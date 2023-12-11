Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

Chris Vermeulen: Gold's Next Move After New High, Silver and Uranium in 2024

Top 10 Cobalt Producers by Country

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

When Will Silver Go Up?

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

International Lithium: PEA for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project Outlines Highly Favourable After-Tax NPV of CAD$342.9 million and After-Tax IRR of 44.3% P.A.

Brunswick Exploration Intersects Significant Spodumene Mineralization in Dyke Swarm at Mirage

Appia Announces Closing of PCH Project Acquisition

NORTH ARROW REPORTS RESULTS FROM MACKAY & LDG LITHIUM PROJECTS, NT

Helium Evolution Announces Spudding of Joint Well

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

North Shore Uranium

NSU:CC

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Controlled Thermal Resources

More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Uranium Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Heliostar Announces Successful Closing of $5.2M Warrant Incentive Program

Heliostar Announces Successful Closing of $5.2M Warrant Incentive Program

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of the Company's warrant exercise incentive program, as previously announced on November 14, 2023 (the "Incentive Program"). A total of 17,581,544 common shares in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") were issued upon the exercise of 17,581,544 previously outstanding share purchase warrants (the "Outstanding Warrants"), providing aggregate gross proceeds of $5,274,463.20 to the Company.

For every Outstanding Warrant exercised, the holders of such Outstanding Warrant received the one Common Share to which they were otherwise entitled under the terms of the Outstanding Warrants and one-third of one common share purchase warrant (the "Incentive Warrant"). Each whole Incentive Warrant will allow the holder to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.40 for a period of two years following the date of the issuance of the Incentive Warrant. A total of 5,860,504 Incentive Warrants were issued pursuant to the Incentive Program.

Holders of 46,363,630 Outstanding Warrants issued on March 16, 2023 were eligible to participate in the Incentive Program. Following completion of the Incentive Program, there remains 28,782,086 Outstanding Warrants. For those holders of Outstanding Warrants who chose not to participate in the Incentive Program, the Outstanding Warrants will remain outstanding and continue to be exercisable for Common Shares on their current terms, until March 16, 2026 at which time any Outstanding Warrants that remain unexercised will expire and be cancelled pursuant to their terms.

Insiders of the Company participated in the Incentive Program and, as a result, the Incentive Program may constitute a "related party transaction" with-in the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company relies on the exemptions from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 contained in section 5.5(a) and (b) of MI 61-101 on the basis that the fair market value of the transaction with insiders will not be more than 25% of the market capitalization of the Company and no securities of the Company are listed on a specified market set out in such section, and the Company further relies on the exemption from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis of the fair market value of the transaction with insiders will not be more than 25% of the market capitalization of the Company.

The proceeds of the Incentive Program will be used for exploration and development of the Ana Paula Project and for working capital purposes.

The Incentive Warrants issued are subject to a hold period ending April 9, 2024. The Incentive Program is subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The underlying Common Shares received from exercise of the Outstanding Warrants and Common Shares to be issued pursuant to the exercise of the Incentive Warrants have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction.

About Heliostar Metals Ltd.

Heliostar is a junior mining company with a portfolio of high-grade gold projects in Mexico and Alaska.

The Company is developing the 100% owned Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico. In addition, Heliostar in conjunction with the Mexican federal and local government, is working to permit the San Antonio Gold Project in Baja Sur, Mexico. The Company continues to explore the Unga Gold Project in Alaska, United States of America.

Ana Paula hosts measured and indicated resources of 710,920 ounces of gold (320,204 measured and 390,716 indicated ounces) at 6.60 g/t gold and an inferred resource of 447,512 ounces of gold at 4.24 g/t gold. The asset is permitted for open-pit mining and contains significant existing infrastructure including a portal and a 412-metre-long decline.

For additional information, please contact:

Charles Funk

Chief Executive Officer
Heliostar Metals Limited
Email: charles.funk@heliostarmetals.com

Rob Grey

Investor Relations Manager
Heliostar Metals Limited
Email: rob.grey@heliostarmetals.com

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward‐looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward‐looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions. Readers are cautioned that forward‐looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information in this press release includes statements regarding exploration plans, the use of proceeds, and other future plans and objectives, and statements pertaining to receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‐looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; decreases in the prevailing prices for products in the markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable laws or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; regulations and enforcement priorities of governmental authorities; compliance with government regulation and related costs; and other risks described in the Prospectus. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward‐looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward‐looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/190447

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Heliostar MetalsHSTR:CCTSXV:HSTRGold Investing
HSTR:CC
The Conversation (0)
Heliostar Metals Adds Experienced Mine Builder as COO

Heliostar Metals Adds Experienced Mine Builder as COO

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Gregg Bush as Chief Operating Officer for the Company.

Mr Bush is a proven mine builder with a strong track record of mine development, project integration and operations. Previously, Mr. Bush was the COO of Capstone Mining Corporation for eight years. There, his responsibilities included all aspects of operations, development projects, and new acquisition integrations for the company. More recently, Mr. Bush served as the Senior Vice President of Mexico for Equinox Gold Corp. He was responsible for the Los Filos mine located 30km south of Ana Paula in Guerrero state. Prior to these roles, Mr. Bush led the development and commissioning of the Dolores mine in Chihuahua, Mexico as COO of Minefinders Corporation. He spent seventeen years in increasingly senior roles with Placer Dome/Barrick. Mr. Bush graduated from the University of Texas, El Paso with a B.Sc. in Metallurgical Engineering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heliostar Metals Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Ana Paula Project, Mexico

Heliostar Metals Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Ana Paula Project, Mexico

Highlights of the Mineral Resource Estimate:

  • Total measured and indicated mineral resourcesof 710,920 gold ounces grading 6.60 g/t gold

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heliostar Announces $4.6M in Commitments Under Warrant Incentive Program

Heliostar Announces $4.6M in Commitments Under Warrant Incentive Program

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its warrant exercise incentive program previously announced on November 14, 2023 (the "Warrant Incentive Program"). The Warrant Incentive Program was designed to encourage the early exercise of up to 46,363,630 common share purchase warrants issued on March 16, 2023 (the "Outstanding Warrants").

To date, holders of 15,368,864 Outstanding Warrants have committed to participate in the Warrant Incentive Program. Early exercise of such Outstanding Warrants would result in gross proceeds to the Company of $4,610,659.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heliostar Announces Warrant Incentive Program

Heliostar Announces Warrant Incentive Program

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a warrant exercise incentive program (the "Incentive Program") designed to encourage the early exercise of up to 46,363,630 common share purchase warrants issued on March 16, 2023 (the "Outstanding Warrants").

Pursuant to the Incentive Program, the Company will offer holders of all 46,363,630 Outstanding Warrants the opportunity to exercise each of their Outstanding Warrants between 12:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time ("PST") on November 17, 2023 and 12:00 p.m. PST on December 8, 2023. In return for the early exercise, each holder will receive one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") pursuant to the original warrant terms, plus as an incentive, one-third of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, an "Incentive Warrant"). Each Incentive Warrant will allow the holder to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.40 for a period of two years following the date of the issuance of the Incentive Warrant. A holder may elect to exercise all, none, or a portion of their Outstanding Warrants.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heliostar's New Parallel Panel Yields 16m Grading 11.2 g/t Gold within 147m Grading 4.1 g/t Gold at Ana Paula Project

Heliostar's New Parallel Panel Yields 16m Grading 11.2 g/t Gold within 147m Grading 4.1 g/t Gold at Ana Paula Project

Highlights:

  • Hole AP-23-309

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Goldrush Mine Gets Go-Ahead

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) The US Bureau of Land Management has issued a Record of Decision ("ROD") approving Nevada Gold Mines' ("NGM") plan of operations for its new Goldrush underground mine at the Cortez Complex near Beowawe, Nevada. The long-life mine is expected to start ramping up production in 2024 after the commissioning of the initial project infrastructure and is forecast to produce 130,000 ounces in 2024 and grow to approximately 400,000 ounces per annum by 2028 (100% basis) 1 .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
gold nuggets with iamgold and vanstar mining logos

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Vanstar Rises on IAMGOLD Acquisition News

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) fell slightly, losing 8.76 points last week to close at 537.50

Markets ended higher this past Friday as the November jobs report showed continued resilience in the labour market, adding 199,000 new jobs and pushing the unemployment rate down to 3.7 percent. The numbers give further support that the U.S. economy is on track for a soft landing as it inches closer to its inflationary target of 2 percent.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada maintained the benchmark rate at 5 percent. In its statement, the bank cited a 1.1 percent contraction in the GDP and a modest rise in unemployment, which in turn is reducing pressures from inflation. It also stated that it would like to see further and sustained easing in inflation.How has all this impacted the mining sector? Take a look at the five best-performing stocks this past week on the TSXV.

Keep reading...Show less

Porgera Gold Mine Set to Restart Production This Month

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) announced today that the Porgera mine in Papua New Guinea (PNG) is set to resume operations later this month and is expected to start pouring gold again in the first quarter of 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Jaxon Mining

Jaxon Mining


Keep reading...Show less

Newmont Announces Successful Early Tender Results for the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations

Newmont Corporation (Newmont or the Company) announced today, in connection with the previously announced offers to exchange (each, an "Exchange Offer" and, collectively, the "Exchange Offers") any and all outstanding notes (the "Existing Newcrest Notes") issued by Newcrest Finance Pty Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Newmont ("Newcrest Finance" and, together with Newmont, the "Issuers"), for (1) up to $1.65 billion aggregate principal amount of new notes to be issued by the Issuers (the "New Newmont Notes") and (2) cash, and related consent solicitations (each, a "Consent Solicitation" and, collectively, the "Consent Solicitations") to adopt certain proposed amendments to each of the indentures governing the Existing Newcrest Notes (the "Existing Newcrest Indentures Amendments"), that the Issuers have received tenders with respect to the aggregate principal amounts of Existing Newcrest Notes set forth below, which constitute the requisite consents needed to adopt the Existing Newcrest Indentures Amendments with respect to each of the three outstanding series of the Existing Newcrest Notes that are subject to the Exchange Offers and the Consent Solicitations. Newcrest Finance intends to enter into supplemental indentures with the trustee for the Existing Newcrest Notes to implement the Existing Newcrest Indentures Amendments on or prior to the settlement date of the Exchange Offers and the Consent Solicitations.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
gold bars and stock chart

Top Stories This Week: Experts Talk Next Move for Gold, Uranium Catalysts Pile Up

The gold price has cooled since making a new all-time high on Monday (December 4), but it remained elevated ahead of the latest US non-farm payroll data and in advance of the US Federal Reserve's meeting next week.

For investors, the key question right now is whether the yellow metal will continue rising or make a retreat. Opinions vary, but I heard recently from two experts who aren't so sure that gold is set to break higher — at least in the near term.

Let's take a look at how David Morgan of the Morgan Report explained it:

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Nevada Sunrise Produces 3-D Model for the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

On the Road to Canadian Lithium Production - Maiden Mineral Resource

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL) – Trading Halt

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Sunrise Produces 3-D Model for the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Base Metals Investing

Northern Dynasty Announces US$15 Million Convertible Notes Offering and Up To CAD$3.4 Million Private Placement

Lithium Investing

On the Road to Canadian Lithium Production - Maiden Mineral Resource

Vanadium Investing

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL) – Trading Halt

Oil and Gas Investing

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

rare earth investing

DY6 Stakes Highly Prospective REE Carbonatite Project in Malawi

Lithium Investing

Globally Significant Maiden Mineral Resource of 59Mt at 100% Owned Adina Lithium Project

×