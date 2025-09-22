Green Impact Partners Provides Update on the Sale of Its Water and Recycling Facilities

Green Impact Partners Inc. (TSXV: GIP,OTC:GIPIF) ("GIP" or the "Company") today announced that the purchaser of its water, waste treatment, and recycling facilities has failed to meet its closing obligations under the terms of the purchase agreement. Following several extensions to the closing date, GIP is currently considering all options contractually available to the Company under the purchase agreement. To date, GIP has received non-refundable deposits from the purchaser totaling $2.25 million.

GIP continues to field interest from other parties regarding these assets, including advanced due diligence from one party as previously announced on August 28, 2025.

The Company is currently in default for failing to meet certain conditions within the most recent amendment to its corporate credit facility (the "Facility"). GIP is working cooperatively with its lender with respect to the Facility.

About Green Impact Partners Inc.

Green Impact Partners Inc. is forging a path towards a sustainable future by turning waste into energy. With a focus on renewable natural gas (RNG) and bioenergy projects, our mission is to acquire, develop, construct, and operate facilities that not only produce energy but also play an important role in waste reduction and lowering emissions. Our comprehensive approach spans the entire project life cycle, from idea generation through construction to ongoing operations. In addition to our RNG and bioenergy projects, GIP maintains a current portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities in Canada, alongside a solids recycling business in the United States.

Traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'GIP', the Company invites you to join us in our journey. For more information about the Company, please visit www.greenipi.com.

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:

Nikolaus Kiefer
Chief Investment Officer
(236) 476-3445
investors@greenipi.com

Media Inquiries:

media@greenipi.com

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and/or forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. When used in this release, such words as "would", "will", "anticipates", believes", "estimates", "explores", "expects" and similar expressions, as they relate to GIP, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of GIP with respect to future events, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause GIP's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any expected future results, performance or achievement that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Certain information and statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including but not limited: the anticipated closing of the sale of the Company's water, waste treatment, and recycling facilities; future extensions as it relates to the Company's Facility; securing regulatory and exchange approvals; anticipated cash to the Company at closing.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: an extension to the Company's Facility; timing and ultimate sale of its water, waste treatment, and recycling facilities; the high degree of uncertainties inherent to feasibility and economic studies which are based to a significant extent on various assumptions; variations in commodity prices and exchange rate fluctuations; variations in cost of supplies and labour; lack of availability of qualified personnel; receipt of necessary approvals; availability of financing for project development; uncertainties and risks with respect to developing RNG projects; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; assurance that the final terms will align with those initially agreed upon or that the transaction will proceed as anticipated; timeline of construction and ultimate completion of the Future Energy Park project; change in demand for clean energy to be offered by the Company; obtaining required approvals of regulatory authorities; general liquidity of the Company; ability to make obligations to its lenders; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; closing of the transaction referenced herein. For a more fulsome list of risk factors please see the Company's December 31, 2024, year-end Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), available of SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Management of the Company has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking statements provided in this release to provide shareholders with a more complete perspective on the Company's current and future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

