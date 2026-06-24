Greenlane Renewables Announces Results From 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Greenlane Renewables Announces Results From 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

~All nominated directors and proposed resolutions approved by shareholders~

 Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce the results from its 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 24, 2026 (the "Meeting"). Shareholders approved, by ordinary resolution, all general matters submitted to them at the annual general meeting. The results of the voting are set forth below:

Outcome

of Vote

Votes For

 Votes Against /

Withheld

1. Set the number of directors at five (5).

Passed

97.5 %

2.5 %

2. Election of Directors

a) Elect as a director: Candice Alderson

Passed

97.5 %

2.5 %

b) Elect as a director: David Demers

Passed

99.4 %

0.6 %

c) Elect as a director: Brad Douville

Passed

99.0 %

1.0 %

d) Elect as a director: Wade Nesmith

Passed

99.1 %

0.9 %

e) Elect as a director: Elaine Wong

Passed

97.3 %

2.7 %

3. Appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP,
Chartered Professional Accountants, as
the Company's auditor until the next annual
meeting of shareholders

Passed

99.5 %

0.5 %

The matters voted on at the Meeting are fully described in the management information circular dated May 8, 2026 which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website.

About Greenlane Renewables
Greenlane is driving change: accelerating the energy transition. We are cleaning up two of the largest and most difficult to decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and commercial transportation. As a pioneer and leading global specialist in biogas desulfurization and upgrading, we have been actively contributing to the decarbonization of our planet for over 35 years with more than 500 systems sold into 32 countries. We transform biogas generated from organic waste into high-value grid-ready renewable natural gas ("RNG") from a wide range of sources such as landfills, sugar mills, dairy farms, wastewater, and food waste. Greenlane is transforming energy production and creating new, sustainable revenue streams for its customers - all while dramatically reducing carbon emissions. Partner with us, let's accelerate the energy transition together. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com

SOURCE Greenlane Renewables Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2026/24/c8066.html

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