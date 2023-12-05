Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Heliostar Metals Adds Experienced Mine Builder as COO

Heliostar Metals Adds Experienced Mine Builder as COO

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Gregg Bush as Chief Operating Officer for the Company.

Mr Bush is a proven mine builder with a strong track record of mine development, project integration and operations. Previously, Mr. Bush was the COO of Capstone Mining Corporation for eight years. There, his responsibilities included all aspects of operations, development projects, and new acquisition integrations for the company. More recently, Mr. Bush served as the Senior Vice President of Mexico for Equinox Gold Corp. He was responsible for the Los Filos mine located 30km south of Ana Paula in Guerrero state. Prior to these roles, Mr. Bush led the development and commissioning of the Dolores mine in Chihuahua, Mexico as COO of Minefinders Corporation. He spent seventeen years in increasingly senior roles with Placer Dome/Barrick. Mr. Bush graduated from the University of Texas, El Paso with a B.Sc. in Metallurgical Engineering.

Commenting on this appointment, Heliostar Metals CEO Charles Funk said, "Attracting a mine builder with the wealth and depth of experience as Gregg is a significant step forward for Heliostar. The company has a clear vision to grow into a mid-tier gold producer with Ana Paula as our first operating mine. Gregg will steer the technical studies, economic analysis and, ultimately, the construction of what we believe will be the next major gold mine in Mexico. Gregg has completed the steps ahead of the company multiple times before in Mexico, has experience in the local area where we operate, and brings a track record of safety, environmental, and production improvements in his previous roles. I'm excited to push ahead into 2024 as we continue to grow and de-risk one of the widest, highest-grade gold deposits in the world."

Gregg Bush said of his new position, "I am looking forward to joining the Heliostar team and helping to deliver the Ana Paula project to production. I am excited to help the team advance our portfolio of projects in Mexico and the US."

COO Option and RSU Grant

Pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan, it has granted 1,500,000 stock options ("Options") at an exercise price of $0.325 and 500,000 restricted share units (each, an "RSU") to an employee of the Company.

The Options are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of $0.325 per share and will vest 1/3 immediately; 1/3 after 12 months from the date of grant; and 1/3 after 24 months from the date of grant. The Options are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The RSUs will vest in three equal annual instalments commencing on the first anniversary of the grant date.

About Heliostar Metals Ltd.

Heliostar is a junior mining company with a portfolio of high-grade gold projects in Mexico and Alaska.

The Company is developing the 100% owned Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico. In addition, Heliostar in conjunction with the Mexican federal and local government, is working to permit the San Antonio Gold Project in Baja Sur, Mexico. The Company continues to explore the Unga Gold Project in Alaska, United States of America.

Ana Paula hosts measured and indicated resources of 710,920 ounces of gold (320,204 measured and 390,716 indicated ounces) at 6.60 g/t gold and an inferred resource of 447,512 ounces of gold at 4.24 g/t gold. The asset is permitted for open-pit mining and contains significant existing infrastructure including a portal and a 412-metre-long decline.

For additional information please contact:

Charles Funk
Chief Executive Officer
Heliostar Metals Ltd.
Email: charles.funk@heliostarmetals.com

Rob Grey
Investor Relations Manager
Heliostar Metals Ltd.
Email: rob.grey@heliostarmetals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the exploration, development, and production at the Company's properties; permitting at the San Antonio project; and the preparation and filing of a technical report in support of Updated Mineral Resource Estimate. Forward-Looking statements and forward-looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of the Company, future growth potential for the Company and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of metals; no escalation in the severity of public health crises or ongoing military conflicts; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; and the Company's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

These statements reflect the Company's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: precious metals price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities in foreign jurisdictions; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; risks regarding exploration and mining activities; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of public health crises; the economic and financial implications of public health crises, ongoing military conflicts and general economic factors to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's public disclosure documents. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/189856

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Heliostar Metals Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Ana Paula Project, Mexico

Heliostar Metals Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Ana Paula Project, Mexico

Highlights of the Mineral Resource Estimate:

  • Total measured and indicated mineral resourcesof 710,920 gold ounces grading 6.60 g/t gold

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heliostar Announces $4.6M in Commitments Under Warrant Incentive Program

Heliostar Announces $4.6M in Commitments Under Warrant Incentive Program

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its warrant exercise incentive program previously announced on November 14, 2023 (the "Warrant Incentive Program"). The Warrant Incentive Program was designed to encourage the early exercise of up to 46,363,630 common share purchase warrants issued on March 16, 2023 (the "Outstanding Warrants").

To date, holders of 15,368,864 Outstanding Warrants have committed to participate in the Warrant Incentive Program. Early exercise of such Outstanding Warrants would result in gross proceeds to the Company of $4,610,659.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heliostar Announces Warrant Incentive Program

Heliostar Announces Warrant Incentive Program

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a warrant exercise incentive program (the "Incentive Program") designed to encourage the early exercise of up to 46,363,630 common share purchase warrants issued on March 16, 2023 (the "Outstanding Warrants").

Pursuant to the Incentive Program, the Company will offer holders of all 46,363,630 Outstanding Warrants the opportunity to exercise each of their Outstanding Warrants between 12:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time ("PST") on November 17, 2023 and 12:00 p.m. PST on December 8, 2023. In return for the early exercise, each holder will receive one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") pursuant to the original warrant terms, plus as an incentive, one-third of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, an "Incentive Warrant"). Each Incentive Warrant will allow the holder to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.40 for a period of two years following the date of the issuance of the Incentive Warrant. A holder may elect to exercise all, none, or a portion of their Outstanding Warrants.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heliostar's New Parallel Panel Yields 16m Grading 11.2 g/t Gold within 147m Grading 4.1 g/t Gold at Ana Paula Project

Heliostar's New Parallel Panel Yields 16m Grading 11.2 g/t Gold within 147m Grading 4.1 g/t Gold at Ana Paula Project

Highlights:

  • Hole AP-23-309

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Heritage Survey Completed and Drilling Commences at Menzies

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar or the Company) is pleased to announce that reverse circulation drilling has recommenced at Menzies, with a program targeting shallow, near surface mineralisation at Link Zone and potential high-grade underground material at Aspacia. In particular, the Aspacia program is designed to confirm strike lengths of ~700m with drilling down to 170m vertical depth in certain sections; whilst Link Zone represents an opportunity for Brightstar to expand on the recently announced maiden JORC Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) and prove up additional shallow mineralisation for potential fast-tracked open pit mining opportunities.

Keep reading...Show less
david morgan, gold bars

David Morgan: Is This a Gold Price Breakout or Fake Out?

Gold reached a new all-time high on Monday (December 4), but will its momentum continue?

Speaking just ahead of the yellow metal's major milestone, David Morgan, publisher of the Morgan Report, weighed in on whether he thinks this will be a real breakout or just another fake out.

"We set a line, and gold has to achieve above that price, and it has to maintain it for three days in a row. And it also needs to be on above-average volumes. And if that occurs then we are about 80 percent assured that it is a breakout and not a fake out. We'll see — I lean toward unfortunately I think it's going to come down again, but I could be wrong," he said.

Keep reading...Show less
Freegold Intersects 4.25 g/t Au over 67.1m and 4.09 g/t over 23.9m within 276.5m grading 1.76 g/t Au in the Initial Western Expansion Drilling at Golden Summit

Freegold Intersects 4.25 g/t Au over 67.1m and 4.09 g/t over 23.9m within 276.5m grading 1.76 g/t Au in the Initial Western Expansion Drilling at Golden Summit

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OCTQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional drill results from the 2023 drill program, including the first results from the 2023 drilling west of Willow Creek . Results are still pending for GS2332, GS2334, GS2335 GS2337, additional holes, collared west of Willow Creek to test the westerly extensions of the existing resource.

Today's results successfully:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
gold bars with green up arrow

Editor's Picks: Gold Hits New All-time High, First Quantum Pursues Arbitration

Gold began the final month of the year auspiciously, hitting a fresh all-time high.

February gold futures ended Friday (December 1) at US$2,091.70 per ounce, but as Lobo Tiggre of IndependentSpeculator.com pointed out, the yellow metal closed at its highest level ever regardless of the contract.

The move has generated excitement among market participants, but whether gold keeps rising remains to be seen.

Keep reading...Show less

Developments in Panama

Franco-Nevada Corporation (" Franco- Nevada " or the " Company ") (TSX: FNV) (NYSE: FNV) notes that its partner, First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (" First Quantum "), has provided a further update in respect of recent comments made by the President of Panama Laurentino Cortizo regarding a transition process for the closure of the Cobre Panama mine.

For more detailed information, please refer to First Quantum's news release dated December 1, 2023 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
john feneck, gold bars

John Feneck: Gold Setup is "Beautiful," New All-time High to Come

Gold is above US$2,000 per ounce again, and John Feneck of Feneck Consulting believes it's set to move higher.

"I think the gold setup here is beautiful ... I've been very guarded on the price of gold — I've never talked new highs ever, I've never said US$2,500 this or US$5,000 that," he told the Investing News Network. "(But) we are saying as a result of what happened October 7 that you are going to see a new all-time high in gold next year, which is new for us."

Keep reading...Show less

