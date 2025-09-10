Heliostar Announces Graduation to Tier 1 Status on the TSX Venture Exchange

Heliostar Announces Graduation to Tier 1 Status on the TSX Venture Exchange

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been approved for graduation from Tier 2 to Tier 1 issuer status on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") effective September 12, 2025.

The TSXV classifies issuers into different tiers based on various factors, including financial performance, stage of development, and available resources. Tier 1 is the TSXV's highest designation and is reserved for more advanced companies with significant financial resources. This upgrade signifies Heliostar's continued growth and its commitment to providing long-term value for its shareholders.

About Heliostar Metals Ltd.

Heliostar aims to grow to become a mid-tier gold producer. The Company is focused on increasing production and developing new resources at the 100% owned La Colorada and San Agustin mines, and on developing the Ana Paula, Cerro del Gallo and San Antonio deposits in Mexico.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Charles Funk
President and Chief Executive Officer
Heliostar Metals Limited
Email: charles.funk@heliostarmetals.com
Phone: +1 844-753-0045		 Rob Grey
Investor Relations Manager
Heliostar Metals Limited
Email: rob.grey@heliostarmetals.com
Phone: +1 844-753-0045

 

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information relate to, among other things, trading as a Tier 1 issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange.

These statements reflect the Company's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: precious metals price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities in foreign jurisdictions; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; risks regarding exploration and mining activities; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of public health crises; the economic and financial implications of public health crises, ongoing military conflicts and general economic factors to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's public disclosure documents. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

This news release includes certain non-International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) measures. The Company has included these measures, in addition to conventional measures conforming with IFRS, to provide investors with an improved ability to evaluate the project and provide comparability between projects. The non-IFRS measures, which are generally considered standard measures within the mining industry albeit with non-standard definitions, are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Cash costs (Cash Costs) are a common financial performance measure in the gold mining industry but with no standard meaning under IFRS. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate each project's economic results in the technical reports and each project's potential to generate operating earnings and cash flow. All-in Sustaining Costs (AISC) more fully defines the total costs associated with producing precious metals. The AISC is calculated based on guidelines published by the World Gold Council (WGC), which were first issued in 2013. In light of new accounting standards and to support further consistency of application, the WGC published an updated Guidance Note in 2018. Other companies may calculate this measure differently because of differences in underlying principles and policies applied. Differences may also arise due to a different definition of sustaining versus growth capital. Note that in respect of AISC metrics within the technical reports because such economics are disclosed at the project level, corporate general and administrative expenses were not included in the AISC calculations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265721

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Heliostar MetalsHSTR:CCTSXV:HSTRPrecious Metals Investing
HSTR:CC
Heliostar Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Heliostar Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Heliostar Metals (TSXV:HSTR)

Heliostar Metals


Keep reading...Show less

Gold miner with a portfolio of producing and developing gold projects in Mexico.

Heliostar Presents Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Heliostar Presents Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Q2 2025 Quarter Highlights

  • Q2 2025 production of 7,396 Gold Equivalent Ounces (GEOs)
  • Q2 2025 sales of 8,556 GEOs
  • Consolidated cash costs of $1,413 per GEO sold and consolidated all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") of $1,541 for Q2 2025
  • The Company is on track to achieve its annual sales guidance of 31,000 to 41,000 GEOs, annual cash cost of $1,800-1,900 per GEO sold and AISC of $1,950-2,100 per GEO sold for 2025
  • Mine operating earnings of $14.3M in Q2 2025
  • Closing the quarter with $29.7M in cash, $51.7 million in working capital and no debt

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") today reported unaudited financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025 ("Q2 2025"), which corresponds to the first quarter of Heliostar's fiscal reporting year 2025. Results are presented in US dollars, unless stated.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heliostar Drills 30.2m Grading 6.29g/t Gold in First Resource Conversion Holes at Ana Paula

Heliostar Drills 30.2m Grading 6.29g/t Gold in First Resource Conversion Holes at Ana Paula

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • 30.20m grading 6.29g/t gold from 195.8m
  • 14.75m grading 13.6g/t gold from 153.5m
  • 20.95m grading 6.67g/t gold from 113.5m
  • 12.20m grading 8.72g/t gold from 344.5m
  • Consistent gold mineralization at the western end of the High Grade Panel
  • First results from a 15,000 metre program continuing throughout 2025

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its first results from the current 15,000 metre drill program at its 100% owned Ana Paula project in Guerrero, Mexico. The program has the primary goal of converting inferred ounces to higher confidence classifications, as well as supporting the ongoing Feasibility Study and testing the next exploration targets around the Ana Paula deposit.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heliostar to Restart Mining Operations and Invest in Growth at Its San Agustin Mine, Durango

Heliostar to Restart Mining Operations and Invest in Growth at Its San Agustin Mine, Durango

Highlights:

  • Mining operations to restart at the San Agustin Mine in H2, 2025, with initial production expected in Q4
  • Operations analysis supports a post-tax NPV5% of US$35.25M, IRR of 548%, CAPEX of US$4.2M and an output of 45,000 total gold ounces produced at a US$3,000/oz gold price
  • Restart provides confidence for the first significant Heliostar investment into the future of San Agustin, aimed at extending mine life
  • Drilling will commence immediately in H2, 2025, on oxide expansion targets, followed by sulphide porphyry/breccia exploration

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the restart of mining operations at San Agustin, located in the state of Durango. Heliostar presently produces gold from residual leaching at the San Agustin Mine. The Company will increase production by mining the mineral reserve, principally in an area the Company describes as the Corner Area. This is a key milestone to unlock increased value from San Agustin.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heliostar Metals to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference July 24

Heliostar Metals to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference July 24

Heliostar Metals (TSX.V: HSTR, OTCQX: HSTXF, FRA: RGG1) (" Heliostar " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it is participating in the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on July 24, 2025. Vice President Investor Relations & Development Stephen Soock will present live to share how the Company's combination of immediate cash flow, meaningful exploration upside, and high-grade resource development set the stage for it to become the next mid-tier gold producer.

DATE : July 24
TIME: 11:00am EDT
LINK: REGISTER HERE
Available for 1x1 meetings: July 24, 28 and 29

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heliostar Reports Multiple Stockpile Assays Including 10.7m of 1.81 g/t Gold at La Colorada Mine

Heliostar Reports Multiple Stockpile Assays Including 10.7m of 1.81 g/t Gold at La Colorada Mine

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • 10.7m grading 1.81 g/t gold from surface
  • 19.8m grading 0.62 g/t gold from 4.6 metres
  • 13.7m grading 0.61 g/t gold from surface
  • 9.10m grading 0.87 g/t gold from surface
  • Additional drilling success at the Truckshop stockpile fits La Colorada's strategy to maximize cashflow ahead of pit expansions
  • Definition of stockpiles ongoing at La Colorada with next drilling planned at El Dorado

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from the Truckshop stockpile at its operating La Colorada Mine in Sonora, Mexico. This is part of an ongoing drilling program across multiple targets at the mine. La Colorada has been profitably producing precious metals from stockpiles through the first half of 2025.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aurum hits 17m @ 9.38 g/t gold from 236m at Napie

Aurum hits 17m @ 9.38 g/t gold from 236m at Napie

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 17m @ 9.38 g/t gold from 236m at Napie

Download the PDF here.

Maiden Drilling Commences at White Lion Prospect

Maiden Drilling Commences at White Lion Prospect

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Maiden Drilling Commences at White Lion Prospect

Download the PDF here.

Initial Theia Grade Control Drill Results

Initial Theia Grade Control Drill Results

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Initial Theia Grade Control Drill Results

Download the PDF here.

HAS: Hastings to Divest WA Gold Assets to Metal Bank Ltd

HAS: Hastings to Divest WA Gold Assets to Metal Bank Ltd

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced HAS: Hastings to Divest WA Gold Assets to Metal Bank Ltd

Download the PDF here.

Locksley Resources Limited Advances Antimony Supply Strategy

Locksley Resources Limited Advances Antimony Supply Strategy

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to advise it has moved to secure additional beneficiated ore supply to complement development of its Desert Antimony Mine at Mojave, California. This initiative forms part of the Company's broader mine to market strategy targeting supply for the U.S. defense and energy markets, while also strengthening the commercial pathway for its DeepSolv(TM) processing technology being developed with Rice University.

Highlights

- Locksley seeks to strengthen the commercial pathways for DeepSolv(TM) processing method, by entered into a Non-Binding Heads of Agreement with EV Resources Limited (EVR) to purchase EVR's Antimony material via an Ore Sales Agreement

- Availability of 3rd party material is a key element for the development of DeepSolv(TM) and access to the USD $1bn+ domestic US Antimony market

- Expands and diversifies ore feedstock available for the processing development and downstream validation being conducted by Rice University on the DeepSolv(TM) product

- Enables Locksley to integrate both domestic ore from Mojave and additional North American supply into U.S. refining, accelerating the availability of critical materials

- Access to multiple ore supplies is complementary to the development of the Desert Antimony Mine at Mojave and advances Locksley's strategy of providing domestic security of USA antimony supply necessary for defence security

- Will provide priority access to antimony samples from EV Resources' Los Lirios operations for Rice University DeepSolv(TM) testwork, promoting a diversified and resilient North American supply chain

- Contingent on Locksley and EVR successfully negotiating a binding Antimony Ore Sales Agreement and subject to EVR shareholder approval, Locksley will make a strategic investment of A$0.75 million in EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR)

Strategic Rationale: DeepSolv(TM) Processing Pathway

The securing of EVR beneficiated ore will underpin Locksley's ability to accelerate deployment of DeepSolv(TM), a proprietary solvometallurgical process developed with Rice University, by ensuring additional steady and diverse feedstock supply. This strengthens the Company's position to:

- Provide immediate beneficiated ore supply to complement Mojave ore and bridge U.S. requirements until domestic mining commences

- Validate the DeepSolv(TM) process across multiple ore types, ensuring resilience and efficiency in downstream refining

- Secure 3rd party material as a key element for establishing the scale of DeepSolv(TM) and access to the USD $1bn+ domestic US Antimony market

- Advance production of defense-grade and energy-grade antimony products for U.S. applications

- Demonstrate to U.S. Government stakeholders the practical delivery of non-Chinese feedstock through advanced U.S.-based processing

- Position Locksley as a leading partner in reshaping North American supply chains for critical minerals

Strategic Locksley Investment and Ore Sales Agreement

LKY and EVR have entered into a non-binding Heads of Agreement. Contingent upon LKY and EVR entering into a binding Ore Sales Agreement, and subject to EVR shareholder approval,

LKY will make a strategic investment of A$0.75 million. This agreement provides a framework for EVR to supply antimony concentrate from its Los Lirios operations to Locksley, with the following key points:

- Purpose: The Agreement sets out the non-binding commercial framework under which EVR and LKY will cooperate to establish a strategic relationship for material testwork and develop production and value creation.

- Testing and Validation: EVR will send representative samples of ore to Locksley's refining facility to test and confirm ore properties and processing viability.

- Pathway to Binding Agreement: The parties will seek to enter into a binding Ore Sales Agreement which will set out the commercial framework for a long-term supply partnership, with an initial focus on offtake to support downstream processing studies.

- Mutual Strategic Benefit: The cooperation secures a potential long-term customer for EVR's concentrate while reinforcing Locksley's access to a secure supply of antimony for its proprietary refining technology.

Pat Burke, Chairman of Locksley Resources, commented:

"This agreement potentially strengthens our mine-to-market strategy by complementing our Mojave development with additional concentrate supply from EVR. By securing nearshore feedstock alongside our fast-tracked mining plans in California, Locksley will be well positioned to accelerate the U.S. return to domestic antimony processing. With Rice University's support and the deployment of our DeepSolv(TM) technology, our pathway demonstrates that Locksley is assembling the resources, partnerships, and technology to ensure secure, scalable, and independent antimony supply for the United States."



About Locksley Resources Limited:

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) is an ASX-listed explorer focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing exploration across the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development of critical minerals for U.S.

Mojave Project

Located in the Mojave Desert, California, the Mojave Project comprises over 240 claims across two contiguous prospect areas, namely, the North Block-Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect. The North Block directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials' claims, highlighting the strong geological continuity and exploration potential of the project area.

In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic "Desert Antimony Mine", which last operated in 1937. Despite the United States currently having no domestic antimony production, demand for the metal remains high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors, and metal alloys. With surface samples grading up to 46% Sb as well as silver up to 1,022 g/t Ag, the Desert Mine prospect represents one of the highest-grade known antimony occurrences in the U.S.

Locksley's North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lode Gold Secures MSHA Property ID for Fremont Gold Mine; Advances Reactivation of Historic California Gold Operation

Lode Gold Secures MSHA Property ID for Fremont Gold Mine; Advances Reactivation of Historic California Gold Operation

Lode Gold Resources Inc (TSXV: LOD,OTC:LODFF) (OTCQB: LODFF) ("LOD.V" and "Lode Gold") and its wholly owned subsidiary Fremont Gold LLC ("Freemont"), have successfully completed the transfer of the Mine Safety and Health Administration ("MSHA") property MSHA individual identification number ("MIIN") for its wholly owned Pine Tree Josephine Mine.

This is a critical step toward reviving one of California's most historically significant gold operations. Fremont is now in active discussions with prospective partners and investors to align the right technical, operational, and financial resources to bring the Pine Tree Josephine Mine ("Freemont Mine") back into production in a safe, sustainable, and profitable manner.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Heliostar Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Heliostar Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Questcorp Mining Provides Update on Its Maiden Drill Program at La Union

Trading Halt

EV Resources Acquires 100% of High-Grade Dollar Antimony Project in Nevada, USA

Executing WA Gold Strategy

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Questcorp Mining Provides Update on Its Maiden Drill Program at La Union

Emerging Tech Investing

Trading Halt

resource investing

EV Resources Acquires 100% of High-Grade Dollar Antimony Project in Nevada, USA

gold investing

Executing WA Gold Strategy

Gold Investing

Exceptional result of 32m @ 7gt Au in Lord Byron drilling

Battery Metals Investing

IR1:IR1 Completes Acquisition to Consolidate Black Hills, US

Base Metals Investing

$1.675 Million Raised for Maiden Music Well Drilling

×