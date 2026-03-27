Hertz Energy Inc. Announces Closing of First Tranche of LIFE and Flow-Through Offering for Gross Proceeds of $1,000,000 and Extension of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, B.C. TheNewswire - March 27, 2026 - Hertz Energy Inc. (CSE: HZ,OTC:HZLIF) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) ("Hertz Energy", the "Company" or the "Issuer") is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated February 10, 2026, the Company has closed a first tranche of its non-brokered private placement offering issuing an aggregate 2,330,000 units of the Company for gross proceeds of $1,000,000, as part of the announced LIFE Offering of up to 5,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.40 per Unit and concurrent FT Offering of up to 6,000,000 flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.50 per FT Unit. The Company has closed a total of 1,650,000 Units of the Company at a price of $0.40 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $660,000 as part of the LIFE Offering, and a total of 680,000 FT Units of the Company at a price of $0.50 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of $340,000 as part of the FT Offering.
Each Unit issued consists of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one-half (1/2) Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") granting the holder the right to purchase one-half (1/2) additional Common Share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.60 per whole Common share at any time on or before 24 months from the Closing Date (defined below). The Warrants will not be subject to an accelerated expiry. The securities offered under the LIFE Offering will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.
Each issued FT Unit consists of one (1) Common Share to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and the Taxation Act (Québec) (each, a "FT Share") and one-half (1/2) Warrant which shall have the same terms as the Warrants included in the Units to be issued in the LIFE Offering. All securities issued in connection with the FT Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four (4) months and one day following the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.
The gross proceeds from the LIFE Offering and FT Offering will be used for exploration work to be conducted at the Company's recently announced Crag and Rod properties, together with and including the Craig silver-lead-zinc deposit (collectively, the "Craig Silver Project"), located in east-central Yukon, and the Company's Lake George Antimony–Tungsten-Gold Project (the "Tungmony Project"), in New Brunswick, a strategically positioned claims package surrounding the past-producing Lake George Antimony Mine, once the largest primary antimony producer in North America, operating intermittently from 1876 to 1996 (Government of New Brunswick, Mineral Commodity Profile No. 12, 2018), in addition to working capital purposes. The recently announced option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Craig Silver Project was a significant development milestone for Hertz, a Project situated within the Craig Belt, a prospective sub-belt of the ~175-kilometre-long Rackla Belt, a region recognized for hosting some of Yukon's highest-grade silver-lead-zinc and gold mineralization, which positions Hertz at the forefront of Canadian silver exploration. Within the Project, the Craig Deposit is a drill-defined silver-lead-zinc asset that remains open along strike and at depth, offering significant potential for resource expansion. The Project includes a 14-kilometre mineralized corridor hosting multiple under-explored zones such as Discovery, Trent, Azure, Nadaleen, and Scott. Historical drilling has returned numerous high-grade intercepts, including intervals exceeding 200 g/t silver with substantial lead and zinc values (refer to press release dated January 28, 2026).
In connection with this first tranche closing, the Company has paid qualified finders and brokers a cash commission of $67,200, or 7% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the LIFE Offering and FT Offering, and a total of 119,700 broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one-half (1/2) Common Share at an exercise price equal to the Offering Price Warrants, at $0.60 per whole Common Share, for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date.
The Company was provided with an extension to close a final subsequent tranche of the LIFE Offering and FT Offering on or before May 11, 2026. The Company confirms there is no undisclosed material information.
The securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
Cautionary Statements
All scientific and technical information contained in this news release are historical in nature unless otherwise stated. Historical results referenced herein have not been verified by the Company's Qualified Person and should not be relied upon.
Qualified Person Statement
All scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Paul Ténière, P.Geo., a Geological Consultant to the Company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.
About Hertz Energy Inc.
The Company is a British Columbia based junior exploration company primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of energy metals mineral properties. The Company is focused on advancing the Crag and Rod properties, together with and including the Craig silver-lead-zinc deposit (collectively the "Craig Silver Project"), located in east-central Yukon, situated within the Craig Belt, a prospective sub-belt of the ~175-kilometre-long Rackla Belt, a region recognized for hosting some of Yukon's highest-grade silver-lead-zinc and gold mineralization. The Company is advancing its Lake George Antimony–Tungsten-Gold Project (the "Tungmony Project"), in New Brunswick, a strategically positioned claims package surrounding the past-producing Lake George Antimony Mine. Hertz Energy's 100%-owned Harriman Antimony Project in the Gaspé Region of Québec and Agastya Lithium Project in James Bay, Québec are part of the Company's growing property portfolio.
For further information, please contact Mr. Kal Malhi or view the Company's filings at www.sedarplus.ca.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Kal Malhi
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Phone: 604-805-4602
Email: kal@bullruncapital.ca
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements in this news release include but are not limited to, statements about the Offering and the Company's expectations with respect to the foregoing. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements in this news release include the tax treatment of the FT Shares. All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "Deposits", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration, risks related to environmental regulation and liability. the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies, risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those Deposited in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
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