Harley-Davidson Financial Services, Inc. Announces It is Giving Notice of Full Redemption of its Outstanding 6.50% Medium-Term Notes due 2028

Harley-Davidson Financial Services, Inc. (the "Company" or "HDFS"), a subsidiary of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG), today announced it is giving notice for the redemption on December 12, 2025 (the "Redemption Date") of all of its outstanding 6.50% Medium-Term Notes due 2028 (the "Notes"). The redemption price for the Notes is the greater of (i) 100% of the principal amount of the Notes and (ii) the "make-whole" redemption price determined in accordance with the terms of the Notes, plus, in either case, accrued and unpaid interest to but not including the Redemption Date.

As of the date hereof, approximately $262.9 million principal amount of Notes is outstanding. The Company will fund the redemption of the Notes from its cash and cash equivalents on hand.

Citibank, N.A., the Trustee under the Indenture pursuant to which the Notes are issued, is serving as the paying agent for the Notes. This press release is not the Notice of Redemption of the Notes. Copies of the Notice of Redemption may be obtained from the Trustee, 480 Washington Blvd., Jersey City, NJ  07310, Attn:  Agency & Trust – Harley-Davidson Financial Services, Inc.

About HDFS

Harley-Davidson Financial Services, Inc. is a Delaware corporation and a subsidiary of Harley-Davidson, Inc. It is engaged in the business of financing and servicing wholesale inventory receivables and retail consumer loans, primarily for the purchase of Harley-Davidson® and LiveWire® motorcycles. HDFS works with certain unaffiliated third parties to provide motorcycle insurance and voluntary protection products to motorcycle owners. It conducts business principally in the United States and Canada. The dealers of Harley-Davidson Motor Company as well as their retail customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America generally have access to financing through third party financial institutions, some of which have licensing agreements with HDFS.

