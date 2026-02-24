Gorilla Technology to Host Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call on March 2 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Gorilla Technology to Host Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call on March 2 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla" or the "Company") will host a conference call on Monday, March 2, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025. A press release containing the financial results will be issued before the call.

Call Date: Monday, March 2, 2026

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll Free: +1-800-715-9871

International: +1-647-932-3411

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact RedChip Companies at 1-407-644-4256.

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay at: https://www.gowebcasting.com/14627

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence, IoT technology and data centres. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies. Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.

For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com

Public Relations Contact:

Samantha Dowd
Prosek Partners
GRRR@prosek.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies, Inc.
1-407-644-4256
GRRR@redchip.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285066

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

gorilla-technology-groupgrrrnasdaq-grrrtech-investing
GRRR
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Angkor Resources Commences Trenching Program At CZ Gold Prospect, Ratanakiri Province, Cambodia

Corcel Exploration Announces Grant of Permit and Commencement of IP Survey at Yuma King Project

Canadian Securities Exchange Approves Gold Runner Exploration's Option to Acquire the Golden Girl Property from the B-ALL Syndicate in British Columbia's Prolific Golden Triangle

Stallion Uranium Announces Completion of Ground Gravity Extension Survey over Coyote Corridor

Related News

copper investing

Faraday Copper Signs LOI to Acquire BHP’s San Manuel Mine in Arizona

rare earth investing

Brazil, India Ink Rare Earths Pact to Expand Supply Chain Cooperation

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Commences Trenching Program At CZ Gold Prospect, Ratanakiri Province, Cambodia

base metals investing

Corcel Exploration Announces Grant of Permit and Commencement of IP Survey at Yuma King Project

base metals investing

Canadian Securities Exchange Approves Gold Runner Exploration's Option to Acquire the Golden Girl Property from the B-ALL Syndicate in British Columbia's Prolific Golden Triangle

energy investing

Stallion Uranium Announces Completion of Ground Gravity Extension Survey over Coyote Corridor

precious metals investing

Rio Silver Inc. Invites Investors to Meet Management at PDAC 2026, the World's Premier Mining Convention