Harvest Gold Completes Second Payment For Audet-Robert Claim Blocks

(TheNewswire)

Harvest Gold Corporation
 

vANCOUIVER, British Columbia / July 3, 2026TheNewswire - Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news releases of March 12, 2026 and April 29, 2026, wherein the Company announced that it has acquired the Audet-Robert claim blocks located in the Urban Barry Greenstone Belt of Quebec (the "Audet Claims"), it has issued an aggregate of 375,000 common shares (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.045, representing the second payment required pursuant to the definitive agreement for the acquisition of the Audet Claims.  The Shares are subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to securities laws in Canada, expiring on November 4, 2026.

The block of six (6) claims and four (4) claims to the south are underlain by the Kiask River Deformation Zone and, when combined with Harvest Gold's LaBelle property, provide continuous coverage over approximately 33 kilometres of strike length of favourable geology south of the Wilson intrusion.


Click Image To View Full Size

With this acquisition, Harvest Gold's land position in the highly prospective Urban Barry Greenstone Belt now totals 401 mineral claims covering 21,372.81 hectares and over 50 kilometres of strike length of favorable and potentially mineralized structures, strategically located within the Urban Barry Greenstone Belt.

About Harvest Gold Corporation

Harvest Gold is focused on exploring for near-surface gold deposits and copper-gold porphyry deposits in politically stable mining jurisdictions. Harvest Gold's board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.

Harvest Gold has three active gold projects focused in the Urban Barry area, totalling 443 claims covering 23,740 ha, located approximately 45-70 km west of Gold Fields - Windfall Deposit.

Harvest Gold acknowledges that the LaBelle Gold Project straddles the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay and Abitibi territories.  Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.

Harvest Gold's three properties, Mosseau, Urban-Barry and LaBelle, together cover over 50 km of favorable strike along mineralized shear zones.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Rick Mark
President and CEO
Harvest Gold Corporation

For more information please contact:

Rick Mark or Jan Urata
@ 604.737.2303 or info@harvestgoldcorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Harvest Gold expects to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Harvest Gold Corp. hvg:cc tsxv:hvg gold investing
HVG:CC
The Conversation (0)

Harvest Gold Corp.

Keep Reading...
Gold bars stacked with stock market graphs.

Gold Price Trends: Q2 2026 Review and Forecast

The gold price experienced strong volatility in the second quarter of 2026. It traded in a range of US$3,960 to US$4,850 per ounce during a period that saw the Iran war drag on longer than the Trump administration had expected, and the US Federal Reserve enter a new era under Chair Kevin... Keep Reading...
Jordan Rusche, oil barrel and wheat.

Jordan Rusche: Are Gold Stocks a Buy? My Strategy Now

Jordan Rusche of Mining Stock Monkey shares his thoughts on gold's pullback below the US$4,000 per ounce level, saying it's normal bull market behavior for the metal. "I'm buying a lot of gold stocks right now," he said. "I think this is a great buying opportunity, and, like you mentioned, I'm... Keep Reading...
Gold bars on top of a newspaper.

Agnico Eagle Halts Barnat Pit After Wall Failure, Cuts Gold Output Forecast

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM) has temporarily suspended extraction at the Barnat open pit within its Canadian Malartic complex in Quebec following a rock mass movement along the site's north wall. The wall failure occurred in a sector previously identified by engineers as possessing... Keep Reading...
Gold bars on US money.

WGC: Gold to Hold Near US$4,100 in Second Half of 2026

The global gold price will remain rangebound around US$4,100 per ounce in the second half of 2026 under current conditions, according to the World Gold Council’s (WGC) mid-year outlook report.The projection follows a period of high price volatility for the yellow metal. Spot gold reached an... Keep Reading...
Will Rhind, gold bars.

Will Rhind: Gold Price Takes a Hit, This Catalyst to Drive Next Leg

Will Rhind, CEO of GraniteShares, weighs in on gold's pullback below US$4,000 per ounce, identifying what needs to happen for the price to rise. "The trend I think in terms of the dollar cycle has to reverse," he explained. "In other words, the dollar has to start getting weaker on a more... Keep Reading...
Gold bars in stacks with words "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week" on top.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Grande Portage Resources Gains 32 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian news impacting the resource sector.Statistics Canada released May’s consumer price index data on Monday (June 22). The data shows that... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Generation Announces $350,000 Non-Brokered Flow Through Private Placement

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. Announces Shares?for?Debt Settlement with CAUR Technologies

Summit Royalties Completes Acquisition of Star Royalties and Provides Corporate Update

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Exercise of Warrants and Issue of Equity

Related News

energy investing

Generation Announces $350,000 Non-Brokered Flow Through Private Placement

lithium investing

Fastmarkets 2026: 3 Themes Shaping Lithium's Next Chapter

graphite investing

Amy Bennett: Processing, Not Mining, is Graphite's Biggest Challenge

battery metals investing

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. Announces Shares?for?Debt Settlement with CAUR Technologies

precious metals investing

Summit Royalties Completes Acquisition of Star Royalties and Provides Corporate Update

base metals investing

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Exercise of Warrants and Issue of Equity

base metals investing

Oreterra Geological Staff Mobilize to Trek South Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC, to Prepare for Maiden Drill Program