Heritage Mining Provides Exploration and Melba Project Update

Heritage Mining Provides Exploration and Melba Project Update

(TheNewswire)

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - August 28, 2025 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated July 22, 2025, it has completed the payment totalling C$5,000 due after 30 days in relation to the Melba Asset Purchase Agreement following a site visit. The Company would also like inform Stakeholders of multiple delay notifications from the Assay Lab due to technical difficulties over the last 30 days. The Company would also like to inform Stakeholders that all samples from the 2025 exploration program have been shipped to the Assay Lab as of August 18, 2025 and the Assay Lab technical difficulties have been resolved.

"The recent site visit to the Melba Property, alongside a key stakeholder, left us impressed with the project's potential. Its proximity to world-class mines, strong infrastructure, and a skilled local workforce – all within roughly 24 kilometres – highlights its exceptional positioning. With our detailed desktop review nearing completion, we look forward to advancing toward closing the transaction in short order.

Across all three of our projects, Heritage has maintained a systematic exploration approach, and each has delivered technical success to date. At the Drayton-Blake Lake Project, Zone 3 Extension Target has intersected a broad vein system up to ~74 metres in core length (never before prospected or drilled), with potential strike length of more than 4 kilometres, returning anomalous gold values thus far. At the Contact Bay Project, Rognon Mine area – directly bordering Kinross Gold Corp. – has intersected the mineralized structure beneath the historic mine, an area never previously drilled, where visible gold has been observed in core. Meanwhile, at the Scattergood Property, which is surrounded by active exploration programs from Dryden Gold, Dynasty Gold, and NexGold, remains of interest as we await the finalized report from targeted prospecting program recently completed."

Together, these results continue to validate our disciplined approach to exploration and underscore the strong potential across Heritage's portfolio." Commented Peter Schloo, President, CEO, and Director of Heritage Mining Ltd.


Click Image To View Full Size

ABOUT HERITAGE MINING LTD.

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt. Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.

For further information, please contact:

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA President, CEO and Director Phone: (905) 505-0918

Email: peter@heritagemining.ca

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of the Company. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents,

risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the Company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward‐looking information except as required by law.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Heritage MiningHML:CCCSE:HMLBase Metals Investing
HML:CC
Heritage Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Heritage Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Heritage Mining (CSE:HML)

Heritage Mining


Keep reading...Show less

District-Scale Opportunities with Historically Promising Assets

Heritage Mining Announces Closing of LIFE Offering

Heritage Mining Announces Closing of LIFE Offering

(TheNewswire)

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces Closing of Tranche One of LIFE Offering

Heritage Mining Announces Closing of Tranche One of LIFE Offering

(TheNewswire)

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Announces LIFE Offering and Provides Corporate and Exploration Update

Heritage Announces LIFE Offering and Provides Corporate and Exploration Update

(TheNewswire)

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Provides Corporate Update

Heritage Mining Provides Corporate Update

(TheNewswire)

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Intersects ~46 Metre Quartz-Sulfide Vein in second Hole at Zone 3 Extension

Heritage Intersects ~46 Metre Quartz-Sulfide Vein in second Hole at Zone 3 Extension

(TheNewswire)

Widest Vein Ever Intersected at Drayton-Black Lake

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Group Eleven Drills 6.2m of 312 g/t Ag and 0.95% Cu, incl. 2.8m of 549 g/t Ag and 1.77% Cu in a 90m Step-Out, Further Supporting Deeper Cu-Ag Target at Ballywire

Group Eleven Drills 6.2m of 312 g/t Ag and 0.95% Cu, incl. 2.8m of 549 g/t Ag and 1.77% Cu in a 90m Step-Out, Further Supporting Deeper Cu-Ag Target at Ballywire

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG,OTC:GRLVF) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the latest three step-out drill holes from the discovery horizon at its Ballywire discovery ("Ballywire") at the 100%-owned PG West Project ("PG West"), Republic of Ireland. Drilling at Ballywire's deeper, Cu-Ag target (100-200m below discovery horizon) is in progress (to be reported as soon as possible).

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Discovers Two Separate Mineralized Veins at Silver King

Prismo Metals Discovers Two Separate Mineralized Veins at Silver King

(TheNewswire)

Prismo to Host Webinar on September 3rd

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Capital Raise Presentation

Capital Raise Presentation

Cyprium Metals (CYM:AU) has announced Capital Raise Presentation

Download the PDF here.

A$80M Capital Raise via Placement & Entitlement Offer

A$80M Capital Raise via Placement & Entitlement Offer

Cyprium Metals (CYM:AU) has announced A$80M Capital Raise via Placement & Entitlement Offer

Download the PDF here.

Issue of Shares and Cleansing Notice

Issue of Shares and Cleansing Notice

Further to its ASX announcement on 20 June 2025 and following shareholder approval received at the general meeting on 20 August 2025, Cygnus Metals Limited ("Cygnus" or the "Company") advises that it has issued a total of 1,162,790 fully paid ordinary shares ("Shares") to a nominee of Non-Executive Director Raymond Shorrocks at A$0.086 each to raise A$100,000 (before costs).

Cygnus issued the Shares without disclosure under section 708A(5) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ("Act"). With reference to those Shares issued, in accordance with section 708A(6) of the Act, the Company gives notice under paragraph 708A(5)(e) that:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Completes Successful Drilling Programs at Baptiste Nickel Project in Central British Columbia

FPX Nickel Completes Successful Drilling Programs at Baptiste Nickel Project in Central British Columbia

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the completion of drilling programs at the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or " the Project ") in Central British Columbia . The previously announced programs (see FPX's July 7, 2025 news release) mark the most active campaign at Decar since 2021, with a focus on targeting the first phase completion of geomechanical, hydrogeological, and condemnation holes to complement the Project dataset for the feasibility study and the Company's planned entry into the environmental assessment (" EA ") process in the fourth quarter of 2025.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Heritage Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Heritage Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Cartier Launches Ambitious 100,000-m Drill Program on Cadillac

1911 Gold Commences PEA on True North Project and Provides Update on Underground Progress

Group Eleven Drills 6.2m of 312 g/t Ag and 0.95% Cu, incl. 2.8m of 549 g/t Ag and 1.77% Cu in a 90m Step-Out, Further Supporting Deeper Cu-Ag Target at Ballywire

EGY Appendix 4E

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Launches Ambitious 100,000-m Drill Program on Cadillac

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Commences PEA on True North Project and Provides Update on Underground Progress

Battery Metals Investing

Drilling Commences - Webbs Silver Project

Precious Metals Investing

Compelling IP Gold Target Delineated at White Lion Prospect

Battery Metals Investing

Hemi-style Intrusives Confirmed at Wagyu Project

Gold Investing

Fish Underground drilling underway for mine life extensions

Gold Investing

John Hathaway: Gold Price Can Double, This Factor Isn't Priced In

×