GamingInvesting News

Gamers can claim Hero's Hour, a strategy-based RPG developed by Benjamin Hauer for free from GX.games during November, while idle game Leaf Blower Revolution will also be dropping on the platform this month. GX.games is announcing the "Monthly Drop" a new initiative to deliver new indie games to its audience each month that are free to play on GX.games, the only browser tailor-made for gamers.

OSLO, Norway , Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During November, GX.games – the platform where creators and developers meet the 18 million strong audience of the gaming browser– will be adding two new games for users to download and play for free.

Hero's Hour available for free in GX.Games by Opera GX

" Once again, GX.games is adding two awesome indie games to the platform next month for users to download and play for free. Both Hero's Hour and Leaf Blower Revolution have been hugely popular on other games platforms, which is why we're excited to bring them to Opera GX for free during November. We are also super excited to launch the new Monthly Drop initiative, " said Mattijs de Valk , VP Content Acquisition at Opera .

This month's first free game is Leaf Blower Revolution, an idle game developed by Humble North which received an Overwhelmingly Positive reaction on Steam and is available to download and play from today. With the leaves starting to fall and build up in your yard, it is down to you to grab your nuclear-powered leaf blowers and clear the leaves away – unlocking upgrades, earning achievements, and more.

The second free game coming to GX.games is Hero's Hour , a popular combat-based strategy RPG boasting over 100 hours of gameplay. In Hero's Hour, you take control of a hero on a quest to explore their world, build up their town, fight fast-paced battles, and amass an army capable of conquering any challenge.

Created by Danish developer Benjamin Hauer , Hero's Hour is the first game available through GX.games that will not only be free to claim and play, but users who claim the game during the 17th-23th November will be able to keep the game forever.

To ensure you get Hero's Hour for free, go to GX.games, click on the game, create an account, and press "claim it."

The new games are part of the new "Monthly Drop" by GX.games, an initiative that offers new indie games for free to the Opera GX audience each month. These games are free when accessed via both Opera and Opera GX.

But the fun doesn't stop there! Gamers hungry for additional high-quality free indie games can also still play many more free games on GX.games, like Last Horizon , Windmills , Textorcist , and Chronicon (only till 22/11).

Hero's Hour will be available to be claimed for free between Nov 17 and Nov 23, 2022 .

Download Opera GX today and let the fun begin https://gx.games .

About Opera GX
Since its inception in 2019, Opera GX has quickly become the browser of choice for millions of gamers seeking a more custom internet experience. Along with countless customization options including color themes, sound effects, background music, and a gaming-inspired design, GX includes CPU, RAM and Network Bandwidth limiters that make the browser less resource-hungry and leave more of the computer's resources for gaming. The browser also includes a Hot Tabs Killer feature, which lets users "kill" the most resource-draining tabs and GX Cleaner to purge those old unwanted files.

About Opera
Opera is a global web innovator. Opera's browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of hundreds of millions people worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange ( OPRA ).

(PRNewsfoto/Opera Limited)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heros-hour-and-leaf-blower-revolution-free-on-gxgames-in-november-as-part-of-new-gxgames-monthly-drop-initiative-301681519.html

SOURCE Opera Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New Global Xbox Survey Finds Families Plan to Connect Through Gaming This Holiday

56% of survey respondents agree the passing of video game enjoyment from older to younger generations is a great tradition

The holiday season is a time filled with togetherness, joy and gift-giving, and this year, you can add gaming to that list! A new global survey, conducted by YouGov and commissioned by Xbox, suggests that families are using video games to better connect during the holidays across the globe and across generations. Among survey respondents who said they plan to play video games during the holidays, 38% ranked video games as one of their top five family activities.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SIMWIN SPORTS TEAMS WITH THE SCUTI REWARDS MARKETPLACE TO FUEL ITS SPORTS METAVERSE EXPERIENCE

Innovative virtual sports metaverse taps Scuti as their rewarded gCommerce platform

Scuti, the pioneering rewarded gCommerce marketplace, is excited to announce that SimWin Sports will join its rewards and advertising network, acquiring and rewarding players for this innovative new sports Metaverse. SimWin Sports is the first virtual league that will allow fantasy sports players and esports fans to watch, predict, collect, play, and earn from their teams 247.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Swarmio Media Provides Key Performance Indicators for its Ember Gaming and Esports Platform

The Company Reports Strong User Base Growth, Healthy Conversion Rates and Higher Than Anticipated Monthly User Spend

  • Swarmio is focused on the global deployment of its proprietary gaming and esports platform, Ember, via its telecommunications partners.
  • The Company has partnered with several of the largest telcos in Asia and North Africa , which are offering Ember to their customers as an add-on service to increase ARPU. Revenues generated inside the platform are split between Swarmio and its telco partners.
  • Early data indicates 38% monthly growth in user base over the past 6 months, and a 4.18% conversion rate from visitor to paying user.
  • Average monthly user spend inside the platform based on one of Swarmio's initial telco partnerships is USD $53.50 .

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTCQB: SWMIF) (GR: U5U) ("Swarmio" or "the Company"), a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary Ember gaming and esports platform, is pleased to provide shareholders with Key Performance Indicators ("KPIs") and other key metrics based on data collected over the pasts six months. As previously disclosed, Swarmio is growing its user base by partnering with telecommunications companies ("telcos") that are offering the Ember platform as an add-on service to customers to increase average revenue per user (ARPU). Revenues generated from the sale of digital content, subscriptions and other microtransactions inside the Ember platform are split between Swarmio and its telco partners.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NetEase Announces Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 .

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NetEase Announces Non-Renewal of Licenses with Blizzard

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced that it anticipates that its licenses covering the publication of several titles of Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. in China will expire in accordance with their terms on January 23, 2023 and will not be renewed.  The affected games are World of Warcraft ® the StarCraft ® series Hearthstone ® Heroes of the Storm ® Overwatch ® and Diablo III ® .

"We have put in a great deal of effort and tried with our utmost sincerity to negotiate with Activision Blizzard so that we could continue our collaboration and serve the many dedicated players in China . However, there were material differences on key terms and we could not reach an agreement. We hold high regard in our product and operational standards and abide by our commitments to Chinese players.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

In Celebration of the 100 Thieves 5-Year Anniversary, Higround Announces Killer Lineup of Events

Higround unveils a brand new, limited-edition 100 Thieves collection and signs gaming icon Kyedae to its Board of Creators. This will be the first drop to feature Higround's new flagship gaming keyboard the Summit 65 Founder's Edition.

Higround, a lifestyle and gaming peripheral brand, today announced its second collaboration with its parent company 100 Thieves, a global lifestyle and gaming brand, in celebration of 100 Thieves' five year anniversary. This new collaboration features Higround's first luxury keyboard, and a partnership with female gaming icon and livestreamer, Kyedae Shymko. The capsule is available for purchase and pre-order on November 18th on Higround's website .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×