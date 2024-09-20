Heritage Mining Identifies Intrusion-Related Mineralization at Zone 3

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

5 Best-performing ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

3 Things Warren Buffett Has Said About Gold (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Drilling Confirms New High-Grade Gold Zone at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

International Lithium Corp. to Receive CAD$2.2m plus a 2% Net Smelter Royalty Following Reduction of Interest in Its Non-Core Avalonia Project

Jindalee Secures Strategic Agreement with US Department of Energy

Antilles Gold Raises $1.58 Million for Projects in Cuba

Falcon Commences Drilling At Its Great Burnt Copper Project, NL

Skyharbour's Partner Company North Shore Uranium Provides Exploration Update at Falcon Uranium Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Avrupa Minerals

AVU:CA

Zodiac Gold

ZAU:CC

Trillion Energy International

TCF:CNX
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Heritage Mining Identifies Intrusion-Related Mineralization at Zone 3

Heritage Mining Identifies Intrusion-Related Mineralization at Zone 3

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC, September 2 0 2024 TheNewswire Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update of its 2024 drilling program at the Zone 3 prospect (Figures 1 and 2; Tables 1 and 2), at its flagship Drayton-Black Lake project (" DBL ").

Highlights:

  • Drilling at Zone 3 has identified intrusion-related gold mineralization; a new style of gold mineralization not historically recognized at Drayton-Black Lake Project (Figures 3 and 4).

  • Quartz – sulphide veins are associated with the gold mineralization at Zone 3, locally multi-meter wide veins cutting both the granitoid and metavolcanic rock types

  • Intrusion-related gold mineralization provides potential for large-tonnage, bulk mineable gold deposits at Drayton-Black Lake.

  • Brett Davis, advisor to Heritage, is undertaking an in-depth review of DBL exploration results since inception including in field.

"Diamond drill holes from the Zone 3 prospect have intersected a newly identified mineralisation style within the Drayton – Black Lake project. Historically, exploration has focused on the discovery of orogenic-style gold in the greenstone country-rocks surrounding extensive areas of granitoids. Zone 3 drilling has intersected mineralisation that is hosted dominantly in a granitoid and that has a multi-element geochemical signature, coeval intrusive sequences, and vein morphologies consistent with the intrusion-related gold model. This has been confirmed by Dr Gregg Morrison, an expert on intrusion-related mineral systems. The identification of intrusion-related gold opens additional significant discovery potential for HML in the Drayton – Black Lake project geological assemblages, which were not previously investigated for gold." Commented Brett Davis, Advisor to Heritage

Zone 3 Prospect Summary

Zone 3 is situated about the favorable contact zone between a granitic intrusion (Lake of the Bays Batholith) and mafic metavolcanic rocks of the Sioux Lookout Greenstone Belt. Gold mineralization occurs in both rock types but is predominantly hosted within granite (Figure 4).  The granite is a quartz-feldspar-biotite body overprinted by well-developed tectonic foliation and is at least 30 km across in plan-view (Ontario Provincial geologic map).

Heritages' recent drill program tested only a 200m strike length of the contact zone.  Drilling intersected K-feldspar pegmatitic dykes cutting predominantly through the granite but are also present, albeit less prevalently, in the mafic metavolcanic host rock adjacent to the batholith. These pegmatitic dykes form a sheeted array across the batholith contact with the mafic host-rocks and are somewhat similar in appearance to the granite.

Fracturing of rheologically favourable pegmatite dykes, including along pegmatite-dyke contacts, has localised deposition of quartz-dominated vein suites in the fracture-permeability network. These quartz veins are associated with the sulphide and gold mineralization at Zone 3 and are centimeter to multi-meter in scale (Figure 5).  Figure 6 shows examples of overprinting relationships, the intrusive suites and mineralized quartz veins.

This recent round of drilling successfully confirmed intrusion-related style gold mineralization at the Company's Drayton-Black Lake project, an important new discovery.  The Project area has potential for large-tonnage deposit through the discovery of this previously unrecognized style of gold mineralization and importantly confirms Heritages' exploration program and strategy are effectively executed.  The Company proposes to undertake tight-spaced ground magnetic and IP surveys to define the favorable granitoid-metavolcanic contact and zones of disseminated sulphides in quartz veins.  These data will be instrumental in the design and execution of further drill programs at DBL.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Project Portfolio, Ontario, Canada


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Drayton Black Lake Project Map, Zone 3 Highlighted in Yellow.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3: Zone 3, 2024 Drill Hole Location Map. Hole HML24-004 is featured in the next Figure.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 4: Cross-section through Zone 3 geology along HML24-004. High Au intercept featured in next Figure.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 5: Quartz-pyrite vein with albite-carbonate alteration halo associated with the mineralized vein suite, in granite.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 6: The above photo shows a good example of one of the mineralized zones comprising the intrusive suites and mineralized veins.

Table 1:  2024 drillhole design details Zone 3

Table 2:  2024 drillhole significant gold assays (≥0.10 g/t Au)

Qualified Person

Stephen Hughes P. Geo, Strategic Advisor for the Company, serves as a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.

ABOUT HERITAGE MINING LTD.

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake, Contact Bay and Scattergood projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt . The projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.

For further information, please contact:

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA

President, CEO and Director

Phone: (905) 505-0918

Email: peter@heritagemining.ca

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of the Company. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the Company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward‐looking information except as required by law.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Heritage MiningHML:CCCSE:HMLBase Metals Investing
HML:CC
Heritage Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Heritage Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Heritage Mining (CSE:HML)

Heritage Mining


Keep reading...Show less
Intersects Visible Gold and Multiple Zones of Sulfide Mineralization - 4 Holes Rush Au Analysis

Intersects Visible Gold and Multiple Zones of Sulfide Mineralization - 4 Holes Rush Au Analysis

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Zone 3 Successful SGH Soil Survey

Heritage Mining Zone 3 Successful SGH Soil Survey

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Reports Successful SGH Orientation Survey

Heritage Mining Reports Successful SGH Orientation Survey

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces Fully Subscribed Non Brokered Private Placement Totaling $750,000

Heritage Mining Announces Fully Subscribed Non Brokered Private Placement Totaling $750,000

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - June 1 8 2024 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that its $750,000 non-brokered private placement previously announced on June 12, 2024 (the " Offering ") is now fully subscribed. Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director of Heritage, has subscribed for 2,430,000 Units (as defined below) at an aggregate purchase price of C$121,500.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces up to $750,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement with lead orders over C$500,000

Heritage Mining Announces up to $750,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement with lead orders over C$500,000

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay and American West Metals Thick High-Grade Copper in Deep Drilling at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Thick High-Grade Copper in Deep Drilling at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Large copper system at depth confirmed by assays with up to 3.7% Cu

Drilling Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Critical Minerals Generates USD$95,000 in Revenue from Bull River Mine

Canadian Critical Minerals Generates USD$95,000 in Revenue from Bull River Mine

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") is pleased to report revenues for the Company from the sale of stockpiled copper, gold and silver mineralized material at the Bull River Mine ("BRM") project near Cranbrook, BC. During the month of August 2024, the Company trucked 434 dry metric tonnes ("dmt") of sorted mineralized material to New Afton and the Company received a provisional payment of approximately USD$95,000 for the August 2024 shipments. The mineralized material sent to New Afton graded 3.33% Cu, 0.64 gt Au and 26.7 gt Ag.

The Company was unable to use the ore sorter for 10 days in early August 2024 because the stockpile of previously crushed and screened coarse material had been exhausted by the end of July 2024 and the contractor responsible for operating the crushing and screening plant incurred delays in remobilizing equipment and crews back to the mine site. This resulted in less concentrated ore being produced by the ore sorter through the month. A larger crushing and screening plant was recommissioned in mid-August 2024 and the unit is performing extremely well. Based on the current levels of productivity the Company expects that the entire surface stockpile, estimated at approximately 180,000 tonnes, will be crushed and screened by late September 2024 to early October 2024. To-date in September 2024, the Company has already exceeded the amount of material trucked to New Afton in August 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avrupa Minerals Intersects Polymetallic VMS Mineralization at Sesmarias

Avrupa Minerals Intersects Polymetallic VMS Mineralization at Sesmarias

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awalé Announces Voting Results from Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders and Grant of Options and Share Units

Awalé Announces Voting Results from Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders and Grant of Options and Share Units

Awalé Resources Limited. (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders which was held on September 17, 2024, in Toronto, ON (the "Meeting"). Full details of all the voting results for the 2024 Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 29,825,288 representing 34.36% of the Company's outstanding shares.

All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Announces Closing of Third Tranche, Extension of Non-Brokered Private Placement, and Insider Subscriptions

Bold Ventures Announces Closing of Third Tranche, Extension of Non-Brokered Private Placement, and Insider Subscriptions

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that further to its press releases dated July 4, 2024, August 1, 2024, August 19, 2024, and August 22, 2024 it has completed the third tranche of a non-brokered private placement offering with the placement of 737,500 WC Units (as defined below) for aggregate gross proceeds of $29,500.00 (the "Third Closing"). The Company has now raised $224,200 in total through the placement of 5,205,000 WC Units and 320,000 FT Units

The Offering

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Commences Scoping Study to Develop North America's Largest Nickel Sulphate Refinery for the EV Battery Market

FPX Nickel Commences Scoping Study to Develop North America's Largest Nickel Sulphate Refinery for the EV Battery Market

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX Nickel " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on value engineering (" Value Engineering ") studies that have substantially improved the operating margin and reduced the risk profile for an awaruite concentrate refinery to produce battery-grade nickel sulphate. Building on this improved business case and incorporating results from the ongoing pilot-scale hydrometallurgical testwork program, FPX has commenced the development of a standalone refinery study which will be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

Highlights

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Heritage Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Heritage Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Update on the ASX Listing

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Silver Crown Royalties Inc. to OTCQX

Aston Bay and American West Metals Thick High-Grade Copper in Deep Drilling at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

FDA Fast Track Designation for Narmafotinib in Advanced Pancreatic Cancer

Related News

lithium investing

Update on the ASX Listing

Precious Metals Investing

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Silver Crown Royalties Inc. to OTCQX

Lithium Investing

Lithium Universe Limited (ASX: LU7) – Trading Halt

Lithium Investing

Unsecured Loan Facility from Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology

uranium investing

Director Loan

Cleantech Investing

Carbonxt Group Limited (ASX: CG1) – Trading Halt

×