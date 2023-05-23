Emerita announces 14.07 MT Indicated Resource grading 3.29% Zn, 1.66% Pb, 0.46% Cu, 75.2 g/t Ag and 1.39 g/t Au and 4.71 MT Inferred Resource at 4.70% Zn, 2.14% Pb, 0.54% Cu, 72.4% Ag, 0.90 g/t Au . Deposits remain open and drilling continues

Oil and Gas Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Helium Evolution Announces Filing of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today announced the filing of the Company's interim condensed financial statements and associated management's discussion and analysis (" MD&A ") for the three month period ended March 31, 2023 (the " Quarterly Report ").

Complete details of the Quarterly Report are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on HEVI's website .

Three Month Period Ended March 31, 2023 Highlights:

Three months ended
Tabular amounts in thousands of
Canadian Dollars, except share and per share amounts 		March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022
Financial
Net loss 311 1,654
Net loss per share, basic and diluted 0.00 0.04
Cash 8,229 10,119
Working capital 9,226 9,918
Total assets 13,094 12,038
Total liabilities
356 497
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic and diluted 1 96,033,974
41,609,979

1 The weighted average number of common shares outstanding is not increased for outstanding stock options and warrants when the effect is anti-dilutive.

During the first quarter of 2023, HEVI continued to execute on its focused strategy of developing the Company's 5.6 million acres of helium rights in southern Saskatchewan and advancing its ultimate goal of producing and selling helium, generating cash flow and driving positive returns for shareholders. In the first quarter of 2023, the Company acquired approximately 600 kilometers of 2D seismic, further enhancing our geophysical database, which is essential for the identification and de-risking of HEVI's Q4/23 and Q1/24 drilling targets. Consistent with prior quarters, the Company maintained ongoing financial flexibility, demonstrated by a positive working capital position of $9.2 million at March 31, 2023.

Outlook

HEVI remains optimistic about the prospect of a commercial helium development on its expansive land holdings and looks forward to benefitting from the near-term exploration of the Company's asset base by North American Helium (" NAH "). Aligning with NAH as a partner through various farmout arrangements has afforded HEVI the ability to conserve capital, while also securing the right to participate in future development wells drilled on the Company's lands, providing a truly differentiated position to support HEVI's path towards commercial helium production.

Numerous meaningful operational milestones are ahead of HEVI in the near term, including a third test well at 12-11-05-10W3 (" Test Well #3 "), which is expected to be spud by NAH on or before July 14, 2023. While NAH is responsible for 100% of the drilling costs for Test Well #3, HEVI retains a 20% working interest in the well, along with all further associated development wells as per the enhanced farm-out agreement (the " Amended Farmout Agreement ") announced on October 21, 2022 . In addition, there are several other key milestones under the Amended Farmout Agreement which are expected to take place throughout the second and third quarters of 2023. These include the selection of two further test wells at Fox and Gravelbourg (" Test Well #4 " and " Test Well #5 ") and the option for NAH to select up to three additional drilling locations under two separate seismic agreements (collectively, the " Seismic Agreements "), also announced on October 21, 2022 .

Upon confirmation of the drilling location selections by NAH under the terms of the Agreements, HEVI's remaining lands will be fully released, allowing the Company to pursue its own development program designed to support organic growth. Using the seismic data HEVI has accumulated to date, which totals approximately 2,000 kilometers, the HEVI team is intently working on developing prospective helium targets and internally generated drilling opportunities that can be pursued over and above activities under the Amended Farmout Agreement.   The Company expects to identify 10 to 12 prospective drilling targets by the end of 2023 and looks forward to providing stakeholders with further updates on its plans through the second half of 2023.

Stay Connected to Helium Evolution

Shareholders and other parties interested in learning more about the Helium Evolution opportunity are encouraged to visit the Company's website , which includes an updated corporate presentation , and are invited to follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter for ongoing corporate updates and helium industry information. Helium Evolution also provides an extensive, commissioned ‘deep-dive' research report prepared by a third party whose background includes serving as a research analyst for several bank-owned and independent investment dealers. In addition to recent media articles , HEVI maintains a profile on the Investing News Network platform, where further information, editorial pieces and industry reviews are available.

About Helium Evolution Incorporated

Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has 5.6 million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI's management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market.

For further information, please contact:

Greg Robb, President & CEO
Kristi Kunec, CFO 		Phone: 1-587-330-2459
Email: info@heliumevolution.ca
Web: https:// www.heliumevolution.ca/
Cindy Gray, Investor Relations info@5qir.com | 1-403-705-5076

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding the Company's expectations regarding the Company's and NAH's exploration and drilling plans, the Company's ability to identify future exploration and drilling targets, activities related to the Amended Farmout Agreement and Seismic Agreements, increasing shareholder value, the Company's ability to preserve capital, spud date of Test Well #3 and the drilling timeline for any future NAH and/or HEVI drills, the timeline for the selection of Test Well #4, Test Well #5 and locations under the Seismic Agreements, timing of ongoing updates to shareholders, participation in future NAH wells, success of NAH and/or HEVI wells and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: NAH may be unsuccessful in drilling commercially productive wells, NAH may defer the drilling of the Test Well #3 and or the selection and drilling of Test Well #4, Test Well #5, HEVI may defer the drilling of wells on its 100% lands, any wells under the Seismic Agreements and subsequent wells; the Company may choose to defer, accelerate or abandon its drilling plans; new laws or regulations and/or unforeseen events could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and such volatility may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities regardless of its operating performance; risks generally associated with the exploration for and production of resources; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to expenses; constraint in the availability of services; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; the current COVID-19 pandemic; adverse weather or break-up conditions; and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.

When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and risks, other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Helium EvolutionTSXV:HEVICritical Metals Investing
HEVI:CA
The Conversation (0)
Helium Evolution

Helium Evolution


Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Corrected Annual Financial Statements

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Corrected Annual Financial Statements

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, announced today that it has filed corrected annual financial statements (the "Corrected Financial Report") for its annual period ended December 31, 2022 (the "Financial Period") to correct certain typographical errors identified in Note 12 (Income Taxes).

It was determined by HEVI's management and agreed to by its auditors KPMG LLP, that the original financial statements for the Financial Period contained typographical errors. The Corrected Financial Report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .  The Corrected Financial Report replaces and supersedes the respective previously filed financial statements for the Financial Period filed earlier today. Such previously filed original financial statements should be disregarded.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Announces Filing of 2022 Annual Financial and Operating Results

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of 2022 Annual Financial and Operating Results

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today announced the filing of the Company's audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022, along with a corporate update on activities that have occurred subsequent to year end.

For complete details of the annual audited financial statements and the associated management's discussion and analysis, please refer to the Company's filing on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Announces Analyst Coverage Initiation by Eight Capital

Helium Evolution Announces Analyst Coverage Initiation by Eight Capital

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that Christopher True of Eight Capital has initiated analyst coverage on the Company. Eight Capital is the first independent equity research group to publish analyst coverage on HEVI. This initial research report and any future such reports are the property of Eight Capital and may only be obtained directly from Eight Capital.

The Company has continued to engage with analysts, investment dealers, and other members of the professional investment community, along with existing and future potential investors, to further expand market awareness and interest in HEVI, which contributed to Eight Capital launching coverage.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Provides Corporate Update and Outlines Upcoming Milestones

Helium Evolution Provides Corporate Update and Outlines Upcoming Milestones

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on finding, developing and commercializing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to provide a corporate update that outlines the upcoming milestones and catalysts anticipated through the balance of the year, including those related to our Amended and Restated Farmout Agreement (the " Farmout Agreement "), seismic option agreement (the " Seismic Option Agreement ") and the seismic review option agreement (the " Seismic Review Option Agreement "), (collectively, the " Agreements ") with North American Helium (" NAH "), announced October 21, 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Provides Update on Seismic Acquisition and Second Farmout Well Drilled by North American Helium

Helium Evolution Provides Update on Seismic Acquisition and Second Farmout Well Drilled by North American Helium

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on finding, developing and commercializing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today provides an update on the second well (the " Second Test Well "), NAH Pinto Creek 01-01-06-10W3M, on farmout lands within Block 1 at Mankota in Saskatchewan.

The Second Test Well was drilled and fully funded by HEVI's farmout partner, North American Helium (" NAH "), pursuant to a previously announced farmout arrangement (see press releases dated October 21, 2022 , and June 28, 2022 ). After reaching total depth, NAH informed HEVI that the Second Test Well will be abandoned. NAH is expected to select its third licenced location on HEVI lands (the " Third Test Well ") by March 31, 2023 and spud the Third Test Well before June 30, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Closing Under Equity Facility with Alumina Partners

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Closing Under Equity Facility with Alumina Partners

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed a sixth tranche closing (the "Sixth Tranche") under the drawdown equity financing facility (the "Facility") with Alumina Partners (Ontario) Ltd. ("Alumina"), an affiliate of New York-based private equity firm Alumina Partners LLC. Terms of the Facility were set forth in the Company's news release dated December 14, 2021.

Under the closing of the Sixth Tranche, the Company issued 1,000,000 units (the "Units") to Alumina at a price of CAD$0.36 per Unit for gross proceeds of CAD$360,000. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company (each, a "Share" and collectively the "Shares") and one (1) Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant" and collectively the "Warrants"). The subscription price of the Units is based on an allowable discounted closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") as reflected in the Form 4A filed with the TSXV by the Company on May 18, 2023. Each Warrant in the Sixth Tranche is exercisable into one additional Share at a price of CAD$0.5625 for 36 months from the date of closing. The closing of the Sixth Tranche is subject to the final approval of the TSXV. All securities issued pursuant to the Sixth Tranche are subject to the statutory hold period that expires four months and one day from their issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Tech Resources Signs MOU to Advance Feasibility Study for Rare Earth Metal Separation Facility in Namibia

E-Tech Resources Signs MOU to Advance Feasibility Study for Rare Earth Metal Separation Facility in Namibia

E-Tech Resources (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") announces the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at exploring the potential of a feasibility study for a rare earth separation plant in Namibia with two other Namibian rare earth operators.

Addressing the global bottleneck in rare earth element (REE) separation, E-Tech recognizes the need for a de-risked supply chain for these strategic critical raw materials. While various separation technologies are available, the establishment of separation facilities requires substantial upfront capital investment, a reliable supply of raw materials, and a critical mass to ensure viable operation. Consequently, E-Tech Resources, alongside two other advanced rare earth project developers in Namibia, is exploring the option of conducting a feasibility study for a potential separation plant in Namibia.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Wins Sustainable Innovation Award

Aclara Wins Sustainable Innovation Award

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that the "SEAL Awards", which stands for Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership, has presented Aclara with the Sustainable Innovation Award at their 2023 Business Sustainability Awards. This award recognizes innovations that represent game-changing ideas that bring the world to a more sustainable future

Ramon Barua, Aclara's CEO, commented: "We are glad to be recognized with a second sustainability award in less than 12 months, as it reflects the efforts that Aclara has been carrying out in order to become the most sustainable source of Heavy Rare Earths for clean technologies. We have recently filed our Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the Penco Module, which reflects our commitment with the Penco community to develop a project with world class environmental attributes. We have a clean and simple process around our unique ionic clays deposit that allows us to extract its valuable Rare Earths sustainably. We will not use any explosives, crushing or milling. Our water consumption will be very low, as we recirculate up to 95% back into the process, and the remaining 5% will solely come from a recycled water source. Our main reagent is fertilizer, which will be recirculated with an efficiency close to 99%. And most importantly, we will not generate any liquid or solid waste, thus not requiring a tailings dam. Furthermore, our product is 100% free of radioactivity. Finally, we commit to revegetate all extraction areas with native species, seeking to preserve and rehabilitate natural forests. We believe that being able to produce clean Rare Earths is our main competitive advantage. At Aclara, we are moved by creating environmental wealth in everything we do."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Announces B.C. Ministry of Mines Accepts Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine Permit Submission and Provides Terms of Reference for Final Technical Review

West High Yield Announces B.C. Ministry of Mines Accepts Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine Permit Submission and Provides Terms of Reference for Final Technical Review

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the next milestone achieved for obtaining its industrial mining permit (the "Permit") for the Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine ("RRIMM" or the "Project") magnesium deposit located 10 kilometers southwest of Rossland, British Columbia.

RRIM Permit - Final Technical Review

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACLARA REPORTS ON VOTING RESULTS FROM THE 2023 ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

ACLARA REPORTS ON VOTING RESULTS FROM THE 2023 ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

The Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the " Meeting ") of Aclara Resources Inc. (" Aclara " or the " Company ") (TSX: ARA) was held today in Toronto Ontario.  Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's management information circular dated April 3, 2023 (the " Circular "), which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Aclara Resources Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Aclara Resources Inc.)

The total number of votes cast by shareholders of the Company in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 116,084,228 votes, representing 71.12%.  Each of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting, as described in the Circular, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes. These matters included the election of directors, the appointment of the auditor and the approval of certain amendments to the Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan (the " LTIP "), the full text of which is set out in Appendix A of the Circular. The voting results are detailed below:

1.  Election of Directors

Name of Nominee


Votes FOR


%


Votes WITHHELD


%

Eduardo Hochschild


104,811,204


95.36


4,518,489


4.13


Ramon Barua


105,349,211


96.36


3,980,482


3.64


Paul Adams


109,249,590


99.93


80,103


0.07


Ignacio Bustamante


105,338,725


96.35


3,990,968


3.65


Catharine Farrow


109,302,025


99.97


27,668


0.03


Maria Recart


109,308,742


99.98


20,951


0.02


Sanjay Sarma


109,245,388


99.92


84,305


0.08


Nicolás Hochschild


105,271,591


96.29


4,058,102


3.71



2.  Appointment of Auditor

Name of Auditor


Votes FOR


%


Votes WITHHELD


%

EY Servicios Profesionales de Auditoría y Asesorías SpA


116,016,538


99.94


67,690


0.06


3.  Approval of Amendments to the Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan

Approval of LTIP Amendments


Votes FOR


%


Votes AGAINST


%



102,105,423


93.39


7,224,270


6.61


The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About Aclara

Aclara is a development-stage rare earth mineral resources company located in Chile . Aclara is initiating the development of its resources through a project called the Penco Module (the " Penco Module "), which covers a surface area of approximately 600 hectares and which has ionic clays that are rich in rare earth elements. Aclara is currently focused on the development and on the future construction and operation of the Penco Module, which will aim to produce a rare earth concentrate through a processing plant that will be fed by clays from nearby deposits. Aclara's unique extraction process offers several advantages such as: no blasting, crushing or milling required; no tailings dam; minimal water consumption due to a high level of water recirculation; amenable leaching with a fertilizer; and no radioactivity.

SOURCE Aclara Resources Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/03/c4609.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Submits New EIA for the Penco Module

Aclara Submits New EIA for the Penco Module

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce the submission today of a new Environmental Impact Assessment (the "New EIA") for the Penco Module project (the "Project") to the Environmental Service Assessment (the "SEA") in Concepción, Chile. The New EIA includes significant improvements compared to the previously withdrawn Environmental Impact Assessment (the "Original EIA") in respect of both the technical aspects and social impacts of the Project on the local community. This event represents a major milestone for the Company's overall strategy and objectives including targeting to put the Project into production in early 2026

Ramón Barúa, Aclara's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "A bit more than year ago we decided to withdraw the Original EIA to resolve certain technical aspects in relation to surrounding flora and fauna. Today we feel proud, not only because we have addressed these technical aspects through a rigorous scientific investigation, but because the New EIA now includes world class environmental attributes that enhance the value proposition of the new Project. In doing so, we have strengthened our relationship with the host community by demonstrating that we want to co-develop the Project, that we have listened to their concerns and that we are now presenting a new Project that is stronger and better in all aspects. Notably, we have changed our water source - we will now solely use a recycled water source - thus ensuring the protection of all natural creeks present in the area. In addition, we have committed to revegetate more than 200 hectares with native species and to donate them to a foundation that we have created for the future use and benefit of our neighbouring communities. This in an area which has been already environmentally impacted by the local garbage dump and the operations of the local forestry industry, and with the proposed changes will result in a net positive contribution to the local ecology. We also plan to build a reproduction centre of Pudus, a local deer, for its protection and conservation. We have also committed to build a recreational park for Penco, thus providing a space highly requested by the local community. Most importantly, the Project is expected to generate more than two thousand direct and indirect jobs in connection with or as a result of the Project. We are committing to prioritize workers from Penco and the Biobio region to fill these new jobs. All these commitments are additions to a Project that is already characterized by its unique environmental features: it will not use explosives, nor crushing or milling in the extraction process; it will recycle water with 95% efficiency; it will use a fertilizer as its main reagent and will recycle it with 99% efficiency. The Project won´t produce solid or liquid residues and will thus not require a tailings storage facility; and it will not generate radioactive waste. At Aclara, we are committed to ensuring that we can produce rare earths while emphasizing a minimal environmental footprint and, as we move forward, we will seek to reassure relevant authorities in Chile of oursustainable and environmentally responsible approach to designing and operating a modern mining facility."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Outstanding New Wide Copper And Heavy Ree Hits At Hardway, Including 57m @ 1% Cu

Fortune Minerals Files Year-end and Q1 Financial Results

CSE Bulletin: Halted for Fundamental Change - Cypher Metaverse Inc.

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces TR-1: Notification of Major Holdings

Related News

Resource Investing

Banking Crisis 2023 Explained: What Investors Need to Know

Lithium Investing

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Graphite Investing

South Star Battery Metals to Spend C$80 Million on Phased Graphite Mine Construction in Brazil

Lithium Investing

Ford Inks Multiple Lithium Supply Deals to Meet Ambitious EV Targets

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Files Year-end and Q1 Financial Results

Base Metals Investing

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces TR-1: Notification of Major Holdings

×