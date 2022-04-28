Greenlane will supply biogas upgrading systems for new RNG projects in the United States Greenlane Renewables Inc. today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Greenlane Biogas North America Ltd., has been awarded an $11.4 million contract with a single customer for the supply of its pressure swing adsorption biogas upgrading systems for new food waste-to-renewable natural gas projects across three US ...

GRN:CA