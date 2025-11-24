Heliostar Drills 83.2m Grading 17.35 g/t Gold from 76.0m and Expands Program to 20,000m

Heliostar Drills 83.2m Grading 17.35 g/t Gold from 76.0m and Expands Program to 20,000m

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • 83.2m grading 17.35 g/t gold from 76.0 m, including
    • 46.65 m grading 27.35 g/t gold from 88.95 m
  • 70.7m grading 9.38 g/t gold from 49.65 m
  • 92.1 m grading 4.33 g/t gold from 97.1 m
  • 65.2 m grading 5.39 g/t gold from 152.2 m
  • Ana Paula drill program to be extended to 20,000 metres of drilling

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results from the current drill program at its 100% owned Ana Paula project in Guerrero, Mexico. The program aims to convert inferred ounces to higher confidence classifications. It will also support the ongoing Feasibility Study and testing the next exploration targets around the Ana Paula deposit.

Heliostar CEO, Charles Funk, commented, "It's rare to find a deposit that consistently produces 50-100m wide drill intercepts of these gold grades. Ana Paula is wide, high-grade, and shallow, with good underground mining conditions. These factors drive the low $1,011 all in sustaining cost in our new PEA for the project. It will also drive high margins at the project. The current program is focused on upgrading inferred ounces to higher confidence categories and the new data will be incorporated into a Feasibility Study. The lower costs drive a lower cut-off grade in the planned mine that opens the potential for more inferred material conversion. To maximize this opportunity, we will expand the program by 33% to 20,000 metres to allow for more infill and exploration drilling at Ana Paula. Across the Company, we have another study, a Prefeasibility Study for Cerro del Gallo, planned this quarter. We are also drilling at San Agustin and La Colorada. These programs should increase production and unlock the value we see in our deep growth portfolio."

Drilling Program

Heliostar has completed 44 holes and 12,615 metres drilled to date. Drilling is designed along north-south sections with angled holes to better define the overall east-west orientation of the High Grade Panel. Heliostar's drilling approach at Ana Paula has been to change the direction of drilling by approximately 90 degrees from the majority of historic intercepts. The Company believes that this change contributed to demonstrating more continuous and higher-grade gold mineralization within the High Grade Panel than recognized by previous operators.

Where appropriate, the holes are also being used to collect rock strength data, hydrogeologic data and samples for further metallurgical studies that will directly influence the Ana Paula mine design in the ongoing Feasibility Study.

Drill Results Summary

Holes AP-25-331, AP-25-333, AP-25-334 and AP-25-336 are resource conversion holes drilled in the central part of the High Grade Panel. Holes AP-25-334 and AP-25-336 were drilled on the same fence, with AP-25-334 targeting the polymictic breccia and hanging wall mineralization, and AP-25-336 targeting the polymictic breccia and footwall mineralization. Hole AP-25-334 intercepted a wide zone of 92.05 metres ("m") grading 4.33 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold, whilst AP-25-336 returned intervals of 3.2 m at 15.58 g/t gold, 65.15 m at 5.39 g/t and 43.55 m at 4.66 g/t gold with a 3.05 m interval with 24.64 g/t gold.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7729/275661_ee215e99b48368f4_003.jpg

Figure 1: Plan Map of the current drill program at Ana Paula

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7729/275661_ee215e99b48368f4_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7729/275661_ee215e99b48368f4_004.jpg

Figure 2: Cross-Section through newly reported holes AP-25-334 and AP-25-336

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7729/275661_ee215e99b48368f4_004full.jpg

Hole AP-25-333 is located 60 m to the east of the above-mentioned fence and returned two high-grade intervals of 26.6 m grading 4.78 g/t gold and 83.2 m grading 17.35 g/t gold. Hole AP-25-331 is a step out 32 m to the southeast and returned a 7.95 m zone grading 7.92 g/t gold and a wide high-grade interval of 70.65 m at 9.38 g/t gold.

Holes AP-25-330, AP-25-332 and AP-25-335A are geotechnical holes for mine development planning and returned assay results in line with expectations, including intervals of 48.5 m of 5.48 g/t gold, 5.2 m of 4.23 g/t gold and 35.55 m of 6.73 g/t gold, respectively.

True widths are unknown. Mineralization at Ana Paula occurs as disseminations or vein stockworks with variable controls including rock porosity, lithology and fault networks.

Drilling continues throughout the High Grade Panel and its less well-defined east and west edges, with assays pending from twelve holes. Two of the drills have begun to target deeper inferred mineralization and the northern exploration zone, which is approximately 250 m north of the High Grade Panel that has two drill holes pending assay.

The next Ana Paula drill results are anticipated to be released in December.

Drilling Results and Coordinates Tables

Table 1: Significant Drill Intersections

Holey From
(metres) 		To
(metres) 		Interval
(metres) 		Au
(g/t) 		Topcut
Au (g/t) 		Hole
Purpose
AP-25-330 45.4 93.9 48.5 5.48
Geotechnical Hole
including 45.4 53.6 8.2 7.41

and 82.3 85.5 3.2 20.8

AP-25-331 29.9 38.85 8.95 7.27
Resource Hole
including 36.0 38.85 2.85 15.5

and 49.65 120.3 70.65 9.38
1
including 59.65 75.0 15.35 18.3

AP-25-332 140.5 145.75 5.25 4.23
Geotechnical Hole
AP-25-333 38.8 65.4 26.6 4.78 4.58 Resource Hole2
including 38.8 44.45 5.65 11.3 10.4 2
and including 59.7 65.4 5.7 9.45

and 76.0 159.2 83.2 17.3 15.8 1,2
including 88.95 135.6 46.65 27.3 24.5 3
and including 146.1 155.3 9.2 9.60

AP-25-334 97.1 189.15 92.05 4.33
Resource Hole
including 98.2 105.85 7.65 8.17

and including 140.15 147.15 7.0 8.49

and including 166.1 180.0 13.9 9.70

AP-25-335A 12.75 21.2 8.45 4.76
Geotechnical Hole
and 45.0 80.55 35.55 6.73

including 45.0 51.7 6.7 11.0

and including 62.2 80.55 18.35 7.94

and 102.6 108.2 5.6 4.67

and 140.55 145.8 5.25 5.01

AP-25-336 25.15 28.35 3.2 15.6
Resource Hole
and 128.35 141.7 13.35 2.50

including 128.35 132.0 3.65 6.85

and 152.2 217.35 65.15 5.39 4.98 4
including 152.2 162.4 10.2 13.6

including 173.8 176.85 3.05 24.6 15.8 4

 

1 Result reported in November 20th Q3, 2025 quarterly news release
2 Top cut to 47 ppm Au based on resource model domains
3 Top cut to 64 ppm Au based on resource model domains
4 Top cut to 38 ppm Au based on resource model domains

Drilling Coordinates Table

Table 2:  Drill Hole Details

Hole ID Easting
(WGS84 Zone 14N) 		Northing
(WGS84 Zone 14N) 		Elevation
(metres) 		Azimuth
(°) 		Inclination
(°) 		Length
(metres)
AP-25-330 410,274 1,997,960 962.6 0 -53 126.0
AP-25-331 410,205 1,998,038 917.7 180 -50 192.0
AP-25-332 410,030 1,998,137 972.8 180 -55 329.4
AP-25-333 410,191 1,998,065 907.1 180 -55 204.0
AP-25-334 410,126 1,998,071 931.8 178 -55 302.0
AP-25-335A 410,254 1,998,038 913.4 180 -46 237.0
AP-25-336 410,128 1,998,121 933.8 180 -55 353.0

 

Ana Paula Preliminary Economic Assessment Note

Heliostar announced the results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment on November 6, 2025. References to the results in this release are provided in greater detail here.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drill core is PQ size, and the core is cut in half, with half sent for analysis. Core samples were shipped to ALS Limited in Zacatecas, Zacatecas, Mexico, for sample preparation and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The Zacatecas and North Vancouver ALS facilities are ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Gold was assayed by 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption spectroscopy finish, and overlimits were analyzed by 30-gram fire assay with gravimetric finish.

Control samples comprising certified reference and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Statement of Qualified Person

Stewart Harris, P.Geo., a Qualified Person, as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Harris is employed as Exploration Manager of the Company.

About Heliostar Metals Ltd.

Heliostar is a gold mining company with production from operating mines in Mexico. This includes the La Colorada Mine in Sonora and the San Agustin Mine in Durango. The Company also has a strong portfolio of development projects in Mexico and the USA. These include the Ana Paula project in Guerrero, the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, the San Antonio project in Baja Sur and the Unga project in Alaska, USA.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Charles Funk
President and Chief Executive Officer
Heliostar Metals Limited
Email: charles.funk@heliostarmetals.com
Phone: +1 844-753-0045		 Rob Grey
Investor Relations Manager
Heliostar Metals Limited
Email: rob.grey@heliostarmetals.com
Phone: +1 844-753-0045

 

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information relate to, among other things, show the full extent of the deposit, upgrade and expand the resource base, growing our annual production profile in the near term and bringing additional production online.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information relating to the terms and completion of the Facility, any future mineral production, liquidity, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the receipt of necessary approvals, price of metals; no escalation in the severity of public health crises or ongoing military conflicts; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; and the Company's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

These statements reflect the Company's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: precious metals price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities in foreign jurisdictions; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; risks regarding exploration and mining activities; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of public health crises; the economic and financial implications of public health crises, ongoing military conflicts and general economic factors to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's public disclosure documents. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275661

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Heliostar MetalsHSTR:CCTSXV:HSTRPrecious Metals Investing
HSTR:CC
Heliostar Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Heliostar Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Heliostar Metals (TSXV:HSTR)

Heliostar Metals

Gold miner with a portfolio of producing and developing gold projects in Mexico.

Gold miner with a portfolio of producing and developing gold projects in Mexico. Keep Reading...
Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Heliostar Metals Ltd 2Q26

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Heliostar Metals Ltd 2Q26

Heliostar Metals Ltd (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF): Stonegate Capital Partners updates their coverage on Heliostar Metals Ltd (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF). Heliostar continued to advance its flagship Ana Paula project in Guerrero as a high-grade underground development asset, now highlighted by a positive... Keep Reading...
Heliostar Presents Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Heliostar Presents Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Q3 2025 Quarter Highlights Record Q3 2025 production of 9,165 Gold Equivalent Ounces (GEOs) Q3 2025 sales of 7,709 GEOs Q3 Operating income of US$14.2M; Net Income of US$1.3M after US$6.4M of Exploration costs Consolidated cash costs of $1,500 per GEO sold and consolidated all-in sustaining... Keep Reading...
Heliostar Announces PEA for Ana Paula Underground with Strong Economics and Sustainable Cash Generation

Heliostar Announces PEA for Ana Paula Underground with Strong Economics and Sustainable Cash Generation

Highlights: Base Case shows US$426.0M post tax NPV5, 28.1% IRR, with a 2.9 year payback at a US$2,400/oz gold priceUpside Case shows US$1,012M post tax NPV5, 51.3% IRR, with a 1.9 year payback at a US$3,800/oz gold price874,700 oz of gold produced over a nine year mine life averaging 101 koz/yr... Keep Reading...
Heliostar Board Changes at Annual General & Special Meeting

Heliostar Board Changes at Annual General & Special Meeting

The Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") Annual General & Special Meeting ("AGM") is scheduled for November 26th, 2025. The Company's Chairman, Jacques Vaillancourt and director Ken Booth will step down at the AGM, and Mr James... Keep Reading...
Heliostar Presents Stronger Economics at the La Colorada Mine in Updated Technical Report

Heliostar Presents Stronger Economics at the La Colorada Mine in Updated Technical Report

Technical Report Highlights: Base Case shows US$66.2M post tax NPV5, 24.4% IRR, with a payback multiple of 1.9 at a US$2,300/oz gold price Upside Case shows US$243.3M post tax NPV5, 168.4% IRR, with a payback multiple of 8.4 at a US$3,500/oz gold price 286k ounces of gold produced at an AISC of... Keep Reading...
Annual General Meeting Presentation

Annual General Meeting Presentation

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar or Company) has announced Annual General Meeting Presentation.Click here for the full ASX ReleaseThis article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not... Keep Reading...
Gold Mining and Processing Update

Gold Mining and Processing Update

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Gold Mining and Processing UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Freegold Intersects 1.7 g/t Au over 70.1m at Golden Summit

Freegold Intersects 1.7 g/t Au over 70.1m at Golden Summit

Highlights: • GS2519 1.08 g/Au over 110.7m one of the most western holes drilled to date in the WOW Zone. • GS2521 1.7g/t Au over 70.1m • GS2522 1.44 g/t Au over 22.5m from 4.5m • GS2526 0.9 g/t Au over 182.9m The width refers to drill hole intercepts; true width cannot be determined due to the... Keep Reading...
Kobo Resources Strengthens Gold Mineralisation at Kossou Intersecting 9.0 m at 3.60 g/t Au and 8.0 m at 2.54 g/t Au

Kobo Resources Strengthens Gold Mineralisation at Kossou Intersecting 9.0 m at 3.60 g/t Au and 8.0 m at 2.54 g/t Au

Drilling continues to expand Kossou's mineralised footprint, supporting the geological model and future resource definition work Drilling confirms strong continuity at the Jagger Zone, a key gold target of Kossou's emerging resource base Additional strike extension at the Road Cut Zone... Keep Reading...
Aurumin Shareholders and Court Approve Scheme of Arrangement

Aurumin Shareholders and Court Approve Scheme of Arrangement

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar or Company) provides the following update on the proposed acquisition of 100% of the fully paid ordinary shares and options in Aurumin Limited (Aurumin) by Brightstar by way of Court-approved share scheme of arrangement (Share Scheme) and... Keep Reading...
AUN: Court Approves Schemes

AUN: Court Approves Schemes

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced AUN: Court Approves SchemesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

Heliostar Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Heliostar Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Blackrock Silver Announces Annual General Meeting Results

Brunswick Exploration to Begin a Lithium Exploration Initiative in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Annual General Meeting Presentation

Completion of $400k Working Capital Placement

Related News

Gold Investing

Blackrock Silver Announces Annual General Meeting Results

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration to Begin a Lithium Exploration Initiative in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Base Metals Investing

Completion of $400k Working Capital Placement

Base Metals Investing

Orlando Mineral Resource Grows again following Inclusion of Bismuth and Silver

base metals investing

Large Step-Out Hole Shows Strike Continuity of High-Grade Copper

Critical Metals Investing

Locksley Resources Limited Strengthens US Defence Supply Chain Strategy with New Appointment

Battery Metals Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd Silumina Anodes Assessed by Major Battery Producer