Greenlane Renewables to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Results on August 13, 2026

Greenlane Renewables to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Results on August 13, 2026

Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) intends to announce its second quarter ended June 30, 2026 financial results on Thursday, August 13, 2026 after markets close.

Brad Douville, Chief Executive Officer, and Stephanie Mason, Chief Financial Officer will subsequently discuss the results through a video presentation posted HERE on our website upon issuance of the news release detailing the Company's results.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane is driving change: accelerating the energy transition. We are cleaning up two of the largest and most difficult to decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and commercial transportation. As a pioneer and leading global specialist in biogas desulfurization and upgrading, we have been actively contributing to the decarbonization of our planet for over 35 years with more than 500 systems sold into 32 countries. We transform biogas generated from organic waste into high-value grid-ready renewable natural gas ("RNG") from a wide range of sources such as landfills, sugar mills, dairy farms, wastewater, and food waste. Greenlane is transforming energy production and creating new, sustainable revenue streams for its customers - all while dramatically reducing carbon emissions. Partner with us, let's accelerate the energy transition together. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com

SOURCE Greenlane Renewables Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2026/06/c7277.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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