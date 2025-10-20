Greenlane Advances Its Next-Generation Landfill Gas Upgrading Platform with New Patent Filing for Innovative Linear Nitrogen Rejection Technology

Greenlane Advances Its Next-Generation Landfill Gas Upgrading Platform with New Patent Filing for Innovative Linear Nitrogen Rejection Technology

~New intellectual property enables Cascade LF product line to deliver even higher performance and lower cost, strengthening leadership in RNG innovation~

Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane" or the "Company") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce the filing of a new patent application for a Linear Nitrogen Rejection Unit (NRU) as part of its Cascade LF product line, the company's next-generation landfill gas upgrading technology. The Company revealed Cascade LF to customers last month and is quoting it now incorporating the Linear NRU. The Linear NRU enables Cascade LF to achieve even higher methane recovery performance at a lower cost. These improvements are made possible when this new intellectual property is combined with the improvements achieved through the Company's other patent applications filed within the last twelve months. As such, the Linear NRU builds upon the previously announced Cascade LF innovations, reinforcing the Company's technology leadership in the production of biomethane or renewable natural gas ("RNG"). Higher performance and lower cost systems enable RNG project developers and owners to enhance revenue generating RNG output from their assets while minimizing upfront investment, making RNG projects more accessible and scalable.

"This patent filing marks another important milestone in our commitment to customer-focused innovation and relentless pursuit of improving the state-of-the-art of technology in our industry," said Brad Douville, CEO of Greenlane. "We took direct input from our customers to make a great product even better—pushing the boundaries of methane recovery while driving costs down further. Our goal continues to be to make meaningful technology enhancements that will set our customers up for success by giving them the tools they need to extract maximum value from their waste resources. We are now quoting our Cascade LF products incorporating the Linear NRU, targeting the first system delivery before the end of 2026."

Greenlane's Linear NRU technology is based on equilibrium pressure swing adsorption (PSA) principles. Conventional equilibrium PSA NRUs use multiple adsorption beds and internal recycling of recompressed gas. Greenlane's innovation, incorporated into its Linear NRU, is a step-wise gas enrichment process that eliminates wasteful internal gas recycling while also using fewer and smaller adsorption beds. The result is lower operating and capital costs and higher methane recovery. For landfill gas containing increasingly higher levels of nitrogen, Greenlane's modular product design employs additional adsorption beds plus compression in a staged configuration that preserves the linear approach and high methane recovery over the range. The best results are achieved when Cascade LF is paired with landfill wellfield monitoring and controls to maximize methane collection and minimize fugitive methane emissions and nitrogen levels in the landfill gas.

"As landfill gas remains the largest and most technically challenging feedstock for RNG production, we continue to focus on developing solutions that make upgrading simpler, more reliable, and more cost-effective—all while increasing performance," added Douville. "Our Linear NRU may also have applications beyond biogas, broadening the potential reach of our technology, reinforcing Greenlane's leadership in advancing real-world technologies that accelerate decarbonization."

About Greenlane Renewables
Greenlane is driving change: accelerating the energy transition. We are cleaning up two of the largest and most difficult to decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and commercial transportation. As a pioneer and leading specialist in biogas desulfurization and upgrading, we have been actively contributing to the decarbonization of our planet for over 35 years with more than 355 systems supplied into 28 countries. We transform biogas generated from organic waste into high-value grid-ready renewable natural gas ("RNG") from a wide range of sources such as landfills, sugar mills, dairy farms, wastewater, and food waste. Greenlane is transforming energy production and creating new, sustainable revenue streams for its customers - all while dramatically reducing carbon emissions. Partner with us, let's accelerate the energy transition together. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION – This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "is expected", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "can", "may" or "will" happen. In particular, this news release contains forward looking information relating to the potential improved performance, cost, reliability and scalability of Greenlane's Cascade LF product with the incorporation of Greenlane's new Linear Nitrogen Rejection Unit ("NRU") technology; expectations that the Linear NRU will enable Cascade LF to deliver higher methane recovery and lower capital and operating costs compared to conventional systems; the expected commercial availability and first Cascade LF system delivery before end of 2026; potential for enhanced landfill gas upgrading performance when integrated with wellfield monitoring and control systems; potential for Linear NRU to have applications beyond biogas and potential reach of this technology; and statements regarding Greenlane's continuing leadership and innovation in the RNG upgrading sector. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable at the time, including assumptions regarding future industry trends, regulatory developments, the successful commercialization of new technologies, and the Company's ability to execute its strategic plans. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond the Company's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis, its Annual Information Form and in its base shelf prospectus dated January 4, 2024, all of which have been filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Greenlane Renewables Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/20/c2181.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Greenlane RenewablesGRN:CATSXV:GRNTech Investing
GRN:CA
The Conversation (0)
Greenlane Renewables (TSXV:GRN)

Greenlane Renewables

Changing the Nature of Natural Gas

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - GRN

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - GRN

Trading resumes in: Company: Greenlane Renewables Inc. TSX Symbol: GRN All Issues: Yes Resumption (ET): 8:30 AM CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly... Keep Reading...
Greenlane Renewables Announces $35.3 Million System Supply Contract in Brazil

Greenlane Renewables Announces $35.3 Million System Supply Contract in Brazil

~Greenlane to supply complete landfill gas-to-biomethane upgrading solution to repeat customer~ Greenlane Renewables Inc. ( "Greenlane ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a contract valued at $35.3 million ( US$26.2 million ) by a leading environmental... Keep Reading...
Greenlane Renewables Unveils Compelling Sector-Focused Product Lines

Greenlane Renewables Unveils Compelling Sector-Focused Product Lines

~Accelerating the energy transition: optimized upgrading solutions for biogas from all feedstocks~ Greenlane Renewables Inc. ( "Greenlane ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce the launch of its sector-focused product lines at the RNG Works conference in Nashville, Tennessee . Based on... Keep Reading...
Greenlane Renewables Completes Previously Announced Appointments of Executive Vice Chair and President and Chief Executive Officer

Greenlane Renewables Completes Previously Announced Appointments of Executive Vice Chair and President and Chief Executive Officer

~Appointments enable Greenlane to focus on market expansion and overall profitability~ Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) is pleased to confirm the appointments of Brad Douville as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors and "Executive Vice Chair" while Ian Kane is now... Keep Reading...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Greenlane Renewables Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane " or the " Company ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) (OTC: GRNWF) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 . For further information on these results please see the Company's Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE annonce une alliance strategique avec un important producteur de gaz industriel americain

CHARBONE annonce une alliance strategique avec un important producteur de gaz industriel americain

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - le 20 octobre 2025 CORPORATION CHARBONE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre à Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Announces a Strategic Alliance with a Leading U.S. Industrial Gas Producer

CHARBONE Announces a Strategic Alliance with a Leading U.S. Industrial Gas Producer

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, October 20, 2025 TheNewswire - CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE annonce un financement de reglements de dettes par emission d'unites totalisant 0,5M$

CHARBONE annonce un financement de reglements de dettes par emission d'unites totalisant 0,5M$

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, le 17 octobre 2025 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre à Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Announces Closing of Units for Debt Financing Totaling $0.5M

CHARBONE Announces Closing of Units for Debt Financing Totaling $0.5M

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, October 17, 2025 TheNewswire - CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases,... Keep Reading...
Convertible Note and Placement

Convertible Note and Placement

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Convertible Note and PlacementDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Norway Innovation Centre for Robotics and Prototype Tank

Norway Innovation Centre for Robotics and Prototype Tank

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced Norway Innovation Centre for Robotics and Prototype TankDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Bold Ventures Highlights Burchell Gold Copper Project News

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CRDL

Prismo Metals Announces Private Placement and Ripsey Gold Project Overlimit Silver Assay Results

Standard Uranium Confirms High-Grade Uranium Mineralization up to 8.10% U3O8 at Surface on the Corvo Project

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Highlights Burchell Gold Copper Project News

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces Private Placement and Ripsey Gold Project Overlimit Silver Assay Results

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Confirms High-Grade Uranium Mineralization up to 8.10% U3O8 at Surface on the Corvo Project

Precious Metals Investing

1911 GOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON "BEST EFFORTS" LIFE OFFERING AND PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Gold Identifies Key Structural Trends and Porphyry-Related Anomalies at Tahami Project

Base Metals Investing

Group Eleven Drills 25.6m of 9.2% Zn+Pb and 28 g/t Ag and Extends Deeper Cu-Ag Zone with 17.4m of 35 g/t Ag and 0.31% Cu at Ballywire Discovery

Battery Metals Investing

Pronounced Lithium-in-soil Anomalies