Heritage Mining Confirms Broad Zone of Gold Mineralization within a Mega-Quartz Vein System

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - September 9, 2025 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA: Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce a confirmed broad gold zone within a newly discovered ~74m wide quartz vein system (true width unknown) associated with a magnetic anomaly that extends for ~4km along strike length and up to 200m in width (Figure 1, 2) at its flagship Drayton Black Lake Project. Scout drilling targeted this previously unrecognized magnetic feature at Zone Three Extension, as part of the ongoing 2025 Exploration Scout Drill Program.
DBL Exploration Update Highlights
Drilling at Drayton-Black Lake (" DBL ") Zone 3 Extension prospect confirms gold mineralization over broad widths and associated with a thick quartz vein structure that is up to 74m in core length (true width unknown) as initially reported in Heritage's press release dated May 15, 2025 and July 22, 2025.
Drill Hole HML25-013 intersected
-
0.98 g/t Au over 5.00m from 101.00m (Figure 3)
-
1.11 g/t Au over 11.09m from 115.91m
Including: 4g/t Au over 2m from 125m (Figure 3)
"We are very pleased with the discovery of such a wide quartz vein structure. Our limited drilling has now confirmed a broad zone of gold mineralization associated with the "mega-quartz vein structure". The Company is excited by the potential this vein system exhibits, and we look forward to further communicating the next steps as well as findings on our other projects to the market in short order." Commented Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director of Heritage Mining Ltd.
"The intersection of very wide (~74m wide in core length, HML25-013) strongly deformed quartz vein in drill holes from Zone 3 Extension in the Lake of Bays Batholith was a great proof of concept for our geology/mineralization model. Multiple stages of deformation, fluid ingress, alteration, and sulphide deposition are evident within the quartz vein system. The return of assays showing a composite interval of 0.98 g/t Au over 5.00m and 1.11 g/t Au over 11.09m (including 4g/t Au over 2m from 125m) in hole HML25-013 provides further encouragement for discovery and support of our model." Commented Brett Davis, Structural Geologist Consultant to Heritage Mining Ltd.
Figure 1: HML25-013, 014 Cross section with 2024 Drone Mag Survey
Figure 2: Showing the completed and proposed holes testing the northeast-southwest trending magnetic lineament
Discussion of Results
DBL – Zone 3 Extension
The 2025 scout drill program at Zone 3 Extension targeted granite-hosted mineralised quartz-vein structures that were first discovered in the HML Zone 3 drilling program of August 2024 (Figure 2). The recently completed drill program comprised 4 holes for a total 1105.5m. Drilling targeted a northeast-southwest trending magnetic lineament, which appears to control the quartz veining. Drilling is considered a technical success with two ( HML25-011 and 013 ) of the four holes intersecting a well-developed quartz vein structure, including drill hole HML25-013 that intersected a 74m wide vein structure (true width unknown). Assays received for HML25-010, 011, 012, 13, 14.
Assay results from HML 25-013 confirm broad gold mineralization. Based on the Drone Magnetic survey, the "mega-quartz vein structure" has a potential strike length of ~4km and warrants additional exploration drilling.
|
Hole_ID
|
Target
|
From(m)
|
To(m)
|
Au g/t
|
Length(m)
|
Composite
|
HML25-013
|
Zone 3
|
101.11
|
106.00
|
0.98
|
5.00
|
5 m of 0.98 g/t Au
|
HML25-013
|
Zone 3
|
115.91
|
127.00
|
1.10
|
11.09
|
11.09 m of 1.10 g/t Au
|
Incl.
|
Zone 3
|
125.00
|
127.00
|
4.00
|
2.00
|
2.0 m of 4.00 g/t Au
Internal dilution is no more then 0.20 g/t Au over a 5m interval.
Figure 3: HML25-013 Box 29, 126.66m to 126.45m Mineralization Photo (4g/t Au over 2m from 125m interval)
Figure 4: HML25-013 Box 24 (103.29m – 107.68m) 1.83 g/t Au from 103.5m
Assay results from HML 25-014 confirm anomalous gold values outside the quartz vein zone and inside the granite batholith providing support of a potential mineralized vein system.
HML25-014 Highlights:
-
-
-
-
0.87 g/t Au over 0.46m from 310.82m
-
0.63 g/t Au over 0.52m from 315.75m
-
-
-
Assays for HML25-010 & 011 & 14 confirm locally elevated gold values in the vein structure per press released July 22, 2025 with HML25-014 missing the structure due to dip direction.
Conclusion
The Company believes additional drilling is warranted to test along this major quartz vein structure along strike. The Company has proposed an additional 10 holes to test along a 2km strike length of the magnetic lineament (Figure 3) the complete program proposal for the remainder of 2025 will be communicated in short order.
Qualified Person
Stephen Hughes P. Geo, Strategic Advisor for the Company, serves as a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.
Heritage Mining adheres to a strict QA/QC protocol for handling, sampling, sample transportation and analyses. Chain-of-custody protocols are designed to ensure security of samples until their delivery at the laboratory.
Sampling, Sub-sampling, and Laboratory Analysis for Heritage Mining Drayton Black Lake Project All drilling at the Drayton Black Lake project recovers NQ core. Drill core is systematically split in half using a diamond saw. A qualified geologist examines the drill core, marking intervals for sampling and indicating the cutting line. Sample lengths are typically 1.0 metre, adjusted to a minimum length of 0.5 metre as necessary to respect lithological and/or mineralogical contacts and to isolate narrow veins or structures that may contain higher-grade mineralization.
Technicians saw the core along the cutting lines determined by the geologist. One half of the core is retained as a witness sample, while the other half is submitted for analysis. Individual sample bags are securely sealed and placed into sealed bags, which are then clearly marked with their contents.
Heritage Mining submits samples for gold determination by PhotonAssay to ALS Canada Ltd. (" ALS "). ALS operates under a commercial contract with Heritage Mining.
Drill core samples are shipped to ALS for sample preparation at their facilities in Thunderbay Ontario. ALS is an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory for the PhotonAssay method in addition to a variety of diverse metal determination methods.
Analytical Procedures
The ALS procedure for PhotonAssay involves lab applying preparation codes LOG-21 (sample logging via barcode), CRU-31 (fine crushing so that 70% passes through a 2mm screen) and SPL-32a (rotary splitting of a representative ~500g subsample) followed by analytical code Au-PA01 which is a non-destructive gold analysis method using high-energy X-rays with a gold detection range from 0.03 ppm to 350ppm.
After gold assays are returned, Heritage then may choose to perform multi-element assays on selected samples based on the gold results. In these cases, sample preparation codes FND-05 (locate and use remaining crushed material from Au-PA01) and PUL-32m (pulverization so that >85% passes 75 µm screen) are then applied followed by analytical code ME-MS61 (multi-element ICP-MS analysis for base metals, pathfinder elements, lithophile elements and rare earth elements).
________________________________________
Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC)
The drill program design, QA/QC, and interpretation of results are performed by qualified persons employing a rigorous QA/QC program consistent with industry best practices. Standards and blanks account for a minimum of 10% of the samples, in addition to the laboratories' internal quality assurance programs.
Quality Control data are meticulously evaluated upon receipt from the laboratories for any failures. Appropriate corrective action is taken if assay results for standards and blanks fall outside allowed tolerances. All results disclosed by Heritage Mining have successfully passed the Company's stringent quality control protocols.
The Company does not recognize any factors of drilling, sampling, or recovery that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the assay data disclosed. The assay data disclosed in this press release have been verified by the Company's Qualified Person against the original assay certificates.
Heritage Mining notes that it has not completed any economic evaluations of its Drayton-Black Lake Project, and the project does not currently have any resources or reserves.
ABOUT HERITAGE MINING LTD.
The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt . Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community.
