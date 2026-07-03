Harvest Gold Completes Second Payment For Audet-Robert Claim Blocks

(TheNewswire)
vANCOUIVER, British Columbia / July 3, 2026‑ TheNewswire - Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news releases of March 12, 2026 and April 29, 2026, wherein the Company announced that it has acquired the Audet-Robert claim blocks located in the Urban Barry Greenstone Belt of Quebec (the "Audet Claims"), it has issued an aggregate of 375,000 common shares (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.045, representing the second payment required pursuant to the definitive agreement for the acquisition of the Audet Claims. The Shares are subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to securities laws in Canada, expiring on November 4, 2026.
The block of six (6) claims and four (4) claims to the south are underlain by the Kiask River Deformation Zone and, when combined with Harvest Gold's LaBelle property, provide continuous coverage over approximately 33 kilometres of strike length of favourable geology south of the Wilson intrusion.
With this acquisition, Harvest Gold's land position in the highly prospective Urban Barry Greenstone Belt now totals 401 mineral claims covering 21,372.81 hectares and over 50 kilometres of strike length of favorable and potentially mineralized structures, strategically located within the Urban Barry Greenstone Belt.
About Harvest Gold Corporation
Harvest Gold is focused on exploring for near-surface gold deposits and copper-gold porphyry deposits in politically stable mining jurisdictions. Harvest Gold's board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.
Harvest Gold has three active gold projects focused in the Urban Barry area, totalling 443 claims covering 23,740 ha, located approximately 45-70 km west of Gold Fields - Windfall Deposit.
Harvest Gold acknowledges that the LaBelle Gold Project straddles the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay and Abitibi territories. Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.
Harvest Gold's three properties, Mosseau, Urban-Barry and LaBelle, together cover over 50 km of favorable strike along mineralized shear zones.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Rick Mark
President and CEO
Harvest Gold Corporation
For more information please contact:
Rick Mark or Jan Urata
@ 604.737.2303 or info@harvestgoldcorp.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward Looking Information
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Harvest Gold expects to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.
Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.