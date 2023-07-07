PAN GLOBAL REPORTS NEAR-SURFACE COPPER-TIN MINERALIZATION AT ROMANA WEST IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

Gold Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Great Future Beckons for Lumwana as Barrick Unlocks Potential

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) Barrick's drive to transform the Lumwana copper mine into a Tier One 1 asset with a life extending beyond 2060 is picking up speed with a strong performance in the past quarter adding impetus to its continuing production ramp-up.

Briefing media at a site visit here today, Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow said the mine's full potential was only now being revealed. Additional expansion opportunities, identified through an updated geological model, are currently being assessed, while drilling at the Kababisa prospect highlights potential mining flexibility through higher grades. The Lumwana pre-feasibility study is progressing in line with our plans to transform its long-term copper profile through the delivery of the envisioned super pit.

"Since Barrick refocused its strategy in Africa in 2019, Lumwana has become a key element in the expansion of our strategic copper portfolio and a significant contributor to our bottom line. At the same time its importance to Zambia has grown. Since 2019 it has contributed more than $2.3 billion to the country's economy in the form of royalties, taxes, salaries and purchases from local suppliers," he said.

Barrick has a global policy of sourcing its suppliers locally and last year it spent $432 million, 83% of its total procurement, with Zambian suppliers and contractors. It has also launched a "Business Accelerator Program" to build the capacity of Zambian contractors in the mining supply chain.

Similarly, Barrick is committed to local employment. Currently 99.3% of Lumwana's employees and 98% of its contractors are Zambian nationals, both industry-leading statistics.

Lumwana is a participant in the United Nations' REDD+ project, which is designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from deforestation, and the mine has engaged with its communities on this initiative.

Barrick enquiries

Investor and media relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com

Endnote 1

A Tier One Copper Asset is an asset with a reserve potential of greater than five million tonnes of contained copper and C1 cash costs per pound over the mine life that are in the lower half of the industry cost curve.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, projects, plans or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "transform", "extend", ramp-up", "started", "will", "continue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to: potential life of mine extensions at Lumwana; Barrick's commitment to employing host country nationals and creating long-term value for its host communities in Zambia; Barrick's focus on Tier One Assets and its potential for growth while delivering sustainable returns; Barrick's sustainability strategy, including projects to reduce greenhouse gas or carbon dioxide emissions in Zambia; and Barrick's future investments in community projects and contributions to the Zambian economy.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions including material estimates and assumptions related to the factors set forth below that, while considered reasonable by the Company as at the date of this press release in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold, copper, or certain other commodities (such as silver, diesel fuel, natural gas, and electricity); the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/ or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices; expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in Zambia and other jurisdictions in which the Company or its affiliates do or may carry on business in the future; changes in mineral production performance, exploitation, and exploration successes; the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; disruption of supply routes which may cause delays in construction and mining activities, including disruptions in the supply of key mining inputs due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia; risk of loss due to acts of war, terrorism, sabotage and civil disturbances; failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; timing of receipt of, or failure to comply with, necessary permits and approvals; uncertainty whether some or all of Barrick's targeted investments and projects will meet the Company's capital allocation objectives and internal hurdle rate; damage to the Company's reputation due to the actual or perceived occurrence of any number of events, including negative publicity with respect to the Company's handling of environmental matters or dealings with community groups, whether true or not; risks associated with new diseases, epidemics and pandemics, including the effects and potential effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; litigation and legal and administrative proceedings; employee relations including loss of key employees; increased costs and physical and transition risks related to climate change, including extreme weather events, resource shortages, emerging policies and increased regulations relating to related to greenhouse gas emission levels, energy efficiency and reporting of risks; and availability and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labor. Barrick also cautions that its guidance may be impacted by the ongoing business and social disruption caused by the spread of Covid-19. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion, copper cathode or gold or copper concentrate losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks).

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect Barrick's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Barrick disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Barrick GoldABX:CAGold Investing
ABX:CA
The Conversation (0)
NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:BGF

Beauce Gold: Placer to Hard Rock Gold Exploration in Southern Quebec

Beauce Gold Fields Inc. (TSXV:BGF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Beauce Gold is a gold exploration company focused on placer and hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of southern Quebec. Beauce is using a model similar to that used in the Klondike and Cariboo gold districts with the hopes that the model will allow the company to trace the placer gold back to its source, sparking a new gold rush. The Beauce region was home to Canada’s first gold rush in 1860, which was host to the largest historical placer gold deposit in the eastern half of North America.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:AHM.H

Antler Hill: Gold and Copper Exploration in Argentina’s San Juan Province

Antler Hill Mining (TSXV:AHM.H) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Antler Hill is a junior exploration company in the process of acquiring two properties in San Juan Province, Argentina. The country is viewed as a mining-friendly jurisdiction thanks to the federal government’s clear support of the mining industry through pro-mining tax incentives. The Amiches goldsilver project is located in the El Indio gold belt approximately 100 kilometers south of Barrick Gold’s (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) Veladero mine. Amiches remains predominantly unexplored with small trenching and sampling projects previously conducted on the property. In 2018 Antler Hill collected grab samples that graded 15 g/t gold and 190 g/t silver as well as 3.3 g/t gold and 70 g/t silver.

Keep reading...Show less
QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company" ) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement offering of common shares of the Company (" Common Shares ") at a price of $0.45 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the " Offering "). Depending on market conditions and the receipt of regulatory approvals, the Company reserves the right to ‎‎increase the maximum aggregate gross proceeds under the Offering to an amount greater than $1,000 ,000‎.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM)

Quimbaya Gold: Colombia's Next Significant Gold Exploration Company


Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Launches its 2023 Drilling Campaign at Williams Brook

Puma Exploration Launches its 2023 Drilling Campaign at Williams Brook

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to report that it has launched Phase 1 (2,000 m) of its 2023 drilling program, and the drill is currently turning at its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick, Atlantic Canada.

The fully-funded and permitted 2023 program (minimum of 6,000 m) is focused on the Lynx Gold Zone ("LGZ") and is designed with three (3) primary objectives:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
White Gold Corp. Commences Diamond Drilling at the Betty Ford target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. Commences Diamond Drilling at the Betty Ford target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that exploration diamond drilling has commenced at the Betty Ford target on the Betty property located in the White Gold District, west-central Yukon, Canada (Figure 1) approximately 65 km southeast of the Company's flagship White Gold Project which comprises 16 million tonnes averaging 2.23 gt Au for 1,152,900 ounces of gold in the Indicated Resource category and 19 million tonnes averaging 1.54 gt Au for 942,400 ounces of gold in the Inferred Resource category ( 1 ) which remains open for expansion. The Betty property is located approximately 40 km east of Newmont Corporation's Coffee gold deposit (Indicated Resources of 2.14 Moz gold and Inferred Resources of 0.23 Moz gold (2) ) and 15 km northeast of Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino porphyry deposit (Measured & Indicated Resources of 14.8 Moz gold & 7.6 Blbs copper and Inferred Resources of 6.3 Moz gold and 3.1 Blb copper (3) ). Planned drilling at Betty Ford in 2023 will continue to evaluate the zone of near-surface high-grade gold mineralization, which has previously returned intersections of 3.46 gt Au over 50.00 m (BETFD21D003) and 1.17 gt Au over 48.0 m (BETFD21D001) during maiden drilling in 2021, and 8.94 gt Au over 18.29 m (BETFD22RC004) and 1.50 gt Au over 55.20 m (BETFD22D007) in follow up drilling in 2022. The focus of the 2023 drill program is to test for a mineralized buried porphyry at depth and possible feeder contactstructure for the near-surface gold mineralization. This drill program forms part of the Company's 2023 fully funded exploration program on its extensive and underexplored 350,000 hectare land package in the emerging White Gold District, Yukon, supported by strategic partners Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Notice of Release of Barrick's Second Quarter 2023 Results

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) will release its Q2 2023 results on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results that day at 11:00 EDT, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.

The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q2 2023 on July 13, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Titan Minerals

Maiden JORC Resource At Dynasty Of 3.1Moz Gold And 22Moz Silver

Titan Minerals Limited (Titan or the Company) (ASX:TTM) is pleased to announce a first Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), which is reported in accordance with JORC (2012) on the Company’s 100% owned Dynasty Gold Project (Dynasty), in the Loja Province, southern Ecuador.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

CSE Bulletin: Suspension - Voltage Metals Corp.

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Nextech3D.ai Releases New Episode of the Public Company CEO Experience Podcast Highlighting Generative AI CAD-3D Design Studio, "Toggle3D"

Related News

Base Metals Investing

CSE Bulletin: Suspension - Voltage Metals Corp.

Precious Metals Investing

Optimum Ventures Announces Entry Into Arrangement Agreement With Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.

Precious Metals Investing

iMetal Engages Marketing Consultants JP Capital LLC

Resource Investing

Further High-Grade Lithium – Up To 1.8% Li2o - Encountered At Ruth Well Project In WA

Copper Investing

Bluebush Ree Drilling Advancing

Lithium Investing

Chris Berry: Lithium Price Volatility is Here to Stay

×