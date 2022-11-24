Cleantech Investing News

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") announces the filing of its amended audited financial statements for the years ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (the "Amended Financial Statements") to amend the Company's audited annual statements filed on SEDAR on September 29, 2022. The Amended Financial Statements have been filed to include an unmodified auditor's report to reflect that the statements have been audited in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, as required by NI 52-107 Acceptable Accounting Principles and Audited Standards. In addition, the Amended Financial Statements have been updated with a current date of authorization and thus changes have been made to the disclosures for going concern and subsequent events. Other than these disclosure updates, no other changes have been made to the Amended Financial Statements.

For additional details on the Amended Financial Statements, please refer to the Company's SEDAR profile on www.sedar.com.

About GMG

GMG is a disruptive Australian-based clean-tech company listed on the TSXV (TSXV: GMG) that produces graphene and hydrogen by cracking methane (natural gas) instead of mining graphite. By using the company's proprietary process, GMG can produce high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and no/low contaminant graphene - enabling demonstrated cost and environmental improvements in a number of world-scale planet-friendly/clean-tech applications. Using this low input cost source of graphene, the Company is developing value-added products that target the massive energy efficiency and energy storage markets. The Company is pursuing additional opportunities for GMG Graphene, including developing next-generation batteries, collaborating with world-leading universities in Australia, and investigating the opportunity to enhance the performance of lubricant oil and performance enhanced HVAC-R coating system.

For further information please contact:

- Craig Nicol, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company at craig.nicol@graphenemg.com, +61 415 445 223

- Leo Karabelas at Focus Communications Investor Relations, leo@fcir.ca, +1 647 689 6041

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

GMG Announces $5 Million Bought Deal Unit Offering

GMG Announces $5 Million Bought Deal Unit Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSX-V: GMG) (" GMG " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement pursuant to which Eight Capital as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, together with a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters "), will purchase 1,819,000 units of the Company (the " Units "), on a "bought deal" basis pursuant to the filing of a short form prospectus, subject to all required regulatory approvals, at a price per Unit of $2.75 (the " Issue Price ") for gross proceeds of $5,002,250 (the " Offering ").

GMG Provides Details of 2022 AGM To Be Held Virtually

GMG Provides Details of 2022 AGM To Be Held Virtually

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is providing details of its upcoming Annual Meeting of shareholders ("AGM") to be held virtually on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Brisbane Australian Eastern Standard Time (being Thursday, November 24, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. (Canadian Pacific Standard Time).

TO VOTE AHEAD OF THE VIRTUAL AGM

GMG's Battery Update: Significant Battery Performance, Cell and Graphene Production Improvements

GMG's Battery Update: Significant Battery Performance, Cell and Graphene Production Improvements

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the latest progress and performance update on its Graphene Aluminium-Ion Battery technology ("G+AI Battery") being developed by GMG and the University of Queensland ("UQ") and the GMG battery grade graphene production quality program.

Notably, this update includes information about GMG's G+AI Battery regarding:

GMG Acquires THERMAL-XR Manufacturing Intellectual Property and Brand Rights and Grants RSUs to Directors and Officers

GMG Acquires THERMAL-XR Manufacturing Intellectual Property and Brand Rights and Grants RSUs to Directors and Officers

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated August 15, 2022, GMG has completed the acquisition of the manufacturing intellectual property and brand rights of OzKem Pty Ltd.'s ("OzKem") THERMAL-XR® coating products. OzKem developed the THERMAL-XR® coating system products using GMG graphene together with OzKem's base HVAC (Heating Venting and Air Conditioning) coating. GMG is an international distributor of THERMAL-XR® products with a number of global commercial demonstrations underway or initial sales completed. GMG now owns the THERMAL-XR® brand, will buy the base coatings product from OzKem, and will manufacture the THERMAL-XR® products containing GMG graphene.

GMG Board Additions - Director and Company Secretary

GMG Board Additions - Director and Company Secretary

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update to the composition of the Company's board of directors and company secretary roles which will support the Company as it proceeds into its next phase of development.

  • Mr. Frederick Kotzee recently joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer and will now join the board of directors. Frederick is a chartered accountant with more than 20 years of public company experience leading financial operations and strategic planning for multinational companies. Through his career, Frederick has held various positions in the Anglo American Group where his roles included General Manager of Corporate Finance, Head of Business Development at Anglo Platinum and then Chief Financial Officer of Kumba Iron Ore Limited, listed on the Johannesburg stock exchange. Frederick was the CFO of the Australian listed Kidman Resources Limited, a lithium project developer, where he successfully secured financing and offtake agreements with large battery purchasing companies as well as supporting the company's ultimate acquisition by Wesfarmers Limited for more than $750m.
  • Anjana Reddy is the current General Manager Business Services of the Company, she oversees legal, commercial and HR functions, and has been appointed as a Company Secretary. Anj has broad experience across a number of industries, previously holding senior Commercial roles for Coca-Cola Amatil, Queensland Government owned Electricity Generator Stanwell and Middle East construction JV Habtoor Leighton Group. Most recently Anj was the Manager Commercial and Contracts for IOR Petroleum. Anj has a Bachelor of Science and Law with First Class Honours from James Cook University, a Masters in Commercial and Contracts Law from University of Melbourne, a Masters of Business Administration from University of Queensland, Principles of International Law from Harvard Extension School.

GMG's CEO Craig Nicol stated, "I'm looking forward to Frederick's and Anj's additional contributions following their displays of high quality leadership and professionalism in their roles."

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces CEO Frank Carnevale will Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 1st

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces CEO Frank Carnevale will Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 1st

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that PWWR's CEO, Frank Carnevale, will be giving a Company presentation live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 1st, 2022.

DATE: December 1st, 2022
TIME: 12:30 – 1:00 pm EST
LINK: https://bit.ly/3WBnUTQ

REPEAT - Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Letter of Intent for Joint Venture with AmmPower Corp. for Fuel Cell Generator Pilot Using Green Ammonia

REPEAT - Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Letter of Intent for Joint Venture with AmmPower Corp. for Fuel Cell Generator Pilot Using Green Ammonia

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that on November 3 rd 2022, the Company executed a non-binding letter of intent (the " LOI ") with AmmPower Corp. (" AmmPower "), a company developing technology to convert green ammonia into green hydrogen. The LOI summarizes the intentions of the Company and AmmPower entering into a joint venture (the " JV ") for the development of a pilot project testing PWWR's off-grid fuel cell generator and AmmPower's ammonia cracking technology (the " Pilot ").

dynaCERT Launches Private Placement of Carbon Credit Convertible Notes

dynaCERT Launches Private Placement of Carbon Credit Convertible Notes

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (" dynaCERT " or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has launched an offering of up to $10,000,000 of Carbon Credit Convertible Notes under private placement exemptions in Canada. The offering is not convertible into the Company's common shares and is non-dilutive to shareholders of the Company.

Each Carbon Credit Convertible Note is priced at $1,000 (Canadian) with a maturity date of ten (10) years after the date of issue. Commencing at the fifth (5 th ) anniversary after the date of issue, the Carbon Credit Convertible Notes will be convertible, at any time thereafter, at the option of the holder, into Carbon Credits generated by dynaCERT's proprietary HydraGEN™ Technology.

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Letter of Intent for Joint Venture with AmmPower Corp. for Fuel Cell Generator Pilot Using Green Ammonia

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Letter of Intent for Joint Venture with AmmPower Corp. for Fuel Cell Generator Pilot Using Green Ammonia

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that on November 3 rd 2022, the Company executed a non-binding letter of intent (the " LOI ") with AmmPower Corp. (" AmmPower "), a company developing technology to convert green ammonia into green hydrogen. The LOI summarizes the intentions of the Company and AmmPower entering into a joint venture (the " JV ") for the development of a pilot project testing PWWR's off-grid fuel cell generator and AmmPower's ammonia cracking technology (the " Pilot ").

REPEAT - Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Closes Convertible Note Financing

REPEAT - Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Closes Convertible Note Financing

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" AFCP " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to the closing of a convertible note (the " Convertible Note ") financing in an aggregate amount C$4,000,000 (the " Financing ").

"We are pleased with the support of our investors for this Financing," said Frank Carnevale, Chief Executive Officer. "The Financing will assist with our working capital and allow the Company to focus on developing affordable renewable energy projects."

Naturally Splendid Management Update

Naturally Splendid Management Update

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) announces that Mr. George Ragogna will be stepping down as CFO and a Member of the Board of Directors effective immediately

Mr. Ragogna will remain with the Company as an Independent Consultant, focusing his efforts on logistics and our inventory management control system. Mr. Bryan Carson, current Executive VP and Company Co-founder, will step in as interim CFO.

