Greenlane will supply biogas upgrading systems for new RNG projects in the United States Greenlane Renewables Inc.   today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Greenlane Biogas North America Ltd., has been awarded an $11.4 million contract with a single customer for the supply of its pressure swing adsorption biogas upgrading systems for new food waste-to-renewable natural gas projects across three US ...
Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Greenlane Biogas North America Ltd., has been awarded an $11.4 million ( US$8.9 million ) contract with a single customer for the supply of its pressure swing adsorption ("PSA") biogas upgrading systems for new food waste-to-renewable natural gas ("RNG") projects across three US states. The customer name has not been disclosed at this time. Order fulfillment is expected to commence immediately.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Greenlane Renewables Inc.)

"According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food waste is estimated at between 30-40 percent of the food supply. It is a big problem today that needs solving," said Brad Douville , President and CEO of Greenlane. "We are excited to be part of the solution by supporting an organization's drive to improve the environment through a cost effective decarbonization solution that transforms food waste into RNG. We create innovative and efficient solutions for all types of biogas applications globally, and for this application, Greenlane's PSA biogas upgrading system was a perfect fit."

Greenlane Renewables is a pioneer in the rapidly growing renewable natural gas ("RNG") industry. As a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, we are helping to clean up two of the largest and most difficult-to-decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and the commercial transportation sector. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources such as landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste streams. To the company's knowledge,  Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering the three main technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. Greenlane's business has been built on over 30 years of industry experience, patented and proprietary technology, over 100 hydrogen sulfide treatment systems sold, and over 135 biogas upgrading systems sold into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION – This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "is expected", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen. In particular, this news release contains forward looking information relating to the expected immediate commencement of order fulfillment of the $11.4 million contract; the supply and use of Greenlane's PSA biogas upgrading systems to create clean renewable natural gas. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable at the time such statements were made, including management's perceptions of future growth and expected future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond the Company's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release. Such factors include, without limitation, risks identified in the Company's annual information form and in other documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.  Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Greenlane Renewables Announces Graduation to the Toronto Stock Exchange

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSXV: GRN / FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that it has received final approval for the listing of its common shares and warrants on the Toronto Stock Exchange (" TSX ").

Greenlane's common shares and warrants will commence trading on the TSX effective as of market open tomorrow, February 17, 2021, under the current trading symbols of "GRN" and "GRN.WT", respectively. In connection with the TSX listing, Greenlane's common shares and warrants will be concurrently delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ").

Greenlane Renewables Announces Closing of $26.5 Million Bought Deal Offering

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSXV: GRN / FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced upsized bought deal offering (the "Offering") of 12,190,000 common shares ("Shares"), which included 1,590,000 additional shares issued pursuant to the underwriters' full exercise of their over-allotment option, at a price of $2.17 per share for total gross proceeds of approximately $26.5 million.

Greenlane Renewables Announces Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSXV: GRN / FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced upsized bought deal offering of 10,600,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a price of $2.17 per Share, for gross proceeds of approximately $23 million (the "Offering"), the underwriters have determined to exercise their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 1,590,000 common shares at the offering price of $2.17 per share ("Additional Shares"). Exercise of the over-allotment option will bring the total gross proceeds of the Offering to approximately $26.5 million.

Greenlane Renewables Announces $20 Million Bought Deal

Not for Distribution to United States Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Greenlane Renewables to Participate at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSXV: GRN / FSE: 52G) a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, is pleased to announce that Brad Douville, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference on December 15th, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. (Eastern Time).

Interested parties can register to attend at the following link: https://ve.mysequire.com/

Top 5 Canadian Cleantech Stocks of 2022

Click here to read the previous top Canadian cleantech stocks article.

Investment in renewable energy and clean technology continues to grow. Despite setbacks due to COVID-19, global green recovery efforts have been a boon for the cleantech market.

Analysts see a few key trends dominating the cleantech sector worldwide, such as offshore wind energy, agricultural technology, electric vehicles, electric vehicle infrastructure and clean energy commercial long-haul transportation solutions, including hydrogen and energy storage installations.

With 2022 in full swing, here’s a look at the top Canadian cleantech stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE. All companies listed had market caps of at least C$10 million as of April 25, 2022. Numbers and figures were current at that time, with data gathered using TradingView’s stock screener.

Keep reading...Show less
American Manganese Invited to Present at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology for Evonik's Battery Solutions Day

American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to have been selected as 1 of 15 finalists, among more than 120 companies, to meet with decision-makers of different business lines at Evonik Industries AG ("Evonik"), a leading specialty chemicals company. American Manganese will be presenting its patented lithium-ion battery recycling technology, RecycLiCo, at the upcoming Evonik Battery Solutions Day hosted by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT

Evonik, in collaboration with Blumorpho, is exploring potential collaboration and investment opportunities with organizations that demonstrate a high level of differentiation and strong value proposition across multiple battery solutions. Evonik is facilitating round table meetings on business discussions that will take place at MIT on May 4th and 5th, 2022.

STEER Provides Corporate Update on Growth and Development Plans

Facedrive Inc. (" STEER " or the " Company ") (TSXV:FD), (OTCQX:FDVRF), an integrated ESG technology platform, is pleased to provide a general corporate update detailing plans for its next stages of growth. Plans include a strong focus on existing subscription-based and on-demand offerings in which the Company expects to show significant year-over-year growth, and a re-alignment of operations to drive efficiencies. In particular, STEER will be organizing its operations to reflect "On-Demand" and "Subscription-based" as its two fundamental types of offering, with all services being ultimately powered by its data, analytics and machine learning engine, EcoCRED. This will allow the Company to better capture, analyse, parse and report on key data points that will measure the Company's impact on carbon reductions and offsets. EcoCRED will also use the same data sets to analyse and measure customer behavior and patterns in order further its revenue growth.

The Company feels that its plans will best allow it to execute on its vision to build a one-of-a-kind system that aggregates conscientious users, through a series of connected offerings, and enables them to buy, sell, or invest with the same platform, STEER. This vision, in turn, has been inspired by a number of global megatrends identified by the Company: 1) widespread adoption of environmental, socially conscious and governance oriented (ESG) consumer behaviour and an increased emphasis on social issues as a factor in commercial decision-making; 2) international environmentally-conscious legislation and policy mandating the production of only electric vehicles within a certain timeframe; 3) corporate and institutional commitment of funds towards ESG-related initiatives, and 4) the modern gig economy, reflecting a decline in traditional ownership models in favour of shared, subscription-based and on-demand solutions.

Northstar Announces 2021 Financial Results and Details of Virtual Investor Webcast

Financial Highlights

  • $6.0 million in cash as at December 31, 2021
  • Total assets increased by $7.5 million while total liabilities increased by $0.6 million compared to December 31, 2020
  • Working capital surplus of $5.5 million compared to a working capital deficit of $0.06 million compared to December 31, 2020

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that today it has filed its audited annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") on SEDAR for the year ended December 31, 2021 . These documents are also available on the Company's website at www.northstarcleantech.com . The Company has scheduled a virtual investor webcast to discuss these financial results and to provide a business update to the investment community on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 2:00 pm PST 5:00 pm EST . Details are provided below.

dynaCERT Exhibiting at Truck World Show

dynaCERT Exhibiting at Truck World Show

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (" dynaCERT " or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is an exhibitor at the Truck World show in Toronto, from April 21, 2022 until Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Truck World is a trade & industry event. The show is a meeting place for Canada's trucking industry with everything trucking: equipment, innovations, connections, solutions, featuring over 500 exhibitors and new products showcase including dynaCERT's flagship HydraGEN line of global solutions to reduce pollution.

Facedrive Announces Name Change to STEER

Facedrive Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: FD), (OTCQX: FDVRF) is pleased to announce its plans for a corporate name change to "Steer Technologies Inc." (" STEER ") including a restyling of most offerings to "STEER", a brand that the Company acquired from Exelon in September of 2020. The rebranding will include a stylized "E" (from the word STEER) as the Company's logo, emphasizing the Company's ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) DNA and values. The Company feels the new name and logo better encapsulate the entirety of its value proposition as an integrated ESG technology platform offering on-demand and subscription-based mobility services aimed at bringing people together, through conscientious commerce, and moving the world forward. As such, the Company sees the rebranding as a catalyst to further demand for its growing EV subscription and other mobility based services such as delivery, reflecting the next stage in the evolution of its original transportation and technology mandate.

The Company anticipates the rebranding of offerings to start immediately and be substantially complete within Q2 2022. The Company also intends to announce a formal notice of shareholder meeting in the coming weeks where it will seek approval for Articles of Amendment to effect an official corporate name change to "STEER Technologies Inc.", among other business.

