HashiCorp Previews the Future of Agentic Infrastructure Automation with Project infragraph

New Infrastructure and Security Lifecycle capabilities simplify hybrid operations and help move toward intelligent infrastructure operations

Today at HashiConf 2025, the 10th global conference hosted by HashiCorp and its first as an IBM (NYSE: IBM ) company, the company introduced a series of Infrastructure and Security Lifecycle innovations, and a preview of Project infragraph — a new strategic investment for the HashiCorp Cloud Platform (HCP) that lays the groundwork for agentic infrastructure.

Infrastructure as code and identity-based security are typically foundational practices for cloud programs. But complexity continues to grow as organizations work to operationalize AI, and infrastructure can require more intelligence, integration, and autonomous operations. These announcements reflect this shift, built to advance the capabilities needed to operate efficiently today, while helping teams prepare for agentic workflows.

Introducing Project infragraph: The foundation for agentic infrastructure

As part of IBM, HashiCorp is accelerating its vision to deliver a unified control plane that extends across the hybrid cloud to support organizations of all sizes, operating across cloud environments.

Modern enterprises lack a unified system of record for infrastructure and security. Visibility can be fragmented, context lost, and Day 2 operations suffer. Project infragraph looks to solve these challenges, as a real-time infrastructure graph that connects infrastructure, applications, services, and ownership.

  • Near real-time, relational visibility streamlines how teams access the data that matters most, across layers of infrastructure, from provisioning workflows to production environments.
  • Tailored insights for platform and infrastructure teams deliver more clarity on application relationships, team ownership, and configuration context, assisting teams to more quickly make decisions.
  • Flexible access to infrastructure context allows teams to power automation and enforce policy with greater precision via a unified view.
  • Agentic workflow readiness prepares organizations to scale AI with infrastructure context to support future remediation, optimization, and planning workflows.

Project infragraph is planned to be delivered as a capability within the HashiCorp Cloud Platform (HCP). In the future, Project infragraph plans to extend HCP to connect to IBM's broader software portfolio, including Red Hat Ansible and OpenShift, IBM watsonx Orchestrate, Concert, Turbonomic, and Cloudability. This approach will help customers unify infrastructure, security, and applications under a consistent data and policy model.

With Project infragraph, infrastructure teams can begin solving long-standing challenges around visibility, ownership, and data governance—without the complexity of fragmented tooling. The vision of Project infragraph is that over time, as more capabilities are added, the same graph will enable AI to reason about infrastructure state, propose runbooks and configuration changes, and effectively act across the application lifecycle.

HashiCorp is now accepting applications for the private beta program for Project infragraph, which is expected to open in December 2025 .

From Day 0 to Day N: What's new in ILM and SLM

Key Infrastructure Lifecycle Management (ILM) and Security Lifecycle Management (SLM) updates demonstrate how HashiCorp is helping teams address today's infrastructure and security challenges—while advancing towards intelligent operations.

Infrastructure Lifecycle Management (ILM)

New ILM capabilities focus on making infrastructure provisioning, policy governance, and Day 2 operations faster, and more scalable across complex, hybrid environments.

  • HCP Terraform Stacks (GA): Organize and deploy Terraform configurations across multiple infrastructure components and environments as a single management unit to simplify and address operational overhead.
  • HCP Terraform search (beta): Accelerate infrastructure as code onboarding by enabling users to quickly discover and import resources in bulk, minimizing manual and error-prone processes.
  • HCP Terraform actions (beta): Automate and streamline Day 2 infrastructure operations by codifying them directly alongside your infrastructure code, which helps address operational costs. This enables first-class integration between Terraform and Red Hat Ansible for end-to-end infrastructure as code.
  • HCP Terraform hold your own key (GA): Provide customers with greater data control by leveraging a self-managed key to encrypt sensitive data, prioritizing data governance and security.
  • HCP Terraform MCP server (beta): Manage infrastructure by using natural language to interact with private and public Terraform registries, trigger workspace runs, and gain validated, context-aware insights directly from an AI client or IDE.
  • HCP Packer package visibility (beta) and SBOM storage (GA): Track image provenance and store software bill of materials (SBOMs) to prioritize supply chain security and audit readiness.

Security Lifecycle Management (SLM)

New SLM enhancements improve secrets detection, simplify secure access, and support policy governance for modern enterprise environments.

  • HCP Boundary RDP credential injection (beta): Simplify secured remote access by injecting credentials directly into Windows RDP sessions, designed to solve concerns around exposing secrets to end users.
  • HCP Vault Radar Jira SaaS scanning (GA) and IDE plugin enhancement (beta): Address risk before deployment by detecting and surfacing exposed secrets earlier in the development process within developer IDEs and in tickets created in Jira.
  • HCP Vault Radar MCP server (beta): Interface directly with HCP Vault Radar using natural language and integrate with other security agents using MCP.
  • HCP Vault Dedicated - AWS PrivateLink (GA): Enhance private networking and prioritize compliance and security requirements by streamlining connectivity with AWS PrivateLink.
  • HCP Vault Dedicated - Azure DNS (beta): Customer-managed DNS forwarding and resolution for Azure based HCP Vault Dedicated cluster.
  • HCP Vault Dedicated - secrets inventory reporting (beta): Drive security posture improvements by gaining visibility into secret usage, stale secrets, and adoption trends.
  • Vault Enterprise 1.21 (expected October 2025 ): Automate cryptographic workflows, enable post-quantum readiness, and enforce zero-trust controls with new APIs and capabilities
  • Vault MCP server (beta): Manage secrets and sensitive data by using natural language to perform Vault queries and operations, including creating, listing, and deleting key-value mounts and their secrets.

"HashiCorp's latest product updates and the introduction of Project infragraph signal more than product momentum—they represent the evolution of a platform that can unify infrastructure and security data, and accelerate intelligent decision-making," said Armon Dadgar , CTO and co-founder of HashiCorp. "We're focused on helping customers build secured, scalable cloud programs that are ready for AI and drive value to every stakeholder."

"Project infragraph is a major step toward infrastructure that can observe, reason, and act," said Dinesh Nirmal , Senior Vice President, IBM Software. "By combining automation with real-time infrastructure intelligence, we are creating the control layer that unlocks the next era of AI-powered operations."

Information about HashiConf 2025

HashiConf is HashiCorp's global cloud conference, featuring 2+ days of conversations on the future of cloud automation with product announcements, technical sessions, hands-on labs, certifications, social events, and more. HashiConf 2025 is sponsored by AWS, Microsoft, Arrow, Atyeti, Coder, Clumio, Datadog, Gomboc, Google Cloud, Mondoo, Overmind, Palo Alto Networks, Red Hat, River Point Technology, TD Synnex, and Wiz. To register for a free virtual pass to HashiConf — with access to a dedicated platform to view the live-streamed keynotes, educational content, and live chat with online attendees, as well as access to all virtual sessions on demand after the event — visit the conference website .

Availability

All product announcements are available as referenced above, with more details available at hashicorp.com .

Organizations interested in shaping the future of agentic infrastructure automation are invited to apply for the Project infragraph private beta .

IBM's statements regarding future directions and intentions are subject to change or withdrawal without notice and represent goals and objectives only.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, an IBM company, helps organizations automate hybrid cloud environments with Infrastructure and Security Lifecycle Management. HashiCorp offers The Infrastructure Cloud on the HashiCorp Cloud Platform (HCP) for managed cloud services, as well as self-hosted enterprise offerings and community source-available products. For more information, visit hashicorp.com.

All product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Red Hat, the Red Hat logo, OpenShift and Ansible are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

