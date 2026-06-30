Granada Gold Announces Investor Relations Agreement

Granada Gold Announces Investor Relations Agreement

(TheNewswire)

Granada Gold Mine Inc.
 

Rouyn Noranda, QC, June 30, 2026 TheNewswire - Granada Gold Mine Inc. (TSXV: GGM,OTC:GBBFF) (OTC: GBBFF) (Frankfurt: B6D) (the "Company" or "Granada") announces that the Company has entered into an Investor Relations Agreement with Emerging Growth Research, LLC ("EGR") of Sheridan, Wyoming dated June 30, 2026 (the "Agreement"), whereby the services to be provided by EGR will include the following:

 

  • ConferencePackage:three(3)thirty-minuteconferenceswithhostpageonEmergingGrowth.com, updates to conference attendees, and a Ticker Tag Report accompanying each update spot; and. 

  • ResearchPackage:oneinitiationreportanduptoeight(8)flashreports,eachdisseminatedbynews release. 

 

In consideration of the services, the Company shall pay EGR a total fee of US$36,700 as follows:

  • Conference Package: (US$11,700) upon TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") Approval; and. 

  • ResearchPackage:(US$25,000) 30 days from Exchange approval. 

 

Neither EGR nor its principals or affiliates have any interest in the Company or its securities, directly or indirectly, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

 

About Granada Gold Mine Inc.

 

Granada Gold Mine Inc. continues to develop and explore its 100% owned Granada Gold Property near Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, and is adjacent to the prolific Cadillac Break. The Company owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims. The Company is currently undergoing a large drill program with 20,000m out of 120,000m complete. The drills are currently paused to provide the technical team with the necessary time to evaluate, assimilate existing data and wait for improved market conditions. 

 

The Granada Shear Zone and the South Shear Zone contain, based on historical detailed mapping as well as from current and historical drilling, up to twenty-two mineralized structures trending east-west over five and a half kilometers. Three of these structures were mined historically from four shafts and three open pits. Historical underground grades were 8 to 10 grams per tonne gold from two shafts down to 236 m and 498 m with open pit grades from 3.5 to 5 grams per tonne gold.

 

The property includes the former Granada Gold underground mine which produced more than 50,000 ounces of gold at 10 grams per tonne gold in the 1930's from two shafts before a fire destroyed the surface buildings.  In the 1990s, Granada Resources extracted a bulk sample (Pit #1) of 87,311 tonnes grading 5.17 g/t Au.  They also extracted a bulk sample (Pit # 2) of 22,095 tonnes grading 3.46 g/t Au.  

 

For further information, Contact:

Frank J. Basa, P.Eng. member of Professional Engineers Ontario

Chief Executive Officer

P: 416-625-2342

 

Or:

 

Wayne Cheveldayoff, 

Corporate Communications

P: 416-710-2410 

E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com

 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information in this news release or other communications unless required by law.

 

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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