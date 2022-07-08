Gold Investing News

Heritage Mining focuses on district-scale assets targeting gold and copper mineralizations within Ontario. The company’s flagship project is Drayton-Black Lake, a strategically assembled district-scale project with encouraging bulk samples, high-grade gold intercepts and robust existing infrastructure. An experienced management team leads Heritage Mining with over 100 years of experience working within the natural resources sector.

The 14,229-hectare project has received significant historical exploration with over 176 holes drilled that have discovered high-grade gold and copper. The project is located in a mature mining district in Ontario, a jurisdiction known for its low geopolitical risk and mining-friendly government.

Heritage Mining

Company Highlights

  • Heritage Mining is an exploration and development mining company with district-scale opportunities in Ontario targeting gold and copper.
  • The company’s flagship project, the Drayton-Black Lake project, has strong historical results but has never been systematically explored from a low-grade high tonnage perspective. Heritage is the first company to own the entire area and will conduct a thorough exploration program to identify promising mineralizations.
  • Drayton-Black Lake project has existing infrastructure that provides year-round highway access to the property, a significant advantage over other regional projects.
  • Heritage Mining’s Contact Bay project contains high-grade copper-gold mineralizations and exposes the company to the critical minerals market that is rapidly growing within Ontario.
  • A veteran management team leads the company with 100 years of experience in the mining sector.

This Heritage Mining company profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

heritage miningCopper InvestingGold Investing
ALKALINE FUEL CELL POWER CORP.

ALKALINE FUEL CELL POWER CORP.

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp is focused on the development, production, and ultimate commercialization of micro-combined heat and power (micro-CHP) systems based on alkaline fuel cell technology. Its technology offers an energy source that generates zero CO2 emissions with pure water as the only by-product, making it ideally suited for residential and small- to medium-sized power markets' demand for clean energy, particularly in Europe.

Yamana Gold Announces Strong Preliminary Second Quarter Operating Results With Exceptional Performance Across Its Core Asset Portfolio Delivering Production Ahead of Plan; Strategic Initiatives at Jacobina and Wasamac Continue to Advance

YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) ("Yamana" or "the Company") today announces strong preliminary second quarter operating results, with total gold equivalent ounce ("GEO") (1) production of 260,960 GEO (1) . Gold production during the quarter was 232,542 ounces with silver production of 2.36 million ounces. Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, El Peñón and Cerro Moro all delivered standout quarters. All-in sustaining costs ("AISC") (2) for the quarter are expected to be less than US$1,090oz.

The Company generated strong cash flows during the quarter, which strengthened its cash balance and financial flexibility. Cash and cash equivalents increased by more than $30 million to a total quarter-end cash balance of over $328 million from $298 million at the end of the first quarter, exclusive of approximately $215 million in cash available in MARA for utilization by the project. This represents an improvement in cash flow generation of nearly $40 million compared to the first quarter of 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining

Heritage Mining


Keep reading...Show less

Notice of Release of Barrick's Second Quarter 2022 Results

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) will release its Q2 2022 results on Monday, August 8, 2022. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a virtual presentation on the results that day at 11:00 EDT, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.

The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q2 2022 on July 14, 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Elizabeth Blue Vein Drilling - More Visible Gold

Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus" or "the Company") (ASX:TMR), (TSXV:TMRR), (OTC PINK:TMRFF) is pleased to announce that visible gold has been observed in diamond drill hole EZ-22-09 at the Elizabeth Gold Project in Southern British Columbia, Canada

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101618410"]

Keep reading...Show less
Breaker Resources NL

Switzer Virtual Small & Micro Cap Investor Presentation

Breaker Resources NL is pleased to advise that COO, Sam Smith will be presenting at the Switzer July Virtual Small & Micro Cap Investor Day today at 9.30am AEST / 7.30am AWST.

The presentation slides to be delivered by Mr Smith are attached.

Keep reading...Show less
a hard hat, maps and other mining equipment sitting on a table

Have Challenging Economic Times Made Mining Finance More Difficult?

After 2020’s broad disruptions put a damper on mining exploration, project financing was able to recoup 2020’s losses last year with spending growing 35 percent year-over-year.

Rising commodity prices also added tailwinds to the sector as an additional 200 companies announced plans to get shovels into the ground.

Unfortunately, 2021’s momentum has somewhat waned this year as runaway energy prices and record high inflation make junior financing more challenging.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×