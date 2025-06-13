Harvest Gold Announces Annual General Meeting Results

- NORTH AMERICA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
June 13, 2025
Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG) (“Harvest Gold ” or the “Company ”) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting (the “AGM”) held on June 12, 2025. All resolutions presented to the shareholders were approved with over 99% of votes cast being in favour of each resolution.
A total of 21,129,144 common shares were voted representing 23.97% of the issued and outstanding common shares. As a result,
- Dale Matheson Carr‑Hilton Labonte LLP was re-appointed as the auditor of the Company
- The number of Directors was set at five with the following nominees elected as directors: Richard Mark, Christopher P. Cherry, Edward Zablotny, Patrick Donnelly and Len Brownlie.
- The Company’s 10% Rolling Stock Options Plan was re-approved.
Following the AGM, the board appointed Len Brownlie (Chair); Edward Zablotny and Patrick Donnelly to its Audit Committee and Patrick Donnelly (Chair) and Edward Zablotny to its Compensation Committee.
About Harvest Gold Corporation
Harvest Gold is focused on exploring for near surface gold deposits and copper-gold porphyry deposits in politically stable mining jurisdictions. Harvest Gold’s board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.
Harvest Gold has three active gold projects focused in the Urban Barry area, totalling 377 claims covering 20,016.87 ha, located approximately 45-70 km west of Gold Fields - Windfall Deposit.
Harvest Gold acknowledges that the Mosseau Gold Project straddles the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay and Abitibi territories. Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.
Harvest Gold’s three properties, Mosseau, Urban-Barry and LaBelle, together cover over 50 km of favorable strike along mineralized shear zones.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Rick Mark
President and CEO
Harvest Gold Corporation
For more information please contact:
Rick Mark or Jan Urata
@ 604.737.2303 or info@harvestgoldcorp.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward Looking Information
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Harvest Gold expects to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.
Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
HVG:CC
