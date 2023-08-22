Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Electric Vehicle Market Update: H1 2023 in Review

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

5 Biggest Gold ETFs in 2023

Rare Earths Market Update: H1 2023 in Review

Top 10 Cobalt Producers by Country (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

International Lithium Intersects 4.7 Metres of Spodumene Pegmatite at the Johnson Pegmatite, Raleigh Lake Project, Ontario, Canada

ION Energy Acquires New Canadian Exploration Asset

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Signs Strategic Partnership MOU with Senseta, a deep tech, AI and big data-driven cybersecurity & intelligent drone services company

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

Lake Resources NL Successful Extraction and Injection Tests at Kachi

Drilling Is Set to Begin on MTB's Telegraph Copper-Gold Project in BC's Golden Triangle

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Argonaut Gold

AR:CC

Arizona Lithium

AZL:AU

Antler Gold

ANTL:CC

Crew Energy

CR:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Cybersecurity
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today announced the filing of the Company's interim condensed financial statements and associated management's discussion and analysis for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2023 (the " Quarterly Report ").

Complete details of the Quarterly Report are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on HEVI's website .

Three and Six Month Periods Ended June 30, 2023 Highlights:

Three months ended Six months ended
Tabular amounts in thousands of
Canadian Dollars, except share and per share amounts 		June 30,
2023 		June 30,
2022 		June 30,
2023 		June 30,
2022
Financial
Net loss 331 1,342 642 2,996
Net loss per share, basic and diluted 0.00 0.02 0.01 0.05
Cash 7,728 14,216 7,728 14,216
Working capital 8,781 14,803 8,781 14,803
Total assets 13,027 17,674 13,027 17,674
Total liabilities
375 976 375 976
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic and diluted 1 96,033,974 79,118,595 96,033,974 60,467,902

1 The weighted average number of common shares outstanding is not increased for outstanding stock options and warrants when the effect is anti-dilutive.

During the first half of 2023, HEVI continued to execute on its focused strategy of developing the Company's 5.6 million acres of helium rights in southern Saskatchewan and advancing its ultimate goal of producing and selling helium, generating cash flow and driving positive returns for shareholders. HEVI has remained committed to maintaining ongoing financial flexibility, demonstrated by a positive working capital position of $8.8 million at June 30, 2023. In the first half of 2023, the Company added significantly to its seismic database, which now totals approximately 2,000 kilometers. Using the seismic data HEVI has accumulated to date, the Company's team is actively working on developing prospective helium targets and internally generated drilling opportunities that can be pursued through Q4/23 and Q1/24. As plans are solidified later in 2023, the Company looks forward to providing stakeholders with further updates.

Operations Update

The Company is also pleased to announce that its farm-in partner, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), has confirmed the spudding of the farmout well at 6-13-5-7W3 (" Test Well Area #2 "), pursuant to a previously announced seismic agreement (the " Seismic Agreement " or " SA ") (see news releases dated October 21, 2022 , and June 28, 2022 ). Test Well Area #2 is situated approximately 20 kilometers northeast of the NAH helium discovery at Mankota. NAH is responsible for 100% of the drilling costs for Test Well Area #2, while HEVI retains a 20% working interest in that well, supporting the Company's continued financial flexibility and capital conservation.

NAH has also informed HEVI of its intention to amend one of its previously selected locations from 5-36-3-9W3 to 12-36-3-9W3 (" Test Well Area #1 "), due to surface issues at the originally selected location. As Test Well Area #1 is now relocated on native prairie with regulatory requirements only allowing drilling access on frozen ground conditions, HEVI has granted NAH an extension of the spud date from the original August 31, 2023 to a date that is on or before November 1, 2023.

Stay Connected to Helium Evolution

Shareholders and other parties interested in learning more about the Helium Evolution opportunity are encouraged to visit the Company's website , which includes the Company's current corporate presentation , and are invited to follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter for ongoing corporate updates and helium industry information. Helium Evolution also provides an extensive, commissioned ‘deep-dive' research report prepared by a third party whose background includes serving as a research analyst for several bank-owned and independent investment dealers. In addition to recent media articles , HEVI maintains a profile on the Investing News Network platform, where further information, editorial pieces and industry reviews are available.

About Helium Evolution Incorporated

Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has 5.6 million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI's management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market.

For further information, please contact:

Greg Robb, President & CEO
Kristi Kunec, CFO 		Phone: 1-587-330-2459
Email: info@heliumevolution.ca
Web: https://www.heliumevolution.ca/
Cindy Gray, Investor Relations info@5qir.com | 1-403-705-5076

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding the Company's expectations regarding the Company and/or NAH's exploration and drilling plans, the Company's ability to identify future exploration and drilling targets, increasing shareholder value, the Company's ability to preserve capital, the drilling timeline for and success of any future Company and/or NAH drills, timing of ongoing updates to stakeholders and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: the Company may be unsuccessful in drilling commercially productive wells; the Company and/or NAH may choose to defer, accelerate or abandon its drilling plans; new laws or regulations and/or unforeseen events could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and such volatility may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities regardless of its operating performance; risks generally associated with the exploration for and production of resources; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to expenses; constraint in the availability of services; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; adverse weather or break-up conditions; and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.

When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and risks, other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Helium EvolutionHEVI:CATSXV:HEVIResource Investing
HEVI:CA
The Conversation (0)
Helium Evolution Provides Results from North American Helium's Fourth Farmout Well and Reiterates Upcoming Drilling Schedule

Helium Evolution Provides Results from North American Helium's Fourth Farmout Well and Reiterates Upcoming Drilling Schedule

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today provides an update on the fourth farmout well that was drilled and fully funded by HEVI's farmout partner, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), at 12-13-10-8W3 (" Test Well #5 ").

Test Well #5 was drilled on farmout lands within Block 2 at Gravelbourg in Saskatchewan pursuant to a previously announced farmout arrangement (the " Farmout ") (see news releases dated October 21, 2022 , and June 28, 2022 ). After reaching total depth, NAH notified HEVI that the open hole portion of the Test Well #5 will be abandoned, but that NAH is electing to suspend the cased hole portion of the well to afford optionality and the ability to re-enter it at a later date, potentially to drill a sidetrack to another target.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Provides Update on Third Farmout Well and Upcoming Catalysts

Helium Evolution Provides Update on Third Farmout Well and Upcoming Catalysts

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today provides an update on the third farmout well that was drilled and fully funded by HEVI's farmout partner, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), at 12-11-05-10W3 (" Test Well #3 ").

Test Well #3 was drilled on farmout lands within Block 1 at Mankota in Saskatchewan pursuant to a previously announced farmout arrangement (the " Farmout ") (see news releases dated October 21, 2022 , and June 28, 2022 ). After reaching total depth, NAH notified HEVI that Test Well #3 will be abandoned.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Confirms Spudding of Third Farmout Well

Helium Evolution Confirms Spudding of Third Farmout Well

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that its farm-in partner, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), has confirmed that NAH has spud the third farmout well at 12-11-05-10W3 (" Test Well #3 ") on farmout lands within Block 1 at Mankota in Saskatchewan, pursuant to a previously announced farmout arrangement (the " Farmout ") (see news releases dated October 21, 2022 and June 28, 2022 ). Test Well #3 is the third of seven wells to be drilled by NAH on HEVI lands by March 31, 2024. Test Well #3 is situated approximately 10 kilometers northwest of the NAH helium discovery at Mankota. NAH is responsible for 100% of the drilling costs for Test Well #3, while HEVI retains a 20% working interest in said well, supporting the Company's continued financial flexibility and capital conservation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Announces Farm-in Partner Confirmed to Drill Five New Wells in the Next Nine Months

Helium Evolution Announces Farm-in Partner Confirmed to Drill Five New Wells in the Next Nine Months

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that its farm-in partner, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), has confirmed it will proceed with drilling five new wells pursuant to the enhanced farm-out agreement (the " Amended Farmout Agreement " or " Farmout ") and the seismic agreement (the " Seismic Agreement " or " SA "), both announced on October 21, 2022 .

Upcoming Drilling Catalysts and Key Dates

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Announces Voting Results From Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders

Helium Evolution Announces Voting Results From Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to report that all matters presented for approval at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 24, 2023 (the " Meeting ") were approved. A total of 31,971,801 common shares representing 33.3% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares were voted in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

The shareholders voted in favour of all matters set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 25, 2023 (the " Circular "), including the election of all seven director nominees of HEVI for the ensuing year or until his or her successor is elected or appointed. Each nominee received greater than 96% of votes in favour.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Reports Q2 2023 Operational Results at Farellon

Altiplano Reports Q2 2023 Operational Results at Farellon

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on quarterly results for Q2 2023 from the Farellon Copper-Gold-Iron (Cu-Au-Fe) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

During Q2, 2023, the Company extracted a total 8,315 tonnes of mineralized Cu-Au material at Farellon. This represents an increase of 8% from the 7,675 tonnes of material mined in Q1. Tonnes processed in Q2 represented 7,883 tonnes, an increase of 4% from the previous quarter of 7,584 tonnes. The copper grade recovered was 1.75%, down 13% from the previous 2023 Q1 result of 1.90%. Waste removal increased by 400% to 3,262 tonnes in 2023 Q2 as development progressed to the 336 m operational level. Sales of 294,162 pounds of copper in 2023 Q2 generated approximately US$422,815 in revenue (after processing costs), a decrease of 22% over the 2023 Q1 US$539,300 sales figure.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CUFE LTD

CUFE Delivers Significant Initial REE, Niobium (43.93% Nb) And Lithium Rockchip Results From North Dam Project

CuFe Ltd (ASX: CUF) (CuFe or the Company) is pleased to advise it has commenced exploration within E15/1495, North Dam Project, over several field and reconnaissance trips, located 29kms south of Mineral Resources Mt Marion Mine, and 50km south, south east of the township of Coolgardie (see Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Basin Energy

Airborne Gravity Survey Commences At Geikie Uranium Project

Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (‘Basin’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to advise that it has commenced a detailed fixed-wing Falcon Airborne Gravity Gradiometer (AGG) survey at its Geikie Uranium Project (‘Geikie’ or the ‘Project’), located on the eastern margin of the world-class Athabasca Basin in Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
fednow and federal reserve logos

What is FedNow and How Does it Work?

Fintech advancements have brought sweeping changes to banking in recent years. The FedNow Service looks set to continue that trend, which is welcome news to some and worrisome to others.

First announced in 2019, FedNow began its soft launch in late July with 41 banks and 15 financial service providers in the initial rollout, including JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), the Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) and US Bancorp (NYSE:USB). More banks and credit unions are expected to join the network later this year.

FedNow has been compared to digital payment apps such as Venmo, PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Zelle, which have grown in popularity in recent years — McKinsey’s 2022 Digital Payments Consumer Survey found that nearly 90 percent of US consumers use digital payments, “and they are engaging with these rapidly evolving solutions in an increasing variety of ways.”

Keep reading...Show less
trucks at mining site dumping rocks

What are Junior Miners and Are They a Good Investment? (Updated 2023)

Investing in junior mining stocks can be tricky, and it's often challenging for investors to pick winners.

That’s largely because junior miners have one of the toughest jobs in the mining industry: finding mineral deposits. The kicker is that many of these mineral exploration companies don’t actually generate revenue to finance their exploration activities.

Rather, junior miners must present an attractive value proposition to accredited investors. They may then decide to take an equity position in the company, often through private placements.

Keep reading...Show less
BPH Energy Limited

BPH Energy Limited BPH Hydrogen Investment

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - As advised to ASX on 24 May 2022 BPH Energy Ltd (ASX:BPH) announced that, subject to shareholder approval, it intended to pursue an investment in a hydrogen technology company, Clean Hydrogen Technologies Corporation (Clean Hydrogen or Vendor). Shareholder approval for this investment was obtained on 21 June 2022.

On 27 April 2023 BPH advised to ASX further funding agreements for US $500,000 as detailed below.

A further amount of US $250,000 has now been advanced to Clean Hydrogen Technologies to enable BPH and Advent to move to a 17.5% interest in Clean Hydrogen Technologies.

Term Sheet

The Company and its 36.1% (direct interest) investee company Advent Energy Limited (Advent, and together with the Company the Purchaser) entered into a binding term sheet (Term Sheet) with Clean Hydrogen Technologies Corporation (Clean Hydrogen) pursuant to which the Purchasers agreed to subscribe for fully paid shares in Clean Hydrogen (Subscription Shares), representing a total of 10% of the total issued share capital of Clean Hydrogen after the issue of the Subscription Shares (Subscription Shares Tranche 1), subsequent to which 8% of the Subscription Shares Tranche 1 were issued to BPH and the remaining 2% issued to Advent.

As advised to ASX on 21 April 2023, the Purchaser had a right of first refusal (ROFR) to subscribe for additional Subscription Shares representing an additional 10% (Subscription Shares Tranche 2) to the Purchaser and on the same terms and conditions as the Subscription Shares Tranche 1. On 16 April 2023 the Borrower delivered a written ROFR notice to the Purchasers granting them the right to acquire an additional 10%.

Clean Hydrogen has made requests for additional funding from the Purchaser. Advent lent Clean Carbon US$250,000 in March 2023 in accordance with an unsecured loan agreement and has made a further US$250,000 unsecured loan to Clean Carbon in accordance with a second loan agreement entered into in April 2023, both loans being made on normal commercial terms. The loans have been funded by monies loaned by the Company to Advent.

The April loan agreement provides for a further unsecured loan of US$500,000 to be made to the Borrower, being (i) US$250,000 on the request of the Borrower (ii) US$250,000 upon request by the Borrower, but not before 1 July 2023, and subject always to the Lender's absolute discretion.

At the request of the borrower a further US $250,000 has now been made to Clean Hydrogen Technologies. The loan is on normal commercial terms and has been funded by monies loaned by the Company to Advent.

Clean Hydrogen will allocate and issue up to 1,000 Options to Advent, with an exercise price of USD$3,000 each, and exercisable immediately, with the option for conversion into shares in Clean Hydrogen expiring ten years from the date of issue (Clean Hydrogen Options). An advance of every US$250,000 of the US$1,000,000 loan facility will equate to 250 Clean Hydrogen Options allocated to Advent or, from time to time, BPH.

The Purchaser and Clean Hydrogen have agreed to enter into a separate loan conversion agreement which will enable the conversion of the loan amount into the relevant Subscription Shares Tranche 2, representing the Purchaser's further 10% interest in Clean Hydrogen.

Background on Clean Hydrogen Technologies Corporation

Clean Hydrogen Technologies is a USA Delaware registered company with technology to produce clean hydrogen. They are currently building a system for commercial use, using their own unique catalysts and bespoke engineering processes, to generate clean hydrogen and solid carbon which has many uses including conductive carbon used to manufacture batteries.

The production of the two valuable products comes from processing natural gas with no CO2 emissions.

Their capabilities will help their customers accelerate their path to CO2 neutral, using an abundant natural resource, natural gas, with comprehensive existing infrastructure and supply chains in place. Their system has a modular based system design for supply to large scale solutions to meet upstream natural gas processing or downstream small scale needs to support hydrogen hubs for transport.

As part of their ongoing innovation and development they have filed 3 comprehensive patents in the USA and plan to continue to file further patents over the coming months. These patents reflect their capabilities at producing clean hydrogen and conductive carbon black with no CO2 emissions.

Clean Hydrogen Technologies are making the US market a key focus of their development plans.

In June 2023, the Biden-Harris administration released USA's first-ever National Clean Hydrogen Strategy and Roadmap to build a clean energy future and accelerate the American manufacturing boom.

Hydrogen demand in the United States is projected to reach up to 73 million metric tons by 2050 largely driven by its use as transportation fuel.



About BPH Energy Limited:

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).



Source:
BPH Energy Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="1"]

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Nextech3D.ai Reports +157% Year to Date Revenue Growth

Steppe Gold Files Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Tres Cruces Oxide Gold Project

Principal Technologies: Building an Investment Portfolio of Disruptive Healthcare Technology Companies

Antler Gold: Strategic Project Generation in Africa's Rare Earths and Gold Market

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Steppe Gold Files Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Tres Cruces Oxide Gold Project

Gold Investing

Antler Gold: Strategic Project Generation in Africa's Rare Earths and Gold Market

Critical Metals Investing

Carmanah Initiates AI-Geophysical Interpretation, Walker Zone Drill Program, Athabasca Basin, Uranium Project at Key Lake

Tech Investing

KLIMAT X PLANTS 400 HA IN WEST AFRICA UNDER PRE-PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH FIRST FUND DISBURSEMENT RECEIVED

Base Metals Investing

Barksdale Resources to Present at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference August 24th

Battery Metals Investing

ACME Lithium Starts Exploration Program at Bailey Lake Pegmatite Discovery Area in Saskatchewan Canada

Energy Investing

CanAlaska Commences Airborne Gravity Survey at Geikie Project in Athabasca Basin

×