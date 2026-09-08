Textron Aviation Inc. , a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, today announced Starlink's high-speed internet is now available for the Hawker 700, 800 and 900 series aircraft, following the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) issuance of AeroMech's Supplemental Type Certificate (STC). The STC includes the Starlink Aviation Performance Kit, which utilizes Starlink's advanced constellation of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites to help customers stay connected throughout their journey with more reliability over land, water and remote areas, where traditional in-flight Wi-Fi may not have service.
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Hawker operators gain access to high-speed Starlink connectivity through Textron Aviation Customer Support network
"Hawker operators continue to look to Textron Aviation for long-term care and upgrade solutions that ensure their aircraft remain mission-ready in today's operating environment," said Brad White, senior vice president, Customer Support. "By listening closely to our customers to expand Starlink availability, we are reinforcing our commitment to supporting the Hawker fleet."
Hawker 700, 800 and 900 series operators can now schedule installation of the Starlink Aviation Performance Kit at North American Textron Aviation Service Centers and select international service centers. The next-generation Starlink system supports streaming, video calls, gaming and other online applications, with download speeds of up to 1 Gbps, upload speeds of up to 100 Mbps and latency as low as 20 ms. Customers can learn more about the upgrade and contact the Textron Aviation Customer Support team to schedule an installation here .
About Textron Aviation Customer Support
Textron Aviation, through its Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands, is renowned for its unrivaled global service network dedicated to complete life-cycle support. In addition to its expansive company-owned footprint, Textron Aviation's jet, turboprop and piston customers have access to a global network of more than 300 authorized service facilities. Textron Aviation also offers a mobile support program featuring more than 40 mobile service units and on-site service technicians and support. Find additional information about Textron Aviation's service programs at http://txtav.com/en/service .
About Textron Aviation
We have been inspiring the journey of flight for nearly 100 years. Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna, Hawker and Pipistrel brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, light and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense aircraft, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable, productive and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com.
About Textron Inc.
Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com .
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
About Starlink
Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency internet to users all over the world. As the world's first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit, Starlink delivers broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more. Starlink is engineered and operated by SpaceX. As the world's leading provider of launch services, SpaceX is leveraging its deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations to deploy the world's most advanced broadband internet system. Learn more at www.starlink.com Follow Starlink on X https://x.com/Starlink .
About AeroMech Inc.
AeroMech offers a fully vertically integrated pathway to bring new products to the aviation market from conceptual design all the way through engineering, certification, production, and installation. By utilizing its delegations as an FAA STC ODA, Part 21 PMA and Part 145 repair stations at the Orlando/Sanford Airport (KSFB) and in Smyrna, TN (KMQY), AeroMech can provide a dynamic and efficient approach to integrating the latest and most desirable technology into your aircraft.
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Media Contact:
Lauren Howell
+1 (316) 927-9536
Lhowell@txtav.com
txtav.com