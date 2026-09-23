Green Thumb Industries to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 4, 2026

Green Thumb Industries to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 4, 2026

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII,OTC:GTBIF) (OTCQX: GTBIF,OTC:GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE Dispensaries, today announced it will release third quarter 2026 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

A conference call and audio webcast will also be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/4:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss the results and answer any questions.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by such statements. Green Thumb Industries undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

About Green Thumb Industries
Green Thumb Industries Inc. ("Green Thumb") is a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company manufactures and distributes a portfolio of licensed, branded cannabis products, including RYTHM, Dogwalkers, incredibles, Beboe, &Shine, Doctor Solomon's and Good Green. Green Thumb also owns and operates RISE Dispensaries, a rapidly growing national retail chain. Green Thumb serves millions of patients and customers each year with a mission to promote well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities it serves. Established in 2014, Green Thumb has manufacturing facilities and retail stores across 14 U.S. markets, employing approximately 5,000 people. More information is available at www.gtigrows.com.

Investor Contact:
Andy Grossman
EVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com
888-406-1143

Media Contact:
GTI Communications
media@gtigrows.com


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