GoviEx Is Uranium Title Sponsor for VRIC

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or "Company") is pleased to announce that it is the Uranium Title Sponsor at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (V.R.I.C.) taking place at the Vancouver Convention Centre West, 1055 Canada Place, on Sunday January 29, 2023 and Monday January 30, 2023. Daniel Major, CEO, will be a panelist on the session entitled "The Uranium Forecast" on January 30 at 3:30pm at the Speaker Hall and he will also present on Sunday January 29 at 13:20 in Workshop 3. Mr Major will also be present at GoviEx's booth, number 311.

About GoviEx Uranium Inc.

GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, its mine-permitted Muntanga Project in Zambia, and its multi-element Falea Project in Mali.

Contact Information
Isabel Vilela
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Tel: +1-604-681-5529
Email: info@goviex.com
Web: www.goviex.com

Laramide Resources Ltd. Announces the Engagement of SLR International Corporation to Produce a Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Crownpoint/Churchrock Uranium Project

Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, NuFuels, Inc. has engaged SLR International Corporation ("SLR") of Denver, Colorado to complete an NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on Laramide's 100% owned Crownpoint Churchrock Uranium Project in New Mexico ("Churchrock" or "The Project").

Laramide has commissioned the PEA Study to produce a current economic analysis based on the Mineral Resources at Churchrock with processing at the Crownpoint facilities. Parameters of the study include contribution from seven new drill hole results to confirm and validate previously reported drilling results and radiometric equilibrium used in the September 2017 Mineral Resource estimate. The PEA will focus on generating an in-situ recovery ("ISR") production schedule with several phases of expansion and a scoping level design for an ISR well field, eventual plant and supporting structure, as well as a preliminary economic evaluation for the Project.

IsoEnergy Ltd.

IsoEnergy Ltd.

IsoEnergy Ltd is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company's projects profile includes Thorburn Lake, Radio, Geiger, and others. It primarily operates in Canada.

ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF

The investment seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the North Shore Global Uranium Mining Index. The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of the index. The index is designed to track the performance of companies that devote at least 50% of their assets to (i) mining, exploration, development, and production of uranium; and/or (ii) holding physical uranium, owning uranium royalties, or engaging in other, non-mining activities that support the uranium mining industry. It is non-diversified.

GoviEx Enters into Agreement for the Sale of the Falea Project in Mali

  • Falea to be acquired by African Energy Metals for $5.5 million
  • GoviEx to retain interest in the polymetallic deposit with exploration upside
  • GoviEx remains focused on its mine permitted projects Madaouela and Muntanga

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with African Energy Metals Inc. ("AEM") whereby AEM will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of GoviEx's wholly-owned Malian subsidiary, Delta Exploration Mali SARL ("Delta"). Delta holds three contiguous exploration licences (Falea, Bala, and Madini) in Mali known collectively as the Falea project.

Under the terms of the agreement, AEM will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Delta for a purchase price of $5,500,000 that shall be satisfied as follows: (i) at closing of the transaction, a cash payment of $500,000 and the issuance of AEM's common shares equal to a value of $2,000,000; and (ii) subject to the re-issuance of the Falea license, the issuance of AEM's common shares equal to a value $3,000,000. AEM will also grant GoviEx a 3% net smelter royalty on the Falea project.

justin huhn with nuclear reactors

VIDEO — Justin Huhn: Uranium Cycle Now in Third Inning, Key Market Drivers for 2023

2022 brought a slew of positive news for the uranium sector, but the year was still frustrating for investors.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Justin Huhn, founder and publisher of Uranium Insider, said the U3O8 spot price only rose about 13 percent last year, while in some cases uranium equities are trading 30 to 35 percent below their high points.

"Even though the fundamental case improved throughout the year, and so many elements of positive news supporting the fundamental case continued to pour in … the spot price continued to just languish. That affected sentiment, and sentiment and liquidity drive markets, especially in the short term," he explained during the conversation.

large piece of uranium on a stone

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Uranium is an important commodity in the energy sector. As the value of this nuclear fuel has continued to rise, investors have become more interested in the uranium market.

Uranium began this year at US$43.66 per pound, and prices have tracked higher to push past the important US$50 per pound level as of January 11, 2023. It remains to be seen if and when prices for the energy fuel will once again hit the 11 year high of US$63.50 the market witnessed in mid-April 2022.

Various factors have pushed prices upward in recent months. Production declines caused by COVID-19-related closures in 2020 have played a role, as has widespread demand for nuclear power generation as a clean energy source.

