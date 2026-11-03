Guardant Health Wins 2026 Prix Galien USA Award for Best Medical Technology for Shield Blood Test

- Shield blood test for colorectal cancer (CRC) recognized for impact in increasing screening participation for CRC and closing today's screening gaps
Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, announced it received the 2026 Prix Galien USA Award for Best Medical Technology for Shield™, the leading blood test for colorectal cancer (CRC) detection and first to receive FDA approval for primary CRC screening, for its achievements in expanding patient choice and increasing screening participation for CRC.
Established in 2007, the Prix Galien USA Awards recognize the leading scientific advances in life sciences that contribute to improving human health worldwide honoring recipients across 8 key categories. Shield was selected as the leading innovation in the medical technology category by a committee of prominent science leaders, Nobel laureates and industry executives.
"Today's recognition affirms what Shield was designed to do: improve population health by making colorectal cancer screening more accessible," said AmirAli Talasaz, Guardant Health co-CEO. "Built on more than a decade of pioneering, proprietary innovation in blood-based testing, Shield has continually demonstrated its ability to increase screening adherence in real-world settings, helping more people get screened and advancing our mission to close the nation's colorectal cancer screening gap."
Shield is included in both American Cancer Society and National Comprehensive Cancer Network guidelines and is the most clinically validated blood test on the market.
With more than 200,000 tests performed in real-world settings, Shield is proven to significantly increase overall CRC screening completion for patients, demonstrating over 90% screening adherence. 1 A recent modeling study looking at individuals over a lifetime showed the role of blood-based testing in increasing follow-up colonoscopy adherence, demonstrating that Shield led to increased colonoscopies and more CRC deaths averted compared to FIT and mt-sDNA testing.
About Shield
Shield is a methylation partitioning cell-free DNA (mp-cfDNA) non-invasive, blood-based screening test that detects alterations associated with colorectal cancer in the blood. It is intended as a screening test for individuals at average risk for the disease, age 45 or older, and is not intended for individuals at high risk for colorectal cancer. The Shield test can be considered in a manner similar to guideline-recommended non-invasive CRC screening options and can be completed during any healthcare visit. A positive Shield result raises concern for the presence of colorectal cancer or advanced adenoma and the patient should be referred for colonoscopy evaluation.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on guarding wellness and giving every person more time free from cancer. Founded in 2012, Guardant is transforming patient care and accelerating new cancer therapies by providing critical insights into what drives disease through its advanced blood and tissue tests, real-world data and AI analytics. Guardant tests help improve outcomes across all stages of care, including screening to find cancer early, monitoring for recurrence in early-stage cancer, and treatment selection for patients with advanced cancer. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn , X (Twitter) and Facebook .
Guardant Health Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential utilities, values, benefits and advantages of Guardant Health's liquid biopsy tests or assays, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors. These and additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Guardant Health's financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation" and elsewhere in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2026 and in its other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Guardant Health as of the date hereof, and Guardant Health disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Guardant Health's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.
1 Graham-Adderton, C., Guerra, C. E., Ngo-Metzger, Q., Hoang, T., & Raymond, V. M. (2025). Implementation of blood-based colorectal cancer screening: Real-world adherence and outcomes.
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