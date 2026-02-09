Grit Metals Engages Plutus Invest & Consulting GmbH to Provide Certain Marketing and Investor Awareness Services

Grit Metals Corp. (TSXV: FIN,OTC:EUEMF) (FSE: K9T) (OTCQB: EUEMF) ("Grit" or the "Company") announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has engaged the services of Plutus Invest and Consulting GmbH ("Plutus"), to provide the Company with marketing and communications services for a twelve-month term commencing on February 9, 2026. Plutus is providing the consulting services pursuant to a consulting agreement (the "Agreement") entered into with the Company. The services to be provided under the Agreement include consulting services relating to advertising, marketing, public relations strategies and building advertisement-based investor awareness of the Company through Plutus' network in the European investment markets. The Company has agreed to pay Plutus a media budget of €100,000 up to €250,000 for media purchasing.

Plutus has a business address at Buchtstrasse 13, Bremen 28195, Germany and can be contacted at (email: contact@plutuinves.de), or by telephone: (+49 42117540174). Plutus and its principals are arm's length to the Company and Plutus has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, though it may acquire securities in the future. Marco Messina is the principal of Plutus and will be responsible for all activities related to the Company.

The Agreement may be terminated by either party at any time. There are no performance factors contained in the Agreement and Plutus will not receive common shares or options to purchase common shares of the Company as compensation. The Agreement and the engagement of Plutus pursuant thereto remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Grit Metals Corp.

Grit Metals Corp. is a junior exploration company focused on lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatites in central Finland. The Company's exploration licences are located within 1 km of Keliber's mine and production complex, a €600 million investment by Sibanye-Stillwater Limited in partnership with Finnish Minerals Group (www.mineralsgroup.fi). The Keliber complex, which is currently in commissioning, will comprise open-pit and underground mining, a central spodumene concentrator and a lithium hydroxide plant at tidewater in Kokkola, creating a complete hard-rock lithium supply chain in the region (source: www.sibanyestillwater.com).

On behalf of the board of directors of the Company:

Jeremy Poirier
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 604-722-9842

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This new release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Such statements include, without limitation, statements obtaining regarding regulatory approvals, including those of the TSX-V; the anticipated effects of the investor awareness campaigns; the future results of operations, performance and achievements of the Company, including the presence of lithium mineralization at, and the exploration and development potential of, the Finland Pegmatite Project. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that such expectations will prove to be correct.

All such forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of their experience and factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. This information, however, is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from this forward-looking information include obtaining regulatory approvals, including those of the TSX-V, in a timely manner or at all; Plutus performing its obligations under the Agreement as anticipated; market conditions supporting improved liquidity of the shares; economic conditions; mineral prices; and anticipated costs and expenditures; the costs of any anticipated work programs and the ability to fund such costs; required approvals in connection with any work programs and the ability to obtain such approvals; risks inherent in exploration as well as those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A.

The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise the forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as required by law Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283292

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

