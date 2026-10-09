Harley-Davidson, Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2026 Results on October 29, 2026

Webcast Conference Call Scheduled for 8 a.m. CT

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) will release its third quarter 2026 financial results before market hours on Thursday, October 29, 2026. The public is invited to attend an audio webcast from 8-9 a.m. CT.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. senior management will discuss the Company's financial results, developments in the business, and updates to the Company's outlook.

Webcast participants should log-on and register at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and can access the slide presentation here: https://investor.harley-davidson.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. A replay of the audio webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes.

Company Background
Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

### (HOG- Earnings)

Learn more at harley-davidson.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harley-davidson-inc-to-report-third-quarter-2026-results-on-october-29-2026-302903509.html

SOURCE Harley-Davidson, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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