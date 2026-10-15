Greenlane to Present at Planet MicroCap Toronto

Greenlane to Present at Planet MicroCap Toronto

Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane" or the "Company") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) today announced that CEO Brad Douville will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Toronto 2026 Powered by MicroCapClub on Wednesday, October 28, 2026 at 2:30PM (Local Time - ET) at the Arcadian Loft in Toronto.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Toronto 2026 Powered by MicroCapClub
Date: Wednesday, October 28, 2026
Time: 2:30pmET / 5:30pmPT
Webcast: Click HERE

The 1x1 investor meeting slots with Greenlane have been filling up. If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap 2026 investor conference and would like to book a 1x1 meeting with CEO, Brad Douville, please make sure you are registered here: REGISTER

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Arcadian Loft in Toronto, ON.

The Planet MicroCap Toronto 2026 website is available here: HOME PAGE

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda." AGENDA

About Greenlane Renewables
At Greenlane, we are relentless innovators solving the toughest challenges. At a time when new solutions are urgently needed, we are accelerating the energy transition to a net-zero emissions economy. As a pioneer and leading global specialist in biogas desulfurization and upgrading, we have been actively contributing to the decarbonization of our planet for over 35 years with more than 500 systems sold into 32 countries. The systems we supply transform biogas generated from organic waste into high-value, low-carbon renewable natural gas ("RNG") for gas networks, transportation and industry from a wide range of sources such as landfills, sugar mills, dairy farms, wastewater, and food waste. Greenlane is transforming energy production through new technology without adding new technology risk, making RNG more accessible and scalable for our customers - all while dramatically reducing carbon emissions. Partner with us, let's accelerate the energy transition together. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com 

SOURCE Greenlane Renewables Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2026/15/c8790.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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