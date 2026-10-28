Greenlane Renewables Announces Renewal of Service Agreements with Major International Energy Company

~Renewals reinforce strength of Greenlane's long-standing customer relationship and aftermarket parts and service business~
Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane" or the "Company") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) today announced the renewal of service agreements with a major international energy company for three of its renewable natural gas ("RNG") producing facilities at dairy farms in the United States. The renewals reinforce the strength of Greenlane's long-standing relationship with this customer and aftermarket parts and service business.
"The renewed service agreements reflect continued confidence in Greenlane's products, technical expertise and service capabilities to support the reliable and efficient operation of our customer's RNG production facilities," said Brad Douville, CEO of Greenlane. "It is a strong endorsement of the value we continue to deliver to our customers. Our ability to maintain and expand relationships with established customers is an important part of our growth strategy and demonstrates the confidence they place in Greenlane to support their operations over the long term. As our installed base of systems continues to grow, we see meaningful opportunities to further expand our aftermarket parts and service business, generate recurring revenue and strengthen the long-term relationships that underpin our business."
Greenlane's aftermarket parts and service business is an important component of the Company's strategy to expand recurring revenue opportunities and deepen relationships with existing customers. With more than 500 systems sold across 32 countries over its more than 35-year history, Greenlane has an extensive installed base that provides opportunities for ongoing maintenance, replacement parts, technical support and system optimization services.
Greenlane offers maintenance packages designed to meet the varying service requirements of its customers and their biogas upgrading systems. The Company's service capabilities include preventative maintenance, technical support, troubleshooting and plant performance optimization, helping customers support the reliability, efficiency and long-term performance of their installed systems.
Greenlane's service offerings include:
- 24/7 Expert Support: Immediate assistance through our dedicated helpline and remote access capabilities.
- Proactive Maintenance: Preventative measures, corrective actions, and scheduled site inspections to ensure optimal performance.
- Media Change-Outs: Provide turnkey H₂S media change-outs to plant locations, saving time and reducing costs. Our experienced team safely and efficiently executes the work to minimize downtime and lower our customers' operating costs.
- Spare Parts & Logistics: Priority supply of critical spare parts to minimize downtime.
- Training & Performance Optimization: Operator training, real-time monitoring, and detailed performance analysis to keep sites running efficiently.
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About Greenlane Renewables
At Greenlane, we are relentless innovators solving the toughest challenges. At a time when new solutions are urgently needed, we are accelerating the energy transition to a net-zero emissions economy. As a pioneer and leading global specialist in biogas desulfurization and upgrading, we have been actively contributing to the decarbonization of our planet for over 35 years with more than 500 systems sold into 32 countries. The systems we supply transform biogas generated from organic waste into high-value, low-carbon renewable natural gas ("RNG") for gas networks, transportation and industry from a wide range of sources such as landfills, sugar mills, dairy farms, wastewater, and food waste. Greenlane is transforming energy production through new technology without adding new technology risk, making RNG more accessible and scalable for our customers - all while dramatically reducing carbon emissions. Partner with us, let's accelerate the energy transition together. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com
FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION – This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "is expected", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "can", "may" or "will" happen. In particular, this news release contains forward looking information relating to expectations regarding the ongoing operations, reliability, efficiency, and long-term performance of the biogas upgrading systems; the expected scope, support, and benefits under the service agreements with an international energy company; the Company's ability to support customer facilities throughout their operating lives and build or extend long-term customer relationships beyond initial system delivery and commissioning; the ability of Greenlane's growing installed base to drive future opportunities, expand its aftermarket service business, and develop recurring revenue streams; and the Company's service capabilities to minimize downtime and lower operating costs for customers. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable at the time such statements were made, including market demand for renewable natural gas solutions, continued customer adoption of Greenlane's parts and service offerings, the continued demand for renewable natural gas solutions and aftermarket support services; the successful ongoing operation and maintenance of the installed biogas upgrading systems; Greenlane's ability to fulfill its contractual obligations under the service agreements; the Company's ability to leverage its growing installed base to generate recurring aftermarket revenue and expand customer relationships; and the Company's ability to execute its aftermarket service strategy. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond the Company's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis, and its Annual Information Form, all of which have been filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
SOURCE Greenlane Renewables Inc.
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