent. Argentina has committed to $7 billion worth of investment for lithium production with strong growth projected for exports at $1.1 billion in 2023.
Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN,FSX:9CH) is an Australia-based international mining development company focused on its high-quality lithium brine projects in Argentina – Hombre Muerto West and Candelas. The company also holds a highly prospective lithium project in Australia – Greenbushes South.
The company’s flagship Hombre Muerto West (HMW) project hosts some of Argentina’s highest grade and lowest impurity levels with an inventory of 8.6 million tons (Mt) contained LCE @ 859 mg/L lithium, with 4.7 Mt contained LCE @ 866 mg/L Li in the measured category. The 100-percent-owned property is strategically located near Rio Tinto’s recently acquired Arcadium Lithium project, highlighting its position within a highly sought-after lithium region
Galan has signed a commercial agreement with the Catamarca Government supporting the grant of permits to enable the commercialisation of lithium chloride concentrate from HMW to be sold locally or exported internationally.
In August 2024, Galan entered into a memorandum of understanding with Chengdu Chemphys Chemical Industry Co. for an offtake prepayment agreement for the HMW project. Once a definitive agreement is executed, Chemphys will purchase a total of 23,000 tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent, as a lithium chloride product, over the first five years of production from Phase 1 of the HMW project. Chemphys will also provide Galan with an offtake prepayment facility to facilitate the continued development of Phase 1 of the HMW project.
Catamarca Governor Raúl Jalil and Galan Lithium Managing Director Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega in Catamarca.
In September 2024, Galan successfully completed a capital raising of AU$20 million, including a fully-subscribed Entitlement Offer of $13.3m, reflecting strong shareholder support and confidence in the Company’s strategic direction and the development of its HMW project
In addition to Hombre Muerto West, Galan Lithium’s portfolio includes several strategically positioned projects that complement its flagship asset:
- Candelas Project (Argentina): Located within the Hombre Muerto Basin, this underexplored project boasts a maiden resource estimate of 685kt LCE and is incorporated into Galan’s Phase 4 expansion plans targeting 60ktpa LCE production by 2030.
- Greenbushes South Project (Australia): Situated just 3 kilometres south of the world-class Greenbushes lithium mine, this project offers strong exploration potential for lithium-bearing pegmatites. Galan is progressing land access agreements and holds an exploration license through to 2029.
- James Bay & Ontario Projects (Canada): In 2023, Galan acquired property blocks in Quebec and Ontario located in globally recognized lithium provinces, providing further exploration upside in key jurisdictions.
Backed by a highly experienced management team, Galan is well-positioned to advance these complementary projects while maintaining its primary focus on developing HMW into a world-class lithium production hub.
Company Highlights
- Galan Lithium is an ASX-listed company developing lithium brine projects within South America’s lithium triangle on the Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina.
- The company has two high-quality projects in the works: its flagship Hombre Muerto West (HMW) and the Candelas lithium project, both in Argentina. The two projects combined bring the company’s current total mineral resource estimate to 8.6 million tons lithium carbonate equivalent @ 859 mg/L lithium.
- HMW leverages advantageous positioning near Arcadium Lithium’s project, which is subject to an acquisition by Rio Tinto, highlighting the strategic importance of this high-grade lithium region
- Galan’s lithium Resources are ranked among the top 20 in the world
- HMW sits in the lowest quartile of the global lithium cost curve, leveraging brine extraction advantages for cost efficiency
- High-grade, low-impurity brine concentrate validated by robust offtake interest and market alignment
- Galan’s phased approach and strong stakeholder collaboration mitigate risks and ensure steady progress toward first production in 2025
- The HMW Phase 1 (5.4 ktpa LCE) execution plan is progressing well with the delivery of the first evaporation-ready pond expected in 2024, and production in H2 2025.
- The HMW Phase 2 definitive feasibility study (DFS) delivers compelling economics with 21 kilo-tons per annum (ktpa) lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) operation at HMW, targeting a high-quality, 6 percent concentrated lithium chloride product (equivalent to 12.9 percent lithium oxide or 31.9 percent LCE) in 2026.
- Galan has signed a commercial agreement with the Catamarca Government enabling the commercialisation of lithium chloride concentrate from HMW to be sold locally or exported internationally.
- Galan is the first mining company to apply for the Argentine ‘RIGI’, an incentive regime for large scale investments
- Galan is transitioning into a major lithium project developer and remains committed to conducting fast-tracked lithium development in its prolific projects with a target production of 60 ktpa LCE from HMW and Candelas by 2030.
Key Projects
Hombre Muerto West Project
The 100-percent-owned Hombre Muerto West project is a large land property that sits on the west coast of the Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina, the second-best salar in the world for the production of lithium from brines. The property also leverages strategic positioning near Arcadium Lithium, recently acquired by Rio Tinto.
Galan has increased HMW’s mineral resource to 8.6 Mt contained LCE @ 859 mg/L lithium (previously 7.3 Mt LCE @852 mg/L lithium), one of the highest grade resource estimates declared in Argentina. HMW’s measured resource is now at 4.7 Mt contained LCE @ 866mg/L lithium. Inclusion of the Catalina tenure adds ~1.3 Mt LCE to the HMW resource.
The pilot plant at HMW has validated the production of lithium chlorine concentrate, adding reagents to eliminate impurities, and generating a concentrate at 6 percent lithium. The plant comprises pre-concentration ponds, a lime plant, a filter press and concentration ponds.
Pilot Plant at HMW
Construction for Phase I has already commenced for 5.4 ktpa LCE production at HMW, and aims to deliver lithium chloride production in H2 2025. The fourth long-term pumping test (PBRS-03-23) results at HMW record an outstanding lithium mean grade of 981 mg/L - the highest reported grade from a production well in the Hombre Muerto Salar.
In October 2024, Galan announced 45 percent project completion with pond construction at 76 percent and project execution is advancing as planned.
A definitive feasibility study (DFS) for phase 2 shows a 20.85 ktpa LCE operation at HMW, targeting high-quality, 6 percent concentrated lithium chloride product (equivalent to 12.9 percent lithium oxide or 31.9 percent LCE) in 2026. The DFS also indicated phase 2 will deliver a post-tax NPV (8 percent) of US$2 billion, IRR of 43 percent and free cash flow of US$236 million per year. Phase 2 provides an exceptional foundation for significant economic upside in phases 3 and 4, targeting 60 ktpa LCE production by 2030.
Galan has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Chengdu Chemphys Chemical Industry Co. for a prepayment offtake agreement. Once a definitive agreement is executed, Chemphys will purchase a total of 23,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent, as a lithium chloride product, over the first five years of production from Phase 1 of the HMW project.
Chemphys will also provide Galan with a US$40 million offtake prepayment facility to facilitate the continued development of the HMW project.
Galan now has 100 percent full ownership of the Catalina tenement that borders the Catamarca and Salta Provinces in Argentina. The newly secured Catalina tenure has a strong potential to significantly add to the existing HMW resource. The tenure also covers the Catalina, Rana de Sal II, Rana de Sal III, Pucara del Salar, Deseo I and Deceo II tenements.
Greenbushes South Lithium Project
The 100-percent-owned Greenbushes South lithium project is located near Perth, Western Australia, and is three kilometers south of the world-class Greenbushes lithium mine, managed by Talison Lithium. The Greenbushes South tenements can be found along the Donnybrook-Bridgetown Shear Zone geologic structure, which hosts the lithium-bearing pegmatites at the Greenbushes Lithium Mine.
Greenbushes South covers nearly 315 square kilometers, and hosts elevated pathfinder elements with well-defined anomalies adjacent to the property.
Management Team
Richard Homsany - Non-executive Chairman
Richard Homsany is an experienced corporate lawyer and has extensive board and operational experience in the resources and energy sectors. He is the executive chairman of ASX-listed uranium exploration and development company Toro Energy Limited, executive vice-president of Australia of TSX-listed uranium exploration company Mega Uranium and the principal of Cardinals Lawyers and Consultants, a boutique corporate and energy and resources law firm. He is also the chairman of the Health Insurance Fund of Australia (HIF) and listed Redstone Resources and Central Iron Ore and is a non-executive director of Brookside Energy Homsany’s past career includes time working at the Minera Alumbrera Copper and Gold mine located in the Catamarca Province, northwest Argentina.
Juan Pablo (‘JP’) Vargas de la Vega - Founder and Managing Director
Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega is a Chilean/Australian mineral industry professional with 20 years of broad experience in ASX mining companies, stockbroking and private equity firms. JP founded Galan in late 2017. He has been a specialist lithium analyst in Australia, has also operated a private copper business in Chile and worked for BHP, Rio Tinto and Codelco.
Daniel Jimenez - Non-executive Director
Daniel Jimenez is a civil and industrial engineer and has worked for a world leader in the lithium industry, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, for over 28 years. He was the vice-president of sales of lithium, iodine and industrial chemicals where he formulated the commercial strategy and marketing of SQM’s industrial products and was responsible for over US$900 million worth of estimated sales in 2018.
Terry Gardiner - Non-executive Director
Terry Gardiner has 25 years’ experience in capital markets, stockbroking and derivatives trading. Prior to that, he had many years of trading in equities and derivatives for his family accounts. He is currently a director of boutique stockbroking firm Barclay Wells, a non-executive director of Cazaly Resources, and non-executive chairman of Charger Metals NL. He also holds non-executive positions with other ASX-listed entities.
María Claudia Pohl Ibáñez - Non-executive Director
María Claudia Pohl Ibáñez is an industrial civil industrial engineer with extensive experience in the lithium production industry. Until recently, she worked for world leader in the lithium industry Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM, Santiago Stock Exchange:SQM-A, SQM-B) for 23 years, based in Santiago, Chile. During her time at SQM, she held numerous senior leadership roles including overseeing lithium planning and studies. Ibáñez brings significant lithium project evaluation and operational experience whilst joining the board at a critical juncture in Galan’s journey to becoming a significant South American lithium producer. Since leaving SQM in late 2021, Ibáñez has been managing partner and general manager of Chile-based Ad-Infinitum, a process engineering consultancy, with a specific focus on lithium brine projects under study and development, and the associated project evaluations.
Ross Dinsdale - Chief Financial Officer
Ross Dinsdale has 18 years of extensive experience across capital markets, equity research, investment banking and executive roles in the natural resources sector. He has held positions with Goldman Sachs, Azure Capital and more recently he acted as CFO for Mallee Resources. He is a CFA charter holder, has a Bachelor of Commerce and holds a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance.
Strategic Consolidation of Hidden Lake and Board Changes
Loyal Lithium Limited (ASX:LLI) (Loyal Lithium, LLI, or the Company) is pleased to announce the execution of a definitive agreement for the consolidation of the Hidden Lake Lithium Project, with Patriot Battery Metals (ASX:PMT) becoming a substantial LLI shareholder. Mr. Blair Way, Non- Executive Director and former President & CEO of Patriot Battery Metals, will join the Loyal Lithium Board of Directors, bringing valuable regional and industry expertise to guide the company's growth initiatives. The consolidation of the Hidden Lake Lithium Project provides Loyal Lithium with greater flexibility and optionality to deploy innovative exploration and development solutions.
Highlights
- Loyal Lithium is pleased to announce the execution of a definitive agreement for the consolidation of the Hidden Lake Lithium Project, with Patriot Battery Metals (ASX:PMT) becoming a substantial Loyal Lithium shareholder.
- Mr. Blair Way, Non-Executive Director and former President & CEO of Patriot Battery Metals, will join the Loyal Lithium Board of Directors, bringing valuable regional and industry expertise to guide the company's growth initiatives.
- The consolidation of the Hidden Lake Lithium Project provides Loyal Lithium with greater
- flexibility and optionality to deploy innovative exploration and development solutions.
- Loyal Lithium's 100% owned Hidden Lake Lithium Project is strategically located 65 km from the mining city of Yellowknife, NWT. It is positioned between LIFT Power (TSXV:LIFT), which has a regional MRE1 of 50.4 Mt @ 1.0% Li2O, and the all-weather Highway 4.
- Mr. Way is an experienced international executive with over 30 years of management experience within the resources and construction industry throughout Australasia, Canada, the United States, and Europe.
- With $6.0 million in funding2, Loyal Lithium is well positioned to advance its promising Canadian lithium assets for the maturing North American lithium market.
Loyal Lithium's 100% owned Hidden Lake Lithium Project is strategically located 65 km from the mining city of Yellowknife, NWT. It is positioned between LIFT Power (TSXV:LIFT), which has a regional MRE1 of 50.4 Mt @ 1.0% Li20, and the all-weather Highway 4.
Figure 1: Hidden Lake Lithium Project - 100% Loyal Lithium owned with 3,250m of outcropping Lithium (spodumene) Dykes strategically positioned between LIFT POWER's MRE and Highway 4.
Mr. Way is an experienced international executive with over 30 years of management experience in the resources and construction industry across Australasia, Canada, the United States, and Lurope. As President & CEO of Patriot Battery Metals, Mr. Way was integral in growing the company through the successful exploration and consolidation of the largest lithium deposit in North America, the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project (formerly Corvette). With $6.0 million in funding, Loyal Lithium is well positioned to advance its promising Canadian lithium assets for the maturing North American lithium market.
Commenting on the consolidation agreement and appointment of Mr. Blair Way, Loyal Lithium Managing Director, Mr Adam Ritchie, said:
"We are thrilled to welcome Blair to the Loyal Lithium Board. His extensive regional and industry expertise will be invaluable as we drive the company's growth initiatives. Blair's proven track record with Patriot Battery Metals speaks for itself and demonstrates his unique ability to advance projects and create shareholder value."
"The consolidation of the Hidden Lake Lithium Project enables us to actively explore emerging opportunities for innovative solutions in Canadian critical mineral mines. The Hidden Lake Lithium Project, located along a highway, features unique geology and mineralogy that could deliver meaningful economic and social benefits to the region."
"I look forward to working closely with Blair to execute our 2025 strategic plan and advance both our Hidden Lake project and the Trieste Lithium Project in Quebec."
Commenting on his appointment, Loyal Lithium Non Executive Director, Mr Blair Way, said:
"It has been a pleasure working with Adam and the Loyal Lithium team over the last 18 months. The team has done a great job in advancing their Canadian hard rock lithium assets, achieving significant milestones to date.
The long-term source of North America's lithium is becoming increasingly clear with several Quebec-based world-class hard rock assets now defined. The Trieste Greenstone Belt demonstrates significant potential, showing early-stage characteristics similar to those seen by Patriot Battery Metals at Shaakichiuwaanaan.
The collaboration potential of the Trieste Greenstone Belt is the key to unlocking value for all, contributing to the sustainable development of the lithium industry. I look forward to working with the Loyal Lithium team to realise this potential and further advancing Loyal's assets.
THE HIDDEN LAKE LITHIUM PROJECT CONSOLIDATION AGREEMENT
The Hidden Lake Lithium Project was initially structured as a 60% Loyal Lithium and 40% Patriot Battery Metals joint venture. The parties involved have now agreed to divest Patriot Battery Metals' minority 40% holding in exchange for shares in Loyal Lithium.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Loyal Lithium Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Video of Pilot-Scale Lithium Carbonate Production
CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, had produced a video highlighting the recent lithium carbonate pilot scale production as reported in the RNS published 21st November 2024. Link to video: https://shorturl.at/a9WLq
Steve Kesler, Executive Chairman at CleanTech Lithium, said:
"We are thrilled that the Company, in collaboration with Conductive Energy Inc. and Forward Water Technologies, has successfully produced pilot-scale lithium carbonate samples, providing verification for each process step. The recent site visit video showcased the effectiveness of the downstream conversion process and marks a significant step towards the development stage of our lithium projects based on using direct lithium extraction (DLE).
The samples will be sent to a laboratory to confirm the grade and impurity profile, which is expected to be battery-grade. The pilot plant will provide significant volumes of battery grade samples for strategic partner qualification. Congratulations to all the teams involved."
Haafiz Hasham, Chief Executive Officer at Conductive Energy, said:
"We are excited to work with CleanTech Lithium to convert the high-quality eluate produced by their DLE pilot plant utilising brine from their Laguna Verde project, into lithium carbonate using Conductive Energy's advanced chemical conversion technology. This successful pilot highlights the potential of CleanTech Lithium's DLE process and our expertise in downstream processing to drive scalable, high-purity lithium production for the global energy transition."
About Reach announcements
This is a Reach announcement. Reach is an investor communication service aimed at assisting listed and unlisted (including AIM quoted) companies to distribute media only / non-regulatory news releases into the public domain. Information required to be notified under the AIM Rules for Companies, Market Abuse Regulation or other regulation would be disseminated as an RNS regulatory announcement and not on Reach.
For further information contact:
CleanTech Lithium PLC
Steve Kesler/Gordon Stein/Nick Baxter
Jersey office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321
Chile office: +562-32239222
Or via Celicourt
Celicourt Communications
Felicity Winkles/Philip Dennis/Ali AlQahtani
+44 (0) 20 7770 6424
Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)
Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak
+44 (0) 20 7628 3396
Fox-Davies Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Daniel Fox-Davies
+44 (0) 20 3884 8450
Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)
James Asensio
+44 (0) 20 7523 4680
Notes
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to become a new supplier of battery grade lithium using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy.
CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and exploration stage projects in Llamara and Arenas Blancas (Salar de Atacama), located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two most advanced projects: Laguna Verde and Viento Andino are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have good access to existing infrastructure.
CleanTech Lithium is committed to utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine resulting in no aquifer depletion. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine with higher recoveries, short development lead times and no extensive evaporation pond construction. www.ctlithium.com
Click here to connect with CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, OTCQX:CTLHF, Frankfurt:T2N), to receive an Investor Presentation
Pursuit Minerals Updates Lithium Resource at Rio Grande Sur, Seeks Offtake Partners
Argentina-focused explorer and developer Pursuit Minerals (ASX:PUR) published an updated resource estimate for its Rio Grande Sur lithium brine project on Monday (December 9).
According to the company, the resource has increased by 339 percent and now stands at 1.104 million tonnes of contained lithium carbonate equivalent grading 505.8 milligrams per litre (mg/L) lithium.
The indicated category includes 591,800 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent grading 515.1 mg/L lithium, while the inferred category contains 512,500 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent grading 495.4 mg/L lithium.
A lithium cut-off grade of 200 mg/L has been assigned to Rio Grande Sur, in line with other projects in the region. However, the company notes that all chemistry samples show concentration values significantly higher than that.
"This is an outstanding result for Pursuit and our shareholders," said Managing Director and CEO Aaron Revelle. He added that other resource expansion opportunities exist in the asset's unexplored northern area.
"The scale of this resource opens the door to significant off-take discussions with several already underway. It's clear this is no minor upgrade; it's a transformational major resource with the potential to make a substantial impact on the supply chain," Revelle emphasised, saying that he expects Pursuit to attract attention from major mining companies.
Rio Grande Sur holds five tenements and covers 9,260 hectares in the Rio Grande salar.
In August 2023, Pursuit acquired a pilot plant with a nameplate production capacity of 100 tonnes of lithium carbonate per year. The company reported in December 2023 that commissioning was "imminent," also noting that it was pursuing plans to upgrade the plant's capacity to 250 tonnes per year of 99.95 percent battery-grade lithium carbonate.
It started the first phase of operations to produce lithium carbonate in March of this year. Pursuit said at the time that it had received several expressions of interest for offtake agreements for the initial 250 tonnes of output.
Securing offtake deals remains a priority for the company moving forward.
“We continue to advance off-take discussions with multiple requests for product samples from potential off-take partners," Revelle said in Monday's release, adding that Pursuit will focus further on commercial-scale output scenarios.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Pursuit Minerals is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.