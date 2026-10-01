Graphite One Announces Creation of G1 Advanced Systems Division and Marketing Campaign Update

CEO:New division will focus on "graphite and graphene [as] transformational materials in evolving technologies relevant to the energy/defense/national security and space sectors."
Graphite One Inc. (TSXV: GPH,OTC:GPHOF) (OTCQX: GPHOF) ("Graphite One," "G1" or the "Company"), developing a complete domestic U.S. supply chain for advanced graphite materials, announced today the creation of a new division of the Company, which will be the Company's platform for developing next-generation graphite technologies and supply systems for the energy, technology, and national security sectors.
"This new division will focus on expanding the applications for Graphite One's planned domestic graphite supply chain beyond battery and energy storage systems," said Anthony Huston, CEO of Graphite One. "It stems from our recognition that graphite and graphene are transformational materials in evolving technologies relevant to the energy/defense/national security and space sectors."
Marketing Campaign Update
The Company announces today that as part of its ongoing strategy to raise the profile of Graphite One and its Graphite One Project and the planned synthetic graphite active anode material manufacturing facility ("SG AAM Plant") in the United States, the Company has entered into agreements with Global One Media Group ("Global One"), Emerging Growth, LLC, doing business as TDM Financial ("TDM Financial"), and Frontier Media Inc. ("Frontier Media") (collectively, the "Marketing Agencies") to provide marketing services to enhance visibility with institutional and retail investment community, effective immediately.
Under the terms of the Global One agreement, Global One will provide digital marketing media production, branding, social media management, and content creation for a six (6) month period for a total cost of US$45,000.
Under the terms of the TDM Financial agreement, TDM Financial will provide video, video interviews, content creation, and infographics for a seven (7) month period for a total cost of US$35,000.
Under the terms of the Frontier Media Inc. agreement, Frontier Media will provide online marketing services, including but not limited to creation of marketing campaigns, advertisements, and creation of landing pages for ad campaigns for a six (6) month period ("Term") for a total cost of US$250,000 per month. The Company has an option to extend the Term by providing written notice to Frontier Media at least five (5) business days prior to the end of the Term.
Each of the Marketing Agencies has agreed in providing their respective services to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and the OTC Markets. None of the Marketing Agencies have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, nor any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Each of the Marketing Agencies may provide additional services to the Company in the future.
There are no performance factors impacting compensation in the agreements and the Marketing Agencies will not receive common shares or options of the Company as compensation. Each of the Marketing Agencies is arm's length to the Company and none of the Marketing Agencies currently own, directly or indirectly, any common shares of the Company, nor do any of them have any right or intent to acquire such an interest.
These agreements remain subject to TSXV approval and this disclosure is made in accordance with the requirements of TSXV Policy 3.4 – Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities.
Graphite One's U.S. Supply Chain Strategy
With the United States currently 100% import-dependent for natural graphite, Graphite One is developing a fully integrated U.S.-based supply chain anchored by the Graphite Creek deposit – recognized by the U.S. Geological Survey as the largest graphite deposit in the U.S. and among the largest globally. The Company's current strategy includes:
- Mining at Graphite Creek (Alaska)
- Transporting via the Port of Nome
- Processing into advanced graphite and anode materials in Ohio
- Potential co-located recycling facility to recover graphite and other battery materials, subject to project financing
This integrated approach positions Graphite One to become a cornerstone supplier in a domestic, circular battery materials economy in recognition of graphite's indispensable role in rapidly developing technology sectors. The Company's strategy now includes the creation of a new advanced systems division, which will be the platform for developing next-generation graphite technologies and supply systems for the energy, technology, and national security sectors.
About Graphite One Inc.
Graphite One INC. continues to develop its Graphite One Project (the "Project"), with the goal of becoming an American producer of high-grade anode materials that is integrated with a domestic graphite resource. The Project is proposed as a vertically integrated enterprise to mine and process natural graphite and to manufacture artificial and natural graphite anode active materials primarily for the lithium-ion electric vehicle battery and energy storage markets.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
"Anthony Huston" (signed)
For more information on Graphite One Inc., please visit the Company's website, www.GraphiteOneInc.com
On X @GraphiteOne
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the significance of the creation and development of the new advanced systems division and the actual potential of developing next-generation graphite technologies and supply systems for the energy, technology and national security sectors, the successful development of new graphite technologies, and the timing and availability of project funding for the Company's proposed strategy. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "proposes", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "projects", "plans", "is planning", "intends", "assumes", "believes", "indicates", "to be" or variations of such words and phrases that state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". The Company cautions that there is no assurance that the Company will be successful in creating and developing its new division or developing new graphite technologies. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition or regulatory processes (including the EIS), changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Further, the Company is in an industry where political, economic, regulatory and social conditions may change over time. Changes in government policies, taxation regimes, security conditions or stakeholder expectations, particularly the dynamic nature of U.S.-China trade relations, may affect the Company's ability to meet its stated goals and objectives. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.
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SOURCE Graphite One Inc.
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