Heliostar Drills 30.2m Grading 6.29g/t Gold in First Resource Conversion Holes at Ana Paula

Heliostar Drills 30.2m Grading 6.29g/t Gold in First Resource Conversion Holes at Ana Paula

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • 30.20m grading 6.29g/t gold from 195.8m
  • 14.75m grading 13.6g/t gold from 153.5m
  • 20.95m grading 6.67g/t gold from 113.5m
  • 12.20m grading 8.72g/t gold from 344.5m
  • Consistent gold mineralization at the western end of the High Grade Panel
  • First results from a 15,000 metre program continuing throughout 2025

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its first results from the current 15,000 metre drill program at its 100% owned Ana Paula project in Guerrero, Mexico. The program has the primary goal of converting inferred ounces to higher confidence classifications, as well as supporting the ongoing Feasibility Study and testing the next exploration targets around the Ana Paula deposit.

Heliostar CEO, Charles Funk, commented, "In 2025, Heliostar will drill more metres than we have in our entire Company's history. We intend to drill between 40,000-50,000 metres from the close of the mine acquisitions late last year to the end of 2025. This drilling is being funded by cashflows from our operating mines. We are particularly excited to be undertaking our largest program at Ana Paula. These first results highlight the consistency of gold mineralization at the High Grade Panel, where we have two rigs turning. One is focused on resource drilling to grow the resource and to convert inferred to higher confidence ounces, and the second is with a geotechnical focus to support the Feasibility Study. These are the first of consistent, drill results planned to be released monthly from Ana Paula through 2025 and into 2026."

Drilling Program

Heliostar has two rigs turning with 18 holes completed and 5,556 metres drilled to date. Drilling is designed along north-south sections with angled holes to best define the overall east-west orientation of the High Grade Panel. Heliostar's drilling approach at Ana Paula has been to rotate drilling by approximately 90 degrees from the majority of historic intercepts. This change has been interpreted by the Company to have contributed to demonstrating more continuous and higher-grade gold mineralization within the High Grade Panel than previous operators recognized.

Where appropriate, the holes are also being used to collect rock strength data, hydrogeologic data and samples for further metallurgical studies that will directly influence the Ana Paula mine design in the ongoing Feasibility Study.

Drill Results Summary

Holes AP-25-323 and AP-25-325 are resource conversion holes drilled at the western end of the High Grade Panel. Hole AP-25-323 was drilled further west than the most prospective polymictic breccia host unit and still returned a number of attractive intercepts, including 12.2 metres ("m") grading 8.73 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold from 344.5 m.

AP-25-325 is located ~30m southeast of AP-25-323 and intercepted the favourable breccia host unit. The hole returned a wide, high-grade interval of 30.2 m grading 6.29 g/t gold from 195.8 m and a number of deeper intercepts that have the potential to expand the resource, including 4.5 m grading 12.6 g/t gold from 277.5 m downhole beneath the High Grade Panel.

Holes AP-25-322 and AP-25-324 are geotechnical holes for mine development planning and returned assay results in line with expectations, including a hit of 14.75 m grading 13.6 g/t gold from 153.5 m in AP-25-322.

Drilling continues at the less well-defined western edge of the High Grade Panel, with results from three additional holes pending from this area. Recently, drilling has been focused in the centre of the High Grade Panel with assays from seven holes pending from this area.

The next Ana Paula drill results are anticipated to be released in mid- to late September.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7729/264051_510b159934e6b936_003.jpg

Figure 1: Plan Map of the current drill program at Ana Paula

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7729/264051_510b159934e6b936_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7729/264051_510b159934e6b936_004.jpg

Figure 2: Cross-Section through hole AP-25-325

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7729/264051_510b159934e6b936_004full.jpg

Drilling Results and Coordinates Tables

Hole ID From
(metres) 		To
(metres) 		Interval
(metres) 		Au
(g/t) 		Topcut
Au (to
64 g/t) 		Hole
Purpose
AP-24-322 21.8 43.0 21.2 3.77
Geotechnical Hole
and 113.5 134.45 20.95 6.67

and 153.5 168.25 14.75 13.6 11.6
including 164.4 168.25 3.85 45.1 37.2
and 245.2 255.75 10.55 2.14

AP-24-323 195.5 199.5 4.0 7.81
Resource Hole
and 224.5 235.5 11.0 2.26

and 344.5 356.7 12.2 8.72

including 353.0 356.7 3.7 24.4

AP-25-324 52.0 65.2 13.2 2.73
Geotechnical Hole
including 64.15 65.2 1.05 18.4

AP-25-325 81.4 94.5 13.1 2.10
Resource Hole
and 195.8 261.0 65.2 3.81

including 195.8 226.0 30.2 6.29

and 277.5 282.0 4.5 12.6

and 295 301.0 6.0 2.25

and 369.6 371.9 2.3 6.43

Table 1: Significant Drill Intersections

Drilling Coordinates Table

Hole ID Easting
(WGS84 Zone 14N) 		Northing
(WGS84 Zone 14N) 		Elevation
(metres) 		Azimuth
(°) 		Inclination
(°) 		Length
(metres)
AP-25-322 410,129 1,998,045 924.3 180 -55 269.4
AP-25-323 410,055 1,998,154 954.2 180 -55 431.0
AP-25-324 410,205 1,998,017 932.4 180 -50 59.4
AP-25-325 410,080 1,998,140 950.2 180 -55 392.0

Table 2: Drill Hole Details

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drill core is PQ size, and the core is cut in half, with half sent for analysis. Core samples were shipped to ALS Limited in Zacatecas, Zacatecas, Mexico, for sample preparation and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The Zacatecas and North Vancouver ALS facilities are ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Gold was assayed by 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption spectroscopy finish, and overlimits were analyzed by 30-gram fire assay with gravimetric finish.

Control samples comprising certified reference and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's quality assurance / quality control protocol.

True widths are not reported as mineralization at Ana Paula occurs as disseminations or vein stockworks with variable controls, including rock porosity, lithology and fault networks.

Statement of Qualified Person

Stewart Harris, P.Geo., a Qualified Person, as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr Harris is employed as Exploration Manager of the Company.

About Heliostar Metals Ltd.
Heliostar is a gold mining company with production from operating mines in Mexico. This includes the La Colorada Mine in Sonora and the San Agustin Mine in Durango. The Company also has a strong portfolio of development projects in Mexico and the USA. These include the Ana Paula project in Guerrero, the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, the San Antonio project in Baja Sur and the Unga project in Alaska, USA.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Charles Funk
President and Chief Executive Officer
Heliostar Metals Limited
Email: charles.funk@heliostarmetals.com
Phone: +1 844-753-0045		 Rob Grey
Investor Relations Manager
Heliostar Metals Limited
Email: rob.grey@heliostarmetals.com
Phone: +1 844-753-0045

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information relate to, among other things, show the full extent of the deposit, upgrade and expand the resource base, growing our annual production profile in the near term and bringing additional production online.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information relating to the terms and completion of the Facility, any future mineral production, liquidity, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the receipt of necessary approvals, price of metals; no escalation in the severity of public health crises or ongoing military conflicts; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; and the Company's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

These statements reflect the Company's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: precious metals price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities in foreign jurisdictions; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; risks regarding exploration and mining activities; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of public health crises; the economic and financial implications of public health crises, ongoing military conflicts and general economic factors to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's public disclosure documents. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/264051

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

heliostar metalshstr:cctsxv:hstrprecious metals investingPrecious Metals Investing
HSTR:CC
Heliostar Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Heliostar Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Heliostar Metals (TSXV:HSTR)

Heliostar Metals


Keep reading...Show less

Gold miner with a portfolio of producing and developing gold projects in Mexico.

Heliostar to Restart Mining Operations and Invest in Growth at Its San Agustin Mine, Durango

Heliostar to Restart Mining Operations and Invest in Growth at Its San Agustin Mine, Durango

Highlights:

  • Mining operations to restart at the San Agustin Mine in H2, 2025, with initial production expected in Q4
  • Operations analysis supports a post-tax NPV5% of US$35.25M, IRR of 548%, CAPEX of US$4.2M and an output of 45,000 total gold ounces produced at a US$3,000/oz gold price
  • Restart provides confidence for the first significant Heliostar investment into the future of San Agustin, aimed at extending mine life
  • Drilling will commence immediately in H2, 2025, on oxide expansion targets, followed by sulphide porphyry/breccia exploration

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the restart of mining operations at San Agustin, located in the state of Durango. Heliostar presently produces gold from residual leaching at the San Agustin Mine. The Company will increase production by mining the mineral reserve, principally in an area the Company describes as the Corner Area. This is a key milestone to unlock increased value from San Agustin.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heliostar Metals to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference July 24

Heliostar Metals to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference July 24

Heliostar Metals (TSX.V: HSTR, OTCQX: HSTXF, FRA: RGG1) (" Heliostar " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it is participating in the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on July 24, 2025. Vice President Investor Relations & Development Stephen Soock will present live to share how the Company's combination of immediate cash flow, meaningful exploration upside, and high-grade resource development set the stage for it to become the next mid-tier gold producer.

DATE : July 24
TIME: 11:00am EDT
LINK: REGISTER HERE
Available for 1x1 meetings: July 24, 28 and 29

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heliostar Reports Multiple Stockpile Assays Including 10.7m of 1.81 g/t Gold at La Colorada Mine

Heliostar Reports Multiple Stockpile Assays Including 10.7m of 1.81 g/t Gold at La Colorada Mine

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • 10.7m grading 1.81 g/t gold from surface
  • 19.8m grading 0.62 g/t gold from 4.6 metres
  • 13.7m grading 0.61 g/t gold from surface
  • 9.10m grading 0.87 g/t gold from surface
  • Additional drilling success at the Truckshop stockpile fits La Colorada's strategy to maximize cashflow ahead of pit expansions
  • Definition of stockpiles ongoing at La Colorada with next drilling planned at El Dorado

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from the Truckshop stockpile at its operating La Colorada Mine in Sonora, Mexico. This is part of an ongoing drilling program across multiple targets at the mine. La Colorada has been profitably producing precious metals from stockpiles through the first half of 2025.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heliostar Drills 56.6 Metres Grading 2.88 g/t Oxide Gold from 68 Metres at the La Colorada Mine, Sonora, Mexico

Heliostar Drills 56.6 Metres Grading 2.88 g/t Oxide Gold from 68 Metres at the La Colorada Mine, Sonora, Mexico

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • 56.6m grading 2.88 g/t gold from 68m
  • 23.2m grading 14.4 g/t gold from surface (including 0.85m grading 381 g/t gold)
  • 4.05m grading 17.8 g/t gold from 136m
  • 8.7m grading 6.68 g/t gold from 56m
  • 18.85m grading 3.54 g/t gold from 95m
  • Deeper drilling at the Creston Pit shows a combination of wide intervals and high grades
  • Results will be incorporated in an updated technical study for La Colorada expected to be released mid-2025
  • The focus of drilling at La Colorada will shift to stockpiles and then high-grade veins beneath and along strike from the open pits

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results from an expanded 16,211 metre drilling program at the La Colorada Mine in Sonora, Mexico. La Colorada restarted production in early January 2025, and the current drill program is intended to expand the mineral reserves ahead of an updated technical report and expansion decision planned for mid-2025.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heliostar Delivers Strong First Quarter 2025 Results

Heliostar Delivers Strong First Quarter 2025 Results

Q1 2025 Operational and Financial Highlights

  • Gold equivalent ounce ("GEO") production of 9,082 GEOs and sales of 8,034 GEOs for Q1 2025. The Company is on track to achieve annual sales guidance of 31,000 to 41,000 GEOs for 2025
  • Preliminary interim consolidated cash costs of US$1,175-1,275 per GEOs sold and consolidated all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") of US$1,375-1,475 for Q1 2025. The Company is on track to achieve its annual cash cost guidance range of US$1,800-1,900 per GEOs sold and AISC of US$1,950-2,100 per GEOs sold
  • Average sale price of US$2,875 per ounce of gold for Q1 2025
  • Closing of the quarter with US$27M in cash and no debt

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to report preliminary interim results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 ("Q1 2025"), which corresponds to the fourth quarter of Heliostar's fiscal reporting year 2024-25.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kobo Resources Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement

Kobo Resources Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pre Feasibility Study

Pre Feasibility Study

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Pre Feasibility Study

Download the PDF here.

Armory Mining (CSE: ARMY)

Armory Mining Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement

Keep reading...Show less
Apollo Expands Project Team; Receives Drill Permit for Calico Silver Project

Apollo Expands Project Team; Receives Drill Permit for Calico Silver Project

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce a number of positive developments at its Calico Silver Project ("Calico" or the "Calico Project") located in San Bernardino County, California.

Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Radisson Files Technical Report for O'Brien Gold Project Preliminary Economic Assessment

Radisson Files Technical Report for O'Brien Gold Project Preliminary Economic Assessment

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS,OTC:RMRDF) (OTCQB: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 — Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for the O'Brien Gold Project ("O'Brien" or the "Project") located in the Abitibi region of Québec. The report is titled "O'Brien Gold Project Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment, Québec, Canada." A copy of the technical report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

The O'Brien Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") describes a high value project based on the use of neighbouring milling facilities for the processing of mined material, reducing capital costs, development risk, and project footprint (see Radisson news release dated July 9, 2025). It represents a "snap-shot" study for the Project, utilizing the existing Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"), re-blocked with an updated cut-off yielding more ounces in more tonnes with good continuity at a lower average grade. An ongoing 50-60,000 metre drill program at the Project is currently delineating new gold mineralization outside the scope of the MRE and the initial mine design, including below the historic O'Brien mine workings.

Highlights of the PEA include:

  • After-tax Net Present Value at a 5% discount rate ("NPV5%") of $532 million, Internal Rate of Return of 48%, and payback of 2.0 years at US$2,550/oz gold ("Au").
  • Initial Capital Cost of $175 million and Life-of-Mine Sustaining Capital of $173 million.
  • Cash Cost1 of US$861/oz and All-In Sustaining Cost1 of US$1,059/oz including conceptual 30% toll milling margin on processing and G&A costs.
  • Extremely capital efficient with after-tax NPV5% to Initial Capital Cost ratio of 3.0 at US$2,550/oz Au.
  • 11-Year Mine Life with 740 koz mined and 647 koz recovered at 87% average recovery with a gravity-flotation-regrind-leach flowsheet.
  • 70 koz/annum average steady-state gold production (Years 2-8) at an average annual after-tax Free Cash Flow1 of $97 million.

The PEA was completed by Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC as lead consultant with specific responsibility for metallurgy, processing design, infrastructure and financial modelling. InnovExplo (a member of Norda Stelo Inc.) completed the mine design and mine scheduling, BBA Inc. were responsible for water management, surface facilities, and a review of the Project's environmental assessment procedure and permitting requirements, and SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. were responsible for the MRE.

Qualified Persons

Disclosure of a scientific or technical nature in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Mr. Richard Nieminen, P.Geo, (QC), a geological consultant for Radisson and a Qualified Person for purposes of NI 43-101. Mr. Nieminen is independent of Radisson and the O'Brien Gold Project.

The PEA is authored by Renée Barrette of Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC, the Qualified Person responsible for the preparation of the sections in the PEA on the Project's milling assessment, metallurgy, and the financial model which is based on capital costs, operating costs, and the mining cost provided by other parties; Mr. Luke Evans, M.Sc., P.Eng., ing, of SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd., the Qualified Person responsible for the preparation of the MRE at O'Brien; Mr. Marc R. Beauvais, P.Eng. of InnovExplo, a member of Norda Stelo Inc., the Qualified Person responsible for the sections in the PEA on the mine design and mine scheduling, and; Mr. Hugo Latulippe of BBA Inc., the Qualified Person responsible for the sections on permitting, environmental, social, water management and closure cost estimate in the PEA. Each of Ms. Barrette, Mr. Evans, Mr. Beauvais and Mr. Latulippe have reviewed and approved the technical information contained in the PEA in their area of expertise and are considered to be "independent" of Radisson and the O'Brien Gold Project for purposes of NI 43-101.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The Company has included various references in this document that constitute "specified financial measures" within the meaning of National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure of the Canadian Securities Administrators, such as, for example, Free Cash Flow, EBITDA, Total Cash Cost and All-In Sustaining Cost. None of these specified measures is a standardized financial measure under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and these measures might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Each of these measures are intended to provide additional information to the reader and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Certain non-IFRS financial measures used in this news release and common to the gold mining industry are defined below.

Total Cash Cost and Total Cash Cost per Ounce

Total Cash Cost is reflective of the cost of production. Total Cash Cost reported in the PEA include mining costs, processing & water treatment costs, general and administrative costs of the mine, off-site costs, refining costs, transportation costs and royalties. Total Cash Cost per Ounce is calculated as Total Cash Cost divided by payable gold ounces.

All-in Sustaining Cost (AISC) and AISC per Ounce

AISC is reflective of all of the expenditures that are required to produce an ounce of gold from operations. AISC reported in the PEA includes total cash costs, sustaining capital, expansion capital and closure costs, but excludes corporate general and administrative costs and salvage. AISC per Ounce is calculated as AISC divided by payable gold ounces.

Free Cash Flow (FCF)

FCF deducts capital expenditures from net cash provided by operating activities. Management believes this to be a useful indicator of our ability to operate without reliance on additional borrowing or usage of existing cash. Free cash flow is intended to provide additional information only and does not have any standardized definition under IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The measure is not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flow from operations as determined under IFRS. Other companies may calculate this measure differently.

About Ausenco

Ausenco is a global company redefining what's possible. The team is based out of 21 offices working across five continents to deliver services worldwide. Combining deep technical expertise with a 30-year track record, Ausenco delivers innovative, value-add consulting, studies, project delivery, asset operations and maintenance solutions to the minerals and metals and industrial sectors (www.ausenco.com).

About Radisson Mining

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O'Brien Gold Project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Québec. A July 2025 Preliminary Economic Assessment described a low cost and high value project with an 11-year mine life and significant upside potential based on the use of existing regional infrastructure. Indicated Mineral Resources are estimated at 0.58 million ounces (2.20 million tonnes at 8.2 g/t Au), with additional Inferred Mineral Resources estimated at 0.93 million ounces (6.67 million tonnes at 4.4 g/t Au). Please see the NI 43-101 "O'Brien Gold Project Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment, Québec, Canada" dated August 20, 2025, and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedarplus.ca for further details and assumptions relating to the O'Brien Gold Project.

For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact:

Matt Manson
President and CEO
416.618.5885
mmanson@radissonmining.com

Kristina Pillon
Manager, Investor Relations
604.908.1695
kpillon@radissonmining.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements including, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the ability to execute the Company's plans relating to the O'Brien Gold Project as set out in the PEA; the Company's ability to complete its planned exploration and development programs; the absence of adverse conditions at the O'Brien Gold Project; the absence of unforeseen operational delays; the absence of material delays in obtaining necessary permits; the price of gold remaining at levels that render the O'Brien Gold Project profitable; the Company's ability to continue raising necessary capital to finance its operations; the ability to realize on the mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; assumptions regarding present and future business strategies, local and global geopolitical and economic conditions and the environment in which the Company operates and will operate in the future;, planned and ongoing drilling, the significance of drill results, the ability to continue drilling, the impact of drilling on the definition of any resource, and the ability to incorporate new drilling in an updated technical report and resource modelling; the Company's ability to grow the O'Brien Gold Project; the ability to negotiate and execute an arrangement with IAMGOLD related to the Doyon Mill on satisfactory terms or at all; and the ability to convert inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources.

Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is based on estimates of management of the Company, at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the companies to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others; the risk that the O'Brien Gold Project will never reach the production stage (including due to a lack of financing); the Company's capital requirements and access to funding; changes in legislation, regulations and accounting standards to which the Company is subject, including environmental, health and safety standards, and the impact of such legislation, regulations and standards on the Company's activities; price volatility and availability of commodities; instability in the global financial system; the effects of high inflation, such as higher commodity prices; the risk of any future litigation against the Company; changes in project parameters and/or economic assessments as plans continue to be refined; the risk that actual costs may exceed estimated costs; geological, mining and exploration technical problems; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; risks relating to the drill results at O'Brien; the significance of drill results; and the ability of drill results to accurately predict mineralization. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the parties cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. The Company believes that this forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. The Company does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Please refer to the "Risks and Uncertainties Related to Exploration" and the "Risks Related to Financing and Development" sections of the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis dated April 29, 2025 for the years ended December 31, 2024, and the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis dated May 28, 2025 for the three-months ended March 31, 2025, all of which are available electronically on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kobo Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $3.0 Million

Kobo Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $3.0 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Heliostar Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Heliostar Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Kobo Resources Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement

CoTec Holdings Corp. to Present at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference August 28th

Coelacanth Announces Q2 2025 Financial and Operating Results

Coelacanth Energy Inc. Announces Operations Update, Revised Reserve Report and Initial Resource Report

Related News

Gold Investing

Auric Mining Expands Portfolio with Strategic Mill Acquisition

Tech Investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. to Present at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference August 28th

Energy Investing

Coelacanth Announces Q2 2025 Financial and Operating Results

Energy Investing

Coelacanth Energy Inc. Announces Operations Update, Revised Reserve Report and Initial Resource Report

Cleantech Investing

Funding to Accelerate H2 and CO2 Commercialisation

lithium investing

CRML signs LOI Offtake Agreement with UCORE (DOD Funded)

uranium investing

Acquires Extensive Uranium and Rare Earth Portfolio

×