Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company closed its previously announced bought deal prospectus offering of units (the "Units") of the Company, including exercise in full of the over-allotment option (the "Offering"). A total of 2,091,850 Units were sold at a price of C$2.75 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of approximately C$5.75 million.

Each Unit is comprised of one ordinary share in the capital of the Company (each, an "Ordinary Share") and one Ordinary Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Ordinary Share at a price of C$3.35, at any time until November 30, 2026. The Offering was completed pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated November 14, 2022 among the Company and Eight Capital, as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, and a syndicate of underwriters including Raymond James Ltd., H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, Leede Jones Gable Inc., PI Financial Corp., and Research Capital Corporation (collectively, the "Underwriters").

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid to the Underwriters a cash commission of $345,155.25 and issued to the Underwriters an aggregate of 62,755 compensation warrants (the "Compensation Warrants"). Each Compensation Warrant is exercisable into a Unit at the Offering Price until November 30, 2024.

The Company anticipates using the proceeds of the Offering towards, among other things, developing a commercial coin and / or pouch cell graphene aluminum-ion battery prototype, optimizing and expanding the Company's graphene powder production capability, including at its manufacturing plant, and for general working capital purposes.

The Offering was completed pursuant to a short form prospectus in Canada (the "Prospectus") in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

The Warrants are governed by the terms of a Warrant Indenture (the "Warrant Indenture") dated November 30, 2022 between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada as warrant agent, a copy of which will be available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. For further details regarding the Warrants, please refer to the Warrant Indenture.

About GMG

GMG is a disruptive Australian-based clean-tech company listed on the TSXV (TSXV: GMG) that produces graphene and hydrogen by cracking methane (natural gas) instead of mining graphite. By using the company's proprietary process, GMG can produce high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and no/low contaminant graphene - enabling demonstrated cost and environmental improvements in a number of world-scale planet-friendly/clean-tech applications. Using this low input cost source of graphene, the Company is developing value-added products that target the massive energy efficiency and energy storage markets. The Company is pursuing additional opportunities for GMG Graphene, including developing next-generation batteries, collaborating with world-leading universities in Australia, and investigating the opportunity to enhance the performance of lubricant oil and performance enhanced HVAC-R coating system.

For further information please contact:

- Craig Nicol, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company at craig.nicol@graphenemg.com, +61 415 445 223

- Leo Karabelas at Focus Communications Investor Relations, leo@fcir.ca, +1 647 689 6041

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain disclosure in this release, including statements regarding the Offering and the use of proceeds from the Offering constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. In making the forward-looking statements in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable, including that the Company will be able to use the proceeds of the Offering as anticipated. However, the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and risks include, among others, inability to use the proceeds from the Offering as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146224

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Graphene Manufacturing Group Announces Filing of Its Amended Annual Financial Statements for The Years Ended 30 June 2022 and 2021

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") announces the filing of its amended audited financial statements for the years ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (the "Amended Financial Statements") to amend the Company's audited annual statements filed on SEDAR on September 29, 2022. The Amended Financial Statements have been filed to include an unmodified auditor's report to reflect that the statements have been audited in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, as required by NI 52-107 Acceptable Accounting Principles and Audited Standards. In addition, the Amended Financial Statements have been updated with a current date of authorization and thus changes have been made to the disclosures for going concern and subsequent events. Other than these disclosure updates, no other changes have been made to the Amended Financial Statements.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

GMG Announces $5 Million Bought Deal Unit Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSX-V: GMG) (" GMG " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement pursuant to which Eight Capital as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, together with a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters "), will purchase 1,819,000 units of the Company (the " Units "), on a "bought deal" basis pursuant to the filing of a short form prospectus, subject to all required regulatory approvals, at a price per Unit of $2.75 (the " Issue Price ") for gross proceeds of $5,002,250 (the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

GMG Provides Details of 2022 AGM To Be Held Virtually

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is providing details of its upcoming Annual Meeting of shareholders ("AGM") to be held virtually on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Brisbane Australian Eastern Standard Time (being Thursday, November 24, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. (Canadian Pacific Standard Time).

TO VOTE AHEAD OF THE VIRTUAL AGM

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

GMG's Battery Update: Significant Battery Performance, Cell and Graphene Production Improvements

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the latest progress and performance update on its Graphene Aluminium-Ion Battery technology ("G+AI Battery") being developed by GMG and the University of Queensland ("UQ") and the GMG battery grade graphene production quality program.

Notably, this update includes information about GMG's G+AI Battery regarding:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

GMG Acquires THERMAL-XR Manufacturing Intellectual Property and Brand Rights and Grants RSUs to Directors and Officers

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated August 15, 2022, GMG has completed the acquisition of the manufacturing intellectual property and brand rights of OzKem Pty Ltd.'s ("OzKem") THERMAL-XR® coating products. OzKem developed the THERMAL-XR® coating system products using GMG graphene together with OzKem's base HVAC (Heating Venting and Air Conditioning) coating. GMG is an international distributor of THERMAL-XR® products with a number of global commercial demonstrations underway or initial sales completed. GMG now owns the THERMAL-XR® brand, will buy the base coatings product from OzKem, and will manufacture the THERMAL-XR® products containing GMG graphene.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

IPA's Subsidiary BioStrand and BriaCell Announce Artificial Intelligence Collaboration and License Agreement to Discover and Develop Anti-Cancer Antibodies

IPA (IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD.) ( "IPA") (NASDAQ: IPA), an advanced biotherapeutic research and technology company, today announced that BioStrand BV ("BioStrand"), an AI in silico discovery subsidiary of IPA, has entered into a research collaboration and license agreement (the "Agreement") with BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005423/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Greenlane Renewables Announces Dairy RNG System Sales Contract

~Greenlane to supply a biogas upgrading system for a new project in the Western U.S.~

 Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Greenlane Biogas North America Ltd., has been awarded a $4.6 million ( US$3.5 million ) contract for a dairy RNG project in the Western United States for the supply of a biogas upgrading system. Greenlane will supply its pressure swing adsorption system for upgrading biogas generated from anaerobic digestion of dairy cow manure into carbon negative renewable natural gas ("RNG") suitable for injection into the local pipeline network. Order fulfillment is expected to commence immediately.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Naturally Splendid Reports Third Quarter Results for 2022 and Company Update

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) announces its unaudited financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. All amounts are in Canadian dollars and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards

Naturally Splendid CEO Mr. Craig Goodwin states, "As we continue to focus our efforts and resources on PlanteinTM Plant-Based Foods and our ten (10) year exclusive manufacturing and distribution agreement with Flexitarian Foods PTY Ltd., there have been many positives as well as a number of challenges. The positives include our recent launch into retail, and the return to trade shows where are products have been getting exceptional reviews, as well as our expanding relations with our national distributors. However, the Company has experienced significant challenges as well, the most notable being the continued delay of customized manufacturing lines being assembled in Shanghai, China. The delay to date has been due to a combination of shortage of computer chips, combined with on-going Covid challenges and subsequent quarantining in Shanghai".

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company") (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for healthcare and industrial applications, releases its second quarter results ending September 30, 2022. Chief Executive Officer, Sean Krakiwsky and Interim Chief Financial Officer, Randall McRae will host a conference call at 5 P.M. Eastern Time today to discuss the results. A second call will be held for European investors at 8:30am ET on Wednesday, November 30 th . All interested parties are invited to join these calls.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)

"I am pleased to report we have returned to our strong growth trajectory in the third quarter," said Sean Krakiwsky, Founder and CEO of Nanalysis. "We continue to focus on growing all segments of our organization and executing on our operational strategy. In the third quarter we laid significant groundwork on our previously announced multi-year airport security contract with the Canadian Air Transportation Security Authority and have now begun operations on that project in the fourth quarter. We believe we have also resolved the issues that slowed our growth in our benchtop NMR sales organization in the second quarter, returning to strong benchtop NMR sales figures. We expect to see continued strength in our business in the fourth quarter, which has historically been a strong quarter for our business."

Financial highlights (unaudited) for the three months ended September 30, 2022:

  • For the three months ended September 30, 2022 , the Company reported consolidated revenue of $6,878K , an increase of $3,542K or 106% from the comparative period in 2021. This includes $6,145K in product sales and $733K of service revenue related to airport security services.
  • Gross margin on total sales was 43% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 . This was the result of increased training costs of personnel for the CATSA airport security project, increased personnel and training in Nanalysis' manufacturing group to increase manufacturing capacity, an increase in costs due to worldwide supply chain constraints and inflation, as well as a specific medical imaging project in our RS2D subsidiary that had lower than normal gross margins. Management expects margins to improve as continued investments in manufacturing improvements continue, sales levels increase, and the CATSA airport security project continues to phase-in to full capacity.
  • (Loss) Income before other items for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was $( 618K ) versus $12K compared to the same period last year.
  • Net loss for the three months ended was $(2,599K), as compared to the three-month loss for September 30, 2021, of $(857K).
  • The Company had cash on hand of $7,925K, an undrawn credit facility of $6,734K, working capital of $9,658K and an undrawn government contribution funding of $4,985K as of September 30, 2022.

Recent strategic and operational highlights during and subsequent to the second quarter of 2022 include:

  • Funding received from Prairies Economic Development Canada: Subsequent to September 30, 2022 , the Company received its first $1.5 million in funding from the Business Scale-up Program. This program will provide Nanalysis up to $4,985K of funding in the form of an unsecured interest free loan. The program is designed to help fast growing tech firms scale-up and enter new markets.
  • Consolidation of credit facility: On November 18, 2022 , the Company closed a credit line with a major Canadian bank, consolidating its existing operating facilities into a $9 million operating line.  The line bears interest at a rate of prime plus 0.65% and will allow the Company to execute on its growth and expansion plans.
  • Security Service : In November 2022 , the Company began providing services under the CATSA airport security contract and continues to execute successfully on its phase-in plan for the entire project.
  • Manufacturing : In addition to Nanalysis investing in a state of the art five axis machining centre and wire electrical discharge machine in the second quarter of 2022, Nanalysis has also invested in growing out the manufacturing team allowing the Company to meet expected growth in demand as it heads into 2023.
  • Quad Systems : The company has seen continued development with Quad System's full high-field NMR product. Module sales have continued to increase in the third quarter and the Company expects material revenue from the acquisition in 2023.
Operating Results

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , the Company reported consolidated revenue of $17,618K , an increase of $6,664K or 61% from the comparative period in 2021. The increase from Q3 2021 can be attributed to continued increases in shipments of the 100MHz benchtop NMR unit, coupled with revenue from the recent acquisition, K'Prime, offset by lower RS2D revenue than in Q3 2021.

Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , was $9,504K (a margin of 54%) compared to gross profit of $7,152K (a margin of 65%) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 . Margins for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , decreased over the nine months ended September 30, 2021 , as a result of increased component costs because of world-wide supply chain challenges, low margins on a specific Q3 project in RS2D, training costs included in cost of services related to the CATSA airport security project phase in, and investments made in the Company's manufacturing workforce beginning in the second quarter.

The Company's net loss for the nine months ended was $(6,623K) , as compared to the nine-month loss for the period ended September 30, 2021 , of $(1,127K) . The increased loss was due to higher sales and marketing expenses, increased general and administration expenses and increased research and development expenses, both in the Nanalysis segment and from the new acquisitions. In addition, there were business acquisition costs from the two transactions completed, increased depreciation and amortization expense, and increased finance expenses partially offset by no RS2D earnout in the quarter and increased revenues.

Outlook

"Our main objective continues to be focusing on executing our business plan, including ramping up sales of our 100 MHz product, completing the roll out of the CATSA airport service contract, and capitalizing on business opportunities brought by our recent acquisitions. We have successfully restructured and refocused our benchtop NMR salesforce and expect growing demand in 2023 for benchtop products, and we continue to work towards the launch of a full multi-module high-field NMR product via Quad Systems," said Sean Krakiwsky .

"With a slower second quarter well behind us, we have returned to our high growth trajectory and continue to have confidence that Nanalysis is well positioned for solid growth in 2023 and the years to come. Operational excellence remains our mantra, as we will continue to leverage existing customer relationships, our innovative technologies, and a motivated and professional team to fuel growth. We are confident that we will deliver the value we've created by our recent acquisitions to our shareholders through the remainder of 2022 and into the new year," concluded Mr. Krakiwsky.

Conference Call

Investors interested in participating on the live call can dial 1-888-664-6392 or 416-764-8659 from abroad. Investors can also access the call online through a listen-only webcast here:
https://app.webinar.net/JoLVkw4jEmX or on the investor relations section of the Company's website HERE . The webcast will be archived on the Company's investor relations webpage for at least 90 days and a telephonic playback will be available for seven days after the conference call by calling 1-888-390-0541 or 416-764-8677, conference ID # 833132.

Additionally, the Company will be hosting a Q&A session for it's European investors tomorrow, Wednesday, November 30 th at 8:30am ET which can be accessed by the following link: : Click here to join the meeting , or call in (audio only) +1 437-703-4522, Phone Conference ID: 295 204 525#.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA:1N1)

Nanalysis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada with ticker symbol 'NSCI', OTC and the Frankfurt exchange under the ticker symbol '1N1'. The company's business is what we term "MRI and NMR for industry". The company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The Company has followed up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. Nanalysis began selling a 100MHz device in 2020. The Company's new device is the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.  Nanalysis devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.

With the recent acquisition of K'Prime, the Company maintains a North American sales and service company of over 40 individuals who cover scientific instrumentation for pharma, food, chemical and oil & gas customers, as well as imaging systems and services for security applications.  Additionally, the Company has a 43% ownership in Quad Systems AG ("Quad Systems"), with an option to purchase the remaining shares.  Quad Systems is a Zurich-based Nuclear Magnetic Resonance ("NMR") company focused on high-field NMR for pharmaceutical and other vertical markets.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-reports-third-quarter-2022-results-301689459.html

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/29/c7594.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Avricore Health Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Results

Avricore Health Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Results

Avricore Health INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the " Company " or " AVCR ") today released its Q3 results which demonstrate significant revenue growth, indicating it can scale sustainably and deliver on its long-term objectives.

The Company's objective to create the world's first cloud-connected point-of-care network in community pharmacy is on track to becoming a reality, bringing powerful health screening and data management tools to community pharmacies and ensuring better outcomes for patients.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

REPEAT -- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Significant Milestone Achievement, Launch Event for Alkaline Fuel Cell System Prototype on January 11, 2023 and Management Update

REPEAT -- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Significant Milestone Achievement, Launch Event for Alkaline Fuel Cell System Prototype on January 11, 2023 and Management Update

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that its Belgium subsidiary, Fuel Cell Power NV (" FCP NV "), has achieved a significant milestone in the development of its alkaline fuel cell system, will be hosting a launch event on 11th January, 2023 in Geel, Belgium, and has transitioned the Company's Chief Operating Officer to Managing Director of FCP NV to complete the development and commercialization of its fuel cells.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

